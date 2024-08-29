MLB SGP Bets to Target: Thursday 8/29/24

Looking for a new way to bet on Major League Baseball this summer? A Same Game Parlay (SGP) at FanDuel Sportsbook might be the answer!

Which correlated bets stand out for today's MLB slate? Let's dig in.

Note: All MLB odds come from FanDuel Sportsbook and are subject to change throughout the day after this article is published. All stats come from FanGraphs and Baseball Savant unless noted otherwise. Please check our MLB DFS projections to make sure you're seeing the most updated projections.

Today's Best MLB SGP Bets

Atlanta Braves at Philadelphia Phillies

Trea Turner to Record 2+ Total Bases (-115)

Marcell Ozuna to Record 2+ Total Bases (+100)

Matt Olson to Record a Hit (-200)

Charlie Morton will surprisingly be making his first start of the season versus the Philadelphia Phillies on Thursday, but the Phillies are plenty familiar with the experienced right-handed hurler. Even though Trea Turner doesn't have the best career numbers against Morton, the veteran starter for the Atlanta Braves has reverse splits, allowing a .360 wOBA, 1.30 WHIP, and 1.95 HR/9 to right-handed hitters.

On the season, Turner is sporting a formidable .334 wOBA, 114 wRC+, and just a 19.0% strikeout rate when facing right-handed pitchers. Turner is also starting to find his groove again with two-plus bases in three of his last five games.

As for the Braves, they'll be squaring off against starter Cristopher Sanchez for the second time in the last week. While Sanchez fanned eight batters in his previous meeting against Atlanta on August 22nd, he also surrendered nine hits and three earned runs in six innings.

Sanchez is giving up a .302 wOBA and 1.35 WHIP to right-handed batters, and Marcell Ozuna is one of the righties on the Braves who can do damage at the plate. Ozuna has performed well against southpaws in 2024, posting a .401 wOBA, 158 wRC+, and .197 ISO in that split while he has a .333 ISO and .472 wOBA against Sanchez's secondary pitch (sinker) -- that he throws 42.6% of the time -- versus righties.

Matt Olson is seemingly hitting his stride recently, logging at least one hit in six of his last seven contests. Despite Sanchez having solid numbers versus lefties, he throws his sinker 54.2% of the time against left-handed hitters, and Olson owns a .323 ISO and .370 wOBA when seeing that pitch against southpaws.

Toronto Blue Jays at Boston Red Sox

Bowden Francis Over 5.5 Strikeouts (-102)

Vladimir Guerrero to Record 2+ Total Bases (-125)

George Springer to Record a Run (-140)

It was a slow start to the season for Bowden Francis of the Toronto Blue Jays, but he's been stellar on the mound in recent starts. Francis has increased his strikeout rate to 24.1% on the season as he's tallied 7-plus Ks in four consecutive starts, including a 12-strikeout outing in his last outing.

While the Boston Red Sox have the seventh-best wOBA (.334) and eighth-best wRC+ (112) versus right-handed pitching in the last month, they also have the sixth-highest strikeout rate in that split during that span. Chris Bassitt -- who has just a 22.6% strikeout rate this year -- racked up nine Ks against the Red Sox on Wednesday, so Francis is more than capable of hitting the over on his strikeouts prop.

Kutter Crawford is slated to make his 28th start for Boston, and he's given up three-plus earned runs in six of his last seven outings. Crawford is also producing reverse splits on the bump with a .307 wOBA and 1.14 WHIP allowed to righties, which makes Vladimir Guerrero Jr. and George Springer enticing players to target in this SGP.

Guerrero is rocking a .396 wOBA, 162 wRC+, and .222 ISO versus right-handed pitchers, and he's achieved two-plus bases in four of his last five games. Additionally, Guerrero boasts a .198 ISO or higher and .391 wOBA or higher against Crawford's three primary pitches (four-seam fastball, sweeper, and cutter) versus right-handed hitters.

Springer should be batting out of the leadoff spot, which has helped him score at least one run in six of his last nine contests.

Baltimore Orioles at Los Angeles Dodgers

Mookie Betts to Record a Run (-180)

Teoscar Hernandez to Record an RBI (+120)

Gunnar Henderson to Record 2+ Total Bases (-105)

Cade Povich has struggled on the mound for the Baltimore Orioles through 10 starts, ranking in the 36th percentile in xERA (4.29), 3rd percentile in strikeout rate (15.2%), 14th percentile in walk rate (11.2%), and 9th percentile in barrel rate (10.5%). It's hard to see Povich's fortune improving on Thursday ahead of a road showdown with the Los Angeles Dodgers.

Povich is also giving up a .389 wOBA, 1.75 WHIP, and 2.14 HR/9 to right-handed batters, which gives Mookie Betts and Teoscar Hernandez a chance to shine at the top of the Dodgers' lineup. Betts has at least one hit in six of his last seven appearances, and he's scored a run in three of his last four hitting ahead of Freddie Freeman, Hernandez, and Will Smith.

Hernandez has always excelled versus southpaws, and he's logging a .389 wOBA, 153 wRC+, and .294 ISO in that split this season. Hitting in the heart of Los Angeles' lethal lineup has led to Hernandez registering the second-most RBIs on the team (87) while he's earned at least one RBI in four of his last six games.

Similar to Povich, it's been a forgettable campaign for Bobby Miller ahead of his 10th start for the Dodgers. Miller resides in the first percentile in xERA (6.49), third percentile in xBA (.292), fourth percentile in barrel rate (11.4%), and second percentile in hard-hit rate (48.0%) across his first nine starts.

Lefties are doing slightly more damage against Miller in the power department as he's allowing a .400 wOBA, 1.81 WHIP, and 2.55 HR/9 in that split. Taking that into account, Gunnar Henderson and the other left-handed hitters on the Orioles are in store for a productive outing.

Henderson has certainly slowed down following a torrid start to the season, but he still has a .393 wOBA, 161 wRC+, and .275 ISO against right-handed pitching in 2024. In addition to those numbers, Henderson has a .235 ISO or better and .352 wOBA or better against Miller's two primary pitches (four-seam fastball and changeup) versus lefties.

Looking for more MLB betting opportunities? Check out all of the MLB odds at FanDuel Sportsbook.

