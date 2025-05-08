FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play
Golden Knights vs Oilers Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for NHL Playoffs Second Round Game 2

Data Skrive

Golden Knights vs Oilers Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for NHL Playoffs Second Round Game 2

The Thursday schedule in the NHL includes a matchup between the Vegas Golden Knights and the Edmonton Oilers.

We've got you covered, in terms of the vital info about NHL betting lines, before you make your wager on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Golden Knights vs Oilers Game Info

  • Vegas Golden Knights (50-22-10) vs. Edmonton Oilers (48-29-5)
  • Date: Thursday, May 8, 2025
  • Time: 9:30 p.m. ET
  • Venue: T-Mobile Arena -- Paradise, Nevada
  • Coverage: ESPN

Golden Knights vs Oilers Odds

Favorite
Underdog
Total
Puck Line
Golden Knights (-137)Oilers (+114)6.5Golden Knights (-1.5)

Golden Knights vs Oilers Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Golden Knights win (59.9%)

Golden Knights vs Oilers Puck Line

  • The Oilers are 1.5-goal underdogs against the Golden Knights. The Oilers are -215 to cover the spread, and the Golden Knights are +172.

Golden Knights vs Oilers Over/Under

  • The over/under for the Golden Knights versus Oilers game on May 8 has been set at 6.5, with -112 odds on the over and -108 odds on the under.

Golden Knights vs Oilers Moneyline

  • Vegas is a -137 favorite on the moneyline, while Edmonton is a +114 underdog on the road.

