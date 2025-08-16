MLB
Saturday’s MLB Home Run Props - Aug. 16
Will Kerry Carpenter or Riley Greene hit a home run on Saturday? See their odds to hit a home run, as well as home run prop odds for all hitters in MLB play on Aug. 16, in the article below.
Today's MLB Home Run Props
Detroit Tigers at Minnesota Twins
- Kerry Carpenter (Tigers): +285 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 21 HR in 94 games (has homered in 19.1% of games)
- Riley Greene (Tigers): +320 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 28 HR in 119 games (has homered in 20.2% of games)
- Byron Buxton (Twins): +320 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 24 HR in 89 games (has homered in 24.7% of games)
- Matt Wallner (Twins): +400 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 16 HR in 75 games (has homered in 21.3% of games)
- Kody Clemens (Twins): +400 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 13 HR in 78 games (has homered in 16.7% of games)
- Spencer Torkelson (Tigers): +400 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 26 HR in 117 games (has homered in 22.2% of games)
- Trevor Larnach (Twins): +480 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 16 HR in 108 games (has homered in 14.8% of games)
- Gleyber Torres (Tigers): +500 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 13 HR in 109 games (has homered in 11% of games)
- Wenceel Perez (Tigers): +500 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 9 HR in 60 games (has homered in 15% of games)
- Royce Lewis (Twins): +520 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 5 HR in 65 games (has homered in 6.2% of games)
- Colt Keith (Tigers): +540 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 10 HR in 109 games (has homered in 9.2% of games)
- Zach McKinstry (Tigers): +630 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 10 HR in 110 games (has homered in 9.1% of games)
- Luke Keaschall (Twins): +630 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 2 HR in 16 games (has homered in 12.5% of games)
- Dillon Dingler (Tigers): +680 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 11 HR in 92 games (has homered in 12% of games)
- Brooks Lee (Twins): +750 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 11 HR in 99 games (has homered in 10.1% of games)
- Javier Baez (Tigers): +750 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 11 HR in 99 games (has homered in 9.1% of games)
- Edouard Julien (Twins): +900 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 3 HR in 38 games (has homered in 7.9% of games)
- Mickey Gasper (Twins): +900 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 24 games
- Jake Rogers (Tigers): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 3 HR in 33 games (has homered in 8.6% of games)
- Ryan Jeffers (Twins): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 8 HR in 94 games (has homered in 8.5% of games)
- Trey Sweeney (Tigers): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 5 HR in 85 games (has homered in 5.9% of games)
- Alan Roden (Twins): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 2 HR in 49 games (has homered in 4.1% of games)
New York Yankees at St. Louis Cardinals
- Aaron Judge (Yankees): +220 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 38 HR in 111 games (has homered in 28.8% of games)
- Aaron Judge (Yankees): +280 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 38 HR in 111 games (has homered in 28.8% of games)
- Giancarlo Stanton (Yankees): +290 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 12 HR in 43 games (has homered in 27.9% of games)
- Trent Grisham (Yankees): +450 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 21 HR in 99 games (has homered in 19.2% of games)
- Lars Nootbaar (Cardinals): +450 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 13 HR in 94 games (has homered in 13.8% of games)
- Nolan Gorman (Cardinals): +460 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 10 HR in 73 games (has homered in 13.7% of games)
- Jazz Chisholm (Yankees): +470 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 20 HR in 89 games (has homered in 20.2% of games)
- Jazz Chisholm (Yankees): +470 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 20 HR in 89 games (has homered in 20.2% of games)
- Nolan Gorman (Cardinals): +560 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 10 HR in 73 games (has homered in 13.7% of games)
- Alec Burleson (Cardinals): +560 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 15 HR in 109 games (has homered in 13.8% of games)
- Trent Grisham (Yankees): +560 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 21 HR in 99 games (has homered in 19.2% of games)
- Cody Bellinger (Yankees): +560 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 22 HR in 112 games (has homered in 17.9% of games)
- Ryan McMahon (Yankees): +600 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 16 HR in 117 games (has homered in 13.7% of games)
- Cody Bellinger (Yankees): +600 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 22 HR in 112 games (has homered in 17.9% of games)
- Austin Wells (Yankees): +630 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 15 HR in 91 games (has homered in 16.5% of games)
- Iván Herrera (Cardinals): +630 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 10 HR in 68 games (has homered in 11.8% of games)
- Ryan McMahon (Yankees): +680 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 16 HR in 117 games (has homered in 13.7% of games)
- Alec Burleson (Cardinals): +680 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 15 HR in 109 games (has homered in 13.8% of games)
- Anthony Volpe (Yankees): +750 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 18 HR in 119 games (has homered in 14.3% of games)
- Jasson Domínguez (Yankees): +750 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 9 HR in 97 games (has homered in 6.2% of games)
- Jordan Walker (Cardinals): +750 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 4 HR in 73 games (has homered in 5.5% of games)
- Brendan Donovan (Cardinals): +800 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 9 HR in 110 games (has homered in 8.2% of games)
- Anthony Volpe (Yankees): +800 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 18 HR in 119 games (has homered in 14.3% of games)
- Masyn Winn (Cardinals): +870 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 8 HR in 107 games (has homered in 6.5% of games)
- Pedro Pages (Cardinals): +870 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 8 HR in 84 games (has homered in 9.5% of games)
- Iván Herrera (Cardinals): +900 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 10 HR in 68 games (has homered in 11.8% of games)
- Yohel Pozo (Cardinals): +900 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 4 HR in 50 games (has homered in 8% of games)
- Jordan Walker (Cardinals): +900 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 4 HR in 73 games (has homered in 5.5% of games)
- Thomas Saggese (Cardinals): +1000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 42 games (has homered in 2.4% of games)
- Victor Scott II (Cardinals): +1060 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 5 HR in 111 games (has homered in 4.5% of games)
- Masyn Winn (Cardinals): +1060 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 8 HR in 107 games (has homered in 6.5% of games)
- Jose Caballero (Yankees): +1100 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 2 HR in 79 games (has homered in 2.5% of games)
- Thomas Saggese (Cardinals): +1200 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 42 games (has homered in 2.4% of games)
- Victor Scott II (Cardinals): +1400 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 5 HR in 111 games (has homered in 4.5% of games)
- Brendan Donovan (Cardinals): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 9 HR in 110 games (has homered in 8.2% of games)
- Willson Contreras (Cardinals): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 16 HR in 114 games (has homered in 14% of games)
- Jasson Domínguez (Yankees): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 9 HR in 97 games (has homered in 6.2% of games)
- Pedro Pages (Cardinals): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 8 HR in 84 games (has homered in 9.5% of games)
- Austin Wells (Yankees): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 15 HR in 91 games (has homered in 16.5% of games)
- Giancarlo Stanton (Yankees): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 12 HR in 43 games (has homered in 27.9% of games)
- Willson Contreras (Cardinals): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 16 HR in 114 games (has homered in 14% of games)
- Yohel Pozo (Cardinals): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 4 HR in 50 games (has homered in 8% of games)
Baltimore Orioles at Houston Astros
- Christian Walker (Astros): +370 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 16 HR in 115 games (has homered in 13.9% of games)
- Yainer Diaz (Astros): +470 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 17 HR in 107 games (has homered in 15.9% of games)
- Jose Altuve (Astros): +500 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 21 HR in 117 games (has homered in 15.4% of games)
- Carlos Correa (Astros): +500 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 9 HR in 103 games (has homered in 8.7% of games)
- Jesus Sanchez (Astros): +500 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 10 HR in 98 games (has homered in 10.2% of games)
- Ramón Urías (Astros): +560 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 9 HR in 85 games (has homered in 9.4% of games)
- Jordan Westburg (Orioles): +630 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 14 HR in 69 games (has homered in 18.8% of games)
- Gunnar Henderson (Orioles): +630 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 14 HR in 114 games (has homered in 12.3% of games)
- Taylor Trammell (Astros): +680 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 3 HR in 35 games (has homered in 8.6% of games)
- Mauricio Dubon (Astros): +680 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 6 HR in 87 games (has homered in 5.7% of games)
- Coby Mayo (Orioles): +750 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 4 HR in 48 games (has homered in 8.3% of games)
- Jackson Holliday (Orioles): +870 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 14 HR in 113 games (has homered in 11.5% of games)
- Jeremiah Jackson (Orioles): +870 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 11 games
- Ryan Mountcastle (Orioles): +900 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 4 HR in 57 games (has homered in 7% of games)
- Daniel Johnson (Orioles): +900 to hit a HR
- Adley Rutschman (Orioles): +900 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 9 HR in 82 games (has homered in 9.8% of games)
- Cam Smith (Astros): +900 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 7 HR in 103 games (has homered in 4.9% of games)
- Dylan Carlson (Orioles): +1060 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 4 HR in 55 games (has homered in 7.3% of games)
- Chas McCormick (Astros): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 41 games (has homered in 2.4% of games)
- Greg Allen (Orioles): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 6 games
- Colton Cowser (Orioles): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 9 HR in 56 games (has homered in 16.1% of games)
- Alex Jackson (Orioles): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 3 HR in 16 games (has homered in 18.8% of games)
- Jeremy Pena (Astros): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 13 HR in 93 games (has homered in 12.9% of games)
Chicago White Sox at Kansas City Royals
- Bobby Witt Jr. (Royals): +320 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 17 HR in 119 games (has homered in 14.3% of games)
- Salvador Pérez (Royals): +390 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 21 HR in 116 games (has homered in 15.5% of games)
- Luis Robert (White Sox): +470 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 12 HR in 97 games (has homered in 12.4% of games)
- Colson Montgomery (White Sox): +470 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 10 HR in 34 games (has homered in 29.4% of games)
- Vinnie Pasquantino (Royals): +480 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 22 HR in 119 games (has homered in 16.8% of games)
- Miguel Vargas (White Sox): +560 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 13 HR in 108 games (has homered in 11.1% of games)
- Lenyn Sosa (White Sox): +600 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 14 HR in 104 games (has homered in 11.5% of games)
- Maikel Garcia (Royals): +680 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 11 HR in 117 games (has homered in 8.5% of games)
- Jonathan India (Royals): +680 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 7 HR in 111 games (has homered in 6.3% of games)
- Mike Tauchman (White Sox): +750 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 8 HR in 67 games (has homered in 11.9% of games)
- Curtis Mead (White Sox): +750 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 3 HR in 57 games (has homered in 5.3% of games)
- Michael A. Taylor (White Sox): +750 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 8 HR in 82 games (has homered in 9.8% of games)
- Nick Loftin (Royals): +830 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 3 HR in 45 games (has homered in 6.7% of games)
- Adam Frazier (Royals): +870 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 4 HR in 98 games (has homered in 4.1% of games)
- Chase Meidroth (White Sox): +900 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 3 HR in 81 games (has homered in 3.7% of games)
- Andrew Benintendi (White Sox): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 14 HR in 88 games (has homered in 14.8% of games)
- Kyle Isbel (Royals): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 4 HR in 98 games (has homered in 4.1% of games)
- Brooks Baldwin (White Sox): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 7 HR in 71 games (has homered in 9.9% of games)