NBA Finals Game 2 Prop Bets Preview: Best Picks and Odds for Knicks vs. Spurs 6/5/26

NBA Finals Game 2 Prop Bets: Knicks vs Spurs, June 5, 2026 | FanDuel Research 2026 NBA Finals · Game 2 · Fri June 5 · 8:30 PM ET NBA Finals Game 2 Prop Bets:

New York Knicks vs. San Antonio Spurs Frost Bank Center · San Antonio · Spurs -5.5 · Total 214.5 All Game 2 player props and odds at FanDuel Sportsbook Bet Now → After the Knicks stole Game 1 in San Antonio 105-95, the Spurs return home for a must-win Game 2 on Friday night. Victor Wembanyama shot 6-of-21 in Game 1 and is looking to bounce back. Jalen Brunson scored 30 with 13 in the fourth quarter. The prop markets have repriced accordingly, and there is genuine value across five different prop categories entering Game 2. Here is a full breakdown of every major prop bet type available at FanDuel Sportsbook, with our recommended bet in each category. Points Props Player Points · Over/Under View All at FanDuel → Player Line Over Under Rec. Jalen Brunson 25.5 -104 -128 OVER Victor Wembanyama 25.5 -110 -120 OVER Karl-Anthony Towns 16.5 -122 -108 OVER Stephon Castle 15.5 -110 -120 UNDER OG Anunoby 15.5 -102 -130 OVER Top Pick Jalen Brunson Over 25.5 Points (-104) Brunson is averaging 26.9 points per game across these playoffs and just scored 30 in Game 1 against this same defense. The line is set at 25.5 entering Game 2, down from 26.5 in Game 1, and the juice has shifted to -104 on the over, reflecting the market's recognition of Brunson's shooting variance after a 12-of-31 night. However, the lower line actually makes this a more compelling play. Brunson has cleared 25.5 points in 11 of his 17 playoff games, including every game against the Spurs this season. His pull-up mid-range game is completely immune to crowd noise, and Stephon Castle defending him across 40 minutes creates natural foul-drawing opportunities. Brunson went to the line 4 times in Game 1 and will draw more contact in a game where San Antonio pressures him harder. At -104, this is a near-even money play on a player who is the Knicks' most consistent scoring option regardless of opponent or venue. The play is Over 25.5 at FanDuel Sportsbook. Rebounds Props Player Rebounds · Over/Under View All at FanDuel → Player Line Over Under Rec. Victor Wembanyama 11.5 -112 -118 OVER Karl-Anthony Towns 10.5 -146 +110 OVER Josh Hart 8.5 -132 +100 OVER Julian Champagnie 5.5 -118 -112 OVER Top Pick Karl-Anthony Towns Over 10.5 Rebounds (-146) Towns is averaging 10.6 rebounds per game across these playoffs and pulled down 12 in Game 1. The line stays at 10.5 but the juice has moved to -146, reflecting the market's expectation that Towns will continue rebounding at his current rate. Despite the steeper price, the structural case remains strong: the Knicks' game plan of pulling Towns to the perimeter forces Wembanyama to choose between rim protection and closing out, creating offensive rebounding opportunities whenever Wembanyama chases shooters. Towns has gone over 10.5 rebounds in nine of his last 13 playoff games. Wembanyama's line has moved to 11.5, reflecting his higher rebound average, and at -112 for the over, he is the alternative if you want to play the frontcourt rebounding market at a lower price. For Towns, even at -146, his 12-rebound Game 1 performance and the structural matchup conditions make the Over 10.5 a justifiable play at FanDuel Sportsbook. Assists Props Player Assists · Over/Under View All at FanDuel → Player Line Over Under Rec. Jalen Brunson 6.5 +108 -144 OVER Stephon Castle 6.5 +100 -132 OVER Karl-Anthony Towns 3.5 -172 +128 OVER Value Pick Jalen Brunson Over 6.5 Assists (+108) This line has dropped from 7.5 to 6.5 after Brunson's 2-assist Game 1, but the +108 price means the market still sees this as a slight underdog play despite the lower number. Brunson's playoff assists average of 6.6 per game is his career postseason best, and the 2-assist Game 1 was a significant outlier driven by the Knicks' poor three-point shooting, which reduced kick-out opportunities. If New York shoots anywhere near its 40% playoff average from three, Brunson's assist total should normalize. The Spurs' defensive scheme forces early ball movement on ball screens, which at times can directly inflate point guard assists. Towns is also priced at -172 to go over 3.5 assists, reflecting how ball-movement heavy the Knicks' offense is. Getting +108 on Brunson Over 6.5 in a game where the Knicks are likely to shoot the ball better than they did in Game 1 is the pick at FanDuel Sportsbook. 3-Pointers Made Props 3-Pointers Made · Over/Under View All at FanDuel → Player Line Over Under Rec. Jalen Brunson 2.5 +154 -210 OVER OG Anunoby 2.5 +146 -198 OVER Julian Champagnie 2.5 -114 -114 OVER Karl-Anthony Towns 1.5 +148 -200 OVER Top Pick Jalen Brunson Over 2.5 Threes Made (+154) After Brunson went 2-of-8 from three in Game 1, the market has swung sharply to the under at -210, giving the over real value at +154. His Game 1 three-point volume was actually solid at 8 attempts, and the 25% conversion rate was well below his 40%+ playoff average. Regression to the mean on a player shooting 44% from three against the Spurs this regular season is the straightforward case here. Brunson cleared this line in all three regular-season meetings with San Antonio, including a 5-of-12 from three performance in the December 31st game. OG Anunoby is also available at +146 for the same prop, and at 48.9% from three in these playoffs, he presents a comparable value case. You can bet these at FanDuel Sportsbook. Blocks Props Blocks · Over/Under View All at FanDuel → Player Prop Line Over Under Rec. Victor Wembanyama Blocks 3.5 +100 -132 OVER OG Anunoby Blocks 0.5 -136 +102 OVER Value Pick Wembanyama Blocks Over 3.5 (+100) Wembanyama averages 3.5 blocks per game across these playoffs, making him nearly twice as prolific a shot-blocker as any other player in the postseason. Getting even money (+100) on his average means the market is pricing this as a coin flip, which structurally understates how frequently he clears this mark against driving offenses. The Knicks ran hard at the rim in Game 1, generating nine first-half rim attempts alone, and every one of those creates a block opportunity when Wemby is on the floor. In a motivated home game after his worst offensive performance of the season, Wembanyama should be more active and aggressive at the rim on both ends. He has cleared 3.5 blocks in 10 of his 17 playoff games this postseason. The play is Over 3.5 Blocks at +100 at FanDuel Sportsbook. Game 2 Prop Bets Summary · Best Picks Points Brunson Over 25.5 -104 Rebounds Towns Over 10.5 -146 Assists (Value) Brunson Over 6.5 +108 3-Pointers (Value) Brunson Over 2.5 +154 Blocks (Value) Wemby Blocks O3.5 +100 Ready to bet Game 2 props? All odds live at FanDuel Sportsbook now. Bet Now → FanDuel Sportsbook Game 2 Player Props · Friday June 5 · 8:30 PM ET Bet Now → Odds via FanDuel Sportsbook · Subject to change · Must be 21+ · Please play responsibly

Frequently Asked Questions: NBA Finals Game 2 Prop Bets, Knicks vs Spurs

What are the best NBA Finals Game 2 prop bets for Knicks vs Spurs on June 5, 2026?

The five best NBA Finals Game 2 prop bets for Knicks vs Spurs are Jalen Brunson Over 25.5 Points (-104), Karl-Anthony Towns Over 10.5 Rebounds (-146), Jalen Brunson Over 6.5 Assists (+108), Jalen Brunson Over 2.5 Threes Made (+154), and Victor Wembanyama Blocks Over 3.5 (+100). The highest-value plays are Brunson's assists at +108 and threes made at +154, both of which reflect market overreactions to his 2-assist, 2-of-8 from three Game 1 performance. Place all Game 2 prop bets at FanDuel Sportsbook.

Why is Wembanyama Blocks Over 3.5 at +100 a good bet for NBA Finals Game 2?

Victor Wembanyama averages 3.5 blocks per game across these playoffs, the highest mark of any player in the postseason by nearly double. Getting even money (+100) on his exact average is a structural pricing inefficiency, as the market would typically require negative juice on a player clearing a line at this frequency. Wembanyama enters Game 2 motivated after his worst offensive performance of the season and will be more aggressive at the rim on both ends. He has cleared 3.5 blocks in 10 of his 17 playoff games this postseason, and the Knicks' aggressive driving game plan generates consistent rim attack opportunities that fuel his block total. Place your bet at FanDuel Sportsbook.

New to FanDuel Sportsbook? Bet $5 and get $50 for 7 days. Get $350 in Bonus Bets guaranteed when you bet $5 every day for 7 days. See here for full terms and conditions. Learn about today's other offers at FanDuel Sportsbook Promos.

Looking for the latest NBA odds? Head over to FanDuel Sportsbook and check out all of the NBA betting options.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

The above author is a FanDuel employee and is not eligible to compete in public daily fantasy contests or place sports betting wagers on FanDuel. The advice provided by the author does not necessarily represent the views of FanDuel. Taking the author’s advice will not guarantee a successful outcome. You should use your own judgment when participating in daily fantasy contests or placing sports wagers.