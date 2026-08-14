Friday’s MLB Odds, Betting Lines and Predictions - Aug. 14
In a Friday MLB schedule that includes plenty of compelling matchups, the Milwaukee Brewers versus the Los Angeles Dodgers is a game to watch. For predictions on every game on the slate, check out the article below.
Today's MLB Odds and Predictions
St. Louis Cardinals at Chicago Cubs Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 2:20 p.m. ET
- Where: Wrigley Field
- TV Channel: Apple TV+
- Probable Pitchers: Clay Holmes vs. Matthew Liberatore
- Records: Cubs (71-51), Cardinals (61-60)
- Cubs Moneyline Odds: -174
- Cardinals Moneyline Odds: +146
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Cubs
- Cubs Win Probability: 66.90%
- Cardinals Win Probability: 33.10%
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Miami Marlins at Cincinnati Reds Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 6:10 p.m. ET
- Where: Great American Ball Park
- TV Channel: CINR and MIAM
- Probable Pitchers: Chase Burns vs. Sandy Alcantara
- Records: Reds (58-62), Marlins (62-60)
- Reds Moneyline Odds: -118
- Marlins Moneyline Odds: +100
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Marlins
- Marlins Win Probability: 54.72%
- Reds Win Probability: 45.28%
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Boston Red Sox at Pittsburgh Pirates Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 6:40 p.m. ET
- Where: PNC Park
- TV Channel: SportsNet PT and NESN
- Probable Pitchers: Bubba Chandler vs. Jake Bennett
- Records: Pirates (59-64), Red Sox (65-56)
- Red Sox Moneyline Odds: -144
- Pirates Moneyline Odds: +122
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Pirates
- Pirates Win Probability: 56.12%
- Red Sox Win Probability: 43.88%
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Chicago White Sox at Detroit Tigers Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 6:40 p.m. ET
- Where: Comerica Park
- TV Channel: DSN and CHSN
- Probable Pitchers: Jackson Jobe vs. Sean Newcomb
- Records: Tigers (60-61), White Sox (62-58)
- Tigers Moneyline Odds: -154
- White Sox Moneyline Odds: +130
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Tigers
- Tigers Win Probability: 59.62%
- White Sox Win Probability: 40.38%
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Washington Nationals at New York Mets Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 7:10 p.m. ET
- Where: Citi Field
- TV Channel: WPIX and NATS
- Probable Pitchers: Robert Stock vs. Andrew Alvarez
- Records: Mets (53-69), Nationals (60-63)
- Mets Moneyline Odds: -126
- Nationals Moneyline Odds: +108
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Nationals
- Nationals Win Probability: 55.26%
- Mets Win Probability: 44.74%
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Baltimore Orioles at Tampa Bay Rays
Game Info
- When: 7:10 p.m. ET
- Where: Tropicana Field
- TV Channel: RAYS and MASN
- Probable Pitchers: Steven Matz vs. Kyle Bradish
- Records: Rays (74-46), Orioles (58-63)
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Rays
- Rays Win Probability: 55.82%
- Orioles Win Probability: 44.18%
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San Diego Padres at Cleveland Guardians Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 7:10 p.m. ET
- Where: Progressive Field
- TV Channel: CLEG and SDPA
- Probable Pitchers: Gavin Williams vs. Michael King
- Records: Guardians (59-63), Padres (65-57)
- Guardians Moneyline Odds: -130
- Padres Moneyline Odds: +110
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Guardians
- Guardians Win Probability: 52.69%
- Padres Win Probability: 47.31%
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New York Yankees at Toronto Blue Jays Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 7:15 p.m. ET
- Where: Rogers Centre
- TV Channel: Apple TV+
- Probable Pitchers: Shane Bieber vs. Gerrit Cole
- Records: Blue Jays (59-64), Yankees (68-53)
- Yankees Moneyline Odds: -148
- Blue Jays Moneyline Odds: +126
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Yankees
- Yankees Win Probability: 62.94%
- Blue Jays Win Probability: 37.06%
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Arizona Diamondbacks at Atlanta Braves
Game Info
- When: 7:15 p.m. ET
- Where: Truist Park
- TV Channel: BravesVsn and ARID
- Probable Pitchers: Chris Sale vs. Brandon Pfaadt
- Records: Braves (73-48), Diamondbacks (64-58)
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Braves
- Braves Win Probability: 67.55%
- Diamondbacks Win Probability: 32.45%
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Seattle Mariners at Houston Astros Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 8:10 p.m. ET
- Where: Daikin Park
- TV Channel: SCHN and SEAM
- Probable Pitchers: Peter Lambert vs. George Kirby
- Records: Astros (62-60), Mariners (57-65)
- Astros Moneyline Odds: -124
- Mariners Moneyline Odds: +106
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Astros
- Astros Win Probability: 50.76%
- Mariners Win Probability: 49.24%
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Kansas City Royals at Los Angeles Angels Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 9:38 p.m. ET
- Where: Angel Stadium
- TV Channel: ABTV and ROYL
- Probable Pitchers: Grayson Rodriguez vs. Seth Lugo
- Records: Angels (47-74), Royals (49-73)
- Angels Moneyline Odds: -108
- Royals Moneyline Odds: -108
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Royals
- Royals Win Probability: 53.78%
- Angels Win Probability: 46.22%
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Texas Rangers at Athletics
Game Info
- When: 9:40 p.m. ET
- Where: Sutter Health Park
- TV Channel: NBCS-CA and CW33
- Probable Pitchers: Gage Jump vs. Kumar Rocker
- Records: Athletics (47-74), Rangers (60-61)
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Rangers
- Rangers Win Probability: 54.08%
- Athletics Win Probability: 45.92%
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Milwaukee Brewers at Los Angeles Dodgers Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 10:10 p.m. ET
- Where: Dodger Stadium
- TV Channel: SportsNet LA and BREW
- Probable Pitchers: Yoshinobu Yamamoto vs. Robert Gasser
- Records: Dodgers (73-48), Brewers (74-47)
- Dodgers Moneyline Odds: -180
- Brewers Moneyline Odds: +152
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Dodgers
- Dodgers Win Probability: 59.64%
- Brewers Win Probability: 40.36%
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Colorado Rockies at San Francisco Giants Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 10:15 p.m. ET
- Where: Oracle Park
- TV Channel: NBCS-BA and COLR
- Probable Pitchers: Landen Roupp vs. Kyle Freeland
- Records: Giants (50-71), Rockies (48-73)
- Giants Moneyline Odds: -124
- Rockies Moneyline Odds: +106
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Giants
- Giants Win Probability: 64.90%
- Rockies Win Probability: 35.10%
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All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.