Hurricanes vs Capitals Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for NHL Playoffs Second Round Game 2
The NHL schedule on Thursday includes the Carolina Hurricanes taking on the Washington Capitals.
We've got you covered, in terms of the vital information about NHL betting lines, before you make your wager on FanDuel Sportsbook.
Hurricanes vs Capitals Game Info
- Carolina Hurricanes (47-30-5) vs. Washington Capitals (51-22-9)
- Date: Thursday, May 8, 2025
- Time: 7 p.m. ET
- Venue: Capital One Arena -- Washington, District of Columbia
- Coverage: ESPN
Hurricanes vs Capitals Odds
All NHL odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.
Favorite
Underdog
Total
Puck Line
|Hurricanes (-137)
|Capitals (+114)
|5.5
|Hurricanes (-1.5)
Hurricanes vs Capitals Prediction & Pick
All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
Prediction: Capitals win (53.3%)
Hurricanes vs Capitals Puck Line
- The Capitals are underdogs by 1.5 goals at home versus the Hurricanes. The Capitals are -220 to cover the spread, and the Hurricanes are +176.
Hurricanes vs Capitals Over/Under
- A combined goal total of 5.5 has been set for Hurricanes-Capitals on May 8, with the over at -118 and the under at -104.
Hurricanes vs Capitals Moneyline
- The moneyline numbers for Hurricanes vs. Capitals reveal Carolina as the favorite (-137) and Washington as the underdog (+114) despite being the home team.