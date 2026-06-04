MLB Player Props Today: 3 Best MLB Prop Bets for Thursday, June 4, 2026

Top MLB Player Props at a Glance

Shota Imanaga Under 6.5 Strikeouts

Bryan Reynolds 2+ Hits/Runs/RBI

Mookie Betts 2+ Total Bases

The beauty of baseball is the wide variety of prop markets at your fingertips each day -- from home runs to strikeouts to total bases and much more.

Here are some MLB player props that look appealing via the MLB odds at FanDuel Sportsbook. You can also check out our MLB player news page to stay up to date with lineup news and injuries.as well as our MLB projections.

MLB odds via FanDuel Sportsbook and may change throughout the day after this article is published. All stats come from FanGraphs and Baseball Savant unless noted otherwise.

What are the top MLB home run picks for today?

MLB Player Prop Bets for Today

A's vs. Cubs, 8:06 p.m. ET

Shota Imanaga - Strikeouts Shota Imanaga Under Jun 5 12:06am UTC More odds in Sportsbook

There are a few reasons I'm into the under on Shota Imanaga's K prop.

He's in a brutal stretch and may not last deep into this game. Over his last three outings, Imanaga has pitched to an 11.49 ERA, allowing 20 earned runs on 21 hits in just 15.2 innings, including eight home runs surrendered.

The weather won't help him tonight as the wind is blowing out to center at 12 MPH.

Plus, the A's are a tough matchup, ranking eighth in wOBA this year.

All in all, I think getting to seven Ks will be a tall mountain to climb for the Chicago Cubs' left-hander.

Pirates vs. Astros, 8:11 p.m. ET

Player To Record 2+ Hits + Runs + RBIs Player To Record 2+ Hits + Runs + RBIs Bryan Reynolds -115 View more odds in Sportsbook

Kai-Wei Teng is due for some negative regression, and I like this spot for the Pittsburgh Pirates' offense, which leads me to Bryan Reynolds in the hits/runs/RBI market.

Teng's 2.57 ERA is not supported by the underlying metrics as he's got a 4.10 FIP and 10.9% swinging-strike rate. He's lucking out with a lowly .224 BABIP, and the improved Pirates' offense is a tough matchup, with Pittsburgh sitting fourth in wOBA (.332).

Reynolds is having an excellent season, producing a .370 wOBA, and he was on fire in May, recording a .410 wOBA for the month. Typically hitting third in the lineup, he's in an ideal spot for RBI chances as well as run-scoring opportunities. He's amassed at least two H/R/RBI in seven of his past eight games.

As an added bonus, the Houston Astros' bullpen checks in next to last in reliever xFIP.

Dodgers vs. Diamondbacks, 9:41 p.m. ET

To Record 2+ Total Bases To Record 2+ Total Bases Mookie Betts -105 View more odds in Sportsbook

It hasn't been a good start to 2026 for Mookie Betts, but I'm intrigued by his matchup with Ryne Nelson.

Nelson, a righty, is showing reverse splits, with right-handed hitters getting to him for a .350 wOBA, 2.10 homers per nine and a 54.4% fly-ball rate.

That sets up Betts for success because Betts has a 47.1% fly-ball rate this year in righty-righty matchups.

After a slow start, Betts is starting to pick things up, producing a .336 expected wOBA over his last 23 plate appearances.

The Los Angeles Dodgers are -120 to go over 4.5 runs. That combined with LA being on the road should ensure Betts sees at least five plate appearances tonight, and Betts to record at least two total bases is my favorite player prop on Thursday.

MLB Prop Bets -- Frequently Asked Questions

What are MLB player prop bets?

MLB player prop bets are wagers on specific statistical outcomes tied to individual players during a game — not on which team wins or loses. You might bet on how many strikeouts a starting pitcher records, whether a shortstop gets a hit, or how many total bases an outfielder accumulates.

Because they are isolated to a single player's performance, props let you apply focused knowledge about matchups, recent form, and ballpark conditions rather than predicting the full game result.

What types of MLB player props are available?

FanDuel offers a wide menu of MLB props. The most common categories include:

Pitcher strikeouts

Batter hits

Home runs

Total bases

RBIs

Stolen bases

Pitcher outs recorded

How do MLB player prop bet odds work?

MLB prop odds use the standard American (moneyline) format. A negative number shows how much you must wager to profit $100. A positive number shows how much a $100 bet returns in profit.

-110 odds — bet $110 to win $100

+130 odds — bet $100 to win $130

-200 odds — bet $200 to win $100

What does "total bases" mean as a prop bet?

The total bases prop counts the bases a batter earns from hits in a single game:

Single = 1 base

Double = 2 bases

Triple = 3 bases

Home run = 4 bases

Walks, hit-by-pitches, and stolen bases do not count. A typical total bases line is set at 1.5 or 2.5. Betting over 1.5 means you need at least a double, or two singles.

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Which player props stand out to you today? Check out FanDuel Sportsbook's MLB odds to see the full menu of options.

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The above author is a FanDuel employee and is not eligible to compete in public daily fantasy contests or place sports betting wagers on FanDuel. The advice provided by the author does not necessarily represent the views of FanDuel. Taking the author’s advice will not guarantee a successful outcome. You should use your own judgment when participating in daily fantasy contests or placing sports wagers.