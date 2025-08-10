Sunday’s MLB Home Run Props - Aug. 10

Will Manny Machado or Fernando Tatis Jr. hit a home run on Sunday? See their odds to hit a home run, as well as home run prop odds for all hitters in MLB play on Aug. 10, in the article below.

Today's MLB Home Run Props

Boston Red Sox at San Diego Padres

Manny Machado (Padres): +330 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 20 HR in 116 games (has homered in 17.2% of games)

+330 to hit a HR | 20 HR in 116 games (has homered in 17.2% of games) Fernando Tatis Jr. (Padres): +350 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 17 HR in 113 games (has homered in 14.2% of games)

+350 to hit a HR | 17 HR in 113 games (has homered in 14.2% of games) Alex Bregman (Red Sox): +400 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 14 HR in 71 games (has homered in 18.3% of games)

+400 to hit a HR | 14 HR in 71 games (has homered in 18.3% of games) Wilyer Abreu (Red Sox): +440 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 21 HR in 98 games (has homered in 17.3% of games)

+440 to hit a HR | 21 HR in 98 games (has homered in 17.3% of games) Jarren Duran (Red Sox): +470 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 12 HR in 114 games (has homered in 10.5% of games)

+470 to hit a HR | 12 HR in 114 games (has homered in 10.5% of games) Trevor Story (Red Sox): +470 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 18 HR in 112 games (has homered in 15.2% of games)

+470 to hit a HR | 18 HR in 112 games (has homered in 15.2% of games) Jackson Merrill (Padres): +500 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 8 HR in 83 games (has homered in 8.4% of games)

+500 to hit a HR | 8 HR in 83 games (has homered in 8.4% of games) Ramon Laureano (Padres): +520 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 16 HR in 86 games (has homered in 17.4% of games)

+520 to hit a HR | 16 HR in 86 games (has homered in 17.4% of games) Xander Bogaerts (Padres): +600 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 9 HR in 114 games (has homered in 7.9% of games)

+600 to hit a HR | 9 HR in 114 games (has homered in 7.9% of games) Ryan O'Hearn (Padres): +600 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 14 HR in 100 games (has homered in 14% of games)

+600 to hit a HR | 14 HR in 100 games (has homered in 14% of games) Roman Anthony (Red Sox): +680 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 2 HR in 48 games (has homered in 4.2% of games)

+680 to hit a HR | 2 HR in 48 games (has homered in 4.2% of games) Masataka Yoshida (Red Sox): +750 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 2 HR in 17 games (has homered in 11.8% of games)

+750 to hit a HR | 2 HR in 17 games (has homered in 11.8% of games) Jake Cronenworth (Padres): +800 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 9 HR in 91 games (has homered in 9.9% of games)

+800 to hit a HR | 9 HR in 91 games (has homered in 9.9% of games) Luis Arraez (Padres): +800 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 6 HR in 110 games (has homered in 5.5% of games)

+800 to hit a HR | 6 HR in 110 games (has homered in 5.5% of games) Ceddanne Rafaela (Red Sox): +800 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 14 HR in 107 games (has homered in 13.1% of games)

+800 to hit a HR | 14 HR in 107 games (has homered in 13.1% of games) Abraham Toro (Red Sox): +800 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 6 HR in 69 games (has homered in 8.7% of games)

+800 to hit a HR | 6 HR in 69 games (has homered in 8.7% of games) Freddy Fermin (Padres): +870 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 3 HR in 66 games (has homered in 4.5% of games)

+870 to hit a HR | 3 HR in 66 games (has homered in 4.5% of games) Connor Wong (Red Sox): +1100 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 36 games

Tampa Bay Rays at Seattle Mariners

Cal Raleigh (Mariners): +250 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 43 HR in 114 games (has homered in 30.7% of games)

+250 to hit a HR | 43 HR in 114 games (has homered in 30.7% of games) Brandon Lowe (Rays): +360 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 21 HR in 94 games (has homered in 21.3% of games)

+360 to hit a HR | 21 HR in 94 games (has homered in 21.3% of games) Junior Caminero (Rays): +360 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 31 HR in 111 games (has homered in 25.2% of games)

+360 to hit a HR | 31 HR in 111 games (has homered in 25.2% of games) Eugenio Suárez (Mariners): +420 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 37 HR in 114 games (has homered in 25.4% of games)

+420 to hit a HR | 37 HR in 114 games (has homered in 25.4% of games) Randy Arozarena (Mariners): +470 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 23 HR in 115 games (has homered in 19.1% of games)

+470 to hit a HR | 23 HR in 115 games (has homered in 19.1% of games) Yandy Diaz (Rays): +480 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 20 HR in 110 games (has homered in 16.4% of games)

+480 to hit a HR | 20 HR in 110 games (has homered in 16.4% of games) Julio Rodríguez (Mariners): +520 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 21 HR in 116 games (has homered in 17.2% of games)

+520 to hit a HR | 21 HR in 116 games (has homered in 17.2% of games) Jorge Polanco (Mariners): +520 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 18 HR in 97 games (has homered in 16.5% of games)

+520 to hit a HR | 18 HR in 97 games (has homered in 16.5% of games) Josh Lowe (Rays): +600 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 7 HR in 71 games (has homered in 9.9% of games)

+600 to hit a HR | 7 HR in 71 games (has homered in 9.9% of games) Dominic Canzone (Mariners): +600 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 7 HR in 50 games (has homered in 12% of games)

+600 to hit a HR | 7 HR in 50 games (has homered in 12% of games) Hunter Feduccia (Rays): +870 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 7 games

+870 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 7 games Tristan Peters (Rays): +870 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 1 game

+870 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 1 game Taylor Walls (Rays): +900 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 4 HR in 89 games (has homered in 4.5% of games)

+900 to hit a HR | 4 HR in 89 games (has homered in 4.5% of games) Ha-Seong Kim (Rays): +900 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 15 games (has homered in 6.7% of games)

+900 to hit a HR | 1 HR in 15 games (has homered in 6.7% of games) J.P. Crawford (Mariners): +1000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 9 HR in 112 games (has homered in 8% of games)

+1000 to hit a HR | 9 HR in 112 games (has homered in 8% of games) Chandler Simpson (Rays): +2000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 66 games

+2000 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 66 games Jake Mangum (Rays): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 2 HR in 77 games (has homered in 2.6% of games)

+10000 to hit a HR | 2 HR in 77 games (has homered in 2.6% of games) Dónovan Solano (Mariners): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 3 HR in 62 games (has homered in 3.2% of games)

+10000 to hit a HR | 3 HR in 62 games (has homered in 3.2% of games) Jonny Deluca (Rays): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 18 games

Colorado Rockies at Arizona Diamondbacks

Corbin Carroll (Diamondbacks): +230 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 24 HR in 97 games (has homered in 20.6% of games)

+230 to hit a HR | 24 HR in 97 games (has homered in 20.6% of games) Hunter Goodman (Rockies): +340 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 22 HR in 99 games (has homered in 19.2% of games)

+340 to hit a HR | 22 HR in 99 games (has homered in 19.2% of games) Ketel Marte (Diamondbacks): +350 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 21 HR in 83 games (has homered in 21.7% of games)

+350 to hit a HR | 21 HR in 83 games (has homered in 21.7% of games) Lourdes Gurriel Jr. (Diamondbacks): +500 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 14 HR in 106 games (has homered in 12.3% of games)

+500 to hit a HR | 14 HR in 106 games (has homered in 12.3% of games) Ezequiel Tovar (Rockies): +520 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 6 HR in 49 games (has homered in 12.2% of games)

+520 to hit a HR | 6 HR in 49 games (has homered in 12.2% of games) Jordan Beck (Rockies): +520 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 14 HR in 101 games (has homered in 10.9% of games)

+520 to hit a HR | 14 HR in 101 games (has homered in 10.9% of games) Adrian Del Castillo (Diamondbacks): +600 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 12 games

+600 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 12 games Alek Thomas (Diamondbacks): +600 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 8 HR in 93 games (has homered in 8.6% of games)

+600 to hit a HR | 8 HR in 93 games (has homered in 8.6% of games) Tyler Locklear (Diamondbacks): +630 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 7 games (has homered in 14.3% of games)

+630 to hit a HR | 1 HR in 7 games (has homered in 14.3% of games) Warming Bernabel (Rockies): +680 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 3 HR in 12 games (has homered in 25% of games)

+680 to hit a HR | 3 HR in 12 games (has homered in 25% of games) Brenton Doyle (Rockies): +680 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 8 HR in 95 games (has homered in 8.4% of games)

+680 to hit a HR | 8 HR in 95 games (has homered in 8.4% of games) Blaze Alexander (Diamondbacks): +700 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 2 HR in 23 games (has homered in 8.7% of games)

+700 to hit a HR | 2 HR in 23 games (has homered in 8.7% of games) Geraldo Perdomo (Diamondbacks): +750 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 11 HR in 115 games (has homered in 9.6% of games)

+750 to hit a HR | 11 HR in 115 games (has homered in 9.6% of games) Tyler Freeman (Rockies): +800 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 68 games (has homered in 1.5% of games)

+800 to hit a HR | 1 HR in 68 games (has homered in 1.5% of games) Kyle Farmer (Rockies): +900 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 5 HR in 76 games (has homered in 6.6% of games)

+900 to hit a HR | 5 HR in 76 games (has homered in 6.6% of games) Braxton Fulford (Rockies): +900 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 15 games (has homered in 6.7% of games)

+900 to hit a HR | 1 HR in 15 games (has homered in 6.7% of games) Jose Herrera (Diamondbacks): +1200 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 52 games (has homered in 1.9% of games)

+1200 to hit a HR | 1 HR in 52 games (has homered in 1.9% of games) Mickey Moniak (Rockies): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 17 HR in 93 games (has homered in 18.3% of games)

+10000 to hit a HR | 17 HR in 93 games (has homered in 18.3% of games) Connor Kaiser (Diamondbacks): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 2 games

+10000 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 2 games Jake McCarthy (Diamondbacks): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 2 HR in 35 games (has homered in 5.7% of games)

+10000 to hit a HR | 2 HR in 35 games (has homered in 5.7% of games) Adael Amador (Rockies): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 35 games (has homered in 2.9% of games)

+10000 to hit a HR | 1 HR in 35 games (has homered in 2.9% of games) James McCann (Diamondbacks): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 2 HR in 19 games (has homered in 10.5% of games)

+10000 to hit a HR | 2 HR in 19 games (has homered in 10.5% of games) Thairo Estrada (Rockies): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 3 HR in 39 games (has homered in 7.7% of games)

+10000 to hit a HR | 3 HR in 39 games (has homered in 7.7% of games) Anthony Molina (Rockies): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: HR in 0 games

+10000 to hit a HR | HR in 0 games Jorge Barrosa (Diamondbacks): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 12 games

Toronto Blue Jays at Los Angeles Dodgers