Phillies vs Blue Jays Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for June 5

The Philadelphia Phillies will take on the Toronto Blue Jays in MLB action on Thursday.

Phillies vs Blue Jays Game Info

Philadelphia Phillies (37-23) vs. Toronto Blue Jays (31-29)

Date: Thursday, June 5, 2025

Thursday, June 5, 2025 Time: 3:07 p.m. ET

3:07 p.m. ET Venue: Rogers Centre -- Toronto, Ontario

Rogers Centre -- Toronto, Ontario Coverage: SNET and NBCS-PH

Phillies vs Blue Jays Odds & Moneyline

Moneyline: PHI: (-124) | TOR: (+106)

PHI: (-124) | TOR: (+106) Spread: PHI: -1.5 (+142) | TOR: +1.5 (-172)

PHI: -1.5 (+142) | TOR: +1.5 (-172) Total: 7.5 -- Over: (-122) | Under: (-100)

Phillies vs Blue Jays Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Jesús Luzardo (Phillies) - 5-1, 3.58 ERA vs Chris Bassitt (Blue Jays) - 5-3, 3.80 ERA

The Phillies will look to Jesus Luzardo (5-1) against the Blue Jays and Chris Bassitt (5-3). When Luzardo starts, his team is 5-7-0 against the spread this season. When Luzardo starts a game and his team is the favorite on the moneyline, they have a record of 7-3. The Blue Jays are 9-2-0 against the spread when Bassitt starts. The Blue Jays are 1-3 in Bassitt's four starts this season that they were the moneyline underdog.

Phillies vs Blue Jays Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Blue Jays win (51.1%)

Phillies vs Blue Jays Moneyline

Looking at the moneyline for Phillies-Blue Jays, Philadelphia is the favorite at -124, and Toronto is +106 playing at home.

Phillies vs Blue Jays Spread

The Blue Jays are at +1.5 on the runline against the Phillies. The Blue Jays are -172 to cover the spread, and the Phillies are +142.

The over/under for the Phillies versus Blue Jays contest on June 5 has been set at 7.5, with -122 odds on the over and -100 odds on the under.

Phillies vs Blue Jays Betting Trends

The Phillies have won in 31, or 63.3%, of the 49 contests they have been named as odds-on favorites in this year.

Philadelphia has a record of 29-11 in contests when bookmakers favor them by -124 or more on the moneyline.

Contests with the Phillies have gone over the total set by bookmakers in 26 of 58 chances this season.

The Phillies have posted a record of 30-28-0 against the spread this season.

The Blue Jays have won 17 of the 36 games they were the moneyline underdog this season (47.2%).

Toronto is 12-11 (winning 52.2% of its games) when playing as a moneyline underdog of +106 or longer.

The Blue Jays have played in 59 games with an over/under set, and have combined with opponents to go over the total 31 times (31-27-1).

The Blue Jays have a 36-23-0 record ATS this season.

Phillies Player Leaders

Kyle Schwarber has 57 hits and an OBP of .391, both of which are best among Philadelphia hitters this season. He has a .260 batting average and a slugging percentage of .571.

Among all qualified hitters in baseball, he is 77th in batting average, 11th in on-base percentage, and sixth in slugging.

Trea Turner has an OPS of .814, fueled by an OBP of .363 and a team-best slugging percentage of .452 this season. He's batting .305.

Among qualifiers, he ranks 14th in batting average, 35th in on-base percentage and 57th in slugging percentage.

Turner heads into this game looking to extend his six-game hit streak. In his last 10 games he is batting .317 with a double, four home runs, four walks and 10 RBIs.

Bryce Harper has 55 hits this season and has a slash line of .268/.380/.463.

Bryson Stott has four home runs, 26 RBI and a batting average of .254 this season.

Blue Jays Player Leaders

Vladimir Guerrero Jr. has racked up an on-base percentage of .389, a team-best for the Blue Jays. He's batting .279 and slugging .432.

He ranks 40th in batting average, 12th in on-base percentage and 73rd in slugging percentage among all qualifying hitters in the big leagues.

Bo Bichette leads his team with a .425 slugging percentage. He has a batting average of .276 with an on-base percentage of .322.

His batting average ranks 45th among all qualified players, his on-base percentage is 89th, and he is 81st in slugging.

George Springer is leading the Blue Jays with 45 hits.

Ernie Clement is batting .278 with 11 doubles, three home runs and 11 walks.

Phillies vs Blue Jays Head to Head

6/3/2025: 8-3 PHI (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -136, Underdog Moneyline: +116)

8-3 PHI (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -136, Underdog Moneyline: +116) 9/4/2024: 4-2 PHI (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -132, Underdog Moneyline: +112)

4-2 PHI (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -132, Underdog Moneyline: +112) 9/3/2024: 10-9 PHI (Favorite: Blue Jays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: -100)

10-9 PHI (Favorite: Blue Jays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: -100) 5/8/2024: 5-3 TOR (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -168, Underdog Moneyline: +142)

5-3 TOR (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -168, Underdog Moneyline: +142) 5/7/2024: 10-1 PHI (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102)

10-1 PHI (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102) 8/16/2023: 9-4 PHI (Favorite: Blue Jays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120)

9-4 PHI (Favorite: Blue Jays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120) 8/15/2023: 2-1 TOR (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: -100)

2-1 TOR (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: -100) 5/10/2023: 2-1 PHI (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102)

2-1 PHI (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102) 5/9/2023: 8-4 PHI (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120)

8-4 PHI (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120) 9/21/2022: 4-3 PHI (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -108, Underdog Moneyline: -108)

