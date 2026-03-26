MLB Opening Day Odds, Schedule for Thursday, 3/26/26
The MLB season is here, and while there's already one game in the books, today is the official Opening Day for the 2026 campaign.
There's 11 games on Thursday's slate. Let's take a look at the schedule and betting odds for every game.
All MLB odds come from FanDuel Sportsbook and may change after this article is published.
2026 MLB Opening Day Odds, Schedule
Pittsburgh Pirates at New York Mets, 1:15 p.m. ET
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Chicago White Sox at Milwaukee Brewers, 2:10 p.m. ET
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Washington Nationals at Chicago White Sox, 2:20 p.m. ET
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Minnesota Twins at Baltimore Orioles, 3:05 p.m. ET
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Boston Red Sox at Cincinnati Reds, 4:10 p.m. ET
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Los Angeles Angels at Houston Astros, 4:10 p.m. ET
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Detroit Tigers at San Diego Padres, 4:11 p.m. ET
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Tampa Bay Rays at St. Louis Cardinals, 4:15 p.m. ET
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Texas Rangers at Philadelphia Phillies, 4:15 p.m. ET
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Arizona Diamondbacks at Los Angeles Dodgers, 8:30 p.m. ET
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Cleveland Guardians at Seattle Mariners, 10:10 p.m. ET
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