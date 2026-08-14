FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play

Explore NFL

Explore MLB

Explore NCAAF

Explore NBA

Explore NHL

Explore FanDuel Promos

Explore Email Sign-Up

More

Logo
START YOUR OWN WINNING STREAK
Player Image
SportsBookLogo
Chevrons Texture
MLB

Friday’s MLB Odds, Betting Lines and Predictions - Aug. 14

Data Skrive
Data Skrive

Subscribe to our newsletter

Friday’s MLB Odds, Betting Lines and Predictions - Aug. 14

In a Friday MLB schedule that includes plenty of compelling matchups, the Milwaukee Brewers versus the Los Angeles Dodgers is a game to watch. For predictions on every game on the slate, check out the article below.

Today's MLB Odds and Predictions

St. Louis Cardinals at Chicago Cubs Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

  • When: 2:20 p.m. ET
  • Where: Wrigley Field
  • TV Channel: Apple TV+
  • Probable Pitchers: Clay Holmes vs. Matthew Liberatore
  • Records: Cubs (71-51), Cardinals (61-60)
  • Cubs Moneyline Odds: -174
  • Cardinals Moneyline Odds: +146

numberFire Prediction

  • numberFire Predicted Favorite: Cubs
  • Cubs Win Probability: 66.90%
  • Cardinals Win Probability: 33.10%

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

Miami Marlins at Cincinnati Reds Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

  • When: 6:10 p.m. ET
  • Where: Great American Ball Park
  • TV Channel: CINR and MIAM
  • Probable Pitchers: Chase Burns vs. Sandy Alcantara
  • Records: Reds (58-62), Marlins (62-60)
  • Reds Moneyline Odds: -118
  • Marlins Moneyline Odds: +100

numberFire Prediction

  • numberFire Predicted Favorite: Marlins
  • Marlins Win Probability: 54.72%
  • Reds Win Probability: 45.28%

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

Boston Red Sox at Pittsburgh Pirates Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

  • When: 6:40 p.m. ET
  • Where: PNC Park
  • TV Channel: SportsNet PT and NESN
  • Probable Pitchers: Bubba Chandler vs. Jake Bennett
  • Records: Pirates (59-64), Red Sox (65-56)
  • Red Sox Moneyline Odds: -144
  • Pirates Moneyline Odds: +122

numberFire Prediction

  • numberFire Predicted Favorite: Pirates
  • Pirates Win Probability: 56.12%
  • Red Sox Win Probability: 43.88%

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

Chicago White Sox at Detroit Tigers Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

  • When: 6:40 p.m. ET
  • Where: Comerica Park
  • TV Channel: DSN and CHSN
  • Probable Pitchers: Jackson Jobe vs. Sean Newcomb
  • Records: Tigers (60-61), White Sox (62-58)
  • Tigers Moneyline Odds: -154
  • White Sox Moneyline Odds: +130

numberFire Prediction

  • numberFire Predicted Favorite: Tigers
  • Tigers Win Probability: 59.62%
  • White Sox Win Probability: 40.38%

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

Washington Nationals at New York Mets Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

  • When: 7:10 p.m. ET
  • Where: Citi Field
  • TV Channel: WPIX and NATS
  • Probable Pitchers: Robert Stock vs. Andrew Alvarez
  • Records: Mets (53-69), Nationals (60-63)
  • Mets Moneyline Odds: -126
  • Nationals Moneyline Odds: +108

numberFire Prediction

  • numberFire Predicted Favorite: Nationals
  • Nationals Win Probability: 55.26%
  • Mets Win Probability: 44.74%

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

Baltimore Orioles at Tampa Bay Rays

Game Info

  • When: 7:10 p.m. ET
  • Where: Tropicana Field
  • TV Channel: RAYS and MASN
  • Probable Pitchers: Steven Matz vs. Kyle Bradish
  • Records: Rays (74-46), Orioles (58-63)

numberFire Prediction

  • numberFire Predicted Favorite: Rays
  • Rays Win Probability: 55.82%
  • Orioles Win Probability: 44.18%

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

San Diego Padres at Cleveland Guardians Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

  • When: 7:10 p.m. ET
  • Where: Progressive Field
  • TV Channel: CLEG and SDPA
  • Probable Pitchers: Gavin Williams vs. Michael King
  • Records: Guardians (59-63), Padres (65-57)
  • Guardians Moneyline Odds: -130
  • Padres Moneyline Odds: +110

numberFire Prediction

  • numberFire Predicted Favorite: Guardians
  • Guardians Win Probability: 52.69%
  • Padres Win Probability: 47.31%

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

New York Yankees at Toronto Blue Jays Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

  • When: 7:15 p.m. ET
  • Where: Rogers Centre
  • TV Channel: Apple TV+
  • Probable Pitchers: Shane Bieber vs. Gerrit Cole
  • Records: Blue Jays (59-64), Yankees (68-53)
  • Yankees Moneyline Odds: -148
  • Blue Jays Moneyline Odds: +126

numberFire Prediction

  • numberFire Predicted Favorite: Yankees
  • Yankees Win Probability: 62.94%
  • Blue Jays Win Probability: 37.06%

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

Arizona Diamondbacks at Atlanta Braves

Game Info

  • When: 7:15 p.m. ET
  • Where: Truist Park
  • TV Channel: BravesVsn and ARID
  • Probable Pitchers: Chris Sale vs. Brandon Pfaadt
  • Records: Braves (73-48), Diamondbacks (64-58)

numberFire Prediction

  • numberFire Predicted Favorite: Braves
  • Braves Win Probability: 67.55%
  • Diamondbacks Win Probability: 32.45%

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

Seattle Mariners at Houston Astros Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

  • When: 8:10 p.m. ET
  • Where: Daikin Park
  • TV Channel: SCHN and SEAM
  • Probable Pitchers: Peter Lambert vs. George Kirby
  • Records: Astros (62-60), Mariners (57-65)
  • Astros Moneyline Odds: -124
  • Mariners Moneyline Odds: +106

numberFire Prediction

  • numberFire Predicted Favorite: Astros
  • Astros Win Probability: 50.76%
  • Mariners Win Probability: 49.24%

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

Kansas City Royals at Los Angeles Angels Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

  • When: 9:38 p.m. ET
  • Where: Angel Stadium
  • TV Channel: ABTV and ROYL
  • Probable Pitchers: Grayson Rodriguez vs. Seth Lugo
  • Records: Angels (47-74), Royals (49-73)
  • Angels Moneyline Odds: -108
  • Royals Moneyline Odds: -108

numberFire Prediction

  • numberFire Predicted Favorite: Royals
  • Royals Win Probability: 53.78%
  • Angels Win Probability: 46.22%

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

Texas Rangers at Athletics

Game Info

  • When: 9:40 p.m. ET
  • Where: Sutter Health Park
  • TV Channel: NBCS-CA and CW33
  • Probable Pitchers: Gage Jump vs. Kumar Rocker
  • Records: Athletics (47-74), Rangers (60-61)

numberFire Prediction

  • numberFire Predicted Favorite: Rangers
  • Rangers Win Probability: 54.08%
  • Athletics Win Probability: 45.92%

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

Milwaukee Brewers at Los Angeles Dodgers Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

  • When: 10:10 p.m. ET
  • Where: Dodger Stadium
  • TV Channel: SportsNet LA and BREW
  • Probable Pitchers: Yoshinobu Yamamoto vs. Robert Gasser
  • Records: Dodgers (73-48), Brewers (74-47)
  • Dodgers Moneyline Odds: -180
  • Brewers Moneyline Odds: +152

numberFire Prediction

  • numberFire Predicted Favorite: Dodgers
  • Dodgers Win Probability: 59.64%
  • Brewers Win Probability: 40.36%

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

Colorado Rockies at San Francisco Giants Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

  • When: 10:15 p.m. ET
  • Where: Oracle Park
  • TV Channel: NBCS-BA and COLR
  • Probable Pitchers: Landen Roupp vs. Kyle Freeland
  • Records: Giants (50-71), Rockies (48-73)
  • Giants Moneyline Odds: -124
  • Rockies Moneyline Odds: +106

numberFire Prediction

  • numberFire Predicted Favorite: Giants
  • Giants Win Probability: 64.90%
  • Rockies Win Probability: 35.10%

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Subscribe to our newsletter

Want more stories like this?

Sign up to our newsletter to receive the latest news.

Newsletter Signup
Newsletter Signup