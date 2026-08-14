Friday’s MLB Home Run Props - Aug. 14

Will Kazuma Okamoto or Luis Garcia hit a home run on Friday? See their odds to hit a home run, as well as home run prop odds for all hitters in MLB play on Aug. 14, in the article below.

Today's MLB Home Run Props

New York Yankees at Toronto Blue Jays

Kazuma Okamoto (Blue Jays): +390 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 24 HR in 117 games (has homered in 19.7% of games)

+390 to hit a HR | 24 HR in 117 games (has homered in 19.7% of games) Luis Garcia (Yankees): +420 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 24 HR in 112 games (has homered in 17.9% of games)

+420 to hit a HR | 24 HR in 112 games (has homered in 17.9% of games) Trent Grisham (Yankees): +430 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 15 HR in 100 games (has homered in 13% of games)

+430 to hit a HR | 15 HR in 100 games (has homered in 13% of games) Vladimir Guerrero Jr. (Blue Jays): +450 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 7 HR in 114 games (has homered in 6.1% of games)

+450 to hit a HR | 7 HR in 114 games (has homered in 6.1% of games) Jesus Sanchez (Blue Jays): +470 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 8 HR in 83 games (has homered in 9.6% of games)

+470 to hit a HR | 8 HR in 83 games (has homered in 9.6% of games) Heliot Ramos (Yankees): +480 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 9 HR in 82 games (has homered in 9.8% of games)

+480 to hit a HR | 9 HR in 82 games (has homered in 9.8% of games) George Springer (Blue Jays): +500 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 12 HR in 90 games (has homered in 13.3% of games)

+500 to hit a HR | 12 HR in 90 games (has homered in 13.3% of games) Austin Wells (Yankees): +560 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 8 HR in 85 games (has homered in 9.4% of games)

+560 to hit a HR | 8 HR in 85 games (has homered in 9.4% of games) Spencer Jones (Yankees): +560 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 5 HR in 46 games (has homered in 10.9% of games)

+560 to hit a HR | 5 HR in 46 games (has homered in 10.9% of games) George Lombard Jr. (Yankees): +560 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 2 HR in 8 games (has homered in 25% of games)

+560 to hit a HR | 2 HR in 8 games (has homered in 25% of games) Alejandro Kirk (Blue Jays): +600 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 4 HR in 47 games (has homered in 8.5% of games)

+600 to hit a HR | 4 HR in 47 games (has homered in 8.5% of games) Ryan McMahon (Yankees): +680 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 10 HR in 94 games (has homered in 10.6% of games)

+680 to hit a HR | 10 HR in 94 games (has homered in 10.6% of games) Ernie Clement (Blue Jays): +800 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 9 HR in 120 games (has homered in 7.5% of games)

+800 to hit a HR | 9 HR in 120 games (has homered in 7.5% of games) Nathan Lukes (Blue Jays): +900 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 6 HR in 85 games (has homered in 7.1% of games)

+900 to hit a HR | 6 HR in 85 games (has homered in 7.1% of games) Andrés Giménez (Blue Jays): +900 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 8 HR in 112 games (has homered in 6.3% of games)

+900 to hit a HR | 8 HR in 112 games (has homered in 6.3% of games) Myles Straw (Blue Jays): +1100 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 3 HR in 94 games (has homered in 3.1% of games)

Miami Marlins at Cincinnati Reds

Elly De La Cruz (Reds): +360 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 20 HR in 101 games (has homered in 18.8% of games)

+360 to hit a HR | 20 HR in 101 games (has homered in 18.8% of games) Eugenio Suárez (Reds): +390 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 18 HR in 89 games (has homered in 19.1% of games)

+390 to hit a HR | 18 HR in 89 games (has homered in 19.1% of games) Sal Stewart (Reds): +400 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 26 HR in 120 games (has homered in 20% of games)

+400 to hit a HR | 26 HR in 120 games (has homered in 20% of games) Heriberto Hernandez (Marlins): +400 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 17 HR in 90 games (has homered in 16.7% of games)

+400 to hit a HR | 17 HR in 90 games (has homered in 16.7% of games) Griffin Conine (Marlins): +440 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 13 HR in 54 games (has homered in 22.2% of games)

+440 to hit a HR | 13 HR in 54 games (has homered in 22.2% of games) Tyler Stephenson (Reds): +520 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 11 HR in 90 games (has homered in 11.1% of games)

+520 to hit a HR | 11 HR in 90 games (has homered in 11.1% of games) Owen Caissie (Marlins): +540 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 13 HR in 88 games (has homered in 14.8% of games)

+540 to hit a HR | 13 HR in 88 games (has homered in 14.8% of games) Hector Rodriguez (Reds): +560 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 8 games

+560 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 8 games Matt McLain (Reds): +630 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 10 HR in 92 games (has homered in 8.7% of games)

+630 to hit a HR | 10 HR in 92 games (has homered in 8.7% of games) Joe Mack (Marlins): +630 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 11 HR in 71 games (has homered in 15.5% of games)

+630 to hit a HR | 11 HR in 71 games (has homered in 15.5% of games) Jakob Marsee (Marlins): +680 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 6 HR in 114 games (has homered in 5.3% of games)

+680 to hit a HR | 6 HR in 114 games (has homered in 5.3% of games) Otto Lopez (Marlins): +680 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 9 HR in 118 games (has homered in 7.6% of games)

+680 to hit a HR | 9 HR in 118 games (has homered in 7.6% of games) Agustin Ramirez (Marlins): +830 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 2 HR in 38 games (has homered in 5.3% of games)

+830 to hit a HR | 2 HR in 38 games (has homered in 5.3% of games) Dane Myers (Reds): +900 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 3 HR in 76 games (has homered in 3.9% of games)

+900 to hit a HR | 3 HR in 76 games (has homered in 3.9% of games) Javier Sanoja (Marlins): +900 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 4 HR in 96 games (has homered in 4.2% of games)

+900 to hit a HR | 4 HR in 96 games (has homered in 4.2% of games) Ke'Bryan Hayes (Reds): +1100 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 4 HR in 55 games (has homered in 7.3% of games)

+1100 to hit a HR | 4 HR in 55 games (has homered in 7.3% of games) Xavier Edwards (Marlins): +1200 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 6 HR in 120 games (has homered in 5% of games)

Boston Red Sox at Pittsburgh Pirates

Willson Contreras (Red Sox): +500 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 24 HR in 110 games (has homered in 20.9% of games)

+500 to hit a HR | 24 HR in 110 games (has homered in 20.9% of games) Wilyer Abreu (Red Sox): +540 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 21 HR in 118 games (has homered in 15.3% of games)

+540 to hit a HR | 21 HR in 118 games (has homered in 15.3% of games) Jarren Duran (Red Sox): +600 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 16 HR in 114 games (has homered in 14% of games)

+600 to hit a HR | 16 HR in 114 games (has homered in 14% of games) Adley Rutschman (Red Sox): +630 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 8 HR in 69 games (has homered in 10.1% of games)

+630 to hit a HR | 8 HR in 69 games (has homered in 10.1% of games) Brandon Lowe (Pirates): +680 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 25 HR in 114 games (has homered in 19.3% of games)

+680 to hit a HR | 25 HR in 114 games (has homered in 19.3% of games) Bryan Reynolds (Pirates): +680 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 15 HR in 123 games (has homered in 11.4% of games)

+680 to hit a HR | 15 HR in 123 games (has homered in 11.4% of games) Masataka Yoshida (Red Sox): +750 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 5 HR in 85 games (has homered in 5.9% of games)

+750 to hit a HR | 5 HR in 85 games (has homered in 5.9% of games) Esmerlyn Valdez (Pirates): +750 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 14 HR in 53 games (has homered in 24.5% of games)

+750 to hit a HR | 14 HR in 53 games (has homered in 24.5% of games) Caleb Durbin (Red Sox): +830 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 12 HR in 112 games (has homered in 9.8% of games)

+830 to hit a HR | 12 HR in 112 games (has homered in 9.8% of games) Rafael Flores (Pirates): +870 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 3 HR in 11 games (has homered in 18.2% of games)

+870 to hit a HR | 3 HR in 11 games (has homered in 18.2% of games) Ceddanne Rafaela (Red Sox): +870 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 16 HR in 115 games (has homered in 13% of games)

+870 to hit a HR | 16 HR in 115 games (has homered in 13% of games) Andruw Monasterio (Red Sox): +900 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 6 HR in 78 games (has homered in 7.7% of games)

+900 to hit a HR | 6 HR in 78 games (has homered in 7.7% of games) Henry Davis (Pirates): +900 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 8 HR in 70 games (has homered in 10% of games)

+900 to hit a HR | 8 HR in 70 games (has homered in 10% of games) Ronny Simon (Pirates): +1000 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 7 games

+1000 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 7 games Jared Triolo (Pirates): +1200 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 2 HR in 79 games (has homered in 2.5% of games)

+1200 to hit a HR | 2 HR in 79 games (has homered in 2.5% of games) Jake Mangum (Pirates): +1400 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 4 HR in 93 games (has homered in 4.3% of games)

Colorado Rockies at San Francisco Giants

Rafael Devers (Giants): +560 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 24 HR in 121 games (has homered in 18.2% of games)

+560 to hit a HR | 24 HR in 121 games (has homered in 18.2% of games) Hunter Goodman (Rockies): +560 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 34 HR in 111 games (has homered in 23.4% of games)

+560 to hit a HR | 34 HR in 111 games (has homered in 23.4% of games) Victor Bericoto (Giants): +630 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 4 HR in 23 games (has homered in 17.4% of games)

+630 to hit a HR | 4 HR in 23 games (has homered in 17.4% of games) Grant McCray (Giants): +800 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 1 HR in 16 games (has homered in 6.3% of games)

+800 to hit a HR | 1 HR in 16 games (has homered in 6.3% of games) Osleivis Basabe (Giants): +830 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 3 HR in 13 games (has homered in 23.1% of games)

+830 to hit a HR | 3 HR in 13 games (has homered in 23.1% of games) Willi Castro (Rockies): +870 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 13 HR in 102 games (has homered in 11.8% of games)

+870 to hit a HR | 13 HR in 102 games (has homered in 11.8% of games) Connor Norby (Rockies): +870 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 4 HR in 66 games (has homered in 6.1% of games)

+870 to hit a HR | 4 HR in 66 games (has homered in 6.1% of games) Christian Koss (Giants): +900 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 26 games

+900 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 26 games TJ Rumfield (Rockies): +900 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 13 HR in 118 games (has homered in 11% of games)

+900 to hit a HR | 13 HR in 118 games (has homered in 11% of games) Andrew Knizner (Giants): +1000 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 1 game

+1000 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 1 game Cole Carrigg (Rockies): +1060 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 5 HR in 51 games (has homered in 9.8% of games)

+1060 to hit a HR | 5 HR in 51 games (has homered in 9.8% of games) Jung Hoo Lee (Giants): +1060 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 9 HR in 111 games (has homered in 7.2% of games)

+1060 to hit a HR | 9 HR in 111 games (has homered in 7.2% of games) Ezequiel Tovar (Rockies): +1060 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 9 HR in 109 games (has homered in 7.3% of games)

St. Louis Cardinals at Chicago Cubs

Seiya Suzuki (Cubs): +400 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 20 HR in 104 games (has homered in 19.2% of games)

+400 to hit a HR | 20 HR in 104 games (has homered in 19.2% of games) Pete Crow-Armstrong (Cubs): +400 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 27 HR in 122 games (has homered in 19.7% of games)

+400 to hit a HR | 27 HR in 122 games (has homered in 19.7% of games) Alec Burleson (Cardinals): +500 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 19 HR in 120 games (has homered in 14.2% of games)

+500 to hit a HR | 19 HR in 120 games (has homered in 14.2% of games) Jordan Walker (Cardinals): +520 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 23 HR in 117 games (has homered in 19.7% of games)

+520 to hit a HR | 23 HR in 117 games (has homered in 19.7% of games) Ian Happ (Cubs): +520 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 20 HR in 117 games (has homered in 17.1% of games)

+520 to hit a HR | 20 HR in 117 games (has homered in 17.1% of games) Michael Busch (Cubs): +540 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 14 HR in 121 games (has homered in 11.6% of games)

+540 to hit a HR | 14 HR in 121 games (has homered in 11.6% of games) Dansby Swanson (Cubs): +560 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 18 HR in 116 games (has homered in 12.1% of games)

+560 to hit a HR | 18 HR in 116 games (has homered in 12.1% of games) Carson Kelly (Cubs): +750 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 7 HR in 86 games (has homered in 8.1% of games)

+750 to hit a HR | 7 HR in 86 games (has homered in 8.1% of games) Iván Herrera (Cardinals): +900 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 13 HR in 120 games (has homered in 10% of games)

+900 to hit a HR | 13 HR in 120 games (has homered in 10% of games) Pedro Ramirez (Cubs): +1000 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 2 HR in 45 games (has homered in 4.4% of games)

+1000 to hit a HR | 2 HR in 45 games (has homered in 4.4% of games) JJ Wetherholt (Cardinals): +1000 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 16 HR in 114 games (has homered in 12.3% of games)

+1000 to hit a HR | 16 HR in 114 games (has homered in 12.3% of games) Cesar Prieto (Cardinals): +1060 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 11 games

+1060 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 11 games Masyn Winn (Cardinals): +1060 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 4 HR in 112 games (has homered in 3.6% of games)

+1060 to hit a HR | 4 HR in 112 games (has homered in 3.6% of games) Nathan Church (Cardinals): +1060 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 9 HR in 96 games (has homered in 8.3% of games)

+1060 to hit a HR | 9 HR in 96 games (has homered in 8.3% of games) Jose Fermin (Cardinals): +1200 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 5 HR in 82 games (has homered in 6.1% of games)

Washington Nationals at New York Mets

Francisco Lindor (Mets): +430 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 11 HR in 64 games (has homered in 15.6% of games)

+430 to hit a HR | 11 HR in 64 games (has homered in 15.6% of games) Francisco Álvarez (Mets): +450 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 13 HR in 83 games (has homered in 13.3% of games)

+450 to hit a HR | 13 HR in 83 games (has homered in 13.3% of games) Dylan Crews (Nationals): +500 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 10 HR in 69 games (has homered in 14.5% of games)

+500 to hit a HR | 10 HR in 69 games (has homered in 14.5% of games) Abimelec Ortiz (Nationals): +500 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 4 HR in 11 games (has homered in 36.4% of games)

+500 to hit a HR | 4 HR in 11 games (has homered in 36.4% of games) Daylen Lile (Nationals): +520 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 15 HR in 121 games (has homered in 9.9% of games)

+520 to hit a HR | 15 HR in 121 games (has homered in 9.9% of games) Luis Robert (Mets): +600 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 6 HR in 43 games (has homered in 14% of games)

+600 to hit a HR | 6 HR in 43 games (has homered in 14% of games) Jorge Polanco (Mets): +600 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 2 HR in 34 games (has homered in 5.9% of games)

+600 to hit a HR | 2 HR in 34 games (has homered in 5.9% of games) Marcus Semien (Mets): +630 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 14 HR in 103 games (has homered in 13.6% of games)

+630 to hit a HR | 14 HR in 103 games (has homered in 13.6% of games) Bo Bichette (Mets): +680 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 12 HR in 121 games (has homered in 8.3% of games)

+680 to hit a HR | 12 HR in 121 games (has homered in 8.3% of games) Keibert Ruiz (Nationals): +750 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 7 HR in 77 games (has homered in 9.1% of games)

+750 to hit a HR | 7 HR in 77 games (has homered in 9.1% of games) Gabriel Arias (Mets): +750 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 5 HR in 42 games (has homered in 11.9% of games)

+750 to hit a HR | 5 HR in 42 games (has homered in 11.9% of games) Carson Benge (Mets): +870 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 13 HR in 115 games (has homered in 10.4% of games)

+870 to hit a HR | 13 HR in 115 games (has homered in 10.4% of games) Jose Tena (Nationals): +870 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 6 HR in 90 games (has homered in 6.7% of games)

+870 to hit a HR | 6 HR in 90 games (has homered in 6.7% of games) A.J. Ewing (Mets): +900 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 7 HR in 81 games (has homered in 8.6% of games)

+900 to hit a HR | 7 HR in 81 games (has homered in 8.6% of games) Jacob Young (Nationals): +1100 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 10 HR in 99 games (has homered in 10.1% of games)

+1100 to hit a HR | 10 HR in 99 games (has homered in 10.1% of games) Jorbit Vivas (Nationals): +1200 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 3 HR in 86 games (has homered in 3.4% of games)

+1200 to hit a HR | 3 HR in 86 games (has homered in 3.4% of games) Nasim Nunez (Nationals): +1500 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 1 HR in 107 games (has homered in 0.9% of games)

Milwaukee Brewers at Los Angeles Dodgers

Shohei Ohtani (Dodgers): +280 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 27 HR in 111 games (has homered in 22.6% of games)

+280 to hit a HR | 27 HR in 111 games (has homered in 22.6% of games) Andy Pages (Dodgers): +350 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 19 HR in 119 games (has homered in 14.3% of games)

+350 to hit a HR | 19 HR in 119 games (has homered in 14.3% of games) Jackson Chourio (Brewers): +400 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 17 HR in 87 games (has homered in 17.2% of games)

+400 to hit a HR | 17 HR in 87 games (has homered in 17.2% of games) Teoscar Hernandez (Dodgers): +420 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 11 HR in 86 games (has homered in 12.8% of games)

+420 to hit a HR | 11 HR in 86 games (has homered in 12.8% of games) Jake Bauers (Brewers): +440 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 21 HR in 108 games (has homered in 19.4% of games)

+440 to hit a HR | 21 HR in 108 games (has homered in 19.4% of games) Gary Sánchez (Brewers): +440 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 10 HR in 63 games (has homered in 15.9% of games)

+440 to hit a HR | 10 HR in 63 games (has homered in 15.9% of games) Kyle Tucker (Dodgers): +520 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 11 HR in 114 games (has homered in 9.6% of games)

+520 to hit a HR | 11 HR in 114 games (has homered in 9.6% of games) William Contreras (Brewers): +560 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 11 HR in 112 games (has homered in 9.8% of games)

+560 to hit a HR | 11 HR in 112 games (has homered in 9.8% of games) Andrew Vaughn (Brewers): +560 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 5 HR in 76 games (has homered in 6.6% of games)

+560 to hit a HR | 5 HR in 76 games (has homered in 6.6% of games) Garrett Mitchell (Brewers): +680 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 8 HR in 109 games (has homered in 7.3% of games)

+680 to hit a HR | 8 HR in 109 games (has homered in 7.3% of games) Miguel Rojas (Dodgers): +700 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 3 HR in 73 games (has homered in 4% of games)

+700 to hit a HR | 3 HR in 73 games (has homered in 4% of games) Kiké Hernández (Dodgers): +700 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 1 HR in 10 games (has homered in 10% of games)

+700 to hit a HR | 1 HR in 10 games (has homered in 10% of games) Christian Yelich (Brewers): +800 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 8 HR in 82 games (has homered in 9.8% of games)

+800 to hit a HR | 8 HR in 82 games (has homered in 9.8% of games) Hunter Feduccia (Dodgers): +830 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 3 HR in 64 games (has homered in 4.7% of games)

+830 to hit a HR | 3 HR in 64 games (has homered in 4.7% of games) David Hamilton (Brewers): +1200 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 3 HR in 85 games (has homered in 3.5% of games)

San Diego Padres at Cleveland Guardians