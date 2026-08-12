Wednesday’s MLB Home Run Props - Aug. 12

Will Kazuma Okamoto or Wilyer Abreu hit a home run on Wednesday? See their odds to hit a home run, as well as home run prop odds for all hitters in MLB play on Aug. 12, in the article below.

Today's MLB Home Run Props

Boston Red Sox at Toronto Blue Jays

Kazuma Okamoto (Blue Jays): +420 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 24 HR in 115 games (has homered in 20% of games)

+420 to hit a HR | 24 HR in 115 games (has homered in 20% of games) Wilyer Abreu (Red Sox): +450 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 21 HR in 116 games (has homered in 15.5% of games)

+450 to hit a HR | 21 HR in 116 games (has homered in 15.5% of games) Willson Contreras (Red Sox): +470 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 23 HR in 108 games (has homered in 20.4% of games)

+470 to hit a HR | 23 HR in 108 games (has homered in 20.4% of games) George Springer (Blue Jays): +560 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 12 HR in 88 games (has homered in 13.6% of games)

+560 to hit a HR | 12 HR in 88 games (has homered in 13.6% of games) Vladimir Guerrero Jr. (Blue Jays): +600 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 7 HR in 112 games (has homered in 6.3% of games)

+600 to hit a HR | 7 HR in 112 games (has homered in 6.3% of games) Jarren Duran (Red Sox): +680 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 16 HR in 112 games (has homered in 14.3% of games)

+680 to hit a HR | 16 HR in 112 games (has homered in 14.3% of games) Adley Rutschman (Red Sox): +680 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 8 HR in 68 games (has homered in 10.3% of games)

+680 to hit a HR | 8 HR in 68 games (has homered in 10.3% of games) Alejandro Kirk (Blue Jays): +750 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 4 HR in 46 games (has homered in 8.7% of games)

+750 to hit a HR | 4 HR in 46 games (has homered in 8.7% of games) Ceddanne Rafaela (Red Sox): +800 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 16 HR in 113 games (has homered in 13.3% of games)

+800 to hit a HR | 16 HR in 113 games (has homered in 13.3% of games) Charles McAdoo (Blue Jays): +800 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 2 HR in 10 games (has homered in 20% of games)

+800 to hit a HR | 2 HR in 10 games (has homered in 20% of games) Masataka Yoshida (Red Sox): +830 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 5 HR in 83 games (has homered in 6% of games)

+830 to hit a HR | 5 HR in 83 games (has homered in 6% of games) Andruw Monasterio (Red Sox): +870 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 6 HR in 76 games (has homered in 7.9% of games)

+870 to hit a HR | 6 HR in 76 games (has homered in 7.9% of games) Ernie Clement (Blue Jays): +1060 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 9 HR in 118 games (has homered in 7.6% of games)

+1060 to hit a HR | 9 HR in 118 games (has homered in 7.6% of games) Caleb Durbin (Red Sox): +1060 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 11 HR in 110 games (has homered in 9.1% of games)

+1060 to hit a HR | 11 HR in 110 games (has homered in 9.1% of games) Myles Straw (Blue Jays): +1100 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 3 HR in 92 games (has homered in 3.2% of games)

+1100 to hit a HR | 3 HR in 92 games (has homered in 3.2% of games) Brett Bateman (Blue Jays): +1100 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 5 games

+1100 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 5 games Andrés Giménez (Blue Jays): +1100 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 8 HR in 110 games (has homered in 6.4% of games)

Baltimore Orioles at Minnesota Twins

Pete Alonso (Orioles): +310 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 25 HR in 119 games (has homered in 20.2% of games)

+310 to hit a HR | 25 HR in 119 games (has homered in 20.2% of games) Tyler O'Neill (Orioles): +350 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 10 HR in 74 games (has homered in 12.2% of games)

+350 to hit a HR | 10 HR in 74 games (has homered in 12.2% of games) Gunnar Henderson (Orioles): +370 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 18 HR in 118 games (has homered in 14.4% of games)

+370 to hit a HR | 18 HR in 118 games (has homered in 14.4% of games) Royce Lewis (Twins): +390 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 13 HR in 85 games (has homered in 15.3% of games)

+390 to hit a HR | 13 HR in 85 games (has homered in 15.3% of games) Coby Mayo (Orioles): +390 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 15 HR in 88 games (has homered in 17% of games)

+390 to hit a HR | 15 HR in 88 games (has homered in 17% of games) Josh Bell (Twins): +450 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 16 HR in 115 games (has homered in 12.2% of games)

+450 to hit a HR | 16 HR in 115 games (has homered in 12.2% of games) Kody Clemens (Twins): +460 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 20 HR in 103 games (has homered in 17.5% of games)

+460 to hit a HR | 20 HR in 103 games (has homered in 17.5% of games) Colton Cowser (Orioles): +560 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 9 HR in 100 games (has homered in 9% of games)

+560 to hit a HR | 9 HR in 100 games (has homered in 9% of games) Jackson Holliday (Orioles): +600 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 6 HR in 67 games (has homered in 9% of games)

+600 to hit a HR | 6 HR in 67 games (has homered in 9% of games) Leody Taveras (Orioles): +630 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 6 HR in 99 games (has homered in 6.1% of games)

+630 to hit a HR | 6 HR in 99 games (has homered in 6.1% of games) Dylan Beavers (Orioles): +630 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 2 HR in 64 games (has homered in 3.1% of games)

+630 to hit a HR | 2 HR in 64 games (has homered in 3.1% of games) Trevor Larnach (Twins): +680 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 10 HR in 98 games (has homered in 10.2% of games)

+680 to hit a HR | 10 HR in 98 games (has homered in 10.2% of games) Carlos Narvaez (Orioles): +750 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 3 HR in 64 games (has homered in 4.7% of games)

+750 to hit a HR | 3 HR in 64 games (has homered in 4.7% of games) Brooks Lee (Twins): +800 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 17 HR in 112 games (has homered in 14.3% of games)

+800 to hit a HR | 17 HR in 112 games (has homered in 14.3% of games) Kaelen Culpepper (Twins): +830 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 1 HR in 3 games (has homered in 33.3% of games)

+830 to hit a HR | 1 HR in 3 games (has homered in 33.3% of games) Luke Keaschall (Twins): +1000 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 6 HR in 111 games (has homered in 5.4% of games)

+1000 to hit a HR | 6 HR in 111 games (has homered in 5.4% of games) Alan Roden (Twins): +1060 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 21 games

Milwaukee Brewers at San Diego Padres

Jackson Chourio (Brewers): +400 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 17 HR in 85 games (has homered in 17.6% of games)

+400 to hit a HR | 17 HR in 85 games (has homered in 17.6% of games) Fernando Tatis Jr. (Padres): +400 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 11 HR in 118 games (has homered in 8.5% of games)

+400 to hit a HR | 11 HR in 118 games (has homered in 8.5% of games) Gary Sánchez (Brewers): +440 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 9 HR in 61 games (has homered in 14.8% of games)

+440 to hit a HR | 9 HR in 61 games (has homered in 14.8% of games) Jackson Merrill (Padres): +450 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 19 HR in 116 games (has homered in 15.5% of games)

+450 to hit a HR | 19 HR in 116 games (has homered in 15.5% of games) Jake Bauers (Brewers): +500 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 21 HR in 106 games (has homered in 19.8% of games)

+500 to hit a HR | 21 HR in 106 games (has homered in 19.8% of games) William Contreras (Brewers): +500 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 11 HR in 110 games (has homered in 10% of games)

+500 to hit a HR | 11 HR in 110 games (has homered in 10% of games) Andrew Vaughn (Brewers): +560 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 5 HR in 74 games (has homered in 6.8% of games)

+560 to hit a HR | 5 HR in 74 games (has homered in 6.8% of games) Gavin Sheets (Padres): +600 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 15 HR in 110 games (has homered in 11.8% of games)

+600 to hit a HR | 15 HR in 110 games (has homered in 11.8% of games) Brice Turang (Brewers): +830 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 16 HR in 113 games (has homered in 12.4% of games)

+830 to hit a HR | 16 HR in 113 games (has homered in 12.4% of games) Freddy Fermin (Padres): +830 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 4 HR in 60 games (has homered in 6.7% of games)

+830 to hit a HR | 4 HR in 60 games (has homered in 6.7% of games) Jake Cronenworth (Padres): +870 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 3 HR in 67 games (has homered in 4.5% of games)

+870 to hit a HR | 3 HR in 67 games (has homered in 4.5% of games) Xander Bogaerts (Padres): +900 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 9 HR in 113 games (has homered in 8% of games)

+900 to hit a HR | 9 HR in 113 games (has homered in 8% of games) Brandon Lockridge (Brewers): +900 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 30 games

+900 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 30 games Luis Rengifo (Padres): +1060 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 2 HR in 79 games (has homered in 2.5% of games)

+1060 to hit a HR | 2 HR in 79 games (has homered in 2.5% of games) David Hamilton (Brewers): +1200 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 3 HR in 83 games (has homered in 3.6% of games)

Philadelphia Phillies at St. Louis Cardinals

Kyle Schwarber (Phillies): +255 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 35 HR in 114 games (has homered in 25.4% of games)

+255 to hit a HR | 35 HR in 114 games (has homered in 25.4% of games) Bryce Harper (Phillies): +420 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 25 HR in 119 games (has homered in 20.2% of games)

+420 to hit a HR | 25 HR in 119 games (has homered in 20.2% of games) Alec Burleson (Cardinals): +450 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 19 HR in 118 games (has homered in 14.4% of games)

+450 to hit a HR | 19 HR in 118 games (has homered in 14.4% of games) Jordan Walker (Cardinals): +520 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 23 HR in 115 games (has homered in 20% of games)

+520 to hit a HR | 23 HR in 115 games (has homered in 20% of games) JJ Wetherholt (Cardinals): +600 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 16 HR in 112 games (has homered in 12.5% of games)

+600 to hit a HR | 16 HR in 112 games (has homered in 12.5% of games) J.T. Realmuto (Phillies): +600 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 8 HR in 86 games (has homered in 9.3% of games)

+600 to hit a HR | 8 HR in 86 games (has homered in 9.3% of games) Trea Turner (Phillies): +680 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 17 HR in 116 games (has homered in 13.8% of games)

+680 to hit a HR | 17 HR in 116 games (has homered in 13.8% of games) Bryson Stott (Phillies): +680 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 8 HR in 114 games (has homered in 7% of games)

+680 to hit a HR | 8 HR in 114 games (has homered in 7% of games) Iván Herrera (Cardinals): +800 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 13 HR in 118 games (has homered in 10.2% of games)

+800 to hit a HR | 13 HR in 118 games (has homered in 10.2% of games) Alec Bohm (Phillies): +800 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 13 HR in 114 games (has homered in 10.5% of games)

+800 to hit a HR | 13 HR in 114 games (has homered in 10.5% of games) Brandon Marsh (Phillies): +830 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 16 HR in 114 games (has homered in 12.3% of games)

+830 to hit a HR | 16 HR in 114 games (has homered in 12.3% of games) Nathan Church (Cardinals): +1000 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 9 HR in 95 games (has homered in 8.4% of games)

+1000 to hit a HR | 9 HR in 95 games (has homered in 8.4% of games) Bryan Torres (Cardinals): +1100 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 4 HR in 42 games (has homered in 9.5% of games)

+1100 to hit a HR | 4 HR in 42 games (has homered in 9.5% of games) Jose Fermin (Cardinals): +1100 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 5 HR in 80 games (has homered in 6.3% of games)

+1100 to hit a HR | 5 HR in 80 games (has homered in 6.3% of games) Masyn Winn (Cardinals): +1200 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 4 HR in 110 games (has homered in 3.6% of games)

+1200 to hit a HR | 4 HR in 110 games (has homered in 3.6% of games) Luis Arraez (Phillies): +1200 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 5 HR in 112 games (has homered in 4.5% of games)

+1200 to hit a HR | 5 HR in 112 games (has homered in 4.5% of games) Justin Crawford (Phillies): +1300 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 2 HR in 106 games (has homered in 1.9% of games)

Cincinnati Reds at Chicago White Sox

Munetaka Murakami (White Sox): +255 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 26 HR in 82 games (has homered in 29.3% of games)

+255 to hit a HR | 26 HR in 82 games (has homered in 29.3% of games) Colson Montgomery (White Sox): +280 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 26 HR in 111 games (has homered in 22.5% of games)

+280 to hit a HR | 26 HR in 111 games (has homered in 22.5% of games) Elly De La Cruz (Reds): +310 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 20 HR in 98 games (has homered in 19.4% of games)

+310 to hit a HR | 20 HR in 98 games (has homered in 19.4% of games) Eugenio Suárez (Reds): +420 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 16 HR in 86 games (has homered in 17.4% of games)

+420 to hit a HR | 16 HR in 86 games (has homered in 17.4% of games) Sal Stewart (Reds): +420 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 25 HR in 117 games (has homered in 19.7% of games)

+420 to hit a HR | 25 HR in 117 games (has homered in 19.7% of games) Andrew Benintendi (White Sox): +480 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 12 HR in 103 games (has homered in 11.7% of games)

+480 to hit a HR | 12 HR in 103 games (has homered in 11.7% of games) Hector Rodriguez (Reds): +500 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 5 games

+500 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 5 games Tyler Stephenson (Reds): +500 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 10 HR in 87 games (has homered in 10.3% of games)

+500 to hit a HR | 10 HR in 87 games (has homered in 10.3% of games) Matt McLain (Reds): +630 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 10 HR in 89 games (has homered in 9% of games)

+630 to hit a HR | 10 HR in 89 games (has homered in 9% of games) Braden Montgomery (White Sox): +680 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 4 HR in 50 games (has homered in 8% of games)

+680 to hit a HR | 4 HR in 50 games (has homered in 8% of games) Sam Antonacci (White Sox): +680 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 8 HR in 96 games (has homered in 8.3% of games)

+680 to hit a HR | 8 HR in 96 games (has homered in 8.3% of games) Drew Romo (White Sox): +800 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 5 HR in 46 games (has homered in 8.7% of games)

+800 to hit a HR | 5 HR in 46 games (has homered in 8.7% of games) Dane Myers (Reds): +830 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 3 HR in 73 games (has homered in 4.1% of games)

+830 to hit a HR | 3 HR in 73 games (has homered in 4.1% of games) Tristan Peters (White Sox): +830 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 6 HR in 107 games (has homered in 5.6% of games)

+830 to hit a HR | 6 HR in 107 games (has homered in 5.6% of games) Ke'Bryan Hayes (Reds): +900 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 4 HR in 53 games (has homered in 7.5% of games)

+900 to hit a HR | 4 HR in 53 games (has homered in 7.5% of games) Chase Meidroth (White Sox): +1100 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 11 HR in 113 games (has homered in 8.8% of games)

Seattle Mariners at New York Yankees

Cal Raleigh (Mariners): +255 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 12 HR in 86 games (has homered in 14% of games)

+255 to hit a HR | 12 HR in 86 games (has homered in 14% of games) Trent Grisham (Yankees): +280 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 13 HR in 98 games (has homered in 12.2% of games)

+280 to hit a HR | 13 HR in 98 games (has homered in 12.2% of games) Dominic Canzone (Mariners): +340 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 18 HR in 105 games (has homered in 15.2% of games)

+340 to hit a HR | 18 HR in 105 games (has homered in 15.2% of games) Luis Garcia (Yankees): +360 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 24 HR in 110 games (has homered in 18.2% of games)

+360 to hit a HR | 24 HR in 110 games (has homered in 18.2% of games) Julio Rodríguez (Mariners): +420 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 18 HR in 109 games (has homered in 15.6% of games)

+420 to hit a HR | 18 HR in 109 games (has homered in 15.6% of games) Spencer Jones (Yankees): +440 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 5 HR in 44 games (has homered in 11.4% of games)

+440 to hit a HR | 5 HR in 44 games (has homered in 11.4% of games) Ryan McMahon (Yankees): +440 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 10 HR in 92 games (has homered in 10.9% of games)

+440 to hit a HR | 10 HR in 92 games (has homered in 10.9% of games) Austin Wells (Yankees): +440 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 8 HR in 84 games (has homered in 9.5% of games)

+440 to hit a HR | 8 HR in 84 games (has homered in 9.5% of games) Heliot Ramos (Yankees): +450 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 9 HR in 80 games (has homered in 10% of games)

+450 to hit a HR | 9 HR in 80 games (has homered in 10% of games) Randy Arozarena (Mariners): +480 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 15 HR in 112 games (has homered in 13.4% of games)

+480 to hit a HR | 15 HR in 112 games (has homered in 13.4% of games) Josh Naylor (Mariners): +520 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 10 HR in 111 games (has homered in 7.2% of games)

+520 to hit a HR | 10 HR in 111 games (has homered in 7.2% of games) George Lombard Jr. (Yankees): +560 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 2 HR in 6 games (has homered in 33.3% of games)

+560 to hit a HR | 2 HR in 6 games (has homered in 33.3% of games) Cole Young (Mariners): +560 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 14 HR in 120 games (has homered in 10.8% of games)

+560 to hit a HR | 14 HR in 120 games (has homered in 10.8% of games) Colt Emerson (Mariners): +600 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 8 HR in 67 games (has homered in 11.9% of games)

+600 to hit a HR | 8 HR in 67 games (has homered in 11.9% of games) Brendan Donovan (Mariners): +680 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 3 HR in 30 games (has homered in 10% of games)

Colorado Rockies at Arizona Diamondbacks

Hunter Goodman (Rockies): +330 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 34 HR in 109 games (has homered in 23.9% of games)

+330 to hit a HR | 34 HR in 109 games (has homered in 23.9% of games) Corbin Carroll (Diamondbacks): +420 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 16 HR in 116 games (has homered in 12.9% of games)

+420 to hit a HR | 16 HR in 116 games (has homered in 12.9% of games) Nolan Arenado (Diamondbacks): +560 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 18 HR in 113 games (has homered in 15% of games)

+560 to hit a HR | 18 HR in 113 games (has homered in 15% of games) Lars Nootbaar (Diamondbacks): +600 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 3 HR in 54 games (has homered in 5.6% of games)

+600 to hit a HR | 3 HR in 54 games (has homered in 5.6% of games) Ezequiel Tovar (Rockies): +630 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 9 HR in 107 games (has homered in 7.5% of games)

+630 to hit a HR | 9 HR in 107 games (has homered in 7.5% of games) Tim Tawa (Diamondbacks): +680 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 6 HR in 57 games (has homered in 10.5% of games)

+680 to hit a HR | 6 HR in 57 games (has homered in 10.5% of games) Willi Castro (Rockies): +700 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 13 HR in 100 games (has homered in 12% of games)

+700 to hit a HR | 13 HR in 100 games (has homered in 12% of games) Gabriel Moreno (Diamondbacks): +830 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 8 HR in 91 games (has homered in 8.8% of games)

+830 to hit a HR | 8 HR in 91 games (has homered in 8.8% of games) TJ Rumfield (Rockies): +830 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 13 HR in 116 games (has homered in 11.2% of games)

+830 to hit a HR | 13 HR in 116 games (has homered in 11.2% of games) Cole Carrigg (Rockies): +870 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 5 HR in 49 games (has homered in 10.2% of games)

+870 to hit a HR | 5 HR in 49 games (has homered in 10.2% of games) Geraldo Perdomo (Diamondbacks): +870 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 9 HR in 116 games (has homered in 7.8% of games)

+870 to hit a HR | 9 HR in 116 games (has homered in 7.8% of games) Ryan Waldschmidt (Diamondbacks): +1000 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 2 HR in 53 games (has homered in 3.8% of games)

Cleveland Guardians at Detroit Tigers