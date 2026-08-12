MLB
Wednesday’s MLB Home Run Props - Aug. 12
Will Kazuma Okamoto or Wilyer Abreu hit a home run on Wednesday? See their odds to hit a home run, as well as home run prop odds for all hitters in MLB play on Aug. 12, in the article below.
Today's MLB Home Run Props
Boston Red Sox at Toronto Blue Jays
- Kazuma Okamoto (Blue Jays): +420 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 24 HR in 115 games (has homered in 20% of games)
- Wilyer Abreu (Red Sox): +450 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 21 HR in 116 games (has homered in 15.5% of games)
- Willson Contreras (Red Sox): +470 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 23 HR in 108 games (has homered in 20.4% of games)
- George Springer (Blue Jays): +560 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 12 HR in 88 games (has homered in 13.6% of games)
- Vladimir Guerrero Jr. (Blue Jays): +600 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 7 HR in 112 games (has homered in 6.3% of games)
- Jarren Duran (Red Sox): +680 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 16 HR in 112 games (has homered in 14.3% of games)
- Adley Rutschman (Red Sox): +680 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 8 HR in 68 games (has homered in 10.3% of games)
- Alejandro Kirk (Blue Jays): +750 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 4 HR in 46 games (has homered in 8.7% of games)
- Ceddanne Rafaela (Red Sox): +800 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 16 HR in 113 games (has homered in 13.3% of games)
- Charles McAdoo (Blue Jays): +800 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 2 HR in 10 games (has homered in 20% of games)
- Masataka Yoshida (Red Sox): +830 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 5 HR in 83 games (has homered in 6% of games)
- Andruw Monasterio (Red Sox): +870 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 6 HR in 76 games (has homered in 7.9% of games)
- Ernie Clement (Blue Jays): +1060 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 9 HR in 118 games (has homered in 7.6% of games)
- Caleb Durbin (Red Sox): +1060 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 11 HR in 110 games (has homered in 9.1% of games)
- Myles Straw (Blue Jays): +1100 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 3 HR in 92 games (has homered in 3.2% of games)
- Brett Bateman (Blue Jays): +1100 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 5 games
- Andrés Giménez (Blue Jays): +1100 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 8 HR in 110 games (has homered in 6.4% of games)
Baltimore Orioles at Minnesota Twins
- Pete Alonso (Orioles): +310 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 25 HR in 119 games (has homered in 20.2% of games)
- Tyler O'Neill (Orioles): +350 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 10 HR in 74 games (has homered in 12.2% of games)
- Gunnar Henderson (Orioles): +370 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 18 HR in 118 games (has homered in 14.4% of games)
- Royce Lewis (Twins): +390 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 13 HR in 85 games (has homered in 15.3% of games)
- Coby Mayo (Orioles): +390 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 15 HR in 88 games (has homered in 17% of games)
- Josh Bell (Twins): +450 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 16 HR in 115 games (has homered in 12.2% of games)
- Kody Clemens (Twins): +460 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 20 HR in 103 games (has homered in 17.5% of games)
- Colton Cowser (Orioles): +560 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 9 HR in 100 games (has homered in 9% of games)
- Jackson Holliday (Orioles): +600 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 6 HR in 67 games (has homered in 9% of games)
- Leody Taveras (Orioles): +630 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 6 HR in 99 games (has homered in 6.1% of games)
- Dylan Beavers (Orioles): +630 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 2 HR in 64 games (has homered in 3.1% of games)
- Trevor Larnach (Twins): +680 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 10 HR in 98 games (has homered in 10.2% of games)
- Carlos Narvaez (Orioles): +750 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 3 HR in 64 games (has homered in 4.7% of games)
- Brooks Lee (Twins): +800 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 17 HR in 112 games (has homered in 14.3% of games)
- Kaelen Culpepper (Twins): +830 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 1 HR in 3 games (has homered in 33.3% of games)
- Luke Keaschall (Twins): +1000 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 6 HR in 111 games (has homered in 5.4% of games)
- Alan Roden (Twins): +1060 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 21 games
Milwaukee Brewers at San Diego Padres
- Jackson Chourio (Brewers): +400 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 17 HR in 85 games (has homered in 17.6% of games)
- Fernando Tatis Jr. (Padres): +400 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 11 HR in 118 games (has homered in 8.5% of games)
- Gary Sánchez (Brewers): +440 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 9 HR in 61 games (has homered in 14.8% of games)
- Jackson Merrill (Padres): +450 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 19 HR in 116 games (has homered in 15.5% of games)
- Jake Bauers (Brewers): +500 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 21 HR in 106 games (has homered in 19.8% of games)
- William Contreras (Brewers): +500 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 11 HR in 110 games (has homered in 10% of games)
- Andrew Vaughn (Brewers): +560 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 5 HR in 74 games (has homered in 6.8% of games)
- Gavin Sheets (Padres): +600 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 15 HR in 110 games (has homered in 11.8% of games)
- Brice Turang (Brewers): +830 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 16 HR in 113 games (has homered in 12.4% of games)
- Freddy Fermin (Padres): +830 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 4 HR in 60 games (has homered in 6.7% of games)
- Jake Cronenworth (Padres): +870 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 3 HR in 67 games (has homered in 4.5% of games)
- Xander Bogaerts (Padres): +900 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 9 HR in 113 games (has homered in 8% of games)
- Brandon Lockridge (Brewers): +900 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 30 games
- Luis Rengifo (Padres): +1060 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 2 HR in 79 games (has homered in 2.5% of games)
- David Hamilton (Brewers): +1200 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 3 HR in 83 games (has homered in 3.6% of games)
Philadelphia Phillies at St. Louis Cardinals
- Kyle Schwarber (Phillies): +255 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 35 HR in 114 games (has homered in 25.4% of games)
- Bryce Harper (Phillies): +420 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 25 HR in 119 games (has homered in 20.2% of games)
- Alec Burleson (Cardinals): +450 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 19 HR in 118 games (has homered in 14.4% of games)
- Jordan Walker (Cardinals): +520 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 23 HR in 115 games (has homered in 20% of games)
- JJ Wetherholt (Cardinals): +600 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 16 HR in 112 games (has homered in 12.5% of games)
- J.T. Realmuto (Phillies): +600 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 8 HR in 86 games (has homered in 9.3% of games)
- Trea Turner (Phillies): +680 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 17 HR in 116 games (has homered in 13.8% of games)
- Bryson Stott (Phillies): +680 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 8 HR in 114 games (has homered in 7% of games)
- Iván Herrera (Cardinals): +800 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 13 HR in 118 games (has homered in 10.2% of games)
- Alec Bohm (Phillies): +800 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 13 HR in 114 games (has homered in 10.5% of games)
- Brandon Marsh (Phillies): +830 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 16 HR in 114 games (has homered in 12.3% of games)
- Nathan Church (Cardinals): +1000 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 9 HR in 95 games (has homered in 8.4% of games)
- Bryan Torres (Cardinals): +1100 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 4 HR in 42 games (has homered in 9.5% of games)
- Jose Fermin (Cardinals): +1100 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 5 HR in 80 games (has homered in 6.3% of games)
- Masyn Winn (Cardinals): +1200 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 4 HR in 110 games (has homered in 3.6% of games)
- Luis Arraez (Phillies): +1200 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 5 HR in 112 games (has homered in 4.5% of games)
- Justin Crawford (Phillies): +1300 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 2 HR in 106 games (has homered in 1.9% of games)
Cincinnati Reds at Chicago White Sox
- Munetaka Murakami (White Sox): +255 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 26 HR in 82 games (has homered in 29.3% of games)
- Colson Montgomery (White Sox): +280 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 26 HR in 111 games (has homered in 22.5% of games)
- Elly De La Cruz (Reds): +310 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 20 HR in 98 games (has homered in 19.4% of games)
- Eugenio Suárez (Reds): +420 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 16 HR in 86 games (has homered in 17.4% of games)
- Sal Stewart (Reds): +420 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 25 HR in 117 games (has homered in 19.7% of games)
- Andrew Benintendi (White Sox): +480 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 12 HR in 103 games (has homered in 11.7% of games)
- Hector Rodriguez (Reds): +500 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 5 games
- Tyler Stephenson (Reds): +500 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 10 HR in 87 games (has homered in 10.3% of games)
- Matt McLain (Reds): +630 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 10 HR in 89 games (has homered in 9% of games)
- Braden Montgomery (White Sox): +680 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 4 HR in 50 games (has homered in 8% of games)
- Sam Antonacci (White Sox): +680 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 8 HR in 96 games (has homered in 8.3% of games)
- Drew Romo (White Sox): +800 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 5 HR in 46 games (has homered in 8.7% of games)
- Dane Myers (Reds): +830 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 3 HR in 73 games (has homered in 4.1% of games)
- Tristan Peters (White Sox): +830 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 6 HR in 107 games (has homered in 5.6% of games)
- Ke'Bryan Hayes (Reds): +900 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 4 HR in 53 games (has homered in 7.5% of games)
- Chase Meidroth (White Sox): +1100 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 11 HR in 113 games (has homered in 8.8% of games)
Seattle Mariners at New York Yankees
- Cal Raleigh (Mariners): +255 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 12 HR in 86 games (has homered in 14% of games)
- Trent Grisham (Yankees): +280 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 13 HR in 98 games (has homered in 12.2% of games)
- Dominic Canzone (Mariners): +340 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 18 HR in 105 games (has homered in 15.2% of games)
- Luis Garcia (Yankees): +360 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 24 HR in 110 games (has homered in 18.2% of games)
- Julio Rodríguez (Mariners): +420 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 18 HR in 109 games (has homered in 15.6% of games)
- Spencer Jones (Yankees): +440 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 5 HR in 44 games (has homered in 11.4% of games)
- Ryan McMahon (Yankees): +440 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 10 HR in 92 games (has homered in 10.9% of games)
- Austin Wells (Yankees): +440 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 8 HR in 84 games (has homered in 9.5% of games)
- Heliot Ramos (Yankees): +450 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 9 HR in 80 games (has homered in 10% of games)
- Randy Arozarena (Mariners): +480 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 15 HR in 112 games (has homered in 13.4% of games)
- Josh Naylor (Mariners): +520 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 10 HR in 111 games (has homered in 7.2% of games)
- George Lombard Jr. (Yankees): +560 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 2 HR in 6 games (has homered in 33.3% of games)
- Cole Young (Mariners): +560 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 14 HR in 120 games (has homered in 10.8% of games)
- Colt Emerson (Mariners): +600 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 8 HR in 67 games (has homered in 11.9% of games)
- Brendan Donovan (Mariners): +680 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 3 HR in 30 games (has homered in 10% of games)
Colorado Rockies at Arizona Diamondbacks
- Hunter Goodman (Rockies): +330 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 34 HR in 109 games (has homered in 23.9% of games)
- Corbin Carroll (Diamondbacks): +420 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 16 HR in 116 games (has homered in 12.9% of games)
- Nolan Arenado (Diamondbacks): +560 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 18 HR in 113 games (has homered in 15% of games)
- Lars Nootbaar (Diamondbacks): +600 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 3 HR in 54 games (has homered in 5.6% of games)
- Ezequiel Tovar (Rockies): +630 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 9 HR in 107 games (has homered in 7.5% of games)
- Tim Tawa (Diamondbacks): +680 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 6 HR in 57 games (has homered in 10.5% of games)
- Willi Castro (Rockies): +700 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 13 HR in 100 games (has homered in 12% of games)
- Gabriel Moreno (Diamondbacks): +830 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 8 HR in 91 games (has homered in 8.8% of games)
- TJ Rumfield (Rockies): +830 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 13 HR in 116 games (has homered in 11.2% of games)
- Cole Carrigg (Rockies): +870 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 5 HR in 49 games (has homered in 10.2% of games)
- Geraldo Perdomo (Diamondbacks): +870 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 9 HR in 116 games (has homered in 7.8% of games)
- Ryan Waldschmidt (Diamondbacks): +1000 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 2 HR in 53 games (has homered in 3.8% of games)
Cleveland Guardians at Detroit Tigers
- Rhys Hoskins (Guardians): +400 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 13 HR in 92 games (has homered in 13% of games)
- Spencer Torkelson (Tigers): +420 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 20 HR in 118 games (has homered in 16.1% of games)
- José Ramírez (Guardians): +520 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 10 HR in 87 games (has homered in 10.3% of games)
- Kevin McGonigle (Tigers): +600 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 12 HR in 115 games (has homered in 10.4% of games)
- Angel Martinez (Guardians): +630 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 12 HR in 74 games (has homered in 14.9% of games)
- Hao-Yu Lee (Tigers): +680 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 6 HR in 70 games (has homered in 8.6% of games)
- Gleyber Torres (Tigers): +700 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 7 HR in 62 games (has homered in 11.3% of games)
- Chase DeLauter (Guardians): +870 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 13 HR in 102 games (has homered in 11.8% of games)
- Javier Baez (Tigers): +900 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 2 HR in 33 games (has homered in 6.1% of games)
- Austin Hedges (Guardians): +1000 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 4 HR in 54 games (has homered in 7% of games)
- Brayan Rocchio (Guardians): +1060 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 9 HR in 117 games (has homered in 7.7% of games)
- Zach McKinstry (Tigers): +1300 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 4 HR in 92 games (has homered in 4.3% of games)
- Steven Kwan (Guardians): +1700 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 2 HR in 109 games (has homered in 1.8% of games)