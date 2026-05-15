Best MLB Player Props Today 5/15/26: Prop Predictions for Baz, Ramirez and Adames

Top MLB Player Props at a Glance

Shane Baz Over 4.5 Strikeouts

Jose Ramirez 2+ Hits/Runs/RBI

Willy Adames to Record an RBI

The beauty of baseball is the wide variety of prop markets at your fingertips each day -- from home runs to strikeouts to total bases and much more.

Here are some MLB player props that look appealing via the MLB odds at FanDuel Sportsbook as well as our MLB projections.

MLB odds via FanDuel Sportsbook and may change throughout the day after this article is published. All stats come from FanGraphs and Baseball Savant unless noted otherwise.

Check out the top MLB home run picks for today.

MLB Player Prop Bets for Today

Orioles vs. Nationals, 6:46 p.m. ET

Shane Baz - Strikeouts Shane Baz Over May 15 10:46pm UTC More odds in Sportsbook

My favorite K prop on Friday is Shane Baz to go over 4.5 punchouts against the Washington Nationals.

The matchup has a lot to do with it. The Nats are just 24th in wOBA with a close-to-league-average K rate. I like Baz's chances to have success and work deep into the game, which would give him plenty of opportunities for strikeouts.

Baz's 2026 numbers are down a bit, but he's shown swing-and-miss upside throughout this career, producing a 24.8% strikeout rate a campaign ago. He's recorded at least five Ks in two of his previous three outings, and I think he'll do it again tonight.

Reds vs. Guardians, 7:11 p.m. ET

Player To Record 2+ Hits + Runs + RBIs Player To Record 2+ Hits + Runs + RBIs Jose Ramirez -140 View more odds in Sportsbook

I think the market is a little low on Jose Ramirez today.

Ramirez and the Cleveland Guardians are facing lefty Andrew Abbott. Throughout his career, Abbott has gotten good results (3.52 career ERA) despite not missing gobs of bats (21.5% career strikeout rate). Well, he's struggling even more than usual to get whiffs this season (16.3% K rate), and the results have tanked as he owns a 4.47 ERA and 4.73 expected ERA.

In short, I like this matchup a lot for Ramirez, who is still one of baseball's best hitters. In 2026, Ramirez has generated a .370 wOBA that looks way better than his actual .318 wOBA. He's mashing southpaws to the tune of a .413 wOBA over a small sample.

I'm drawn to the H/R/RBI market because it gives Ramirez a few viable paths to come through.

Giants vs. A's, 9:41 p.m. ET

The San Francisco Giants get a huge park-factor bump today in Sacramento, and they're listed at -118 odds to go over 4.5 runs. That pushes me toward Willy Adames to notch an RBI.

Adames will likely hit fifth or sixth in the lineup, a solid spot for RBI. His season-long stats this year are pretty ugly -- I won't lie -- but he's a proven producer who popped 62 homers across the previous two years. He'll pick it up at some point, and he should benefit from an away game as he's been awful at home (.226 wOBA).

As I alluded to, it's not just any away date, it's a game at Sutter Health Park, which ranked as the number-one venue for offense last season, according to Statcast.

Aaron Civale will be on the bump for the A's, and Civale has struggled to a 4.54 SIERA and 7.7% swinging-strike rate so far in 2026.

In a friendly matchup at a great park for offense, Adames can have a good night, and him to record an RBI is my favorite hitter prop of the day.

MLB Prop Bets -- Frequently Asked Questions

What are MLB player prop bets?

MLB player prop bets are wagers on specific statistical outcomes tied to individual players during a game — not on which team wins or loses. You might bet on how many strikeouts a starting pitcher records, whether a shortstop gets a hit, or how many total bases an outfielder accumulates.

Because they are isolated to a single player's performance, props let you apply focused knowledge about matchups, recent form, and ballpark conditions rather than predicting the full game result.

What types of MLB player props are available?

FanDuel offers a wide menu of MLB props. The most common categories include:

Pitcher strikeouts

Batter hits

Home runs

Total bases

RBIs

Stolen bases

Pitcher outs recorded

How do MLB player prop bet odds work?

MLB prop odds use the standard American (moneyline) format. A negative number shows how much you must wager to profit $100. A positive number shows how much a $100 bet returns in profit.

-110 odds — bet $110 to win $100

+130 odds — bet $100 to win $130

-200 odds — bet $200 to win $100

What does "total bases" mean as a prop bet?

The total bases prop counts the bases a batter earns from hits in a single game:

Single = 1 base

Double = 2 bases

Triple = 3 bases

Home run = 4 bases

Walks, hit-by-pitches, and stolen bases do not count. A typical total bases line is set at 1.5 or 2.5. Betting over 1.5 means you need at least a double, or two singles.

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Which player props stand out to you today? Check out FanDuel Sportsbook's MLB odds to see the full menu of options.

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The above author is a FanDuel employee and is not eligible to compete in public daily fantasy contests or place sports betting wagers on FanDuel. The advice provided by the author does not necessarily represent the views of FanDuel. Taking the author’s advice will not guarantee a successful outcome. You should use your own judgment when participating in daily fantasy contests or placing sports wagers.