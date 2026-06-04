Best NRFI Bets Today: 2 No Run First Inning MLB Picks for Thursday, June 4, 2026

Today's Top NRFI Picks at a Glance

Blue Jays vs Braves NRFI

Athletics vs Cubs YRFI

The MLB season is an annual marathon that gives us months of daily betting markets to consider.

While traditional player props like home runs and strikeouts remain popular options, one market that's gained steam is betting whether or not no runs will be scored in the first inning -- aka a No Run First Inning (NRFI) bet.

On FanDuel Sportsbook's MLB odds, we can find NRFI odds listed as 1st Inning 0.5 Runs under the Innings tab for each MLB game.

Please note: lines are subject to change throughout the day after this article is published. You can also check out our MLB player news page to stay up to date with lineup news and injuries.

What are the top home run picks for today?

NRFI Picks: No Run First Inning Bets for Today

Atlanta Braves vs. Toronto Blue Jays -- NRFI

Chris Sale vs. Mason Fluharty, 7:16 p.m. ET

1st Inning 0.5 Runs Under Jun 4 11:16pm UTC More odds in Sportsbook

Chris Sale has been one of the best pitchers in baseball this season. The 2024 NL Cy Young Award winner enters tonight sitting at 8-3 with a 2.01 ERA and a 0.94 WHIP, with 80 strikeouts in his starts this year. He is working against a Toronto Blue Jays lineup that has gone 4-6 in their last 10 games and is currently on a four-game losing streak. Toronto has the kind of struggling, inconsistent offense that a pitcher like Sale can eat up, especially early in games when he is at peak velocity and sharpness.

Sale also has an extensive track record against this opponent. In 21 career appearances against the Blue Jays — including 18 starts — he is 8-5 with a 2.71 ERA. His last outing against Toronto produced six scoreless innings.

Mason Fluharty against the Atlanta Braves' offense is the shakier side, but Fluharty -- normally a reliever -- has shown big-time stuff this season, recording a 30.6% K rate and 13.0% swinging-strike rate. He's let up just one earned run across his past 16 appearances (11.2 IP) with 14 strikeouts in that time.

Athletics vs. Chicago Cubs -- YRFI

J.T. Ginn vs. Shota Imanaga, 7:16 p.m. ET

1st Inning 0.5 Runs Over Jun 5 12:06am UTC More odds in Sportsbook

Flipping the script here and going with a Yes Run First Inning recommendation for a game that contains two of our best home run picks for today.

It's crucial to note that the wind is blowing out at 12 MPH to center, which is an obvious boost to offenses. But this isn't all about the wind.

Let's start with Shota Imanaga, because his recent numbers are genuinely alarming. Over his last three starts, he has allowed 20 earned runs on 21 hits across just 15.2 innings — a stretch that includes eight home runs surrendered. That is a particularly dangerous profile against an Athletics lineup built around power. Nick Kurtz, Brent Rooker, Shea Langeliers, and Tyler Soderstrom represent a dangerous group, and they could all hit in the first inning.

J.T. Ginn gets the ball on the other side. His 2.87 ERA looks nice, but his FIP is 4.12. There's a chance he'll run into all of Pete Crow-Armstrong, Michael Busch and Alex Bregman in the bottom of the first, and all three have the ability to do damage.

On a windy night and in a game with a 10.5-run total, these offenses can push a run across in the first inning.

NRFI Betting — Frequently Asked Questions

What does NRFI mean in baseball betting? NRFI stands for No Run First Inning. It's a baseball bet where you wager that neither team will score in the first inning. The opposite bet — at least one run scored in the first inning — is called YRFI (Yes Run First Inning).

How does a NRFI bet work? A NRFI bet is settled when the first inning is completed. If both teams fail to score, your bet wins. If either team scores one or more runs, the bet loses. The final game score has no bearing on the outcome.

What is the difference between NRFI and YRFI? NRFI bets that no runs will score in the first inning, while YRFI bets that at least one run will.

What stats should I look at for NRFI bets? The most important factors are usually each starting pitcher's first-inning ERA, WHIP, and strikeout rate (K%). You should also look at each team's first-inning batting average and on-base percentage as well as individual player stats for the first few batters in the lineup for each team.

Can I parlay NRFI bets? Yes, FanDuel lets you parlay NRFIs across multiple games on the same slate.

Where can you find NRFI betting lines on FanDuel? You can find NRFI odds listed as 1st Inning 0.5 Runs under the Innings tab for each MLB game.

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The above author is a FanDuel employee and is not eligible to compete in public daily fantasy contests or place sports betting wagers on FanDuel. The advice provided by the author does not necessarily represent the views of FanDuel. Taking the author's advice will not guarantee a successful outcome. You should use your own judgment when participating in daily fantasy contests or placing sports wagers.