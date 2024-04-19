MLB Same Game Parlay Bets to Target: Friday 4/19/24

Looking for a new way to bet on Major League Baseball this summer? A Same Game Parlay (SGP) at FanDuel Sportsbook might be the answer!

SGPs allow you to combine two or more selections from the same game for a higher potential payout. For more information about parlays, SGP, and SGP+, head over to FanDuel.

Here at FanDuel Research, we're going to provide some SGPs builds to consider based on the games and props available for today, but there are plenty more popular parlay ideas available at FanDuel's Parlay Hub, too!

Which correlated bets stand out for today's MLB slate? Let's dig in.

Note: All MLB odds come from FanDuel Sportsbook and are subject to change throughout the day after this article is published. All stats come from FanGraphs and Baseball Savant unless noted otherwise. Please check FanDuel Research's projections to make sure you're seeing the most updated projections.

MLB Same Game Parlay Bets for Friday 4/19/24

Tampa Bay Rays at New York Yankees

Aaron Judge to Record 2+ Total Bases (-120)

Anthony Volpe to Record a Run (-130)

Aaron Judge is going to start hitting baseballs to the moon again soon for the New York Yankees, and he has a positive matchup with Tyler Alexander on the mound for the Tampa Bay Rays. Alexander is permitting a .476 wOBA, .681 SLG, and 2.10 WHIP with a mere 16.0% strikeout rate to right-handed bats this season.

While Judge is tied for his career-best mark in strikeout rate (25.0%), he has the 45th-biggest difference (-0.029) between his wOBA and xwOBA and 60th-biggest difference (-0.044) between his SLG and xSLG in baseball. Judge crushed left-handed pitching to the tune of a .429 wOBA, .403 ISO, and 180 wRC+ in 2023.

It's only a matter of time before Judge sees his 12.0% barrel rate and 48.0% hard-hit rate improve with winds blowing from right to left at Yankee Stadium on Friday. Despite his early-season woes, Judge is sporting +200 odds to hit a home run in the series opener versus the Rays.

Aside from backing Judge to have a notable performance, we'll take Anthony Volpe to record a run for the Yankees. Volpe has been promoted to the leadoff spot in New York's lineup, putting him ahead of the likes of Judge, Juan Soto, and Giancarlo Stanton.

With Volpe seeing more ABs at the top of the order, he should have plenty of opportunities to get on base -- and in scoring position -- versus Alexander. Across his first 29 plate appearances against left-handed pitchers in 2024, Volpe is posting a .399 wOBA and .414 OBP compared to a .391 wOBA and .408 OBP to righties.

Entering Friday's showdown with the Rays, Volpe has the most runs (14) on the Yankees.

Texas Rangers at Atlanta Braves

Austin Riley to Record a Run (-140)

Marcell Ozuna to Record an RBI (+110)

After sweeping the Houston Astros on the road in their most recent series, the Atlanta Braves are returning home to begin a three-game series versus the Texas Rangers on Friday. Andrew Heaney is expected to start for the Rangers on Friday, and the veteran southpaw could be in store for a rough outing.

In his first start of the season, Heaney allowed just one earned run while striking out seven batters. Meanwhile, he has given up a combined eight earned runs and has totaled three strikeouts across his last two starts.

With Heaney currently in the 22nd percentile in strikeout rate (16.9%), we'll back Austin Riley to record a run for the Braves. Riley has at least one hit in 11 consecutive games, and he's tied for the second-most runs (14) in Atlanta's lineups with at least one run in 12 of his first 17 appearances in 2024.

The fact Heaney is also in the 25th percentile in walk rate (11.9%) helps Riley's chances of scoring a run. Even though Riley has yet to draw a walk versus a left-handed pitcher this season, he registered an 11.4% walk rate to southpaws a season ago.

Along with taking Riley to cross home plate, we'll side with Marcell Ozuna to record an RBI. Ozuna is arguably the hottest hitter in baseball right now, tallying a hit in 16 straight contests while leading the Braves in HRs (8) and RBIs (23).

There's a scenario where Riley gets on base for the Braves and Ozuna is able to get him home to knock out both props in this SGP. Given his blazing start to the campaign, Ozuna possesses +330 odds to hit a home run with Heaney getting the nod for the Rangers to begin the game.

New York Mets at Los Angeles Dodgers

Mookie Betts to Record 2+ Total Bases (-110)

Yoshinobu Yamamoto to Record 5+ Strikeouts (-265)

First 5 Innings Result: Los Angeles Dodgers (-148)

One of the only hitters who has an argument of being hotter than Ozuna is Mookie Betts. Betts continues to wreak havoc as the leadoff hitter for the Los Angeles Dodgers with a .466 wOBA, .226 ISO, and 197 wRC+ against left-handed pitching in the new campaign.

Those metrics don't bode well for Sean Manaea, who is coming off his worst start as a member of the New York Mets. Manaea surrendered six earned runs and nine hits in his last start versus the Kansas City Royals, putting him in the 10th percentile in barrel rate (13.2%) this year.

Across 32 plate appearances versus Manaea, Betts has 10 hits and three of them are home runs. Betts is being given +340 odds to hit a home run with a left-handed starter beginning the contest for the Mets.

Our own Riley Thomas has wisely written up Yoshinobu Yamamoto to tally six-plus strikeouts as one of his favorite strikeout props on Friday. We'll be taking Yamamoto's alternate strikeouts prop of five due to the Mets having the seventh-lowest strikeout rate (20.2%) to right-handed pitchers to begin 2024.

Despite New York's ability to avoid strikeouts, Yamamoto is in the 74th percentile in whiff rate (30.2%) and 87th percentile in strikeout rate (31.8%) with six-plus Ks in back-to-back starts. Both of those starts came against the Chicago Cubs and the San Diego Padres, who are both registering strikeout rates of 22.4% or lower to righties.

By placing confidence in Betts -- and the lineup of the Dodgers -- to have success versus Manaea while Yamomoto enjoys another quality start, taking Los Angeles to secure a lead in the first five innings is ideal in this matchup.

Get in on the action today! All customers get a 30% Profit Boost to use on a 3+ leg Same Game Parlay for any MLB game on April 19th! See thepromotions page for full details.

Looking for more MLB betting opportunities? Check out all of the MLB odds at FanDuel Sportsbook.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

The above author is a FanDuel employee and is not eligible to compete in public daily fantasy contests or place sports betting wagers on FanDuel. The advice provided by the author does not necessarily represent the views of FanDuel. Taking the author's advice will not guarantee a successful outcome. You should use your own judgment when participating in daily fantasy contests or placing sports wagers.