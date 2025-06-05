MLB
Thursday’s MLB Home Run Props - June 5
Will Cal Raleigh or Cal Raleigh go yard on Thursday? See their odds to hit a home run, as well as home run prop odds for all hitters in MLB play on June 5, in the article below.
Today's MLB Home Run Props
Baltimore Orioles at Seattle Mariners
- Cal Raleigh (Mariners): +220 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 23 HR in 59 games (has homered in 32.2% of games)
- Gunnar Henderson (Orioles): +400 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 7 HR in 52 games (has homered in 13.5% of games)
- Julio Rodríguez (Mariners): +430 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 10 HR in 58 games (has homered in 17.2% of games)
- Jorge Polanco (Mariners): +430 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 10 HR in 46 games (has homered in 17.4% of games)
- Rowdy Tellez (Mariners): +500 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 9 HR in 48 games (has homered in 18.8% of games)
- Randy Arozarena (Mariners): +500 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 7 HR in 57 games (has homered in 12.3% of games)
- Colton Cowser (Orioles): +520 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 2 HR in 5 games (has homered in 40% of games)
- Mitch Garver (Mariners): +520 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 37 games (has homered in 2.7% of games)
- Dylan Moore (Mariners): +520 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 8 HR in 43 games (has homered in 16.3% of games)
- Adley Rutschman (Orioles): +520 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 5 HR in 54 games (has homered in 7.4% of games)
- Leody Taveras (Mariners): +560 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 3 HR in 50 games (has homered in 6% of games)
- Heston Kjerstad (Orioles): +560 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 4 HR in 49 games (has homered in 8.2% of games)
- Ryan O'Hearn (Orioles): +560 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 9 HR in 50 games (has homered in 18% of games)
- Jackson Holliday (Orioles): +600 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 7 HR in 53 games (has homered in 11.3% of games)
- Ramón Urías (Orioles): +630 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 2 HR in 39 games (has homered in 5.1% of games)
- J.P. Crawford (Mariners): +750 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 5 HR in 56 games (has homered in 8.9% of games)
- Dylan Carlson (Orioles): +750 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 2 HR in 18 games (has homered in 11.1% of games)
- Coby Mayo (Orioles): +870 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 7 games
- Ben Williamson (Mariners): +900 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 41 games (has homered in 2.4% of games)
- Dónovan Solano (Mariners): +1060 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 32 games
- Ryan Mountcastle (Orioles): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 2 HR in 51 games (has homered in 3.9% of games)
- Cedric Mullins (Orioles): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 10 HR in 49 games (has homered in 18.4% of games)
Kansas City Royals at St. Louis Cardinals
- Bobby Witt Jr. (Royals): +450 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 7 HR in 61 games (has homered in 11.5% of games)
- Vinnie Pasquantino (Royals): +480 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 8 HR in 60 games (has homered in 13.3% of games)
- Willson Contreras (Cardinals): +520 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 6 HR in 56 games (has homered in 10.7% of games)
- Masyn Winn (Cardinals): +520 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 6 HR in 47 games (has homered in 10.6% of games)
- Iván Herrera (Cardinals): +540 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 5 HR in 28 games (has homered in 10.7% of games)
- Nolan Arenado (Cardinals): +540 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 6 HR in 55 games (has homered in 10.9% of games)
- Salvador Pérez (Royals): +560 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 4 HR in 57 games (has homered in 7% of games)
- Jac Caglianone (Royals): +600 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 1 game
- Lars Nootbaar (Cardinals): +630 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 8 HR in 58 games (has homered in 13.8% of games)
- Pedro Pages (Cardinals): +630 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 4 HR in 40 games (has homered in 10% of games)
- Ryan Vilade (Cardinals): +700 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 1 game
- Michael Massey (Royals): +870 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 2 HR in 52 games (has homered in 3.8% of games)
- Brendan Donovan (Cardinals): +870 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 4 HR in 57 games (has homered in 7% of games)
- Jonathan India (Royals): +870 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 54 games (has homered in 1.9% of games)
- Drew Waters (Royals): +900 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 45 games (has homered in 2.2% of games)
- Maikel Garcia (Royals): +1060 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 5 HR in 58 games (has homered in 6.9% of games)
- Kyle Isbel (Royals): +1300 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 3 HR in 48 games (has homered in 6.3% of games)
- Victor Scott II (Cardinals): +1400 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 2 HR in 56 games (has homered in 3.6% of games)
- Alec Burleson (Cardinals): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 5 HR in 49 games (has homered in 10.2% of games)
- Nick Loftin (Royals): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 6 games (has homered in 16.7% of games)
- Jordan Walker (Cardinals): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 3 HR in 45 games (has homered in 6.7% of games)
San Diego Padres at San Francisco Giants
- Matt Chapman (Giants): +450 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 10 HR in 60 games (has homered in 16.7% of games)
- Heliot Ramos (Giants): +470 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 11 HR in 59 games (has homered in 18.6% of games)
- Fernando Tatis Jr. (Padres): +470 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 13 HR in 58 games (has homered in 20.7% of games)
- Manny Machado (Padres): +500 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 7 HR in 59 games (has homered in 11.9% of games)
- Willy Adames (Giants): +630 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 5 HR in 61 games (has homered in 6.6% of games)
- Wilmer Flores (Giants): +680 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 10 HR in 60 games (has homered in 13.3% of games)
- Jackson Merrill (Padres): +680 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 5 HR in 34 games (has homered in 14.7% of games)
- Gavin Sheets (Padres): +870 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 11 HR in 55 games (has homered in 18.2% of games)
- Tyler Fitzgerald (Giants): +900 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 2 HR in 40 games (has homered in 5% of games)
- Daniel Johnson (Giants): +900 to hit a HR
- Brandon Lockridge (Padres): +1000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 26 games
- Dominic Smith (Giants): +1060 to hit a HR | 2024 Stats: 6 HR in 92 games (homered in 6.5% of games)
- Xander Bogaerts (Padres): +1060 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 3 HR in 59 games (has homered in 5.1% of games)
- Jake Cronenworth (Padres): +1060 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 4 HR in 35 games (has homered in 11.4% of games)
- Patrick Bailey (Giants): +1100 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 50 games (has homered in 2% of games)
- Elias Diaz (Padres): +1100 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 3 HR in 46 games (has homered in 6.5% of games)
- Jung Hoo Lee (Giants): +1100 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 6 HR in 59 games (has homered in 8.5% of games)
- Luis Arraez (Padres): +1700 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 3 HR in 53 games (has homered in 5.7% of games)
- Mike Yastrzemski (Giants): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 5 HR in 56 games (has homered in 8.9% of games)
- LaMonte Wade (Giants): +10000 to hit a HR
- Luis Campusano (Padres): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 7 games
- Martin Maldonado (Padres): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 2 HR in 31 games (has homered in 6.5% of games)
- Jerar Encarnación (Giants): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 2 games
- José Iglesias (Padres): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 38 games
New York Mets at Los Angeles Dodgers
- Shohei Ohtani (Dodgers): +164 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 23 HR in 59 games (has homered in 35.6% of games)
- Pete Alonso (Mets): +235 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 12 HR in 61 games (has homered in 19.7% of games)
- Francisco Lindor (Mets): +260 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 14 HR in 60 games (has homered in 20% of games)
- Max Muncy (Dodgers): +310 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 9 HR in 57 games (has homered in 12.3% of games)
- Juan Soto (Mets): +320 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 11 HR in 60 games (has homered in 15% of games)
- Teoscar Hernandez (Dodgers): +350 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 10 HR in 47 games (has homered in 19.1% of games)
- Andy Pages (Dodgers): +400 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 11 HR in 57 games (has homered in 19.3% of games)
- Mookie Betts (Dodgers): +420 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 8 HR in 54 games (has homered in 11.1% of games)
- Brandon Nimmo (Mets): +420 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 9 HR in 57 games (has homered in 14% of games)
- Freddie Freeman (Dodgers): +440 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 9 HR in 50 games (has homered in 18% of games)
- Kiké Hernández (Dodgers): +480 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 7 HR in 43 games (has homered in 16.3% of games)
- Ronny Mauricio (Mets): +500 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 1 game
- Brett Baty (Mets): +520 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 6 HR in 40 games (has homered in 12.5% of games)
- Michael Conforto (Dodgers): +540 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 3 HR in 54 games (has homered in 5.6% of games)
- Jared Young (Mets): +630 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 7 games (has homered in 14.3% of games)
- Luis Torrens (Mets): +750 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 36 games (has homered in 2.8% of games)
- Jeff McNeil (Mets): +800 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 3 HR in 30 games (has homered in 10% of games)
- Mark Vientos (Mets): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 6 HR in 53 games (has homered in 11.3% of games)
- Tyrone Taylor (Mets): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 52 games (has homered in 1.9% of games)
- Francisco Álvarez (Mets): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 25 games (has homered in 4% of games)
- Will Smith (Dodgers): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 5 HR in 49 games (has homered in 10.2% of games)
- Tommy Edman (Dodgers): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 9 HR in 44 games (has homered in 20.5% of games)
Houston Astros at Pittsburgh Pirates
- Christian Walker (Astros): +560 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 8 HR in 59 games (has homered in 13.6% of games)
- Yainer Diaz (Astros): +600 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 7 HR in 54 games (has homered in 13% of games)
- Isaac Paredes (Astros): +630 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 12 HR in 60 games (has homered in 18.3% of games)
- Jose Altuve (Astros): +630 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 9 HR in 59 games (has homered in 11.9% of games)
- Victor Caratini (Astros): +750 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 3 HR in 38 games (has homered in 7.9% of games)
- Cam Smith (Astros): +800 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 3 HR in 48 games (has homered in 4.2% of games)
- Jake Meyers (Astros): +800 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 3 HR in 54 games (has homered in 3.7% of games)
- Alexander Canario (Pirates): +830 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 3 HR in 35 games (has homered in 8.6% of games)
- Andrew McCutchen (Pirates): +830 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 5 HR in 54 games (has homered in 9.3% of games)
- Jeremy Pena (Astros): +830 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 9 HR in 61 games (has homered in 13.1% of games)
- Bryan Reynolds (Pirates): +900 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 7 HR in 59 games (has homered in 11.9% of games)
- Endy Rodriguez (Pirates): +1060 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 16 games
- Nick Gonzales (Pirates): +1060 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 2 games (has homered in 50% of games)
- Henry Davis (Pirates): +1060 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 2 HR in 22 games (has homered in 9.1% of games)
- Ke'Bryan Hayes (Pirates): +1100 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 57 games (has homered in 1.8% of games)
- Tommy Pham (Pirates): +1100 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 43 games
- Isiah Kiner-Falefa (Pirates): +1500 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 50 games (has homered in 2% of games)
- Jared Triolo (Pirates): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 2 HR in 32 games (has homered in 6.3% of games)
- Mauricio Dubon (Astros): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 32 games (has homered in 3.1% of games)
- Joey Bart (Pirates): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 44 games (has homered in 2.3% of games)
Minnesota Twins at Athletics
- Byron Buxton (Twins): +285 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 10 HR in 45 games (has homered in 22.2% of games)
- Brent Rooker (Athletics): +300 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 13 HR in 62 games (has homered in 21% of games)
- Royce Lewis (Twins): +330 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 22 games (has homered in 4.5% of games)
- Lawrence Butler (Athletics): +360 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 9 HR in 57 games (has homered in 15.8% of games)
- Shea Langeliers (Athletics): +370 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 10 HR in 54 games (has homered in 18.5% of games)
- Tyler Soderstrom (Athletics): +390 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 12 HR in 62 games (has homered in 14.5% of games)
- Ryan Jeffers (Twins): +400 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 3 HR in 47 games (has homered in 6.4% of games)
- Carlos Correa (Twins): +420 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 5 HR in 51 games (has homered in 9.8% of games)
- Trevor Larnach (Twins): +480 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 9 HR in 59 games (has homered in 15.3% of games)
- JJ Bleday (Athletics): +500 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 6 HR in 48 games (has homered in 12.5% of games)
- Willi Castro (Twins): +600 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 6 HR in 40 games (has homered in 10% of games)
- Max Muncy (Athletics): +600 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 20 games (has homered in 5% of games)
- Harrison Bader (Twins): +630 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 5 HR in 46 games (has homered in 10.9% of games)
- Ty France (Twins): +630 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 4 HR in 58 games (has homered in 6.9% of games)
- Luis Urias (Athletics): +680 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 6 HR in 46 games (has homered in 13% of games)
- Christian Vázquez (Twins): +700 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 29 games (has homered in 3.4% of games)
- Denzel Clarke (Athletics): +900 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 11 games (has homered in 9.1% of games)
- Jacob Wilson (Athletics): +1000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 7 HR in 58 games (has homered in 10.3% of games)
- Jonah Bride (Twins): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 32 games
- Logan Davidson (Athletics): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 6 games
- Brooks Lee (Twins): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 4 HR in 44 games (has homered in 9.1% of games)
- CJ Alexander (Athletics): +10000 to hit a HR
- Max Schuemann (Athletics): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 31 games (has homered in 3.2% of games)
- Matt Wallner (Twins): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 2 HR in 20 games (has homered in 10% of games)
Arizona Diamondbacks at Atlanta Braves
- Matt Olson (Braves): +320 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 12 HR in 59 games (has homered in 20.3% of games)
- Ronald Acuna (Braves): +340 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 3 HR in 10 games (has homered in 30% of games)
- Austin Riley (Braves): +390 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 10 HR in 59 games (has homered in 13.6% of games)
- Ketel Marte (Diamondbacks): +400 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 10 HR in 34 games (has homered in 20.6% of games)
- Corbin Carroll (Diamondbacks): +400 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 18 HR in 58 games (has homered in 24.1% of games)
- Marcell Ozuna (Braves): +400 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 10 HR in 56 games (has homered in 17.9% of games)
- Eugenio Suárez (Diamondbacks): +470 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 16 HR in 60 games (has homered in 20% of games)
- Drake Baldwin (Braves): +470 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 6 HR in 36 games (has homered in 16.7% of games)
- Josh Naylor (Diamondbacks): +560 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 7 HR in 59 games (has homered in 11.9% of games)
- Lourdes Gurriel Jr. (Diamondbacks): +560 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 8 HR in 55 games (has homered in 14.5% of games)
- Ozzie Albies (Braves): +600 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 6 HR in 59 games (has homered in 10.2% of games)
- Pavin Smith (Diamondbacks): +680 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 4 HR in 54 games (has homered in 7.4% of games)
- Alex Verdugo (Braves): +750 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 36 games
- Michael Harris II (Braves): +750 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 3 HR in 59 games (has homered in 5.1% of games)
- Gabriel Moreno (Diamondbacks): +830 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 4 HR in 46 games (has homered in 8.7% of games)
- Geraldo Perdomo (Diamondbacks): +900 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 6 HR in 59 games (has homered in 10.2% of games)
- Alek Thomas (Diamondbacks): +1060 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 47 games (has homered in 2.1% of games)
- Nick Allen (Braves): +1200 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 48 games
Philadelphia Phillies at Toronto Blue Jays
- Kyle Schwarber (Phillies): +285 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 19 HR in 61 games (has homered in 29.5% of games)
- Bryce Harper (Phillies): +370 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 9 HR in 56 games (has homered in 16.1% of games)
- Vladimir Guerrero Jr. (Blue Jays): +440 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 8 HR in 61 games (has homered in 13.1% of games)
- Max Kepler (Phillies): +480 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 6 HR in 55 games (has homered in 10.9% of games)
- George Springer (Blue Jays): +520 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 8 HR in 55 games (has homered in 12.7% of games)
- J.T. Realmuto (Phillies): +630 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 5 HR in 51 games (has homered in 9.8% of games)
- Trea Turner (Phillies): +630 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 7 HR in 59 games (has homered in 10.2% of games)
- Bo Bichette (Blue Jays): +630 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 7 HR in 61 games (has homered in 11.5% of games)
- Alejandro Kirk (Blue Jays): +680 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 3 HR in 49 games (has homered in 6.1% of games)
- Addison Barger (Blue Jays): +680 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 6 HR in 40 games (has homered in 15% of games)
- Nick Castellanos (Phillies): +680 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 6 HR in 61 games (has homered in 9.8% of games)
- Brandon Marsh (Phillies): +680 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 2 HR in 39 games (has homered in 5.1% of games)
- Davis Schneider (Blue Jays): +750 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 12 games (has homered in 8.3% of games)
- Bryson Stott (Phillies): +800 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 4 HR in 54 games (has homered in 7.4% of games)
- Alec Bohm (Phillies): +830 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 5 HR in 58 games (has homered in 8.6% of games)
- Ernie Clement (Blue Jays): +900 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 3 HR in 54 games (has homered in 5.6% of games)
- Andrés Giménez (Blue Jays): +1100 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 3 HR in 37 games (has homered in 8.1% of games)
- Myles Straw (Blue Jays): +1700 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 37 games (has homered in 2.7% of games)
- Johan Rojas (Phillies): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 38 games (has homered in 2.6% of games)
- Daulton Varsho (Blue Jays): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 8 HR in 23 games (has homered in 30.4% of games)
- Edmundo Sosa (Phillies): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 29 games (has homered in 3.4% of games)
- Nathan Lukes (Blue Jays): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 4 HR in 43 games (has homered in 9.3% of games)
- Alan Roden (Blue Jays): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 29 games (has homered in 3.4% of games)
- Weston Wilson (Phillies): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 15 games (has homered in 6.3% of games)
