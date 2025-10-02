MLB
Thursday’s MLB Playoff Odds, Betting Lines and Predictions - Oct. 2
The MLB Playoff games in a Thursday lineup that shouldn't be missed include the Boston Red Sox squaring off against the New York Yankees at Yankee Stadium. We have predictions for every game below.
Today's MLB Odds and Predictions
Detroit Tigers at Cleveland Guardians Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 3:08 p.m. ET
- Where: Progressive Field
- TV Channel: ABC
- Probable Pitchers: Slade Cecconi vs. Jack Flaherty
- Records: Guardians (88-74), Tigers (87-75)
- Guardians Moneyline Odds: -126
- Tigers Moneyline Odds: +108
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Tigers
- Tigers Win Probability: 57.25%
- Guardians Win Probability: 42.75%
San Diego Padres at Chicago Cubs Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 5:08 p.m. ET
- Where: Wrigley Field
- TV Channel: ESPN
- Probable Pitchers: Jameson Taillon vs. Yu Darvish
- Records: Cubs (92-70), Padres (90-72)
- Cubs Moneyline Odds: -118
- Padres Moneyline Odds: +100
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Cubs
- Cubs Win Probability: 58.47%
- Padres Win Probability: 41.53%
Boston Red Sox at New York Yankees Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 8:08 p.m. ET
- Where: Yankee Stadium
- TV Channel: ESPN
- Probable Pitchers: Cam Schlittler vs. Connelly Early
- Records: Yankees (94-68), Red Sox (89-73)
- Yankees Moneyline Odds: -158
- Red Sox Moneyline Odds: +134
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Yankees
- Yankees Win Probability: 57.30%
- Red Sox Win Probability: 42.70%
Cincinnati Reds at Los Angeles Dodgers
Game Info
- When: 9:08 p.m. ET
- Where: Dodger Stadium
- TV Channel: ESPN
- Probable Pitchers: vs.
- Records: Dodgers (93-69), Reds (83-79)
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Dodgers
- Dodgers Win Probability: 54.07%
- Reds Win Probability: 45.93%
All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.