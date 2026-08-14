Cubs vs Cardinals Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for Aug. 14

Odds updated as of 10:11 p.m.

The MLB's Friday schedule includes the Chicago Cubs facing the St. Louis Cardinals.

All the information you need to make smart wagers on this matchup at FanDuel Sportsbook can be found below. Check out all of the latest MLB betting lines here.

Cubs vs Cardinals Game Info

Chicago Cubs (71-51) vs. St. Louis Cardinals (61-60)

Date: Friday, August 14, 2026

Friday, August 14, 2026 Time: 2:20 p.m. ET

2:20 p.m. ET Venue: Wrigley Field -- Chicago, Illinois

Wrigley Field -- Chicago, Illinois Coverage: Apple TV+

Cubs vs Cardinals Odds & Moneyline

All MLB odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: CHC: (-172) | STL: (+144)

CHC: (-172) | STL: (+144) Spread: CHC: -1.5 (+126) | STL: +1.5 (-152)

CHC: -1.5 (+126) | STL: +1.5 (-152) Total: 8 -- Over: (-108) | Under: (-112)

Cubs vs Cardinals Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Clay Holmes (Cubs) - 4-5, 2.86 ERA vs Matthew Liberatore (Cardinals) - 5-9, 5.15 ERA

The probable starters are Clay Holmes (4-5) for the Cubs and Matthew Liberatore (5-9) for the Cardinals. Holmes' team is 4-6-0 against the spread in his starts this season. Holmes' team is 4-2 this season when he starts and they are the moneyline favorite. The Cardinals are 11-11-0 ATS in Liberatore's 22 starts that had a set spread. The Cardinals have been the underdog on the moneyline in 15 of Liberatore's starts this season, and they went 8-7 in those games.

Cubs vs Cardinals Prediction & Pick

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Cubs win (66.9%)

Cubs vs Cardinals Moneyline

The Cubs vs Cardinals moneyline has Chicago as a -172 favorite, while St. Louis is a +144 underdog on the road.

Cubs vs Cardinals Spread

The Cardinals are at +1.5 on the runline against the Cubs. The Cardinals are -152 to cover the spread, and the Cubs are +126.

Cubs vs Cardinals Over/Under

The over/under for the Cubs versus Cardinals game on Aug. 14 has been set at 8, with -108 odds on the over and -112 odds on the under.

Bet on Chicago Cubs vs. St. Louis Cardinals on FanDuel today!

Cubs vs Cardinals Betting Trends

The Cubs have come away with 45 wins in the 77 contests they have been listed as the favorites in this season.

Chicago has a record of 8-5 in contests when sportsbooks favor them by -172 or more on the moneyline.

Contests with the Cubs have gone over the total set by sportsbooks in 63 of 117 chances this season.

The Cubs are 59-58-0 against the spread in their 117 games with a line set by sportsbooks this season.

The Cardinals have won 38 of the 80 games they were listed as the moneyline underdog this season (47.5%).

In games it has played as a moneyline underdog with odds of +144 or longer, St. Louis has a record of 4-6 (40%).

The Cardinals have played in 117 games with a set over/under, and have combined with their opponents to go over the total 46 times (46-64-7).

The Cardinals have collected a 63-54-0 record ATS this season (covering 53.8% of the time).

Cubs Player Leaders

Pete Crow-Armstrong has 130 hits and an OBP of .381 to go with a slugging percentage of .539. All three of those stats lead Chicago hitters this season. He has a .281 batting average, as well.

He ranks 25th in batting average, ninth in on-base percentage, and ninth in slugging among qualifying hitters in baseball.

Alex Bregman is hitting .254 with 23 doubles, a triple, 16 home runs and 60 walks. He's slugging .409 with an on-base percentage of .345.

Among qualifying hitters, his batting average places him 75th, his on-base percentage 51st, and his slugging percentage 91st.

Nico Hoerner is batting .262 with a .365 slugging percentage and 56 RBI this year.

Hoerner heads into this game with four games in a row with at least one hit. In his last five games he is hitting .300 with two doubles, a walk and two RBIs.

Seiya Suzuki has 20 home runs, 70 RBI and a batting average of .271 this season.

Cardinals Player Leaders

Alec Burleson has accumulated a slugging percentage of .482, a team-high for the Cardinals. He's batting .287 with an on-base percentage of .354.

Including all qualified players, he is 16th in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranks 39th and he is 24th in slugging.

Burleson hopes to build on a four-game hitting streak in this matchup. In his last five games he is batting .333 with two doubles, a home run, three walks and seven RBIs.

Jordan Walker has 129 hits to pace his team. He has a batting average of .284 while slugging .489 with an on-base percentage of .343.

Including all qualifying players, his batting average puts him 21st, his on-base percentage is 53rd, and he is 18th in slugging.

JJ Wetherholt is batting .245 with 12 doubles, 16 home runs and 60 walks.

Ivan Herrera paces his team with a .359 on-base percentage.

Cubs vs Cardinals Head to Head

7/30/2026: 4-2 CHC (Favorite: Cardinals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: +100)

4-2 CHC (Favorite: Cardinals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: +100) 7/29/2026: 3-2 STL (Favorite: Cardinals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -125, Underdog Moneyline: -102)

3-2 STL (Favorite: Cardinals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -125, Underdog Moneyline: -102) 7/28/2026: 10-2 CHC (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104)

10-2 CHC (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104) 7/5/2026: 6-4 CHC (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -146, Underdog Moneyline: +124)

6-4 CHC (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -146, Underdog Moneyline: +124) 7/3/2026: 17-1 STL (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10.5, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +108)

17-1 STL (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10.5, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +108) 5/31/2026: 5-1 STL (Favorite: Cardinals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -120, Underdog Moneyline: +102)

5-1 STL (Favorite: Cardinals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -120, Underdog Moneyline: +102) 5/30/2026: 6-1 CHC (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -132, Underdog Moneyline: +112)

6-1 CHC (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -132, Underdog Moneyline: +112) 5/29/2026: 6-5 STL (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -132, Underdog Moneyline: +112)

6-5 STL (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -132, Underdog Moneyline: +112) 9/28/2025: 2-0 CHC (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -148, Underdog Moneyline: +126)

2-0 CHC (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -148, Underdog Moneyline: +126) 9/27/2025: 7-3 CHC (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -178, Underdog Moneyline: +150)

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