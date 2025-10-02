Thursday’s MLB Playoff Odds, Betting Lines and Predictions - Oct. 2

The MLB Playoff games in a Thursday lineup that shouldn't be missed include the Boston Red Sox squaring off against the New York Yankees at Yankee Stadium. We have predictions for every game below.

Today's MLB Odds and Predictions

Detroit Tigers at Cleveland Guardians Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 3:08 p.m. ET

3:08 p.m. ET Where: Progressive Field

Progressive Field TV Channel: ABC

ABC Probable Pitchers: Slade Cecconi vs. Jack Flaherty

Slade Cecconi vs. Jack Flaherty Records: Guardians (88-74), Tigers (87-75)

Guardians (88-74), Tigers (87-75) Guardians Moneyline Odds: -126

-126 Tigers Moneyline Odds: +108

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Tigers

Tigers Tigers Win Probability: 57.25%

57.25% Guardians Win Probability: 42.75%

San Diego Padres at Chicago Cubs Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 5:08 p.m. ET

5:08 p.m. ET Where: Wrigley Field

Wrigley Field TV Channel: ESPN

ESPN Probable Pitchers: Jameson Taillon vs. Yu Darvish

Jameson Taillon vs. Yu Darvish Records: Cubs (92-70), Padres (90-72)

Cubs (92-70), Padres (90-72) Cubs Moneyline Odds: -118

-118 Padres Moneyline Odds: +100

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Cubs

Cubs Cubs Win Probability: 58.47%

58.47% Padres Win Probability: 41.53%

Boston Red Sox at New York Yankees Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 8:08 p.m. ET

8:08 p.m. ET Where: Yankee Stadium

Yankee Stadium TV Channel: ESPN

ESPN Probable Pitchers: Cam Schlittler vs. Connelly Early

Cam Schlittler vs. Connelly Early Records: Yankees (94-68), Red Sox (89-73)

Yankees (94-68), Red Sox (89-73) Yankees Moneyline Odds: -158

-158 Red Sox Moneyline Odds: +134

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Yankees

Yankees Yankees Win Probability: 57.30%

57.30% Red Sox Win Probability: 42.70%

Cincinnati Reds at Los Angeles Dodgers

Game Info

When: 9:08 p.m. ET

9:08 p.m. ET Where: Dodger Stadium

Dodger Stadium TV Channel: ESPN

ESPN Probable Pitchers: vs.

vs. Records: Dodgers (93-69), Reds (83-79)

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Dodgers

Dodgers Dodgers Win Probability: 54.07%

54.07% Reds Win Probability: 45.93%

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.