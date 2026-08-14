Friday’s MLB Odds, Betting Lines and Predictions - Aug. 14

In a Friday MLB schedule that includes plenty of compelling matchups, the Milwaukee Brewers versus the Los Angeles Dodgers is a game to watch. For predictions on every game on the slate, check out the article below.

Today's MLB Odds and Predictions

St. Louis Cardinals at Chicago Cubs Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 2:20 p.m. ET

2:20 p.m. ET Where: Wrigley Field

Wrigley Field TV Channel: Apple TV+

Apple TV+ Probable Pitchers: Clay Holmes vs. Matthew Liberatore

Clay Holmes vs. Matthew Liberatore Records: Cubs (71-51), Cardinals (61-60)

Cubs (71-51), Cardinals (61-60) Cubs Moneyline Odds: -174

-174 Cardinals Moneyline Odds: +146

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Cubs

Cubs Cubs Win Probability: 66.90%

66.90% Cardinals Win Probability: 33.10%

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Miami Marlins at Cincinnati Reds Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 6:10 p.m. ET

6:10 p.m. ET Where: Great American Ball Park

Great American Ball Park TV Channel: CINR and MIAM

CINR and MIAM Probable Pitchers: Chase Burns vs. Sandy Alcantara

Chase Burns vs. Sandy Alcantara Records: Reds (58-62), Marlins (62-60)

Reds (58-62), Marlins (62-60) Reds Moneyline Odds: -118

-118 Marlins Moneyline Odds: +100

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Marlins

Marlins Marlins Win Probability: 54.72%

54.72% Reds Win Probability: 45.28%

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Boston Red Sox at Pittsburgh Pirates Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 6:40 p.m. ET

6:40 p.m. ET Where: PNC Park

PNC Park TV Channel: SportsNet PT and NESN

SportsNet PT and NESN Probable Pitchers: Bubba Chandler vs. Jake Bennett

Bubba Chandler vs. Jake Bennett Records: Pirates (59-64), Red Sox (65-56)

Pirates (59-64), Red Sox (65-56) Red Sox Moneyline Odds: -144

-144 Pirates Moneyline Odds: +122

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Pirates

Pirates Pirates Win Probability: 56.12%

56.12% Red Sox Win Probability: 43.88%

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Chicago White Sox at Detroit Tigers Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 6:40 p.m. ET

6:40 p.m. ET Where: Comerica Park

Comerica Park TV Channel: DSN and CHSN

DSN and CHSN Probable Pitchers: Jackson Jobe vs. Sean Newcomb

Jackson Jobe vs. Sean Newcomb Records: Tigers (60-61), White Sox (62-58)

Tigers (60-61), White Sox (62-58) Tigers Moneyline Odds: -154

-154 White Sox Moneyline Odds: +130

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Tigers

Tigers Tigers Win Probability: 59.62%

59.62% White Sox Win Probability: 40.38%

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Washington Nationals at New York Mets Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 7:10 p.m. ET

7:10 p.m. ET Where: Citi Field

Citi Field TV Channel: WPIX and NATS

WPIX and NATS Probable Pitchers: Robert Stock vs. Andrew Alvarez

Robert Stock vs. Andrew Alvarez Records: Mets (53-69), Nationals (60-63)

Mets (53-69), Nationals (60-63) Mets Moneyline Odds: -126

-126 Nationals Moneyline Odds: +108

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Nationals

Nationals Nationals Win Probability: 55.26%

55.26% Mets Win Probability: 44.74%

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Baltimore Orioles at Tampa Bay Rays

Game Info

When: 7:10 p.m. ET

7:10 p.m. ET Where: Tropicana Field

Tropicana Field TV Channel: RAYS and MASN

RAYS and MASN Probable Pitchers: Steven Matz vs. Kyle Bradish

Steven Matz vs. Kyle Bradish Records: Rays (74-46), Orioles (58-63)

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Rays

Rays Rays Win Probability: 55.82%

55.82% Orioles Win Probability: 44.18%

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San Diego Padres at Cleveland Guardians Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 7:10 p.m. ET

7:10 p.m. ET Where: Progressive Field

Progressive Field TV Channel: CLEG and SDPA

CLEG and SDPA Probable Pitchers: Gavin Williams vs. Michael King

Gavin Williams vs. Michael King Records: Guardians (59-63), Padres (65-57)

Guardians (59-63), Padres (65-57) Guardians Moneyline Odds: -130

-130 Padres Moneyline Odds: +110

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Guardians

Guardians Guardians Win Probability: 52.69%

52.69% Padres Win Probability: 47.31%

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New York Yankees at Toronto Blue Jays Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 7:15 p.m. ET

7:15 p.m. ET Where: Rogers Centre

Rogers Centre TV Channel: Apple TV+

Apple TV+ Probable Pitchers: Shane Bieber vs. Gerrit Cole

Shane Bieber vs. Gerrit Cole Records: Blue Jays (59-64), Yankees (68-53)

Blue Jays (59-64), Yankees (68-53) Yankees Moneyline Odds: -148

-148 Blue Jays Moneyline Odds: +126

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Yankees

Yankees Yankees Win Probability: 62.94%

62.94% Blue Jays Win Probability: 37.06%

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Arizona Diamondbacks at Atlanta Braves

Game Info

When: 7:15 p.m. ET

7:15 p.m. ET Where: Truist Park

Truist Park TV Channel: BravesVsn and ARID

BravesVsn and ARID Probable Pitchers: Chris Sale vs. Brandon Pfaadt

Chris Sale vs. Brandon Pfaadt Records: Braves (73-48), Diamondbacks (64-58)

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Braves

Braves Braves Win Probability: 67.55%

67.55% Diamondbacks Win Probability: 32.45%

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Seattle Mariners at Houston Astros Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 8:10 p.m. ET

8:10 p.m. ET Where: Daikin Park

Daikin Park TV Channel: SCHN and SEAM

SCHN and SEAM Probable Pitchers: Peter Lambert vs. George Kirby

Peter Lambert vs. George Kirby Records: Astros (62-60), Mariners (57-65)

Astros (62-60), Mariners (57-65) Astros Moneyline Odds: -124

-124 Mariners Moneyline Odds: +106

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Astros

Astros Astros Win Probability: 50.76%

50.76% Mariners Win Probability: 49.24%

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Kansas City Royals at Los Angeles Angels Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 9:38 p.m. ET

9:38 p.m. ET Where: Angel Stadium

Angel Stadium TV Channel: ABTV and ROYL

ABTV and ROYL Probable Pitchers: Grayson Rodriguez vs. Seth Lugo

Grayson Rodriguez vs. Seth Lugo Records: Angels (47-74), Royals (49-73)

Angels (47-74), Royals (49-73) Angels Moneyline Odds: -108

-108 Royals Moneyline Odds: -108

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Royals

Royals Royals Win Probability: 53.78%

53.78% Angels Win Probability: 46.22%

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Texas Rangers at Athletics

Game Info

When: 9:40 p.m. ET

9:40 p.m. ET Where: Sutter Health Park

Sutter Health Park TV Channel: NBCS-CA and CW33

NBCS-CA and CW33 Probable Pitchers: Gage Jump vs. Kumar Rocker

Gage Jump vs. Kumar Rocker Records: Athletics (47-74), Rangers (60-61)

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Rangers

Rangers Rangers Win Probability: 54.08%

54.08% Athletics Win Probability: 45.92%

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Milwaukee Brewers at Los Angeles Dodgers Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 10:10 p.m. ET

10:10 p.m. ET Where: Dodger Stadium

Dodger Stadium TV Channel: SportsNet LA and BREW

SportsNet LA and BREW Probable Pitchers: Yoshinobu Yamamoto vs. Robert Gasser

Yoshinobu Yamamoto vs. Robert Gasser Records: Dodgers (73-48), Brewers (74-47)

Dodgers (73-48), Brewers (74-47) Dodgers Moneyline Odds: -180

-180 Brewers Moneyline Odds: +152

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Dodgers

Dodgers Dodgers Win Probability: 59.64%

59.64% Brewers Win Probability: 40.36%

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Colorado Rockies at San Francisco Giants Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 10:15 p.m. ET

10:15 p.m. ET Where: Oracle Park

Oracle Park TV Channel: NBCS-BA and COLR

NBCS-BA and COLR Probable Pitchers: Landen Roupp vs. Kyle Freeland

Landen Roupp vs. Kyle Freeland Records: Giants (50-71), Rockies (48-73)

Giants (50-71), Rockies (48-73) Giants Moneyline Odds: -124

-124 Rockies Moneyline Odds: +106

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Giants

Giants Giants Win Probability: 64.90%

64.90% Rockies Win Probability: 35.10%

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All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.