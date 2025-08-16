Saturday’s MLB Home Run Props - Aug. 16

Will Kerry Carpenter or Riley Greene hit a home run on Saturday? See their odds to hit a home run, as well as home run prop odds for all hitters in MLB play on Aug. 16, in the article below.

Today's MLB Home Run Props

Detroit Tigers at Minnesota Twins

Kerry Carpenter (Tigers): +285 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 21 HR in 94 games (has homered in 19.1% of games)

+285 to hit a HR | 21 HR in 94 games (has homered in 19.1% of games) Riley Greene (Tigers): +320 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 28 HR in 119 games (has homered in 20.2% of games)

+320 to hit a HR | 28 HR in 119 games (has homered in 20.2% of games) Byron Buxton (Twins): +320 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 24 HR in 89 games (has homered in 24.7% of games)

+320 to hit a HR | 24 HR in 89 games (has homered in 24.7% of games) Matt Wallner (Twins): +400 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 16 HR in 75 games (has homered in 21.3% of games)

+400 to hit a HR | 16 HR in 75 games (has homered in 21.3% of games) Kody Clemens (Twins): +400 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 13 HR in 78 games (has homered in 16.7% of games)

+400 to hit a HR | 13 HR in 78 games (has homered in 16.7% of games) Spencer Torkelson (Tigers): +400 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 26 HR in 117 games (has homered in 22.2% of games)

+400 to hit a HR | 26 HR in 117 games (has homered in 22.2% of games) Trevor Larnach (Twins): +480 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 16 HR in 108 games (has homered in 14.8% of games)

+480 to hit a HR | 16 HR in 108 games (has homered in 14.8% of games) Gleyber Torres (Tigers): +500 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 13 HR in 109 games (has homered in 11% of games)

+500 to hit a HR | 13 HR in 109 games (has homered in 11% of games) Wenceel Perez (Tigers): +500 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 9 HR in 60 games (has homered in 15% of games)

+500 to hit a HR | 9 HR in 60 games (has homered in 15% of games) Royce Lewis (Twins): +520 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 5 HR in 65 games (has homered in 6.2% of games)

+520 to hit a HR | 5 HR in 65 games (has homered in 6.2% of games) Colt Keith (Tigers): +540 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 10 HR in 109 games (has homered in 9.2% of games)

+540 to hit a HR | 10 HR in 109 games (has homered in 9.2% of games) Zach McKinstry (Tigers): +630 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 10 HR in 110 games (has homered in 9.1% of games)

+630 to hit a HR | 10 HR in 110 games (has homered in 9.1% of games) Luke Keaschall (Twins): +630 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 2 HR in 16 games (has homered in 12.5% of games)

+630 to hit a HR | 2 HR in 16 games (has homered in 12.5% of games) Dillon Dingler (Tigers): +680 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 11 HR in 92 games (has homered in 12% of games)

+680 to hit a HR | 11 HR in 92 games (has homered in 12% of games) Brooks Lee (Twins): +750 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 11 HR in 99 games (has homered in 10.1% of games)

+750 to hit a HR | 11 HR in 99 games (has homered in 10.1% of games) Javier Baez (Tigers): +750 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 11 HR in 99 games (has homered in 9.1% of games)

+750 to hit a HR | 11 HR in 99 games (has homered in 9.1% of games) Edouard Julien (Twins): +900 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 3 HR in 38 games (has homered in 7.9% of games)

+900 to hit a HR | 3 HR in 38 games (has homered in 7.9% of games) Mickey Gasper (Twins): +900 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 24 games

+900 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 24 games Jake Rogers (Tigers): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 3 HR in 33 games (has homered in 8.6% of games)

+10000 to hit a HR | 3 HR in 33 games (has homered in 8.6% of games) Ryan Jeffers (Twins): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 8 HR in 94 games (has homered in 8.5% of games)

+10000 to hit a HR | 8 HR in 94 games (has homered in 8.5% of games) Trey Sweeney (Tigers): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 5 HR in 85 games (has homered in 5.9% of games)

+10000 to hit a HR | 5 HR in 85 games (has homered in 5.9% of games) Alan Roden (Twins): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 2 HR in 49 games (has homered in 4.1% of games)

New York Yankees at St. Louis Cardinals

Aaron Judge (Yankees): +220 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 38 HR in 111 games (has homered in 28.8% of games)

+280 to hit a HR | 38 HR in 111 games (has homered in 28.8% of games) Giancarlo Stanton (Yankees): +290 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 12 HR in 43 games (has homered in 27.9% of games)

+290 to hit a HR | 12 HR in 43 games (has homered in 27.9% of games) Trent Grisham (Yankees): +450 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 21 HR in 99 games (has homered in 19.2% of games)

+450 to hit a HR | 21 HR in 99 games (has homered in 19.2% of games) Lars Nootbaar (Cardinals): +450 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 13 HR in 94 games (has homered in 13.8% of games)

+450 to hit a HR | 13 HR in 94 games (has homered in 13.8% of games) Nolan Gorman (Cardinals): +460 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 10 HR in 73 games (has homered in 13.7% of games)

+460 to hit a HR | 10 HR in 73 games (has homered in 13.7% of games) Jazz Chisholm (Yankees): +470 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 20 HR in 89 games (has homered in 20.2% of games)

+470 to hit a HR | 20 HR in 89 games (has homered in 20.2% of games) Nolan Gorman (Cardinals): +560 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 10 HR in 73 games (has homered in 13.7% of games)

+560 to hit a HR | 10 HR in 73 games (has homered in 13.7% of games) Alec Burleson (Cardinals): +560 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 15 HR in 109 games (has homered in 13.8% of games)

+560 to hit a HR | 15 HR in 109 games (has homered in 13.8% of games) Trent Grisham (Yankees): +560 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 21 HR in 99 games (has homered in 19.2% of games)

+560 to hit a HR | 22 HR in 112 games (has homered in 17.9% of games) Ryan McMahon (Yankees): +600 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 16 HR in 117 games (has homered in 13.7% of games)

+600 to hit a HR | 22 HR in 112 games (has homered in 17.9% of games) Austin Wells (Yankees): +630 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 15 HR in 91 games (has homered in 16.5% of games)

+630 to hit a HR | 15 HR in 91 games (has homered in 16.5% of games) Iván Herrera (Cardinals): +630 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 10 HR in 68 games (has homered in 11.8% of games)

+630 to hit a HR | 10 HR in 68 games (has homered in 11.8% of games) Ryan McMahon (Yankees): +680 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 16 HR in 117 games (has homered in 13.7% of games)

+680 to hit a HR | 15 HR in 109 games (has homered in 13.8% of games) Anthony Volpe (Yankees): +750 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 18 HR in 119 games (has homered in 14.3% of games)

+750 to hit a HR | 18 HR in 119 games (has homered in 14.3% of games) Jasson Domínguez (Yankees): +750 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 9 HR in 97 games (has homered in 6.2% of games)

+750 to hit a HR | 9 HR in 97 games (has homered in 6.2% of games) Jordan Walker (Cardinals): +750 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 4 HR in 73 games (has homered in 5.5% of games)

+750 to hit a HR | 4 HR in 73 games (has homered in 5.5% of games) Brendan Donovan (Cardinals): +800 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 9 HR in 110 games (has homered in 8.2% of games)

+800 to hit a HR | 18 HR in 119 games (has homered in 14.3% of games) Masyn Winn (Cardinals): +870 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 8 HR in 107 games (has homered in 6.5% of games)

+870 to hit a HR | 8 HR in 107 games (has homered in 6.5% of games) Pedro Pages (Cardinals): +870 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 8 HR in 84 games (has homered in 9.5% of games)

+900 to hit a HR | 10 HR in 68 games (has homered in 11.8% of games) Yohel Pozo (Cardinals): +900 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 4 HR in 50 games (has homered in 8% of games)

+900 to hit a HR | 4 HR in 73 games (has homered in 5.5% of games) Thomas Saggese (Cardinals): +1000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 42 games (has homered in 2.4% of games)

+1000 to hit a HR | 1 HR in 42 games (has homered in 2.4% of games) Victor Scott II (Cardinals): +1060 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 5 HR in 111 games (has homered in 4.5% of games)

+1060 to hit a HR | 8 HR in 107 games (has homered in 6.5% of games) Jose Caballero (Yankees): +1100 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 2 HR in 79 games (has homered in 2.5% of games)

+1200 to hit a HR | 1 HR in 42 games (has homered in 2.4% of games) Victor Scott II (Cardinals): +1400 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 5 HR in 111 games (has homered in 4.5% of games)

+10000 to hit a HR | 9 HR in 110 games (has homered in 8.2% of games) Willson Contreras (Cardinals): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 16 HR in 114 games (has homered in 14% of games)

+10000 to hit a HR | 9 HR in 97 games (has homered in 6.2% of games) Pedro Pages (Cardinals): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 8 HR in 84 games (has homered in 9.5% of games)

+10000 to hit a HR | 15 HR in 91 games (has homered in 16.5% of games) Giancarlo Stanton (Yankees): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 12 HR in 43 games (has homered in 27.9% of games)

+10000 to hit a HR | 16 HR in 114 games (has homered in 14% of games) Yohel Pozo (Cardinals): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 4 HR in 50 games (has homered in 8% of games)

Baltimore Orioles at Houston Astros

Christian Walker (Astros): +370 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 16 HR in 115 games (has homered in 13.9% of games)

+370 to hit a HR | 16 HR in 115 games (has homered in 13.9% of games) Yainer Diaz (Astros): +470 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 17 HR in 107 games (has homered in 15.9% of games)

+470 to hit a HR | 17 HR in 107 games (has homered in 15.9% of games) Jose Altuve (Astros): +500 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 21 HR in 117 games (has homered in 15.4% of games)

+500 to hit a HR | 21 HR in 117 games (has homered in 15.4% of games) Carlos Correa (Astros): +500 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 9 HR in 103 games (has homered in 8.7% of games)

+500 to hit a HR | 9 HR in 103 games (has homered in 8.7% of games) Jesus Sanchez (Astros): +500 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 10 HR in 98 games (has homered in 10.2% of games)

+500 to hit a HR | 10 HR in 98 games (has homered in 10.2% of games) Ramón Urías (Astros): +560 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 9 HR in 85 games (has homered in 9.4% of games)

+560 to hit a HR | 9 HR in 85 games (has homered in 9.4% of games) Jordan Westburg (Orioles): +630 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 14 HR in 69 games (has homered in 18.8% of games)

+630 to hit a HR | 14 HR in 69 games (has homered in 18.8% of games) Gunnar Henderson (Orioles): +630 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 14 HR in 114 games (has homered in 12.3% of games)

+630 to hit a HR | 14 HR in 114 games (has homered in 12.3% of games) Taylor Trammell (Astros): +680 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 3 HR in 35 games (has homered in 8.6% of games)

+680 to hit a HR | 3 HR in 35 games (has homered in 8.6% of games) Mauricio Dubon (Astros): +680 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 6 HR in 87 games (has homered in 5.7% of games)

+680 to hit a HR | 6 HR in 87 games (has homered in 5.7% of games) Coby Mayo (Orioles): +750 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 4 HR in 48 games (has homered in 8.3% of games)

+750 to hit a HR | 4 HR in 48 games (has homered in 8.3% of games) Jackson Holliday (Orioles): +870 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 14 HR in 113 games (has homered in 11.5% of games)

+870 to hit a HR | 14 HR in 113 games (has homered in 11.5% of games) Jeremiah Jackson (Orioles): +870 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 11 games

+870 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 11 games Ryan Mountcastle (Orioles): +900 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 4 HR in 57 games (has homered in 7% of games)

+900 to hit a HR | 4 HR in 57 games (has homered in 7% of games) Daniel Johnson (Orioles): +900 to hit a HR

+900 to hit a HR Adley Rutschman (Orioles): +900 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 9 HR in 82 games (has homered in 9.8% of games)

+900 to hit a HR | 9 HR in 82 games (has homered in 9.8% of games) Cam Smith (Astros): +900 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 7 HR in 103 games (has homered in 4.9% of games)

+900 to hit a HR | 7 HR in 103 games (has homered in 4.9% of games) Dylan Carlson (Orioles): +1060 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 4 HR in 55 games (has homered in 7.3% of games)

+1060 to hit a HR | 4 HR in 55 games (has homered in 7.3% of games) Chas McCormick (Astros): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 41 games (has homered in 2.4% of games)

+10000 to hit a HR | 1 HR in 41 games (has homered in 2.4% of games) Greg Allen (Orioles): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 6 games

+10000 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 6 games Colton Cowser (Orioles): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 9 HR in 56 games (has homered in 16.1% of games)

+10000 to hit a HR | 9 HR in 56 games (has homered in 16.1% of games) Alex Jackson (Orioles): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 3 HR in 16 games (has homered in 18.8% of games)

+10000 to hit a HR | 3 HR in 16 games (has homered in 18.8% of games) Jeremy Pena (Astros): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 13 HR in 93 games (has homered in 12.9% of games)

