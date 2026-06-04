MLB Strikeout Props Today: 3 Best MLB Strikeout Prop Bets for Thursday, June 4, 2026

Today's Top Strikeout Picks at a Glance

Shota Imanaga Under 6.5 Strikeouts (-134)

Kai-Wei Teng Under 5.5 Strikeouts (-142)

Jared Jones Under 5.5 Strikeouts (-128)

Within a given MLB slate, there are tons of strikeout props to sort through as there are lines posted for most of the day's starting pitchers.

We're here to help. In addition to our MLB projections, we'll have this strikeouts prop article each day. You can also check out our MLB player news page to stay up to date with lineup news and injuries.

Which MLB strikeout props seem to present the best value today in FanDuel Sportsbook's MLB odds?

All MLB odds come from FanDuel Sportsbook and are subject to change throughout the day after this article is published.

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Today's Best MLB Strikeout Prop Bets

A's vs. Cubs, 8:06 p.m. ET

Shota Imanaga - Strikeouts Shota Imanaga Under Jun 5 12:06am UTC More odds in Sportsbook

This is my favorite K prop for today.

Shota Imanaga is in a funk, and now he's taking on a solid A's offense on a day where the wind is blowing out at Wrigley.

Across his past three starts, Imanaga has struggled to an 11.49 ERA. He's allowed 20 earned runs in just 15.2 innings in that span on 21 hits, including eight jacks. With the Cubs' southpaw struggling like this, a shorter outing is entirely possible tonight, which bodes well for the under.

On top of that, the A's are a stout offense, one that sits eighth in wOBA for the season, and the wind blowing out to center at 12 MPH is a big factor, too.

It all adds up to Imanaga under 6.5 Ks being my favorite strikeout prop of the day.

Pirates vs. Astros, 8:11 p.m. ET

Kai-Wei Teng - Strikeouts Kai-Wei Teng Under Jun 5 12:11am UTC More odds in Sportsbook

Kai-Wei Teng's great results don't align with his meh underlying metrics.

Teng owns a 2.57 ERA, but his FIP is 4.10. He's got a 25.7% strikeout rate despite having just a 10.9% swinging-strike rate. He's benefitted greatly from a .224 BABIP. In short, Teng is due for negative regression.

The Pittsburgh Pirates' offense is vastly improved this campaign, ranking sixth in wOBA. With Brandon Lowe, Oneil Cruz and Bryan Reynolds all swinging from the left side of the plate today, Pittsburgh is a difficult matchup.

I'm not a believer in Teng's recent surge, and I like him to go under 5.5 punchouts today.

Pirates vs. Astros, 8:11 p.m. ET

Jared Jones - Strikeouts Jared Jones Under Jun 5 12:11am UTC More odds in Sportsbook

On the flip side of the Houston Astros-Pirates game, I also side with the under for Pittsburgh hurler Jared Jones.

Jones looked electric in his first start off the IL, fanning six with a 19.5% swinging-strike rate over 4.1 innings. But Jones tossed only 77 pitches, and that start came against a Minnesota Twins team that holds the 10th-highest K rate.

While the Astros' offense is nowhere near as potent as it has been in previous seasons, Houston is still a pretty low-strikeout squad, sporting the 11th-lowest K rate. Even in Jones' good 2026 debut, he barely cleared this line, and it's likely safe to assume he'll operate at roughly the same pitch count today as the Pirates ease him back into things.

Strikeout Prop Betting — Frequently Asked Questions

What is a strikeout prop bet? A strikeout prop bet is a wager on how many strikeouts a starting pitcher will record in a given game. FanDuel Sportsbook will set an over/under line — for example, 6.5 strikeouts — and you bet whether the pitcher will go over or under that number.

How do strikeout prop bets work? Sportsbooks post a strikeout total for a starting pitcher before each game. You pick either the over (more strikeouts than the line) or the under (fewer strikeouts than the line). The bet is typically settled on the pitcher's official strikeouts recorded, regardless of how long he stays in the game.

What stats should I look at for strikeout prop bets? The most important stats to research are the pitcher's strikeouts per nine innings (K/9), strikeout rate (K%), swinging strike rate (SwStr%), pitch counts and recent strikeout totals over his last several starts. You should also look at the opposing lineup's strikeout rate, as some teams swing and miss more than others.

What is swinging strike rate and why does it matter? Swinging strike rate (SwStr%) measures how often a pitcher generates swings and misses on all pitches thrown. It is one of the strongest predictors of strikeout performance.

Can I parlay strikeout props? Yes, FanDuel allows you to combine strikeout props with other player props or game markets into a parlay.

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The above author is a FanDuel employee and is not eligible to compete in public daily fantasy contests or place sports betting wagers on FanDuel. The advice provided by the author does not necessarily represent the views of FanDuel. Taking the author's advice will not guarantee a successful outcome. You should use your own judgment when participating in daily fantasy contests or placing sports wagers.