MLB Player Prop Bets: Best Strikeout Picks for Wednesday 5/7/25

Within a given MLB slate, there are tons of strikeout props to sort through as there are lines posted for most of the day's starting pitchers.

Across today's action, which seem to present the best value in FanDuel Sportsbook's MLB betting odds?

We're going to dig into that today, laying out my favorite strikeout props across all the action. You can also do some research of your own by digging into our MLB player prop projections.

Please note lines and MLB projections are subject to change throughout the day after this article is published. All MLB odds come from FanDuel Sportsbook. All stats come from FanGraphs and Baseball Savant unless noted otherwise.

Best MLB K Prop Bets for Today

Jose Berrios - Alt Strikeouts Jose Berrios - Alt Strikeouts Jose Berrios 6+ Strikeouts +130 View more odds in Sportsbook

For the first time in quite a long while, I'm showing value in an over for Jose Berrios -- enough so, in fact, to go with an alt over. I understand why the data is pushing me that way.

A big part of it is the matchup. The Los Angeles Angels' active roster has a 26.1% strikeout rate against righties this year, the second-highest mark in the league.

The other aspect is Berrios' changeup. It's possible he has changed the way he's throwing the pitch this year because its velocity is up 1.1 miles per hour while the spin rate is down. You wouldn't think increased velocity on a changeup would be a good thing, but for Berrios, his whiff rate on that pitch is 49.1%, up from 26.9%.

That could be due to a small sample as he has thrown the pitch just 96 total times. But if we look back to last year -- this velo increase began in early July -- Berrios has a 21.5% strikeout rate over his past 21 starts.

Although that's far from a massive number, when you pair it with a plus matchup and his ability to work deep in games, I have Berrios projected for 6.17 strikeouts. Pitchers in that range for me have gotten to 6 strikeouts 51.9% of the time, allowing me to hop into the alt market.

Jackson Jobe - Strikeouts Jackson Jobe Under May 8 12:41am UTC More odds in Sportsbook

Although Jackson Jobe is also in a high-strikeout matchup, his environment is pushing me toward an under.

Coors Field is tough for a lot of reasons; reduced strikeouts is one of them.

It ranked 28th in Baseball Savant's strikeout park factor from 2022 to 2024. Jobe's home park was just 23rd on that list, but the gap between the two is relatively large.

Jobe, himself, also isn't a big strikeout guy. Through five starts, he has a 17.6% strikeout rate with an 8.7% swinging-strike rate. Jobe has yet to prove he can generate whiffs and strikeouts above Double-A.

You could argue he'll face a Double-A lineup in the Colorado Rockies tonight, and my model does treat them as a massive boon. Still, due to the park and Jobe's profile, it has him projected for just 3.92 strikeouts, presenting value on the under.

Grant Holmes - Strikeouts Grant Holmes Under May 7 11:16pm UTC More odds in Sportsbook

Grant Holmes is coming off his most impressive start of the year as he racked up nine strikeouts against the Los Angeles Dodgers. I'm expecting regression tonight, funneling me toward the under.

The matchup plays a role in that. The Cincinnati Reds have trimmed their active-roster strikeout rate to 21.2% against righties, down from 22.5% last year. This puts them a bit below the league-average mark.

Holmes has also had issues with walks, which can drive up pitch counts and put him at risk of exiting early. The Atlanta Braves give him plenty of leash, but with the Reds taking walks at an above-average rate, it's a concern.

Add this all together, and I have Holmes projected at 5.45 strikeouts. This is -- in theory -- in line with the market, but he needs to get to six strikeouts to snag an over. Pitchers in this range have done so at a rate closer to 40% than 50%, so I'm comfortable taking an under despite Holmes' impressive start last week.

All customers get a 30% Profit Boost for any LIVE wager on any MLB game happening May 7th! See here for full terms and conditions. Learn about today’s other offers at FanDuel Sportsbook Promos.

Which strikeout props stand out to you today? Check out FanDuel Sportsbook's MLB betting odds to see the full menu of options.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

The above author is a FanDuel employee and is not eligible to compete in public daily fantasy contests or place sports betting wagers on FanDuel. The advice provided by the author does not necessarily represent the views of FanDuel. Taking the author's advice will not guarantee a successful outcome. You should use your own judgment when participating in daily fantasy contests or placing sports wagers.