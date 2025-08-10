MLB
Sunday’s MLB Home Run Props - Aug. 10
Will Manny Machado or Fernando Tatis Jr. hit a home run on Sunday? See their odds to hit a home run, as well as home run prop odds for all hitters in MLB play on Aug. 10, in the article below.
Today's MLB Home Run Props
Boston Red Sox at San Diego Padres
- Manny Machado (Padres): +330 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 20 HR in 116 games (has homered in 17.2% of games)
- Fernando Tatis Jr. (Padres): +350 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 17 HR in 113 games (has homered in 14.2% of games)
- Alex Bregman (Red Sox): +400 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 14 HR in 71 games (has homered in 18.3% of games)
- Wilyer Abreu (Red Sox): +440 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 21 HR in 98 games (has homered in 17.3% of games)
- Jarren Duran (Red Sox): +470 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 12 HR in 114 games (has homered in 10.5% of games)
- Trevor Story (Red Sox): +470 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 18 HR in 112 games (has homered in 15.2% of games)
- Jackson Merrill (Padres): +500 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 8 HR in 83 games (has homered in 8.4% of games)
- Ramon Laureano (Padres): +520 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 16 HR in 86 games (has homered in 17.4% of games)
- Xander Bogaerts (Padres): +600 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 9 HR in 114 games (has homered in 7.9% of games)
- Ryan O'Hearn (Padres): +600 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 14 HR in 100 games (has homered in 14% of games)
- Roman Anthony (Red Sox): +680 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 2 HR in 48 games (has homered in 4.2% of games)
- Masataka Yoshida (Red Sox): +750 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 2 HR in 17 games (has homered in 11.8% of games)
- Jake Cronenworth (Padres): +800 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 9 HR in 91 games (has homered in 9.9% of games)
- Luis Arraez (Padres): +800 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 6 HR in 110 games (has homered in 5.5% of games)
- Ceddanne Rafaela (Red Sox): +800 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 14 HR in 107 games (has homered in 13.1% of games)
- Abraham Toro (Red Sox): +800 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 6 HR in 69 games (has homered in 8.7% of games)
- Freddy Fermin (Padres): +870 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 3 HR in 66 games (has homered in 4.5% of games)
- Connor Wong (Red Sox): +1100 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 36 games
Tampa Bay Rays at Seattle Mariners
- Cal Raleigh (Mariners): +250 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 43 HR in 114 games (has homered in 30.7% of games)
- Brandon Lowe (Rays): +360 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 21 HR in 94 games (has homered in 21.3% of games)
- Junior Caminero (Rays): +360 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 31 HR in 111 games (has homered in 25.2% of games)
- Eugenio Suárez (Mariners): +420 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 37 HR in 114 games (has homered in 25.4% of games)
- Randy Arozarena (Mariners): +470 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 23 HR in 115 games (has homered in 19.1% of games)
- Yandy Diaz (Rays): +480 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 20 HR in 110 games (has homered in 16.4% of games)
- Julio Rodríguez (Mariners): +520 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 21 HR in 116 games (has homered in 17.2% of games)
- Jorge Polanco (Mariners): +520 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 18 HR in 97 games (has homered in 16.5% of games)
- Josh Lowe (Rays): +600 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 7 HR in 71 games (has homered in 9.9% of games)
- Dominic Canzone (Mariners): +600 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 7 HR in 50 games (has homered in 12% of games)
- Hunter Feduccia (Rays): +870 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 7 games
- Tristan Peters (Rays): +870 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 1 game
- Taylor Walls (Rays): +900 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 4 HR in 89 games (has homered in 4.5% of games)
- Ha-Seong Kim (Rays): +900 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 15 games (has homered in 6.7% of games)
- J.P. Crawford (Mariners): +1000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 9 HR in 112 games (has homered in 8% of games)
- Chandler Simpson (Rays): +2000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 66 games
- Jake Mangum (Rays): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 2 HR in 77 games (has homered in 2.6% of games)
- Dónovan Solano (Mariners): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 3 HR in 62 games (has homered in 3.2% of games)
- Jonny Deluca (Rays): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 18 games
Colorado Rockies at Arizona Diamondbacks
- Corbin Carroll (Diamondbacks): +230 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 24 HR in 97 games (has homered in 20.6% of games)
- Hunter Goodman (Rockies): +340 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 22 HR in 99 games (has homered in 19.2% of games)
- Ketel Marte (Diamondbacks): +350 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 21 HR in 83 games (has homered in 21.7% of games)
- Lourdes Gurriel Jr. (Diamondbacks): +500 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 14 HR in 106 games (has homered in 12.3% of games)
- Ezequiel Tovar (Rockies): +520 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 6 HR in 49 games (has homered in 12.2% of games)
- Jordan Beck (Rockies): +520 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 14 HR in 101 games (has homered in 10.9% of games)
- Adrian Del Castillo (Diamondbacks): +600 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 12 games
- Alek Thomas (Diamondbacks): +600 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 8 HR in 93 games (has homered in 8.6% of games)
- Tyler Locklear (Diamondbacks): +630 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 7 games (has homered in 14.3% of games)
- Warming Bernabel (Rockies): +680 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 3 HR in 12 games (has homered in 25% of games)
- Brenton Doyle (Rockies): +680 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 8 HR in 95 games (has homered in 8.4% of games)
- Blaze Alexander (Diamondbacks): +700 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 2 HR in 23 games (has homered in 8.7% of games)
- Geraldo Perdomo (Diamondbacks): +750 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 11 HR in 115 games (has homered in 9.6% of games)
- Tyler Freeman (Rockies): +800 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 68 games (has homered in 1.5% of games)
- Kyle Farmer (Rockies): +900 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 5 HR in 76 games (has homered in 6.6% of games)
- Braxton Fulford (Rockies): +900 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 15 games (has homered in 6.7% of games)
- Jose Herrera (Diamondbacks): +1200 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 52 games (has homered in 1.9% of games)
- Mickey Moniak (Rockies): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 17 HR in 93 games (has homered in 18.3% of games)
- Connor Kaiser (Diamondbacks): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 2 games
- Jake McCarthy (Diamondbacks): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 2 HR in 35 games (has homered in 5.7% of games)
- Adael Amador (Rockies): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 35 games (has homered in 2.9% of games)
- James McCann (Diamondbacks): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 2 HR in 19 games (has homered in 10.5% of games)
- Thairo Estrada (Rockies): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 3 HR in 39 games (has homered in 7.7% of games)
- Anthony Molina (Rockies): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: HR in 0 games
- Jorge Barrosa (Diamondbacks): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 12 games
Toronto Blue Jays at Los Angeles Dodgers
- Shohei Ohtani (Dodgers): +158 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 39 HR in 114 games (has homered in 31.6% of games)
- Max Muncy (Dodgers): +300 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 15 HR in 85 games (has homered in 12.9% of games)
- Teoscar Hernandez (Dodgers): +320 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 18 HR in 94 games (has homered in 17% of games)
- Vladimir Guerrero Jr. (Blue Jays): +340 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 18 HR in 115 games (has homered in 15.7% of games)
- Freddie Freeman (Dodgers): +360 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 13 HR in 103 games (has homered in 12.6% of games)
- Andy Pages (Dodgers): +440 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 19 HR in 111 games (has homered in 16.2% of games)
- Mookie Betts (Dodgers): +470 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 12 HR in 106 games (has homered in 9.4% of games)
- Davis Schneider (Blue Jays): +470 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 7 HR in 47 games (has homered in 10.6% of games)
- Michael Conforto (Dodgers): +480 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 9 HR in 100 games (has homered in 9% of games)
- Daulton Varsho (Blue Jays): +500 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 11 HR in 28 games (has homered in 32.1% of games)
- Bo Bichette (Blue Jays): +500 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 16 HR in 114 games (has homered in 13.2% of games)
- Alejandro Kirk (Blue Jays): +630 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 7 HR in 92 games (has homered in 6.5% of games)
- Ernie Clement (Blue Jays): +800 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 6 HR in 109 games (has homered in 5.5% of games)
- Alex Freeland (Dodgers): +800 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 7 games
- Myles Straw (Blue Jays): +1700 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 2 HR in 77 games (has homered in 2.6% of games)
- Tyler Heineman (Blue Jays): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 3 HR in 39 games (has homered in 7.5% of games)
- Will Smith (Dodgers): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 14 HR in 90 games (has homered in 14.4% of games)
- Joey Loperfido (Blue Jays): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 3 HR in 24 games (has homered in 12.5% of games)
- Addison Barger (Blue Jays): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 17 HR in 92 games (has homered in 18.5% of games)