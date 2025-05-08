Royals vs White Sox Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for May 8

Odds updated as of 9:12 p.m.

In MLB action on Thursday, the Kansas City Royals take on the Chicago White Sox.

Royals vs White Sox Game Info

Kansas City Royals (21-16) vs. Chicago White Sox (10-26)

Date: Thursday, May 8, 2025

Thursday, May 8, 2025 Time: 2:10 p.m. ET

2:10 p.m. ET Venue: Kauffman Stadium -- Kansas City, Missouri

Kauffman Stadium -- Kansas City, Missouri Coverage: FDSKC and CHSN

Royals vs White Sox Odds & Moneyline

Moneyline: KC: (-245) | CHW: (+200)

KC: (-245) | CHW: (+200) Spread: KC: -1.5 (-115) | CHW: +1.5 (-104)

KC: -1.5 (-115) | CHW: +1.5 (-104) Total: 8 -- Over: (-115) | Under: (-105)

Royals vs White Sox Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Kris Bubic (Royals) - 3-2, 1.98 ERA vs Davis Martin (White Sox) - 1-3, 3.52 ERA

The Royals will look to Kris Bubic (3-2) versus the White Sox and Davis Martin (1-3). When Bubic starts, his team is 4-3-0 against the spread this season. Bubic's team is 2-0 this season when he starts and they're favored on the moneyline. The White Sox have a 2-4-0 record against the spread in Martin's starts. The White Sox are 1-5 in Martin's six starts this season that they were the underdog on the moneyline.

Royals vs White Sox Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Royals win (68.5%)

Royals vs White Sox Moneyline

Kansas City is the favorite, -245 on the moneyline, while Chicago is a +200 underdog on the road.

Royals vs White Sox Spread

The Royals are hosting the White Sox and are favored by 1.5 runs (-115 to cover) on the runline. Chicago is -104 to cover.

An over/under of 8 has been set for Royals-White Sox on May 8, with the over being -115 and the under -105.

Royals vs White Sox Betting Trends

The Royals have been chosen as favorites in 15 games this year and have walked away with the win 11 times (73.3%) in those games.

Kansas City has not lost in three games this year when favored by -245 or better on the moneyline.

Contests with the Royals have gone over the total set by sportsbooks in 12 of 37 chances this season.

The Royals have posted a record of 19-18-0 against the spread this season.

The White Sox have won 10 of the 36 games they were the moneyline underdog this season (27.8%).

Chicago has a 1-7 record (winning just 12.5% of its games) when playing as a moneyline underdog of +200 or longer.

In the 36 games oddsmakers have set an over/under for the White Sox, they have combined with opponents to go over the total 17 times (17-17-2).

The White Sox have a 19-17-0 record ATS this season.

Royals Player Leaders

Bobby Witt Jr. leads Kansas City in slugging percentage (.493) and total hits (44) this season. He's batting .310 with an on-base percentage of .383.

Among the qualified hitters in the majors, his batting average ranks 14th, his on-base percentage ranks 22nd, and he is 26th in slugging.

Witt has recorded a base hit in three straight games. In his last five games he is batting .238 with two doubles, a home run, a walk and four RBIs.

Maikel Garcia has 39 hits this season and a team-best OBP of .386. He's batting .315 and slugging .484.

He ranks 11th in batting average, 18th in on-base percentage and 30th in slugging in MLB.

Vinnie Pasquantino is batting .201 with a .381 slugging percentage and 22 RBI this year.

Salvador Perez has been key for Kansas City with 31 hits, an OBP of .290 plus a slugging percentage of .380.

White Sox Player Leaders

Luis Robert paces the White Sox with 22 hits. He's batting .188 and slugging .342 with an on-base percentage of .304.

Including all the qualified hitters in MLB, his batting average ranks 149th, his on-base percentage is 106th, and he is 129th in slugging.

Miguel Vargas leads his team with a .315 OBP. He has a batting average of .216 while slugging .312.

Including all qualified hitters, he ranks 126th in batting average, 92nd in on-base percentage and 145th in slugging percentage.

Brooks Baldwin is batting .250 with five doubles, three home runs and five walks.

Matthew Thaiss has four doubles, a home run and 15 walks while hitting .228.

Royals vs White Sox Head to Head

5/6/2025: 4-3 KC (Favorite: Royals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -255, Underdog Moneyline: +210)

4-3 KC (Favorite: Royals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -255, Underdog Moneyline: +210) 5/5/2025: 3-0 KC (Favorite: Royals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -220, Underdog Moneyline: +184)

3-0 KC (Favorite: Royals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -220, Underdog Moneyline: +184) 7/31/2024: 10-3 KC (Favorite: Royals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -235, Underdog Moneyline: +194)

10-3 KC (Favorite: Royals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -235, Underdog Moneyline: +194) 7/30/2024: 4-3 KC (Favorite: Royals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -186, Underdog Moneyline: +156)

4-3 KC (Favorite: Royals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -186, Underdog Moneyline: +156) 7/29/2024: 8-5 KC (Favorite: Royals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -174, Underdog Moneyline: +146)

8-5 KC (Favorite: Royals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -174, Underdog Moneyline: +146) 7/21/2024: 4-1 KC (Favorite: Royals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -230, Underdog Moneyline: +190)

4-1 KC (Favorite: Royals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -230, Underdog Moneyline: +190) 7/20/2024: 6-1 KC (Favorite: Royals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -235, Underdog Moneyline: +194)

6-1 KC (Favorite: Royals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -235, Underdog Moneyline: +194) 7/19/2024: 7-1 KC (Favorite: Royals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -235, Underdog Moneyline: +194)

7-1 KC (Favorite: Royals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -235, Underdog Moneyline: +194) 4/17/2024: 2-1 CHW (Favorite: Royals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -168, Underdog Moneyline: +142)

2-1 CHW (Favorite: Royals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -168, Underdog Moneyline: +142) 4/17/2024: 4-2 KC (Favorite: Royals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -190, Underdog Moneyline: +160)

