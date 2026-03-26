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MLB

MLB Opening Day Odds, Schedule for Thursday, 3/26/26

Austan Kas
Austan Kas@AustanKas

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MLB Opening Day Odds, Schedule for Thursday, 3/26/26

The MLB season is here, and while there's already one game in the books, today is the official Opening Day for the 2026 campaign.

There's 11 games on Thursday's slate. Let's take a look at the schedule and betting odds for every game.

All MLB odds come from FanDuel Sportsbook and may change after this article is published.

2026 MLB Opening Day Odds, Schedule

Pittsburgh Pirates at New York Mets, 1:15 p.m. ET

Moneyline

Run Line

Total Runs

Pittsburgh Pirates
@
New York Mets
Mar 26 5:15pm UTCMore odds in Sportsbook

Odds/lines subject to change

Chicago White Sox at Milwaukee Brewers, 2:10 p.m. ET

Moneyline

Run Line

Total Runs

Chicago White Sox
@
Milwaukee Brewers
Mar 26 6:10pm UTCMore odds in Sportsbook

Odds/lines subject to change

Washington Nationals at Chicago White Sox, 2:20 p.m. ET

Moneyline

Run Line

Total Runs

Washington Nationals
@
Chicago Cubs
Mar 26 6:20pm UTCMore odds in Sportsbook

Odds/lines subject to change

Minnesota Twins at Baltimore Orioles, 3:05 p.m. ET

Moneyline

Run Line

Total Runs

Minnesota Twins
@
Baltimore Orioles
Mar 26 7:05pm UTCMore odds in Sportsbook

Odds/lines subject to change

Boston Red Sox at Cincinnati Reds, 4:10 p.m. ET

Moneyline

Run Line

Total Runs

Boston Red Sox
@
Cincinnati Reds
Mar 26 8:10pm UTCMore odds in Sportsbook

Odds/lines subject to change

Los Angeles Angels at Houston Astros, 4:10 p.m. ET

Moneyline

Run Line

Total Runs

Los Angeles Angels
@
Houston Astros
Mar 26 8:10pm UTCMore odds in Sportsbook

Odds/lines subject to change

Detroit Tigers at San Diego Padres, 4:11 p.m. ET

Moneyline

Run Line

Total Runs

Detroit Tigers
@
San Diego Padres
Mar 26 8:11pm UTCMore odds in Sportsbook

Odds/lines subject to change

Tampa Bay Rays at St. Louis Cardinals, 4:15 p.m. ET

Moneyline

Run Line

Total Runs

Tampa Bay Rays
@
St. Louis Cardinals
Mar 26 8:15pm UTCMore odds in Sportsbook

Odds/lines subject to change

Texas Rangers at Philadelphia Phillies, 4:15 p.m. ET

Moneyline

Run Line

Total Runs

Texas Rangers
@
Philadelphia Phillies
Mar 26 8:15pm UTCMore odds in Sportsbook

Odds/lines subject to change

Arizona Diamondbacks at Los Angeles Dodgers, 8:30 p.m. ET

Moneyline

Run Line

Total Runs

Arizona Diamondbacks
@
Los Angeles Dodgers
Mar 27 12:30am UTCMore odds in Sportsbook

Odds/lines subject to change

Cleveland Guardians at Seattle Mariners, 10:10 p.m. ET

Moneyline

Run Line

Total Runs

Cleveland Guardians
@
Seattle Mariners
Mar 27 2:10am UTCMore odds in Sportsbook

Odds/lines subject to change

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Which bets stand out to you today? Check out FanDuel Sportsbook's MLB odds to see the full menu of options.

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The above author is a FanDuel employee and is not eligible to compete in public daily fantasy contests or place sports betting wagers on FanDuel. The advice provided by the author does not necessarily represent the views of FanDuel. Taking the author's advice will not guarantee a successful outcome. You should use your own judgment when participating in daily fantasy contests or placing sports wagers.

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