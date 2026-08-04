MLB Props Today: 3 Best MLB Prop Bets for Tuesday, August 4, 2026

Top MLB Player Props at a Glance

The beauty of baseball is the wide variety of prop markets at your fingertips each day -- from home runs to strikeouts to total bases and much more.

Here are some MLB player props that look appealing via the MLB odds at FanDuel Sportsbook. You can also check out our MLB player news page to stay up to date with lineup news and injuries.as well as our MLB projections.

MLB odds via FanDuel Sportsbook and may change throughout the day after this article is published. All stats come from FanGraphs and Baseball Savant unless noted otherwise.

Check out the top MLB home run picks for today.

MLB Prop Bets: MLB Props for Today

To Record An RBI To Record An RBI Bryce Harper +110 View more odds in Sportsbook

In my home run bets article, I covered the Philadelphia Phillies‘ great matchup against Zack Littell. I’m going back to that well here with Bryce Harper‘s RBI prop.

Littell is really struggling this season, pitching to a 4.98 SIERA and 15.0% strikeout rate. Left-handed hitters have been particularly tough on him, with Littell surrendering a .377 wOBA, 2.76 homers per nine, a 42.2% hard-hit rate and 47.7% fly-ball rate in the split.

Enter Harper, who is tagging RHPs for a .419 wOBA and 44.1% hard-hit rate.

To make things even better, the Washington Nationals‘ bullpen has the second-worst xFIP this season.

The Phils are +110 to go over 5.5 runs, and with Harper hitting right behind Kyle Schwarber and Trea Turner, Harper is in a sublime spot for RBI production.

Player To Record 2+ Hits + Runs + RBIs Player To Record 2+ Hits + Runs + RBIs George Lombard Jr. +110 View more odds in Sportsbook

Hunter Dobbins is getting the ball for the St. Louis Cardinals, and he’s showing reverse splits this season, which pushes me toward George Lombard Jr., who is expected to make his MLB debut today.

Dobbins is allowing 1.65 homers per nine to right-handed hitters as well as a .361 wOBA in the split — way worse than his numbers against lefties (.284 wOBA and 0.52 HRs per nine).

The New York Yankees may have only two righty bats in the lineup today, and Lombard is expected to be one of them. He’s earned his promotion by posting a .405 wOBA at Triple-A while popping 12 homers. He’ll likely be slotted into the back-end of the lineup. That’s not ideal, but if he’s able to get on base, he’ll be on in front of New York’s top bats.

The Yanks have -113 odds to go over 4.5 runs today. On a night when the Bronx Bombers are expected to rake, Lombard has a few viable paths to cashing in this market.

Player To Record 2+ Hits + Runs + RBIs Player To Record 2+ Hits + Runs + RBIs Mookie Betts -155 View more odds in Sportsbook

Javier Assad is facing the loaded Los Angeles Dodgers‘ lineup on a day when the wind is blowing out at Wrigley. That’s probably not going to go well for the Chicago Cubs.

Assad has a 4.41 SIERA and 17.0% K rate this season. He’s really struggling at Wrigley, recording a 5.07 FIP at home, and the wind is blowing out to left-center at 9 MPH. Unless the batted-ball gods smile down on Assad today, the Dodgers are probably going to have a big night.

Mookie’s output is down this year, but his .323 expected wOBA looks better than his .294 wOBA. He’s been way more productive against RHPs (.325 wOBA) than lefties (.227), and he’s likely to hit sixth tonight, putting him in a good spot for RBI chances.

On a night where LA is -102 to go over 5.5 runs, Betts should be able to notch multiple H/R/RBI.

MLB Prop Bets -- Frequently Asked Questions

What are MLB player prop bets?

MLB player prop bets are wagers on specific statistical outcomes tied to individual players during a game — not on which team wins or loses. You might bet on how many strikeouts a starting pitcher records, whether a shortstop gets a hit, or how many total bases an outfielder accumulates.

Because they are isolated to a single player's performance, props let you apply focused knowledge about matchups, recent form, and ballpark conditions rather than predicting the full game result.

What types of MLB player props are available?

FanDuel offers a wide menu of MLB props. The most common categories include:

Pitcher strikeouts

Batter hits

Home runs

Total bases

RBIs

Stolen bases

Pitcher outs recorded

How do MLB player prop bet odds work?

MLB prop odds use the standard American (moneyline) format. A negative number shows how much you must wager to profit $100. A positive number shows how much a $100 bet returns in profit.

-110 odds — bet $110 to win $100

+130 odds — bet $100 to win $130

-200 odds — bet $200 to win $100

What does "total bases" mean as a prop bet?

The total bases prop counts the bases a batter earns from hits in a single game:

Single = 1 base

Double = 2 bases

Triple = 3 bases

Home run = 4 bases

Walks, hit-by-pitches, and stolen bases do not count. A typical total bases line is set at 1.5 or 2.5. Betting over 1.5 means you need at least a double, or two singles.

Welcome to Dinger Tuesdays! YOU CAN CHOOSE between a 50% Profit Boost Token or TWO 25% Profit Boost Tokens to use on a “To Hit a Home Run” wager(s) on any MLB Games taking place on August 4th, 2026! See here for full terms and conditions. Learn about today's other offers at FanDuel Sportsbook Promos.

Which player props stand out to you today? Check out FanDuel Sportsbook's MLB odds to see the full menu of options.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

The above author is a FanDuel employee and is not eligible to compete in public daily fantasy contests or place sports betting wagers on FanDuel. The advice provided by the author does not necessarily represent the views of FanDuel. Taking the author’s advice will not guarantee a successful outcome. You should use your own judgment when participating in daily fantasy contests or placing sports wagers.