MLB Same Game Parlay Bets to Target: Monday 4/1/24

Note: All MLB odds come from FanDuel Sportsbook and are subject to change throughout the day after this article is published. All stats come from FanGraphs and Baseball Savant unless noted otherwise. Please check FanDuel Research's projections to make sure you're seeing the most updated projections.

MLB Same Game Parlay Bets for Monday 4/1/24

Cincinnati Reds at Philadelphia Phillies

Alec Bohm to Record a Hit (-230)

Nick Castellanos to Record a Hit (-190)

Philadelphia Phillies Over 4.5 Total Runs (+112)

Following a tough series versus the Atlanta Braves to begin the season, the Philadelphia Phillies have an advantageous matchup with Andrew Abbott taking the mound for the Cincinnati Reds on Monday. During his first season in the majors in 2023, Abbott registered a 4.33 skill interactive earned run average (SIERA), 1.32 WHIP, and a 42.5% hard-hit rate allowed.

Similar to most lefty pitchers, Abbott experienced worse numbers against right-handed bats last season, producing .343 wOBA, .463 SLG, and a 24.6% strikeout rate. Comparatively, Abbott registered a .219 wOBA, .272 SLG, and 32.9% strikeout rate to lefty batters.

Just to tack on to that, Abbott struggled in Spring Training by posting a 7.88 ERA, 1.88 WHIP, and 14 hits allowed in only eight innings pitched.

Abbott's underwhelming numbers to right-handed hitters in 2023 suggest that guys like Alec Bohm and Nick Castellanos could thrive on Monday. Bohm tallied the 23rd-best wOBA (.384) and 13th-best ISO (.290) against southpaws last year while Castellanos logged the 15th-best wOBA (.393) and 34th-best ISO (.237) against that handedness.

By taking Bohm and Castellanos to have success at the plate, we'll back the Phillies to score five-plus runs against the Reds at home. The Phillies averaged the seventh-most runs per game (5.16) at home in 2023.

Boston Red Sox at Oakland Athletics

Tanner Houck Over 5.5 Strikeouts (-125)

First 5 Innings Result: Boston Red Sox (-102)

Targeting the Oakland Athletics with strikeouts is going to be a popular choice in player props for the entirety of the 2024 campaign. There have been only a few games played by each team thus far, but the Athletics already have the 6th-worst strikeout rate (26.6%), 8th-worst ISO (.120), and 10th-worst wOBA (.289) against right-handed pitchers.

The Athletics weren't much better in 2023 with the fourth-worst strikeout rate (25.3%), the seventh-worst ISO (.148), and second-worst wOBA (.293) to righties.

Those numbers benefit Tanner Houck, who is expected to be on the bump for the Boston Red Sox on Monday. Houck wasn't much of a strikeout pitcher in 2023 with a 21.4% strikeout rate although he flashed more K potential in Spring Training.

Across 15 innings pitched in Spring Training, Houck registered a 28.1% strikeout rate with 57 batters faced. Houck possesses a five-pitch arsenal that featured a slider (38.4% usage), sinker (29.7%), split-finger (11.4%), cutter (10.8%), and four-seam fastball (9.8%) last season.

The 27-year-old's slider and split-finger both generated whiff rates of 38% or higher a season ago, so expect those to potentially be the pitches he leans on to get the third strike on batters.

While placing confidence in Houck to hold the Athletics in check, we'll also take the Red Sox to secure a lead in the first five innings. Oakland is slated to have Joe Boyle -- who is making just his fourth career start in the majors -- on the mound to begin the contest.

New York Yankees at Arizona Diamondbacks

Juan Soto to Record an RBI (+135)

Corbin Carroll to Record a Run (-140)

The game with the highest projected total (10) among the games on Monday involves the New York Yankees and the Arizona Diamondbacks. Taking that into account, we'll focus on the premier hitters in this showdown.

Juan Soto has gotten to a blazing start in pinstripes with multiple hits in three of his first four games and an RBI in each of his first contests. What has helped Soto record an RBI in each game is the fact that Oswaldo Cabrera and the other bottom-of-the-order batters have performed well to begin the campaign.

The matchup can't get much better for Soto than facing Ryne Nelson, who allowed a .375 wOBA, .531 SLG, and 1.60 WHIP to left-handed bats in 2023. Nelson was also in the ninth percentile in whiff rate (20.3%), sixth percentile in strikeout rate (15.5%), and fourth percentile in barrel rate (11.6%) last season, which is why the Yankees are one of my favorite teams to stack on Monday.

On the other side, Corbin Carroll should be batting leadoff for a Diamondbacks squad that is seeing the ball well to begin the season. With Arizona accumulating 32 runs in their four-game series against the Colorado Rockies to begin the season, Carroll tallied a run in three of his first four contests.

The Yankees will also be starting Luis Gil, who hasn't made a start for New York since the 2022 season. Despite it being a limited sample size of 12.2 innings, Gil owns a 1.42 WHIP and 51.4% flyball rate to left-handed hitters in his career.

That could possibly put Carroll in a position to hit his first homer of the season to earn a run. Carroll has +520 odds to hit a home run on Monday.

