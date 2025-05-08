Hurricanes vs Capitals Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for NHL Playoffs Second Round Game 2

The NHL schedule on Thursday includes the Carolina Hurricanes taking on the Washington Capitals.

Hurricanes vs Capitals Game Info

Carolina Hurricanes (47-30-5) vs. Washington Capitals (51-22-9)

Date: Thursday, May 8, 2025

Thursday, May 8, 2025 Time: 7 p.m. ET

7 p.m. ET Venue: Capital One Arena -- Washington, District of Columbia

Capital One Arena -- Washington, District of Columbia Coverage: ESPN

Hurricanes vs Capitals Odds

Favorite Underdog Total Puck Line Hurricanes (-137) Capitals (+114) 5.5 Hurricanes (-1.5)

Hurricanes vs Capitals Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Capitals win (53.3%)

Hurricanes vs Capitals Puck Line

The Capitals are underdogs by 1.5 goals at home versus the Hurricanes. The Capitals are -220 to cover the spread, and the Hurricanes are +176.

Hurricanes vs Capitals Over/Under

A combined goal total of 5.5 has been set for Hurricanes-Capitals on May 8, with the over at -118 and the under at -104.

Hurricanes vs Capitals Moneyline

The moneyline numbers for Hurricanes vs. Capitals reveal Carolina as the favorite (-137) and Washington as the underdog (+114) despite being the home team.

