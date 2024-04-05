MLB Same Game Parlay Bets to Target: Friday 4/5/24

Looking for a new way to bet on Major League Baseball this summer? A Same Game Parlay (SGP) at FanDuel Sportsbook might be the answer!

SGPs allow you to combine two or more selections from the same game for a higher potential payout. For more information about parlays, SGP, and SGP+, head over to FanDuel.

Here at FanDuel Research, we're going to provide some SGPs builds to consider based on the games and props available for today, but there are plenty more popular parlay ideas available at FanDuel's Parlay Hub, too!

Which correlated bets stand out for today's MLB slate? Let's dig in.

Note: All MLB odds come from FanDuel Sportsbook and are subject to change throughout the day after this article is published. All stats come from FanGraphs and Baseball Savant unless noted otherwise. Please check FanDuel Research's projections to make sure you're seeing the most updated projections.

MLB Same Game Parlay Bets for Friday 4/5/24

Philadelphia Phillies at Washington Nationals

Alec Bohm to Record 2+ Total Bases (-110)

Philadelphia Phillies Alternate Total Runs: Over 4.5 (-130)

For quite some time, Patrick Corbin has been a pitcher we can target with hitting props. In each of his previous three seasons with the Washington Nationals, Corbin has registered a 5.20 ERA or worse while also tallying a barrel rate of 9.0% or higher and a strikeout rate of 20% or lower.

The veteran lefty didn't get off to a hot start to begin the season, allowing four earned runs and seven hits -- including two home runs -- in 4.1 innings pitched against the Cincinnati Reds in his season debut. Corbin's next start comes against a Philadelphia Phillies squad that can do damage against southpaws.

More specifically, Alec Bohm is a right-handed bat that is primed for a productive versus Corbin. Bohm posted the 23rd-best wOBA (.384), the 13th-best ISO (.290), the 27th-best wRC+ (142), and the 35th-lowest strikeout rate (15.6%) against left-handed pitching in 2023.

While pitcher vs. batter metrics don't tell the entire story for every matchup, Bohm has eight hits in 25 plate appearances with five extra-base hits and three walks against Corbin. With Corbin finishing in the 14th percentile in whiff rate (21.2%), sixth percentile in strikeout rate (15.7%), and 10th percentile in average exit velocity (90.7 MPH) last season, Bohm is among the batters on the Phillies that could have a stellar performance.

Given Corbin's woes on the mound in recent years, we'll also take the Phillies to tally five-plus runs. Corbin has surrendered four-plus runs in 12 of his previous 33 starts while the bullpen of the Nationals has logged the fifth-worst SIERA (4.40) and WHIP (1.44) with the lowest strikeout rate (20.2%) since the start of the 2023 campaign.

Chicago White Sox at Kansas City Royals

Brady Singer Over 5.5 Strikeouts (+110)

First 5 Innings Result: Kansas City Royals (-132)

On Thursday, we listed the over on strikeouts for Seth Lugo and the Kansas City Royals to secure a lead in the first five innings of the contest against the Chicago White Sox as one of our favorite SGP bets. Despite the Royals jumping out to a 2-0 lead over the White Sox in Thursday's showdown, Lugo would finish with only three strikeouts.

Instead of avoiding the same bet for the second straight day, we're going to place confidence in Brady Singer to achieve the same outcome. Singer impressed in his season debut, recording 10 strikeouts and a win while allowing just one earned run in seven innings of action against the Minnesota Twins.

What was ideal to see in Singer's first start of the season was the fact he generated a 61.5% whiff rate with his slider, which is his primary pitch that was thrown 54.1% of the time. Next up for Singer is a White Sox team that is striking out at a high rate to begin the 2024 season.

In their first six games of the season, the White Sox own the seventh-worst strikeout rate (25.0%) and the fifth-worst wRC+ (71). Additionally, Chicago has the third-worst wOBA (.265) and the 10th-worst barrel rate (6.6%) at the plate, putting Singer in a fantastic spot on Friday.

With Singer on the bump for the Royals, we'll take Kansas City to secure a lead in the first five innings again. The Royals have either been tied or winning in the first five innings in six of their first seven contests this season.

Seattle Mariners at Milwaukee Brewers

Freddy Peralta 7+ Strikeouts (-260)

Logan Gilbert 5+ Strikeouts (-310)

Alternate Total Runs: Under 8.5 (-148)

Of the 13 games being played on Friday, the one game that has a pitching matchup that stands out is the clash between the Seattle Mariners and the Milwaukee Brewers. The Mariners are slated to start Logan Gilbert while the Brewers are going to deploy Freddy Peralta on the mound.

Both Gilbert and Peralta began their seasons with outings that featured them striking out eight batters each and giving up four or fewer hits. After fanning eight batters and allowing just one hit in his season debut, Peralta draws the slightly better matchup versus the Mariners.

Through their first seven games of the young campaign, the Mariners own the worst strikeout rate (30.2%) in all of baseball. Besides having the worst strikeout rate, Seattle's bats have gotten off to a sluggish start with the worst wOBA (.253) and ISO (.093) while also posting the fourth-worst wRC+ (68).

On the other hand, the Brewers are striking out at the 15th-highest rate (23.8%) in their first five contests this season. Taking the alternate lines for both pitchers is the route we are taking in this SGP in what should be an exciting pitcher's duel in Milwaukee.

Given the fact that Gilbert and Peralta are on the bump to begin this matchup, we'll take the alternate under of 8.5 runs. The Mariners have been in a game with eight or fewer runs in five of their first seven contests while the Brewers have gone under eight runs scored in three of their first five contests.

Get in on the MLB action today! All FanDuel customers get a 30% Profit Boost Token to use on a 3+ leg Same Game Parlay MLB wager happening April 5th. See the promotions page for more information.

Looking for more MLB betting opportunities? Check out all of the MLB odds at FanDuel Sportsbook.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

The above author is a FanDuel employee and is not eligible to compete in public daily fantasy contests or place sports betting wagers on FanDuel. The advice provided by the author does not necessarily represent the views of FanDuel. Taking the author's advice will not guarantee a successful outcome. You should use your own judgment when participating in daily fantasy contests or placing sports wagers.