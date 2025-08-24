Sunday’s MLB Home Run Props - Aug. 24

Will Cal Raleigh or Julio Rodríguez go yard on Sunday? See their odds to hit a home run, as well as home run prop odds for all hitters in MLB play on Aug. 24, in the article below.

Today's MLB Home Run Props

Athletics at Seattle Mariners

Cal Raleigh (Mariners): +230 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 47 HR in 126 games (has homered in 31% of games)

Julio Rodríguez (Mariners): +285 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 25 HR in 128 games (has homered in 18% of games)

Nick Kurtz (Athletics): +310 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 26 HR in 88 games (has homered in 25% of games)

Eugenio Suárez (Mariners): +340 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 40 HR in 126 games (has homered in 25.4% of games)

Shea Langeliers (Athletics): +340 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 28 HR in 97 games (has homered in 26.8% of games)

Randy Arozarena (Mariners): +350 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 23 HR in 127 games (has homered in 17.3% of games)

Mitch Garver (Mariners): +420 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 8 HR in 68 games (has homered in 10.3% of games)

Brent Rooker (Athletics): +440 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 26 HR in 130 games (has homered in 19.2% of games)

Tyler Soderstrom (Athletics): +520 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 23 HR in 128 games (has homered in 14.8% of games)

Lawrence Butler (Athletics): +560 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 17 HR in 120 games (has homered in 13.3% of games)

J.P. Crawford (Mariners): +900 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 9 HR in 124 games (has homered in 7.3% of games)

Carlos Cortes (Athletics): +900 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 18 games

Victor Robles (Mariners): +900 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 10 games

Darell Hernaiz (Athletics): +1060 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 2 HR in 21 games (has homered in 9.5% of games)

Luis Urias (Athletics): +1060 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 8 HR in 90 games (has homered in 8.9% of games)

Jacob Wilson (Athletics): +1200 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 10 HR in 95 games (has homered in 9.5% of games)

Dylan Moore (Mariners): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 9 HR in 78 games (has homered in 10.3% of games)

Brett Harris (Athletics): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 7 games

Ben Williamson (Mariners): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 82 games (has homered in 1.2% of games)

Dominic Canzone (Mariners): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 7 HR in 59 games (has homered in 10.2% of games)

Dónovan Solano (Mariners): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 3 HR in 64 games (has homered in 3.1% of games)

Jorge Polanco (Mariners): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 19 HR in 106 games (has homered in 16% of games)

Willie MacIver (Athletics): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 2 HR in 19 games (has homered in 10% of games)

Cincinnati Reds at Arizona Diamondbacks

Ketel Marte (Diamondbacks): +300 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 23 HR in 96 games (has homered in 20.8% of games)

Corbin Carroll (Diamondbacks): +450 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 27 HR in 110 games (has homered in 20.9% of games)

Elly De La Cruz (Reds): +540 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 19 HR in 129 games (has homered in 13.2% of games)

Noelvi Marte (Reds): +600 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 10 HR in 57 games (has homered in 17.5% of games)

Lourdes Gurriel Jr. (Diamondbacks): +600 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 17 HR in 119 games (has homered in 13.4% of games)

Austin Hays (Reds): +750 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 10 HR in 77 games (has homered in 10.4% of games)

Miguel Andujar (Reds): +830 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 9 HR in 76 games (has homered in 10.5% of games)

Spencer Steer (Reds): +830 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 15 HR in 117 games (has homered in 11.1% of games)

TJ Friedl (Reds): +870 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 10 HR in 120 games (has homered in 7.5% of games)

Blaze Alexander (Diamondbacks): +870 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 4 HR in 36 games (has homered in 11.1% of games)

Gabriel Moreno (Diamondbacks): +870 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 6 HR in 52 games (has homered in 11.5% of games)

Tyler Locklear (Diamondbacks): +900 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 2 HR in 18 games (has homered in 11.1% of games)

Jose Trevino (Reds): +900 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 4 HR in 70 games (has homered in 5.6% of games)

Ke'Bryan Hayes (Reds): +1000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 4 HR in 119 games (has homered in 3.4% of games)

Geraldo Perdomo (Diamondbacks): +1000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 13 HR in 128 games (has homered in 10.2% of games)

Jake McCarthy (Diamondbacks): +1100 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 3 HR in 41 games (has homered in 7.3% of games)

Santiago Espinal (Reds): +1300 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 96 games

Ildemaro Vargas (Diamondbacks): +1300 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 11 games (has homered in 9.1% of games)

James McCann (Diamondbacks): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 3 HR in 25 games (has homered in 12% of games)

Adrian Del Castillo (Diamondbacks): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 2 HR in 24 games (has homered in 8.3% of games)

Gavin Lux (Reds): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 5 HR in 111 games (has homered in 4.5% of games)

Alek Thomas (Diamondbacks): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 8 HR in 106 games (has homered in 7.5% of games)

Pavin Smith (Diamondbacks): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 8 HR in 82 games (has homered in 8.5% of games)

Matt McLain (Reds): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 11 HR in 115 games (has homered in 9.6% of games)

Los Angeles Dodgers at San Diego Padres

Shohei Ohtani (Dodgers): +164 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 44 HR in 126 games (has homered in 32.5% of games)

Manny Machado (Padres): +340 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 21 HR in 129 games (has homered in 16.3% of games)

Teoscar Hernandez (Dodgers): +340 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 21 HR in 105 games (has homered in 18.1% of games)

Will Smith (Dodgers): +360 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 15 HR in 101 games (has homered in 13.9% of games)

Freddie Freeman (Dodgers): +390 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 16 HR in 116 games (has homered in 13.8% of games)

Fernando Tatis Jr. (Padres): +420 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 17 HR in 126 games (has homered in 12.7% of games)

Mookie Betts (Dodgers): +500 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 13 HR in 118 games (has homered in 9.3% of games)

Ramon Laureano (Padres): +520 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 19 HR in 99 games (has homered in 18.2% of games)

Andy Pages (Dodgers): +540 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 21 HR in 124 games (has homered in 16.1% of games)

Gavin Sheets (Padres): +600 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 17 HR in 112 games (has homered in 13.4% of games)

Ryan O'Hearn (Padres): +600 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 16 HR in 112 games (has homered in 14.3% of games)

Jake Cronenworth (Padres): +750 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 9 HR in 103 games (has homered in 8.7% of games)

Xander Bogaerts (Padres): +750 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 10 HR in 126 games (has homered in 7.9% of games)

Alex Call (Dodgers): +750 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 4 HR in 80 games (has homered in 5% of games)

Miguel Rojas (Dodgers): +830 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 6 HR in 81 games (has homered in 7.4% of games)

Freddy Fermin (Padres): +900 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 4 HR in 77 games (has homered in 5.2% of games)

Luis Arraez (Padres): +1300 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 6 HR in 123 games (has homered in 4.9% of games)

Jackson Merrill (Padres): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 9 HR in 91 games (has homered in 8.8% of games)

Alex Freeland (Dodgers): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 20 games (has homered in 5% of games)

Max Muncy (Dodgers): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 17 HR in 89 games (has homered in 14.6% of games)

Elias Diaz (Padres): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 5 HR in 84 games (has homered in 6% of games)

Clayton Kershaw (Dodgers): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: HR in 0 games

Michael Conforto (Dodgers): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 9 HR in 111 games (has homered in 8.1% of games)

