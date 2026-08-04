Best NRFI Bets Today: 3 No Run First Inning MLB Picks for Tuesday, August 4, 2026

Today's Top NRFI Picks at a Glance

The MLB season is an annual marathon that gives us months of daily betting markets to consider.

While traditional player props like home runs and strikeouts remain popular options, one market that's gained steam is betting whether or not no runs will be scored in the first inning -- aka a No Run First Inning (NRFI) bet.

On FanDuel Sportsbook's MLB odds, we can find NRFI odds listed as 1st Inning 0.5 Runs under the Innings tab for each MLB game.

Please note: lines are subject to change throughout the day after this article is published. You can also check out our MLB player news page to stay up to date with lineup news and injuries.

NRFI Picks: No Run First Inning Bets for Today

JT Ginn vs Brady Singer (6:41 p.m. ET)

1st Inning 0.5 Runs Under Aug 4 10:41pm UTC More odds in Sportsbook

Brady Singer has quietly become one of the league's most reliable early-game pitchers, particularly at home. Singer has a 1.26 ERA over his last five home starts, allowing just four earned runs across 28.2 innings while holding opponents to a .188 batting average. He has also recorded a scoreless first inning in four of those five starts. The A’s rank in the bottom third of MLB in first-inning runs scored, making this a favorable matchup for another quick start.

The A’s have shown flashes offensively, but it's still an inconsistent lineup that can struggle against quality right-handed pitching.

On the other side, the Cincinnati Reds draw J.T. Ginn, who is expected to be eased back into action off the IL, making a clean opening inning a likely priority. At times, Cincinnati can score in bunches, but Ginn’s 49.2% career ground-ball rate means he’s well suited to keep the ball on the ground and avoid an early dinger.

Jared Jones vs Logan Henderson (7:41 p.m. ET)

1st Inning 0.5 Runs Under Aug 4 11:41pm UTC More odds in Sportsbook

Logan Henderson enters Tuesday with a 2.66 ERA and 1.03 WHIP while allowing opponents to hit below .220. He has completed a scoreless first inning in seven of his last eight starts, and the Milwaukee Brewers have won five of those games. The Pittsburgh Pirates rank in the bottom third of MLB in first-inning OPS against right-handed pitching.

Jared Jones has also excelled early, carrying a sub-1.00 first-inning WHIP into this matchup. He has some sparkling numbers this season, including a 3.45 SIERA and 27.9% K rate. He’s pitched to a 2.00 ERA across his last five starts.

All in all, this one of the strongest NRFI spots on today's slate.

Blade Tidwell vs. MacKenzie Gore (8:06 p.m. ET)

1st Inning 0.5 Runs Under Aug 5 12:06am UTC More odds in Sportsbook

Tidwell has made a solid first impression with the San Francisco Giants, allowing just a 3.00 ERA in a small sample of 12 innings while showing the type of stuff that generated plenty of strikeouts throughout the minors (24.6% K rate in Triple-A).

Gore's season ERA sits at 4.77, but his 26.0% K rate highlights the upside that makes him dangerous against the top of an order. He’s also posting a career-low 8.4% walk rate.

The Texas Rangers and Giants have both been inconsistent offensively for much of the year, and Globe Life Park is one of the best pitcher parks in the bigs.

It all adds up to this being a solid NRFI environment.

Check out the top home run picks for today.

NRFI Betting — Frequently Asked Questions

What does NRFI mean in baseball betting? NRFI stands for No Run First Inning. It's a baseball bet where you wager that neither team will score in the first inning. The opposite bet — at least one run scored in the first inning — is called YRFI (Yes Run First Inning).

How does a NRFI bet work? A NRFI bet is settled when the first inning is completed. If both teams fail to score, your bet wins. If either team scores one or more runs, the bet loses. The final game score has no bearing on the outcome.

What is the difference between NRFI and YRFI? NRFI bets that no runs will score in the first inning, while YRFI bets that at least one run will.

What stats should I look at for NRFI bets? The most important factors are usually each starting pitcher's first-inning ERA, WHIP, and strikeout rate (K%). You should also look at each team's first-inning batting average and on-base percentage as well as individual player stats for the first few batters in the lineup for each team.

Can I parlay NRFI bets? Yes, FanDuel lets you parlay NRFIs across multiple games on the same slate.

Where can you find NRFI betting lines on FanDuel? You can find NRFI odds listed as 1st Inning 0.5 Runs under the Innings tab for each MLB game.

Welcome to Dinger Tuesdays! YOU CAN CHOOSE between a 50% Profit Boost Token or TWO 25% Profit Boost Tokens to use on a “To Hit a Home Run” wager(s) on any MLB Games taking place on August 4th, 2026! See here for full terms and conditions. Learn about today's other offers at FanDuel Sportsbook Promos.

Which MLB bets stand out to you today? Check out FanDuel Sportsbook's MLB odds to see the full menu of options.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

The above author is a FanDuel employee and is not eligible to compete in public daily fantasy contests or place sports betting wagers on FanDuel. The advice provided by the author does not necessarily represent the views of FanDuel. Taking the author's advice will not guarantee a successful outcome. You should use your own judgment when participating in daily fantasy contests or placing sports wagers.