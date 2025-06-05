Thursday’s MLB Home Run Props - June 5

Will Cal Raleigh or Cal Raleigh go yard on Thursday? See their odds to hit a home run, as well as home run prop odds for all hitters in MLB play on June 5, in the article below.

Today's MLB Home Run Props

Baltimore Orioles at Seattle Mariners

Cal Raleigh (Mariners): +220 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 23 HR in 59 games (has homered in 32.2% of games)

+220 to hit a HR | 23 HR in 59 games (has homered in 32.2% of games) Cal Raleigh (Mariners): +240 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 23 HR in 59 games (has homered in 32.2% of games)

+240 to hit a HR | 23 HR in 59 games (has homered in 32.2% of games) Gunnar Henderson (Orioles): +400 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 7 HR in 52 games (has homered in 13.5% of games)

+400 to hit a HR | 7 HR in 52 games (has homered in 13.5% of games) Gunnar Henderson (Orioles): +400 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 7 HR in 52 games (has homered in 13.5% of games)

+400 to hit a HR | 7 HR in 52 games (has homered in 13.5% of games) Julio Rodríguez (Mariners): +430 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 10 HR in 58 games (has homered in 17.2% of games)

+430 to hit a HR | 10 HR in 58 games (has homered in 17.2% of games) Jorge Polanco (Mariners): +430 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 10 HR in 46 games (has homered in 17.4% of games)

+430 to hit a HR | 10 HR in 46 games (has homered in 17.4% of games) Julio Rodríguez (Mariners): +440 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 10 HR in 58 games (has homered in 17.2% of games)

+440 to hit a HR | 10 HR in 58 games (has homered in 17.2% of games) Rowdy Tellez (Mariners): +500 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 9 HR in 48 games (has homered in 18.8% of games)

+500 to hit a HR | 9 HR in 48 games (has homered in 18.8% of games) Randy Arozarena (Mariners): +500 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 7 HR in 57 games (has homered in 12.3% of games)

+500 to hit a HR | 7 HR in 57 games (has homered in 12.3% of games) Colton Cowser (Orioles): +520 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 2 HR in 5 games (has homered in 40% of games)

+520 to hit a HR | 2 HR in 5 games (has homered in 40% of games) Mitch Garver (Mariners): +520 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 37 games (has homered in 2.7% of games)

+520 to hit a HR | 1 HR in 37 games (has homered in 2.7% of games) Dylan Moore (Mariners): +520 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 8 HR in 43 games (has homered in 16.3% of games)

+520 to hit a HR | 8 HR in 43 games (has homered in 16.3% of games) Adley Rutschman (Orioles): +520 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 5 HR in 54 games (has homered in 7.4% of games)

+520 to hit a HR | 5 HR in 54 games (has homered in 7.4% of games) Dylan Moore (Mariners): +540 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 8 HR in 43 games (has homered in 16.3% of games)

+540 to hit a HR | 8 HR in 43 games (has homered in 16.3% of games) Leody Taveras (Mariners): +560 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 3 HR in 50 games (has homered in 6% of games)

+560 to hit a HR | 3 HR in 50 games (has homered in 6% of games) Heston Kjerstad (Orioles): +560 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 4 HR in 49 games (has homered in 8.2% of games)

+560 to hit a HR | 4 HR in 49 games (has homered in 8.2% of games) Colton Cowser (Orioles): +560 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 2 HR in 5 games (has homered in 40% of games)

+560 to hit a HR | 2 HR in 5 games (has homered in 40% of games) Randy Arozarena (Mariners): +560 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 7 HR in 57 games (has homered in 12.3% of games)

+560 to hit a HR | 7 HR in 57 games (has homered in 12.3% of games) Ryan O'Hearn (Orioles): +560 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 9 HR in 50 games (has homered in 18% of games)

+560 to hit a HR | 9 HR in 50 games (has homered in 18% of games) Adley Rutschman (Orioles): +560 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 5 HR in 54 games (has homered in 7.4% of games)

+560 to hit a HR | 5 HR in 54 games (has homered in 7.4% of games) Ryan O'Hearn (Orioles): +560 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 9 HR in 50 games (has homered in 18% of games)

+560 to hit a HR | 9 HR in 50 games (has homered in 18% of games) Jackson Holliday (Orioles): +600 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 7 HR in 53 games (has homered in 11.3% of games)

+600 to hit a HR | 7 HR in 53 games (has homered in 11.3% of games) Jackson Holliday (Orioles): +600 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 7 HR in 53 games (has homered in 11.3% of games)

+600 to hit a HR | 7 HR in 53 games (has homered in 11.3% of games) Ramón Urías (Orioles): +630 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 2 HR in 39 games (has homered in 5.1% of games)

+630 to hit a HR | 2 HR in 39 games (has homered in 5.1% of games) J.P. Crawford (Mariners): +750 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 5 HR in 56 games (has homered in 8.9% of games)

+750 to hit a HR | 5 HR in 56 games (has homered in 8.9% of games) Dylan Carlson (Orioles): +750 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 2 HR in 18 games (has homered in 11.1% of games)

+750 to hit a HR | 2 HR in 18 games (has homered in 11.1% of games) Ramón Urías (Orioles): +800 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 2 HR in 39 games (has homered in 5.1% of games)

+800 to hit a HR | 2 HR in 39 games (has homered in 5.1% of games) J.P. Crawford (Mariners): +800 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 5 HR in 56 games (has homered in 8.9% of games)

+800 to hit a HR | 5 HR in 56 games (has homered in 8.9% of games) Heston Kjerstad (Orioles): +830 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 4 HR in 49 games (has homered in 8.2% of games)

+830 to hit a HR | 4 HR in 49 games (has homered in 8.2% of games) Dylan Carlson (Orioles): +870 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 2 HR in 18 games (has homered in 11.1% of games)

+870 to hit a HR | 2 HR in 18 games (has homered in 11.1% of games) Coby Mayo (Orioles): +870 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 7 games

+870 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 7 games Coby Mayo (Orioles): +870 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 7 games

+870 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 7 games Ben Williamson (Mariners): +900 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 41 games (has homered in 2.4% of games)

+900 to hit a HR | 1 HR in 41 games (has homered in 2.4% of games) Ben Williamson (Mariners): +1000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 41 games (has homered in 2.4% of games)

+1000 to hit a HR | 1 HR in 41 games (has homered in 2.4% of games) Dónovan Solano (Mariners): +1060 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 32 games

+1060 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 32 games Ryan Mountcastle (Orioles): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 2 HR in 51 games (has homered in 3.9% of games)

+10000 to hit a HR | 2 HR in 51 games (has homered in 3.9% of games) Cedric Mullins (Orioles): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 10 HR in 49 games (has homered in 18.4% of games)

+10000 to hit a HR | 10 HR in 49 games (has homered in 18.4% of games) Cedric Mullins (Orioles): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 10 HR in 49 games (has homered in 18.4% of games)

+10000 to hit a HR | 10 HR in 49 games (has homered in 18.4% of games) Leody Taveras (Mariners): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 3 HR in 50 games (has homered in 6% of games)

+10000 to hit a HR | 3 HR in 50 games (has homered in 6% of games) Ryan Mountcastle (Orioles): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 2 HR in 51 games (has homered in 3.9% of games)

Kansas City Royals at St. Louis Cardinals

Bobby Witt Jr. (Royals): +450 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 7 HR in 61 games (has homered in 11.5% of games)

+450 to hit a HR | 7 HR in 61 games (has homered in 11.5% of games) Vinnie Pasquantino (Royals): +480 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 8 HR in 60 games (has homered in 13.3% of games)

+480 to hit a HR | 8 HR in 60 games (has homered in 13.3% of games) Willson Contreras (Cardinals): +520 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 6 HR in 56 games (has homered in 10.7% of games)

+520 to hit a HR | 6 HR in 56 games (has homered in 10.7% of games) Masyn Winn (Cardinals): +520 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 6 HR in 47 games (has homered in 10.6% of games)

+520 to hit a HR | 6 HR in 47 games (has homered in 10.6% of games) Iván Herrera (Cardinals): +540 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 5 HR in 28 games (has homered in 10.7% of games)

+540 to hit a HR | 5 HR in 28 games (has homered in 10.7% of games) Nolan Arenado (Cardinals): +540 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 6 HR in 55 games (has homered in 10.9% of games)

+540 to hit a HR | 6 HR in 55 games (has homered in 10.9% of games) Salvador Pérez (Royals): +560 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 4 HR in 57 games (has homered in 7% of games)

+560 to hit a HR | 4 HR in 57 games (has homered in 7% of games) Jac Caglianone (Royals): +600 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 1 game

+600 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 1 game Lars Nootbaar (Cardinals): +630 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 8 HR in 58 games (has homered in 13.8% of games)

+630 to hit a HR | 8 HR in 58 games (has homered in 13.8% of games) Pedro Pages (Cardinals): +630 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 4 HR in 40 games (has homered in 10% of games)

+630 to hit a HR | 4 HR in 40 games (has homered in 10% of games) Ryan Vilade (Cardinals): +700 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 1 game

+700 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 1 game Michael Massey (Royals): +870 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 2 HR in 52 games (has homered in 3.8% of games)

+870 to hit a HR | 2 HR in 52 games (has homered in 3.8% of games) Brendan Donovan (Cardinals): +870 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 4 HR in 57 games (has homered in 7% of games)

+870 to hit a HR | 4 HR in 57 games (has homered in 7% of games) Jonathan India (Royals): +870 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 54 games (has homered in 1.9% of games)

+870 to hit a HR | 1 HR in 54 games (has homered in 1.9% of games) Drew Waters (Royals): +900 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 45 games (has homered in 2.2% of games)

+900 to hit a HR | 1 HR in 45 games (has homered in 2.2% of games) Maikel Garcia (Royals): +1060 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 5 HR in 58 games (has homered in 6.9% of games)

+1060 to hit a HR | 5 HR in 58 games (has homered in 6.9% of games) Kyle Isbel (Royals): +1300 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 3 HR in 48 games (has homered in 6.3% of games)

+1300 to hit a HR | 3 HR in 48 games (has homered in 6.3% of games) Victor Scott II (Cardinals): +1400 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 2 HR in 56 games (has homered in 3.6% of games)

+1400 to hit a HR | 2 HR in 56 games (has homered in 3.6% of games) Alec Burleson (Cardinals): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 5 HR in 49 games (has homered in 10.2% of games)

+10000 to hit a HR | 5 HR in 49 games (has homered in 10.2% of games) Nick Loftin (Royals): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 6 games (has homered in 16.7% of games)

+10000 to hit a HR | 1 HR in 6 games (has homered in 16.7% of games) Jordan Walker (Cardinals): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 3 HR in 45 games (has homered in 6.7% of games)

San Diego Padres at San Francisco Giants

Matt Chapman (Giants): +450 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 10 HR in 60 games (has homered in 16.7% of games)

+450 to hit a HR | 10 HR in 60 games (has homered in 16.7% of games) Heliot Ramos (Giants): +470 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 11 HR in 59 games (has homered in 18.6% of games)

+470 to hit a HR | 11 HR in 59 games (has homered in 18.6% of games) Fernando Tatis Jr. (Padres): +470 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 13 HR in 58 games (has homered in 20.7% of games)

+470 to hit a HR | 13 HR in 58 games (has homered in 20.7% of games) Manny Machado (Padres): +500 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 7 HR in 59 games (has homered in 11.9% of games)

+500 to hit a HR | 7 HR in 59 games (has homered in 11.9% of games) Willy Adames (Giants): +630 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 5 HR in 61 games (has homered in 6.6% of games)

+630 to hit a HR | 5 HR in 61 games (has homered in 6.6% of games) Wilmer Flores (Giants): +680 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 10 HR in 60 games (has homered in 13.3% of games)

+680 to hit a HR | 10 HR in 60 games (has homered in 13.3% of games) Jackson Merrill (Padres): +680 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 5 HR in 34 games (has homered in 14.7% of games)

+680 to hit a HR | 5 HR in 34 games (has homered in 14.7% of games) Gavin Sheets (Padres): +870 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 11 HR in 55 games (has homered in 18.2% of games)

+870 to hit a HR | 11 HR in 55 games (has homered in 18.2% of games) Tyler Fitzgerald (Giants): +900 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 2 HR in 40 games (has homered in 5% of games)

+900 to hit a HR | 2 HR in 40 games (has homered in 5% of games) Daniel Johnson (Giants): +900 to hit a HR

+900 to hit a HR Brandon Lockridge (Padres): +1000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 26 games

+1000 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 26 games Dominic Smith (Giants): +1060 to hit a HR | 2024 Stats: 6 HR in 92 games (homered in 6.5% of games)

+1060 to hit a HR | 6 HR in 92 games (homered in 6.5% of games) Xander Bogaerts (Padres): +1060 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 3 HR in 59 games (has homered in 5.1% of games)

+1060 to hit a HR | 3 HR in 59 games (has homered in 5.1% of games) Jake Cronenworth (Padres): +1060 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 4 HR in 35 games (has homered in 11.4% of games)

+1060 to hit a HR | 4 HR in 35 games (has homered in 11.4% of games) Patrick Bailey (Giants): +1100 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 50 games (has homered in 2% of games)

+1100 to hit a HR | 1 HR in 50 games (has homered in 2% of games) Elias Diaz (Padres): +1100 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 3 HR in 46 games (has homered in 6.5% of games)

+1100 to hit a HR | 3 HR in 46 games (has homered in 6.5% of games) Jung Hoo Lee (Giants): +1100 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 6 HR in 59 games (has homered in 8.5% of games)

+1100 to hit a HR | 6 HR in 59 games (has homered in 8.5% of games) Luis Arraez (Padres): +1700 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 3 HR in 53 games (has homered in 5.7% of games)

+1700 to hit a HR | 3 HR in 53 games (has homered in 5.7% of games) Mike Yastrzemski (Giants): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 5 HR in 56 games (has homered in 8.9% of games)

+10000 to hit a HR | 5 HR in 56 games (has homered in 8.9% of games) LaMonte Wade (Giants): +10000 to hit a HR

+10000 to hit a HR Luis Campusano (Padres): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 7 games

+10000 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 7 games Martin Maldonado (Padres): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 2 HR in 31 games (has homered in 6.5% of games)

+10000 to hit a HR | 2 HR in 31 games (has homered in 6.5% of games) Jerar Encarnación (Giants): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 2 games

+10000 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 2 games José Iglesias (Padres): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 38 games

New York Mets at Los Angeles Dodgers

Shohei Ohtani (Dodgers): +164 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 23 HR in 59 games (has homered in 35.6% of games)

+164 to hit a HR | 23 HR in 59 games (has homered in 35.6% of games) Pete Alonso (Mets): +235 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 12 HR in 61 games (has homered in 19.7% of games)

+235 to hit a HR | 12 HR in 61 games (has homered in 19.7% of games) Francisco Lindor (Mets): +260 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 14 HR in 60 games (has homered in 20% of games)

+260 to hit a HR | 14 HR in 60 games (has homered in 20% of games) Max Muncy (Dodgers): +310 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 9 HR in 57 games (has homered in 12.3% of games)

+310 to hit a HR | 9 HR in 57 games (has homered in 12.3% of games) Juan Soto (Mets): +320 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 11 HR in 60 games (has homered in 15% of games)

+320 to hit a HR | 11 HR in 60 games (has homered in 15% of games) Teoscar Hernandez (Dodgers): +350 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 10 HR in 47 games (has homered in 19.1% of games)

+350 to hit a HR | 10 HR in 47 games (has homered in 19.1% of games) Andy Pages (Dodgers): +400 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 11 HR in 57 games (has homered in 19.3% of games)

+400 to hit a HR | 11 HR in 57 games (has homered in 19.3% of games) Mookie Betts (Dodgers): +420 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 8 HR in 54 games (has homered in 11.1% of games)

+420 to hit a HR | 8 HR in 54 games (has homered in 11.1% of games) Brandon Nimmo (Mets): +420 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 9 HR in 57 games (has homered in 14% of games)

+420 to hit a HR | 9 HR in 57 games (has homered in 14% of games) Freddie Freeman (Dodgers): +440 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 9 HR in 50 games (has homered in 18% of games)

+440 to hit a HR | 9 HR in 50 games (has homered in 18% of games) Kiké Hernández (Dodgers): +480 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 7 HR in 43 games (has homered in 16.3% of games)

+480 to hit a HR | 7 HR in 43 games (has homered in 16.3% of games) Ronny Mauricio (Mets): +500 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 1 game

+500 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 1 game Brett Baty (Mets): +520 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 6 HR in 40 games (has homered in 12.5% of games)

+520 to hit a HR | 6 HR in 40 games (has homered in 12.5% of games) Michael Conforto (Dodgers): +540 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 3 HR in 54 games (has homered in 5.6% of games)

+540 to hit a HR | 3 HR in 54 games (has homered in 5.6% of games) Jared Young (Mets): +630 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 7 games (has homered in 14.3% of games)

+630 to hit a HR | 1 HR in 7 games (has homered in 14.3% of games) Luis Torrens (Mets): +750 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 36 games (has homered in 2.8% of games)

+750 to hit a HR | 1 HR in 36 games (has homered in 2.8% of games) Jeff McNeil (Mets): +800 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 3 HR in 30 games (has homered in 10% of games)

+800 to hit a HR | 3 HR in 30 games (has homered in 10% of games) Mark Vientos (Mets): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 6 HR in 53 games (has homered in 11.3% of games)

+10000 to hit a HR | 6 HR in 53 games (has homered in 11.3% of games) Tyrone Taylor (Mets): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 52 games (has homered in 1.9% of games)

+10000 to hit a HR | 1 HR in 52 games (has homered in 1.9% of games) Francisco Álvarez (Mets): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 25 games (has homered in 4% of games)

+10000 to hit a HR | 1 HR in 25 games (has homered in 4% of games) Will Smith (Dodgers): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 5 HR in 49 games (has homered in 10.2% of games)

+10000 to hit a HR | 5 HR in 49 games (has homered in 10.2% of games) Tommy Edman (Dodgers): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 9 HR in 44 games (has homered in 20.5% of games)

Houston Astros at Pittsburgh Pirates

Christian Walker (Astros): +560 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 8 HR in 59 games (has homered in 13.6% of games)

+560 to hit a HR | 8 HR in 59 games (has homered in 13.6% of games) Yainer Diaz (Astros): +600 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 7 HR in 54 games (has homered in 13% of games)

+600 to hit a HR | 7 HR in 54 games (has homered in 13% of games) Isaac Paredes (Astros): +630 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 12 HR in 60 games (has homered in 18.3% of games)

+630 to hit a HR | 12 HR in 60 games (has homered in 18.3% of games) Jose Altuve (Astros): +630 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 9 HR in 59 games (has homered in 11.9% of games)

+630 to hit a HR | 9 HR in 59 games (has homered in 11.9% of games) Victor Caratini (Astros): +750 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 3 HR in 38 games (has homered in 7.9% of games)

+750 to hit a HR | 3 HR in 38 games (has homered in 7.9% of games) Cam Smith (Astros): +800 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 3 HR in 48 games (has homered in 4.2% of games)

+800 to hit a HR | 3 HR in 48 games (has homered in 4.2% of games) Jake Meyers (Astros): +800 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 3 HR in 54 games (has homered in 3.7% of games)

+800 to hit a HR | 3 HR in 54 games (has homered in 3.7% of games) Alexander Canario (Pirates): +830 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 3 HR in 35 games (has homered in 8.6% of games)

+830 to hit a HR | 3 HR in 35 games (has homered in 8.6% of games) Andrew McCutchen (Pirates): +830 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 5 HR in 54 games (has homered in 9.3% of games)

+830 to hit a HR | 5 HR in 54 games (has homered in 9.3% of games) Jeremy Pena (Astros): +830 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 9 HR in 61 games (has homered in 13.1% of games)

+830 to hit a HR | 9 HR in 61 games (has homered in 13.1% of games) Bryan Reynolds (Pirates): +900 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 7 HR in 59 games (has homered in 11.9% of games)

+900 to hit a HR | 7 HR in 59 games (has homered in 11.9% of games) Endy Rodriguez (Pirates): +1060 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 16 games

+1060 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 16 games Nick Gonzales (Pirates): +1060 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 2 games (has homered in 50% of games)

+1060 to hit a HR | 1 HR in 2 games (has homered in 50% of games) Henry Davis (Pirates): +1060 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 2 HR in 22 games (has homered in 9.1% of games)

+1060 to hit a HR | 2 HR in 22 games (has homered in 9.1% of games) Ke'Bryan Hayes (Pirates): +1100 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 57 games (has homered in 1.8% of games)

+1100 to hit a HR | 1 HR in 57 games (has homered in 1.8% of games) Tommy Pham (Pirates): +1100 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 43 games

+1100 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 43 games Isiah Kiner-Falefa (Pirates): +1500 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 50 games (has homered in 2% of games)

+1500 to hit a HR | 1 HR in 50 games (has homered in 2% of games) Jared Triolo (Pirates): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 2 HR in 32 games (has homered in 6.3% of games)

+10000 to hit a HR | 2 HR in 32 games (has homered in 6.3% of games) Mauricio Dubon (Astros): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 32 games (has homered in 3.1% of games)

+10000 to hit a HR | 1 HR in 32 games (has homered in 3.1% of games) Joey Bart (Pirates): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 44 games (has homered in 2.3% of games)

Minnesota Twins at Athletics

Byron Buxton (Twins): +285 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 10 HR in 45 games (has homered in 22.2% of games)

+285 to hit a HR | 10 HR in 45 games (has homered in 22.2% of games) Brent Rooker (Athletics): +300 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 13 HR in 62 games (has homered in 21% of games)

+300 to hit a HR | 13 HR in 62 games (has homered in 21% of games) Royce Lewis (Twins): +330 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 22 games (has homered in 4.5% of games)

+330 to hit a HR | 1 HR in 22 games (has homered in 4.5% of games) Lawrence Butler (Athletics): +360 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 9 HR in 57 games (has homered in 15.8% of games)

+360 to hit a HR | 9 HR in 57 games (has homered in 15.8% of games) Shea Langeliers (Athletics): +370 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 10 HR in 54 games (has homered in 18.5% of games)

+370 to hit a HR | 10 HR in 54 games (has homered in 18.5% of games) Tyler Soderstrom (Athletics): +390 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 12 HR in 62 games (has homered in 14.5% of games)

+390 to hit a HR | 12 HR in 62 games (has homered in 14.5% of games) Ryan Jeffers (Twins): +400 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 3 HR in 47 games (has homered in 6.4% of games)

+400 to hit a HR | 3 HR in 47 games (has homered in 6.4% of games) Carlos Correa (Twins): +420 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 5 HR in 51 games (has homered in 9.8% of games)

+420 to hit a HR | 5 HR in 51 games (has homered in 9.8% of games) Trevor Larnach (Twins): +480 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 9 HR in 59 games (has homered in 15.3% of games)

+480 to hit a HR | 9 HR in 59 games (has homered in 15.3% of games) JJ Bleday (Athletics): +500 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 6 HR in 48 games (has homered in 12.5% of games)

+500 to hit a HR | 6 HR in 48 games (has homered in 12.5% of games) Willi Castro (Twins): +600 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 6 HR in 40 games (has homered in 10% of games)

+600 to hit a HR | 6 HR in 40 games (has homered in 10% of games) Max Muncy (Athletics): +600 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 20 games (has homered in 5% of games)

+600 to hit a HR | 1 HR in 20 games (has homered in 5% of games) Harrison Bader (Twins): +630 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 5 HR in 46 games (has homered in 10.9% of games)

+630 to hit a HR | 5 HR in 46 games (has homered in 10.9% of games) Ty France (Twins): +630 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 4 HR in 58 games (has homered in 6.9% of games)

+630 to hit a HR | 4 HR in 58 games (has homered in 6.9% of games) Luis Urias (Athletics): +680 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 6 HR in 46 games (has homered in 13% of games)

+680 to hit a HR | 6 HR in 46 games (has homered in 13% of games) Christian Vázquez (Twins): +700 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 29 games (has homered in 3.4% of games)

+700 to hit a HR | 1 HR in 29 games (has homered in 3.4% of games) Denzel Clarke (Athletics): +900 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 11 games (has homered in 9.1% of games)

+900 to hit a HR | 1 HR in 11 games (has homered in 9.1% of games) Jacob Wilson (Athletics): +1000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 7 HR in 58 games (has homered in 10.3% of games)

+1000 to hit a HR | 7 HR in 58 games (has homered in 10.3% of games) Jonah Bride (Twins): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 32 games

+10000 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 32 games Logan Davidson (Athletics): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 6 games

+10000 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 6 games Brooks Lee (Twins): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 4 HR in 44 games (has homered in 9.1% of games)

+10000 to hit a HR | 4 HR in 44 games (has homered in 9.1% of games) CJ Alexander (Athletics): +10000 to hit a HR

+10000 to hit a HR Max Schuemann (Athletics): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 31 games (has homered in 3.2% of games)

+10000 to hit a HR | 1 HR in 31 games (has homered in 3.2% of games) Matt Wallner (Twins): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 2 HR in 20 games (has homered in 10% of games)

Arizona Diamondbacks at Atlanta Braves

Matt Olson (Braves): +320 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 12 HR in 59 games (has homered in 20.3% of games)

+320 to hit a HR | 12 HR in 59 games (has homered in 20.3% of games) Ronald Acuna (Braves): +340 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 3 HR in 10 games (has homered in 30% of games)

+340 to hit a HR | 3 HR in 10 games (has homered in 30% of games) Austin Riley (Braves): +390 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 10 HR in 59 games (has homered in 13.6% of games)

+390 to hit a HR | 10 HR in 59 games (has homered in 13.6% of games) Ketel Marte (Diamondbacks): +400 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 10 HR in 34 games (has homered in 20.6% of games)

+400 to hit a HR | 10 HR in 34 games (has homered in 20.6% of games) Corbin Carroll (Diamondbacks): +400 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 18 HR in 58 games (has homered in 24.1% of games)

+400 to hit a HR | 18 HR in 58 games (has homered in 24.1% of games) Marcell Ozuna (Braves): +400 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 10 HR in 56 games (has homered in 17.9% of games)

+400 to hit a HR | 10 HR in 56 games (has homered in 17.9% of games) Eugenio Suárez (Diamondbacks): +470 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 16 HR in 60 games (has homered in 20% of games)

+470 to hit a HR | 16 HR in 60 games (has homered in 20% of games) Drake Baldwin (Braves): +470 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 6 HR in 36 games (has homered in 16.7% of games)

+470 to hit a HR | 6 HR in 36 games (has homered in 16.7% of games) Josh Naylor (Diamondbacks): +560 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 7 HR in 59 games (has homered in 11.9% of games)

+560 to hit a HR | 7 HR in 59 games (has homered in 11.9% of games) Lourdes Gurriel Jr. (Diamondbacks): +560 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 8 HR in 55 games (has homered in 14.5% of games)

+560 to hit a HR | 8 HR in 55 games (has homered in 14.5% of games) Ozzie Albies (Braves): +600 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 6 HR in 59 games (has homered in 10.2% of games)

+600 to hit a HR | 6 HR in 59 games (has homered in 10.2% of games) Pavin Smith (Diamondbacks): +680 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 4 HR in 54 games (has homered in 7.4% of games)

+680 to hit a HR | 4 HR in 54 games (has homered in 7.4% of games) Alex Verdugo (Braves): +750 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 36 games

+750 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 36 games Michael Harris II (Braves): +750 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 3 HR in 59 games (has homered in 5.1% of games)

+750 to hit a HR | 3 HR in 59 games (has homered in 5.1% of games) Gabriel Moreno (Diamondbacks): +830 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 4 HR in 46 games (has homered in 8.7% of games)

+830 to hit a HR | 4 HR in 46 games (has homered in 8.7% of games) Geraldo Perdomo (Diamondbacks): +900 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 6 HR in 59 games (has homered in 10.2% of games)

+900 to hit a HR | 6 HR in 59 games (has homered in 10.2% of games) Alek Thomas (Diamondbacks): +1060 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 47 games (has homered in 2.1% of games)

+1060 to hit a HR | 1 HR in 47 games (has homered in 2.1% of games) Nick Allen (Braves): +1200 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 48 games

Philadelphia Phillies at Toronto Blue Jays

Kyle Schwarber (Phillies): +285 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 19 HR in 61 games (has homered in 29.5% of games)

+285 to hit a HR | 19 HR in 61 games (has homered in 29.5% of games) Bryce Harper (Phillies): +370 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 9 HR in 56 games (has homered in 16.1% of games)

+370 to hit a HR | 9 HR in 56 games (has homered in 16.1% of games) Vladimir Guerrero Jr. (Blue Jays): +440 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 8 HR in 61 games (has homered in 13.1% of games)

+440 to hit a HR | 8 HR in 61 games (has homered in 13.1% of games) Max Kepler (Phillies): +480 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 6 HR in 55 games (has homered in 10.9% of games)

+480 to hit a HR | 6 HR in 55 games (has homered in 10.9% of games) George Springer (Blue Jays): +520 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 8 HR in 55 games (has homered in 12.7% of games)

+520 to hit a HR | 8 HR in 55 games (has homered in 12.7% of games) J.T. Realmuto (Phillies): +630 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 5 HR in 51 games (has homered in 9.8% of games)

+630 to hit a HR | 5 HR in 51 games (has homered in 9.8% of games) Trea Turner (Phillies): +630 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 7 HR in 59 games (has homered in 10.2% of games)

+630 to hit a HR | 7 HR in 59 games (has homered in 10.2% of games) Bo Bichette (Blue Jays): +630 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 7 HR in 61 games (has homered in 11.5% of games)

+630 to hit a HR | 7 HR in 61 games (has homered in 11.5% of games) Alejandro Kirk (Blue Jays): +680 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 3 HR in 49 games (has homered in 6.1% of games)

+680 to hit a HR | 3 HR in 49 games (has homered in 6.1% of games) Addison Barger (Blue Jays): +680 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 6 HR in 40 games (has homered in 15% of games)

+680 to hit a HR | 6 HR in 40 games (has homered in 15% of games) Nick Castellanos (Phillies): +680 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 6 HR in 61 games (has homered in 9.8% of games)

+680 to hit a HR | 6 HR in 61 games (has homered in 9.8% of games) Brandon Marsh (Phillies): +680 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 2 HR in 39 games (has homered in 5.1% of games)

+680 to hit a HR | 2 HR in 39 games (has homered in 5.1% of games) Davis Schneider (Blue Jays): +750 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 12 games (has homered in 8.3% of games)

+750 to hit a HR | 1 HR in 12 games (has homered in 8.3% of games) Bryson Stott (Phillies): +800 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 4 HR in 54 games (has homered in 7.4% of games)

+800 to hit a HR | 4 HR in 54 games (has homered in 7.4% of games) Alec Bohm (Phillies): +830 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 5 HR in 58 games (has homered in 8.6% of games)

+830 to hit a HR | 5 HR in 58 games (has homered in 8.6% of games) Ernie Clement (Blue Jays): +900 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 3 HR in 54 games (has homered in 5.6% of games)

+900 to hit a HR | 3 HR in 54 games (has homered in 5.6% of games) Andrés Giménez (Blue Jays): +1100 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 3 HR in 37 games (has homered in 8.1% of games)

+1100 to hit a HR | 3 HR in 37 games (has homered in 8.1% of games) Myles Straw (Blue Jays): +1700 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 37 games (has homered in 2.7% of games)

+1700 to hit a HR | 1 HR in 37 games (has homered in 2.7% of games) Johan Rojas (Phillies): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 38 games (has homered in 2.6% of games)

+10000 to hit a HR | 1 HR in 38 games (has homered in 2.6% of games) Daulton Varsho (Blue Jays): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 8 HR in 23 games (has homered in 30.4% of games)

+10000 to hit a HR | 8 HR in 23 games (has homered in 30.4% of games) Edmundo Sosa (Phillies): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 29 games (has homered in 3.4% of games)

+10000 to hit a HR | 1 HR in 29 games (has homered in 3.4% of games) Nathan Lukes (Blue Jays): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 4 HR in 43 games (has homered in 9.3% of games)

+10000 to hit a HR | 4 HR in 43 games (has homered in 9.3% of games) Alan Roden (Blue Jays): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 29 games (has homered in 3.4% of games)

+10000 to hit a HR | 1 HR in 29 games (has homered in 3.4% of games) Weston Wilson (Phillies): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 15 games (has homered in 6.3% of games)

Kansas City Royals at St. Louis Cardinals