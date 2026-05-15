2026 Preakness Stakes Contenders: Profiles for Every Horse in the Field

Meet all 14 horses running in the 2026 Preakness Stakes, from the morning-line favorite to the longest of longshots. Here’s everything you need to know about each contender before Saturday’s race at Laurel Park.

The 151st Preakness Stakes has a wide-open 14-horse field. With Kentucky Derby winner Golden Tempo skipping the race to prep for the Belmont, there’s no clear dominant force, just a genuinely competitive group of three-year-olds all chasing their shot at Triple Crown glory.

Below is a full breakdown of every horse in the field, listed by post position.

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Preakness Stakes Field 2026

Post Horse Odds Jockey Trainer 1 Taj Mahal 5-1 Sheldon Russell Brittany Russell 2 Ocelli 6-1 Tyler Gaffalione Whit Beckman 3 Crupper 30-1 Junior Alvarado Donnie Von Hemel 4 Robusta 30-1 Rafael Bejarano Doug O’Neill 5 Talkin 20-1 Irad Ortiz Jr. Danny Gargan 6 Chip Honcho 5-1 Jose Ortiz Steve Asmussen 7 The Hell We Did 15-1 Luis Saez Todd Fincher View Full Table ChevronDown

Odds are morning-line. Race: Saturday, May 16, 2026 | Laurel Park | Post Time: ~6:50 PM ET | NBC & Peacock



Post 1: Taj Mahal (5-1) | Co-Favorite

Jockey: Sheldon Russell | Trainer: Brittany Russell | Owner: SF Racing, Starlight Racing, Madaket Stables, Stonestreet Stables, and partners

The Story

Taj Mahal is the most unique horse in this field, and perhaps the most dangerous. He is undefeated in three career starts, and every single one of those starts has been at Laurel Park. He knows no other track. While every other horse in this field must adapt to an unfamiliar oval, Taj Mahal will essentially be running in his backyard.

He’s a son of Nyquist, himself a Kentucky Derby champion, which gives him the pedigree to handle a classic distance. He also carries an extraordinary human angle. Trainer Brittany Russell, who is based year-round at Laurel Park, is chasing history as she tries to become the first female trainer to win the Preakness Stakes.

The Case For Him

Three wins, zero losses, all at the exact track hosting this race. His most recent performance in the Federico Tesio Stakes at Laurel showed him going wire-to-wire, a front-running style that suits the pace of this particular field. Jockey Sheldon Russell is also a Laurel regular, meaning both horse and rider have home-track comfort that no other entry can match. Multiple national handicappers have identified the Taj Mahal “horse for the course” angle as one of the most compelling in recent Preakness memory.

The Case Against Him

He has never run against graded stakes competition. The jump from Laurel allowance and conditions races to a Grade 1 Preakness is significant. Taj Mahal hasn’t been tested in a field of this depth, and while his times have been impressive, speed figures from softer competition don’t always translate under classic pressure.

Verdict

The most compelling “local advantage” story in the race. A serious win contender at a fair price.

Post 2: Ocelli (6-1) | The Cinderella Story

Jockey: Tyler Gaffalione | Trainer: Whit Beckman | Owner: Ashley Durr, Anthony Tate, and Front Page Equestrian

The Story

Ocelli is one of the most fascinating horses in recent Triple Crown memory. He entered the Kentucky Derby as a 70-1 longshot, near the very bottom of the odds board, and nearly shocked the world. He finished third behind Golden Tempo, closing late and charging hard at the wire. A $2 “show” bet on Ocelli at Derby odds paid out $36.34, a sign of just how improbable his effort appeared.

Even more remarkable, Ocelli has never won a race. He enters the 2026 Preakness as a maiden, a horse without a single career victory, trying to win one of the most prestigious races in American horse racing. The last maiden to win the Preakness was all the way back in 1888, over 130 years ago.

The Case For Him

That Derby run was extraordinary. His closing kick from deep in the field showed a powerful finishing ability that could be dangerous in a slightly smaller Preakness field. At Laurel Park, the longer final stretch gives closers more room to work, which suits Ocelli’s running style. Trainer Whit Beckman confirmed Ocelli came out of the Derby in good health and decided to take a shot at the Preakness.

The Case Against Him

History is a massive obstacle. No maiden has won the Preakness in 138 years. He’s also never led at any point of call in his career. He’s purely a late-runner who needs things to set up perfectly. If the pace collapses or the race sets up for front-runners, Ocelli’s late kick may not be enough.

Verdict

The heart-of-the-race story. A real threat at 6-1 if you believe the Derby run, but the maiden angle is historically daunting. Best played “underneath” in exotics.

Post 3: Crupper (30-1) | Longshot

Jockey: Junior Alvarado | Trainer: Donnie Von Hemel | Owner: Robert Zoellner

The Story

Crupper enters off a win in the Bathhouse Row Stakes at Oaklawn Park, a solid regional performance that earned him his spot in the field. His name, for the curious, refers to the leather strap that loops under a horse’s tail to secure a saddle, though connections have suggested the colt is actually named after a prominent individual associated with his breeding farm.

Trainer Donnie Von Hemel noted before the draw that Crupper had been forwardly placed in his recent prep, which could mean he’ll try to get to the front early at Laurel. Junior Alvarado, a quality rider, takes the mount from post 3.

The Case For and Against

Crupper won his most recent start at the right time to earn a Preakness bid, but he’s stepping up significantly in class against the best three-year-olds in the country. At 30-1, he’s priced as a deep longshot for a reason. His forward-running style could put him in the early mix, but sustaining that for 1 3/16 miles against this field will be a tall order.

Verdict

A spicy inclusion in large exotic bets but not a realistic win contender.

Post 4: Robusta (30-1) | Longshot / Derby Returner

Jockey: Rafael Bejarano | Trainer: Doug O’Neill | Owner: Calumet Farm

The Story

Robusta was one of three horses from the Kentucky Derby field to show up at the Preakness. He finished 14th out of 18 at Churchill Downs, which isn’t a result that inspires confidence, but connections at the storied Calumet Farm decided to give him another shot at Triple Crown glory.

Trainer Doug O’Neill won the Kentucky Derby with I’ll Have Another in 2012 and knows how to navigate the Triple Crown trail. Calumet Farm, one of the most historic names in American horse racing, owns the horse.

The Case For and Against

There’s very little in Robusta’s recent form that suggests a dramatic turnaround at the Preakness. His Derby run was poor, and the two-week turnaround is demanding for any horse. At 30-1, he offers exotic value as a deep inclusion, but needs everything to go perfectly, and then some, to threaten the top horses.

Verdict

Calumet Farm heritage is fun, but the racing form says deep longshot.

Post 5: Talkin (20-1) | Underrated Value

Jockey: Irad Ortiz Jr. | Trainer: Danny Gargan | Owner: Reeves Thoroughbred Racing, Pine Racing Stables, Legendary Thoroughbreds, Belmar Racing and Breeding

The Story

Talkin may be the most underestimated horse in this field. He brings a stalking running style, settling just off the early pace before making a decisive move, and draws one of the better posts for that strategy. Most significantly, he brings Irad Ortiz Jr. to the saddle. Ortiz is one of the elite jockeys in North American racing and the kind of rider who can find lengths in a race regardless of what the pace brings.

Trainer Danny Gargan has a personal connection to this race. His father Danny Sr. was a jockey who won the 1973 Kentucky Oaks and the Black-Eyed Susan Stakes two weeks later. The family knows Maryland racing.

The Case For and Against

Talkin’s form leading up to the Preakness has been steady without being spectacular, and he’s lightly tested against this level. But at 20-1 with a Hall of Fame-caliber jockey and a pace-adaptable running style, he represents the kind of undervalued horse that can spoil a race. Multiple sharp handicappers have flagged him as among the strongest value plays in the field.

Verdict

One of the most interesting overlay opportunities in the race. Worth a look in win and place exotics at 20-1.

Post 6: Chip Honcho (5-1) | Co-Favorite / History On His Side

Jockey: Jose Ortiz | Trainer: Steve Asmussen | Owner: (Homebred)

The Story

Chip Honcho drew what may be the luckiest post in Preakness history. Gate No. 6 has produced 17 Preakness winners at Pimlico, more than any other starting gate, though it’s worth noting that this year’s race is at Laurel, so that historical data doesn’t directly apply.

What does apply: Chip Honcho is trained by Steve Asmussen, one of the winningest trainers in thoroughbred history, who has conditioned legendary runners including Curlin and Rachel Alexandra. He’s a physically imposing, homebred colt sired by Accelerate, a horse who earned nearly $7 million on the track including the Breeders’ Cup Classic.

Chip Honcho is a frontrunner who likes to establish position early and control the pace. Jose Ortiz, one of the top jockeys in the country, is aboard.

The Case For Him

A quality trainer, a quality jockey, and a horse who has been training sharply heading into race week. Asmussen’s barn runs big horses at big moments, and connections have noted the time off between preps may have helped this colt. Frontrunners have historically done well at Laurel, and the pace setup could benefit a horse who wants to be up front.

The Case Against Him

Chip Honcho’s recent race record includes a fourth, a second, and a fifth in his last three stakes starts. Solid, but not dominant form. At 5-1, he’s priced like a major contender and will need to deliver a career-best performance to justify that confidence.

Verdict

The co-favorite with history, connections, and a big trainer behind him. A serious contender who could wire the field.

Post 7: The Hell We Did (15-1) | Sneaky Threat

Jockey: Luis Saez | Trainer: Todd Fincher | Owner: Peacock Family Racing Stable

The Story

The Hell We Did brings a West Coast sensibility to a Maryland Classic. He’s described as having “flashes of brilliance” but also inconsistency. He’s the kind of horse that could either outrun his odds dramatically or run his typical middling race.

Trainer Todd Fincher liked the post position draw, telling reporters that Post 7 puts the horse in a position to “check the pace out and see if we want to be a part of it or close to it.” That flexibility, the ability to either press or stalk, is a genuine asset at Laurel, where the longer stretch rewards horses that don’t commit to the pace too early.

He was second in the Lexington Stakes (G3), a solid prep that qualifies him for this field. Luis Saez, an aggressive jockey who will put this horse into the race, takes the mount.

The Case For and Against

At 15-1, the price is attractive if you believe in the Lexington form and trust Saez to position him perfectly. The inconsistency is the main concern, as this horse hasn’t demonstrated the ability to deliver back-to-back peak performances.

Verdict

A price play with genuine upside. Could easily be a live longshot in exotics.

Post 8: Bull by the Horns (30-1) | Longshot

Jockey: Micah Husbands | Trainer: Saffie Joseph Jr. | Owner: Peachtree Stable and Mark Corrado

The Story

Bull by the Horns earned his Preakness spot by winning the Rushaway Stakes at Turfway Park in March, where he delivered a remarkable performance, sitting dead last after six furlongs before unleashing a wide, powerful stretch rally to win a four-way photo finish. A horse that can do that is capable of anything.

The decision to run in the Preakness over the Peter Pan Stakes at Aqueduct was a late call, with trainer Saffie Joseph Jr. ultimately deciding the Classic was worth the shot. Joseph is a high-percentage trainer with excellent instincts for peaking horses at the right moment.

The Case For and Against

That Rushaway win was eye-catching, but it came in a significantly weaker field. A closer who runs from last place at Turfway Park is a very different proposition against Grade 1 competition at Laurel. The horse enters off what connections describe as a “disappointing” final prep effort, which is a concern heading into the biggest race of his life.

Verdict

The Rushaway story is fun, but the step-up in class is steep. Best used deep in exotics only.

Post 9: Iron Honor (9-2) | The Favorite

Jockey: Flavien Prat | Trainer: Chad Brown | Owner: St. Elias Stable, William Lawrence, and Glassman Racing

The Story

Iron Honor is the morning-line favorite and the most logically constructed Preakness contender in the field. He is trained by Chad Brown, a two-time Preakness winner, following an almost identical pattern to Brown’s previous Preakness champions. Both Cloud Computing (2017) and Early Voting (2022) ran in the Wood Memorial, had a disappointing finish there, skipped the Kentucky Derby, and went straight to the Preakness. Iron Honor did exactly the same thing.

After starting his career 2-for-2 with a win in the Gotham Stakes, Iron Honor finished a puzzling seventh in the Grade 2 Wood Memorial at Aqueduct. Brown wasn’t deterred. He chose to bypass the Derby and point directly at the Preakness, the same blueprint that produced two winners.

Iron Honor is a half-sibling to Taj Mahal; both are sons of Nyquist, the 2016 Kentucky Derby champion. He’s ridden by Flavien Prat, one of the elite jockeys in the sport.

The Case For Him

Chad Brown’s Preakness pattern is real and well-documented. Two horses, same prep route, two wins. Iron Honor draws on Chad Brown’s institutional knowledge of exactly when and how to peak a horse for this specific race. His Wood Memorial flop may well have been an off day. His Gotham Stakes win showed legitimate ability and strong speed figures. He starts from Post 9 at Laurel, which gives him room to find his spot without getting caught in early traffic.

The Case Against Him

The Wood Memorial seventh was genuinely bad, not just “disappointing.” He was beaten by horses that are not in this field. There’s a real question of whether that race revealed something about his limitations. He’s also being asked to beat a full field including a legitimate home-track horse (Taj Mahal) and multiple runners with strong recent form.

Verdict

The favorite for good reasons. Chad Brown’s pattern and Flavien Prat’s riding ability make this the most well-constructed horse in the field. The legitimate choice to beat.

Post 10: Napoleon Solo (8-1) | Overlooked Graded Stakes Winner

Jockey: Paco Lopez | Trainer: Chad Summers | Owner: Gold Square (Al Gold)

The Story

Napoleon Solo might be the most underappreciated horse in this field. His name is a direct homage to the fictional spy from the classic TV series The Man from U.N.C.L.E., a fun detail that suggests his connections have a sense of humor about the racing game.

More importantly, Napoleon Solo is one of only three graded stakes winners in the entire Preakness field (alongside Iron Honor and Incredibolt). He was fifth in the Wood Memorial, the same race where Iron Honor finished seventh, which means he actually outfinished the favorite in their last common start. He brings a stalking running style and Paco Lopez, a jockey known for his aggressive early placement, to the saddle.

The Case For Him

Genuine graded stakes credibility, a versatile running style, and odds that don’t fully reflect his quality. At 8-1, Napoleon Solo offers real value compared to co-favorites at 5-1. He’s proven he can compete at this level, and the Laurel Park configuration, with its longer stretch, suits a horse who can stalk and pounce.

The Case Against Him

He hasn’t won since early in his career, and the Wood Memorial fifth wasn’t a breakthrough performance. His trainer Chad Summers doesn’t have the Preakness profile of a Brown or Asmussen, which may be one reason the public hasn’t zeroed in on this horse.

Verdict

One of the best value plays in the field. Napoleon Solo at 8-1 deserves serious consideration for win and place betting.

Post 11: Corona de Oro (30-1) | Longshot

Jockey: John Velazquez | Trainer: Dallas Stewart | Owner: On Our Own Stable and partners

The Story

Corona de Oro comes in off a third-place finish in the Lexington Stakes (G3), which is legitimate Triple Crown prep form. The real headline here is the jockey. John Velazquez is a Hall of Famer and one of the most decorated riders in the sport’s history. He won the Preakness aboard National Treasure in 2023. When a trainer books Velazquez on a longshot, it usually means the horse is doing better in training than the public odds suggest.

The Case For and Against

The pedigree suggests a distance horse, but Corona de Oro’s speed figures have been noticeably lower than those of the main contenders. A third in the Lexington is solid form, but not enough to separate him from the top horses at this level. Velazquez is always worth a second look, but at 30-1, he’d need everything to go right.

Verdict

Sprinkle him in large superfecta tickets on the strength of the Velazquez booking alone.

Post 12: Incredibolt (5-1) | Co-Favorite / Derby Returner

Jockey: Jaime Torres | Trainer: Riley Mott | Owner: Pin Oak Stud

The Story

Incredibolt is the most accomplished horse in the field by graded stakes credentials. He’s the only horse in this Preakness that has a graded stakes win at two turns, the Virginia Derby, which is considered the strongest qualification for this type of classic distance. He came into the Kentucky Derby off that four-length Virginia Derby romp and finished sixth in Louisville, beaten four lengths by winner Golden Tempo, a respectable effort in a wide-open 18-horse Derby field.

Trained by Riley Mott, son of legendary Hall of Famer Bill Mott, Incredibolt has had jockey Jaime Torres aboard for all six of his career starts. That continuity matters. Torres, notably, won the 2024 Preakness aboard Seize the Grey, meaning he arrives at Laurel as a defending champion of this exact race.

The Case For Him

The best two-turn resume in the field. A jockey who has won this race before. A trainer from a great horse racing bloodline who confirmed the horse traveled well to Maryland and that Post 12 suits his tactical style. The Preakness has historically been kinder to horses who stalked the pace rather than running from the back, and Incredibolt does exactly that. Riley Mott’s direct quote: “Anytime you are in a Triple Crown race and you have odds of 5-1, it is a great opportunity. We are going to look to try and get the job done.”

The Case Against Him

Post 12 is wide, which means Incredibolt may need to use energy early to get to a comfortable running position. His Derby run was solid but not spectacular, and he’ll face sharper competition from horses that are fresher and more specifically prepared for this distance.

Verdict

The best-credentialed horse in the field. Many sharp handicappers believe Incredibolt is the most likely winner, even if public opinion has settled on Iron Honor.

Post 13: Great White (15-1) | The Comeback Story

Jockey: Alex Achard | Trainer: John Ennis | Owner: Three Chimneys Farm and John Ennis

The Story

Great White carries one of the most dramatic backstories in the field. He was entered in the 2026 Kentucky Derby and was scratched just moments before post time, not for injury, but because he reared up, lost his balance, and flipped over backwards while loading into the starting gate. It was a terrifying scene, but the massive colt (standing 17.2 hands tall and weighing over 1,300 pounds) came through physically unscathed.

Trainer John Ennis confirmed after the incident that Great White was fine. He breezed the horse immediately afterward, the work went well, and the decision was made to target the Preakness instead.

The Case For and Against

Great White has size, talent, and a trainer who clearly believes in him, enough to bring him back to a Grade 1 stage just two weeks after a frightening gate incident. However, he has yet to win on anything other than a synthetic racing surface, which raises questions about how he’ll perform on Laurel’s main dirt track. Post 13 is a deep draw. At 15-1, he’s priced as a longshot with a prayer, and that gate incident will hang over the start.

Verdict

A fascinating story with real uncertainty around how he behaves in the gate on Saturday. Follow the pre-race reports closely.

Post 14: Pretty Boy Miah (15-1) | Historical Headwind

Jockey: Ricardo Santana Jr. | Trainer: Jeremiah Englehart | Owner: Team Penney Racing, Echo Racing, Flower City Racing, Anthony Bruno, and Christopher Meyer

The Story

Pretty Boy Miah drew the most historically cursed post position at Pimlico: Post 14. Since the starting gate was introduced, no horse has ever won the Preakness from the outermost gate. That streak, while built at Pimlico and not technically applicable at Laurel, is still something serious bettors keep in mind.

Trainer Jeremiah Englehart acknowledged the difficult draw with characteristic pragmatism: “It wasn’t really what we wanted but, hey, that’s why it’s horse racing. Our horse has good tactical speed, so hopefully we break cleanly and are able to get away from there and get out early to get a good position.”

Ricardo Santana Jr. is a capable jockey, and the team will clearly try to use Pretty Boy Miah’s tactical speed to overcome the wide post.

The Case For and Against

Good tactical speed and a quality rider give him a theoretical path: break fast, avoid the traffic, get a comfortable position. But the wide draw means extra ground to cover at the start, and this horse will be running against multiple front-runners who want the same early position. At 15-1, the price doesn’t adequately compensate for the post position disadvantage.

Verdict

Pass as a win bet. If the historical Post 14 curse holds (even at a new venue), this is a tough spot.

The Big Picture: How This Race Shapes Up

With no dominant Kentucky Derby winner in the field, the 2026 Preakness is as wide open as any in recent years. Here’s how the major storylines break down.

The Favorite’s Path

Iron Honor wins if Chad Brown’s Preakness blueprint holds and the Wood Memorial was just an off day.

The Local Legend

Taj Mahal wins if home-track advantage and an undefeated record at Laurel are as meaningful as handicappers believe.

The Credential Play

Incredibolt wins if the best two-turn resume in the field shows up when it matters most.

The Cinderella Story

Ocelli wins if his Derby closing kick translates and the pace collapses, giving him another long stretch to find his best gear.

The Value Plays

Napoleon Solo at 8-1 and Talkin at 20-1 are the two horses most likely to spoil the chalk in the eyes of sharp handicappers.

Preakness Stakes Race Information

2026 Preakness Stakes: Saturday, May 16 at Laurel Park | Post Time ~6:50 PM ET | NBC & Peacock | $2,000,000 Purse

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The above author is a FanDuel employee and is not eligible to compete in public daily fantasy contests or place sports betting wagers on FanDuel. The advice provided by the author does not necessarily represent the views of FanDuel. Taking the author's advice will not guarantee a successful outcome. You should use your own judgment when participating in daily fantasy contests or placing sports wagers.