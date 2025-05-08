FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play
Hurricanes vs Capitals Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for NHL Playoffs Second Round Game 2

Data Skrive
Data Skrive

Hurricanes vs Capitals Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for NHL Playoffs Second Round Game 2

The NHL schedule on Thursday includes the Carolina Hurricanes taking on the Washington Capitals.

We've got you covered, in terms of the vital information about NHL betting lines, before you make your wager on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Hurricanes vs Capitals Game Info

  • Carolina Hurricanes (47-30-5) vs. Washington Capitals (51-22-9)
  • Date: Thursday, May 8, 2025
  • Time: 7 p.m. ET
  • Venue: Capital One Arena -- Washington, District of Columbia
  • Coverage: ESPN

Hurricanes vs Capitals Odds

Favorite
Underdog
Total
Puck Line
Hurricanes (-137)Capitals (+114)5.5Hurricanes (-1.5)

Hurricanes vs Capitals Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Capitals win (53.3%)

Hurricanes vs Capitals Puck Line

  • The Capitals are underdogs by 1.5 goals at home versus the Hurricanes. The Capitals are -220 to cover the spread, and the Hurricanes are +176.

Hurricanes vs Capitals Over/Under

  • A combined goal total of 5.5 has been set for Hurricanes-Capitals on May 8, with the over at -118 and the under at -104.

Hurricanes vs Capitals Moneyline

  • The moneyline numbers for Hurricanes vs. Capitals reveal Carolina as the favorite (-137) and Washington as the underdog (+114) despite being the home team.

