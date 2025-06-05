Braves vs Diamondbacks Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for June 5

Odds updated as of 11:11 p.m.

The MLB slate on Thursday includes the Atlanta Braves taking on the Arizona Diamondbacks.

Braves vs Diamondbacks Game Info

Atlanta Braves (27-32) vs. Arizona Diamondbacks (29-31)

Date: Thursday, June 5, 2025

Thursday, June 5, 2025 Time: 12:15 p.m. ET

12:15 p.m. ET Venue: Truist Park -- Atlanta, Georgia

Truist Park -- Atlanta, Georgia Coverage: MLB Network, FDSSO, and ARID

Braves vs Diamondbacks Odds & Moneyline

Moneyline: ATL: (-174) | ARI: (+146)

ATL: (-174) | ARI: (+146) Spread: ATL: -1.5 (+122) | ARI: +1.5 (-146)

ATL: -1.5 (+122) | ARI: +1.5 (-146) Total: 7.5 -- Over: (-106) | Under: (-114)

Braves vs Diamondbacks Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Grant Holmes (Braves) - 3-4, 3.78 ERA vs Brandon Pfaadt (Diamondbacks) - 7-4, 5.05 ERA

The probable starters are Grant Holmes (3-4) for the Braves and Brandon Pfaadt (7-4) for the Diamondbacks. Holmes' team is 6-5-0 against the spread this season in his starts. Holmes' team has won 57.1% of his starts when they are favored on the moneyline (4-3). The Diamondbacks have gone 8-4-0 against the spread when Pfaadt starts. The Diamondbacks have a 3-2 record in Pfaadt's five starts this season when they were the moneyline underdog.

Braves vs Diamondbacks Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Diamondbacks win (50.3%)

Braves vs Diamondbacks Moneyline

The moneyline numbers for Braves vs. Diamondbacks reveal Atlanta as the favorite (-174) and Arizona as the underdog (+146) on the road.

Braves vs Diamondbacks Spread

The Braves are 1.5-run home favorites on the runline against the Diamondbacks. The Braves are +122 to cover, and the Diamondbacks are -146.

Braves vs Diamondbacks Over/Under

Braves versus Diamondbacks, on June 5, has an over/under of 7.5, with the over being -106 and the under -114.

Braves vs Diamondbacks Betting Trends

The Braves have been victorious in 23, or 53.5%, of the 43 contests they have been chosen as favorites in this season.

This season Atlanta has come away with a win 10 times in 17 chances when named as a favorite of at least -174 on the moneyline.

The Braves and their opponents have hit the over in 21 of their 58 games with a total set by oddsmakers this season.

The Braves have posted a record of 26-32-0 against the spread this season.

The Diamondbacks have gone 9-12 in games they were the underdog on the moneyline (winning 42.9% of those games).

Arizona has played as a moneyline underdog of +146 or longer in only one game this season, which it lost.

The Diamondbacks have played in 59 games with a set over/under, and have combined with their opponents to go over the total 28 times (28-28-3).

The Diamondbacks have a 27-32-0 record ATS this season.

Braves Player Leaders

Matt Olson has 12 doubles, 12 home runs and 32 walks while batting .240. He has an on-base percentage of .336 and a slugging percentage of .457.

Among qualified hitters in baseball, his batting average ranks 117th, his on-base percentage ranks 69th, and he is 53rd in slugging.

Olson hopes to build on a six-game hitting streak in this matchup. In his last 10 outings he is hitting .195 with three doubles, a home run, two walks and three RBIs.

Marcell Ozuna leads the Braves in OBP (.420) and total hits (54) this season. He's batting .278 while slugging .464.

He is 40th in batting average, fifth in on-base percentage and 50th in slugging in the majors.

Ozzie Albies has collected 54 base hits, an OBP of .303 and a slugging percentage of .348 this season.

Albies has picked up a hit in two games in a row. In his last five games he is batting .167 with a home run, two walks and four RBIs.

Austin Riley leads Atlanta in slugging percentage (.442) thanks to 20 extra-base hits.

Riley brings a three-game hitting streak into this matchup. During his last five outings he is batting .278 with a double, two home runs, three walks and five RBIs.

Diamondbacks Player Leaders

Corbin Carroll paces the Diamondbacks with 64 hits. He's batting .262 and slugging .578 with an on-base percentage of .336.

Including all qualifying hitters, he ranks 74th in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranks 69th and he is fifth in slugging.

Geraldo Perdomo paces his team with a .374 on-base percentage. He has a batting average of .276 while slugging .424.

His batting average is 43rd among all qualified players, his on-base percentage ranks 25th, and he is 84th in slugging.

Josh Naylor has put up a slugging percentage of .456, a team-high for the Diamondbacks.

Eugenio Suarez has 12 doubles, 16 home runs and 19 walks while hitting .231.

Braves vs Diamondbacks Head to Head

6/3/2025: 8-3 ARI (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -164, Underdog Moneyline: +138)

8-3 ARI (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -164, Underdog Moneyline: +138) 4/27/2025: 6-4 ARI (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -124, Underdog Moneyline: +106)

6-4 ARI (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -124, Underdog Moneyline: +106) 4/26/2025: 8-7 ATL (Favorite: Diamondbacks, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +108)

8-7 ATL (Favorite: Diamondbacks, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +108) 4/25/2025: 8-2 ATL (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110)

8-2 ATL (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110) 7/11/2024: 1-0 ARI (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: -100)

1-0 ARI (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: -100) 7/10/2024: 7-5 ARI (Favorite: Diamondbacks, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102)

7-5 ARI (Favorite: Diamondbacks, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102) 7/9/2024: 6-2 ATL (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -120, Underdog Moneyline: +102)

6-2 ATL (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -120, Underdog Moneyline: +102) 7/8/2024: 5-4 ATL (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: -100)

5-4 ATL (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: -100) 4/7/2024: 5-2 ATL (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -255, Underdog Moneyline: +210)

5-2 ATL (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -255, Underdog Moneyline: +210) 4/6/2024: 9-8 ATL (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -205, Underdog Moneyline: +172)

