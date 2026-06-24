MLB Props Today: Best MLB Prop Bets for Wednesday, June 24, 2026

Top MLB Player Props at a Glance

Shane Drohan Over 4.5 Strikeouts

Max Muncy 2+ Hits/Runs/RBI

The beauty of baseball is the wide variety of prop markets at your fingertips each day -- from home runs to strikeouts to total bases and much more.

Here are some MLB player props that look appealing via the MLB odds at FanDuel Sportsbook. You can also check out our MLB player news page to stay up to date with lineup news and injuries.as well as our MLB projections.

MLB odds via FanDuel Sportsbook and may change throughout the day after this article is published. All stats come from FanGraphs and Baseball Savant unless noted otherwise.

What are the top MLB home run picks for today?

MLB Prop Bets: MLB Props for Today

Brewers vs. Reds, 7:11 p.m. ET

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The Milwaukee Brewers have been great at developing arms in recent years, and it looks like they've found another gem with Shane Drohan.

Through his first 47.2 MLB frames, Drohan has pitched to a 3.60 SIERA, 23.7% K rate and 12.4% swinging-strike rate. He's spent some time in the bullpen this season but has made four straight starts, posting a 3.78 expected ERA over those starts.

While the Cincinnati Reds have some pop and Great American Ball Park is what it is, the Reds also sport the eighth-highest K rate against southpaws (24.8%).

Drohan got up to 91 pitches in his last outing, and with that kind of leash, he can get to five punchouts versus a whiff-prone Cincy lineup.

Dodgers vs. Twins, 7:41 p.m. ET

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Joe Ryan is a quality pitcher, but when he gives up contact, it can be loud -- especially against left-handed hitters. That puts me on this Max Muncy prop bet.

Ryan is letting up a 42.2% hard-hit rate and 43.6% fly-ball rate to lefty bats. They've tagged him for 1.24 jacks per nine, compared to righties hitting 0.25 HRs per nine.

Muncy owns a .378 wOBA, 44.4% hard-hit rate and 42.2% fly-ball rate with the platoon advantage. He's got a .368 wOBA so far in June and has recorded at least two H/R/RBI in three of his last four starts.

Muncy is projected to hit fifth tonight for a lineup that has a 4.59-run implied total, putting him in a good spot for run production. Also, the wind is blowing out to right-center at 11 MPH.

MLB Prop Bets -- Frequently Asked Questions

What are MLB player prop bets?

MLB player prop bets are wagers on specific statistical outcomes tied to individual players during a game — not on which team wins or loses. You might bet on how many strikeouts a starting pitcher records, whether a shortstop gets a hit, or how many total bases an outfielder accumulates.

Because they are isolated to a single player's performance, props let you apply focused knowledge about matchups, recent form, and ballpark conditions rather than predicting the full game result.

What types of MLB player props are available?

FanDuel offers a wide menu of MLB props. The most common categories include:

Pitcher strikeouts

Batter hits

Home runs

Total bases

RBIs

Stolen bases

Pitcher outs recorded

How do MLB player prop bet odds work?

MLB prop odds use the standard American (moneyline) format. A negative number shows how much you must wager to profit $100. A positive number shows how much a $100 bet returns in profit.

-110 odds — bet $110 to win $100

+130 odds — bet $100 to win $130

-200 odds — bet $200 to win $100

What does "total bases" mean as a prop bet?

The total bases prop counts the bases a batter earns from hits in a single game:

Single = 1 base

Double = 2 bases

Triple = 3 bases

Home run = 4 bases

Walks, hit-by-pitches, and stolen bases do not count. A typical total bases line is set at 1.5 or 2.5. Betting over 1.5 means you need at least a double, or two singles.

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Which player props stand out to you today? Check out FanDuel Sportsbook's MLB odds to see the full menu of options.

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The above author is a FanDuel employee and is not eligible to compete in public daily fantasy contests or place sports betting wagers on FanDuel. The advice provided by the author does not necessarily represent the views of FanDuel. Taking the author’s advice will not guarantee a successful outcome. You should use your own judgment when participating in daily fantasy contests or placing sports wagers.