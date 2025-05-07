Wednesday’s MLB Home Run Props - May 7

Will Brent Rooker or Jorge Polanco hit a home run on Wednesday? See their odds to hit a home run, as well as home run prop odds for all hitters in MLB play on May 7, in the article below.

Today's MLB Home Run Props

Seattle Mariners at Athletics

Brent Rooker (Athletics): +285 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 9 HR in 36 games (has homered in 25% of games)

+285 to hit a HR | 9 HR in 36 games (has homered in 25% of games) Jorge Polanco (Mariners): +300 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 9 HR in 25 games (has homered in 28% of games)

+300 to hit a HR | 9 HR in 25 games (has homered in 28% of games) Lawrence Butler (Athletics): +310 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 5 HR in 33 games (has homered in 15.2% of games)

+310 to hit a HR | 5 HR in 33 games (has homered in 15.2% of games) Shea Langeliers (Athletics): +340 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 7 HR in 30 games (has homered in 23.3% of games)

+340 to hit a HR | 7 HR in 30 games (has homered in 23.3% of games) Tyler Soderstrom (Athletics): +350 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 9 HR in 36 games (has homered in 16.7% of games)

+350 to hit a HR | 9 HR in 36 games (has homered in 16.7% of games) Randy Arozarena (Mariners): +360 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 5 HR in 32 games (has homered in 15.6% of games)

+360 to hit a HR | 5 HR in 32 games (has homered in 15.6% of games) JJ Bleday (Athletics): +360 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 4 HR in 35 games (has homered in 11.4% of games)

+360 to hit a HR | 4 HR in 35 games (has homered in 11.4% of games) Julio Rodríguez (Mariners): +390 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 5 HR in 34 games (has homered in 14.7% of games)

+390 to hit a HR | 5 HR in 34 games (has homered in 14.7% of games) Mitchell Garver (Mariners): +450 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 22 games (has homered in 4.5% of games)

+450 to hit a HR | 1 HR in 22 games (has homered in 4.5% of games) Dylan Moore (Mariners): +480 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 6 HR in 22 games (has homered in 22.7% of games)

+480 to hit a HR | 6 HR in 22 games (has homered in 22.7% of games) Nick Kurtz (Athletics): +600 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 12 games

+600 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 12 games J.P. Crawford (Mariners): +600 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 3 HR in 33 games (has homered in 9.1% of games)

+600 to hit a HR | 3 HR in 33 games (has homered in 9.1% of games) Luis Urias (Athletics): +750 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 5 HR in 22 games (has homered in 22.7% of games)

+750 to hit a HR | 5 HR in 22 games (has homered in 22.7% of games) Miguel Andujar (Athletics): +800 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 2 HR in 25 games (has homered in 8% of games)

+800 to hit a HR | 2 HR in 25 games (has homered in 8% of games) Dónovan Solano (Mariners): +800 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 20 games

+800 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 20 games Miles Mastrobuoni (Mariners): +830 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 25 games

+830 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 25 games Ben Williamson (Mariners): +900 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 17 games (has homered in 5.9% of games)

+900 to hit a HR | 1 HR in 17 games (has homered in 5.9% of games) Jacob Wilson (Athletics): +1300 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 3 HR in 34 games (has homered in 8.8% of games)

+1300 to hit a HR | 3 HR in 34 games (has homered in 8.8% of games) Jhonny Pereda (Athletics): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 8 games

+10000 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 8 games Cal Raleigh (Mariners): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 12 HR in 34 games (has homered in 29.4% of games)

+10000 to hit a HR | 12 HR in 34 games (has homered in 29.4% of games) Samad Taylor (Mariners): +10000 to hit a HR

+10000 to hit a HR Leonardo Rivas (Mariners): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 17 games

New York Mets at Arizona Diamondbacks

Pete Alonso (Mets): +330 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 9 HR in 36 games (has homered in 25% of games)

+330 to hit a HR | 9 HR in 36 games (has homered in 25% of games) Ketel Marte (Diamondbacks): +390 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 11 games

+390 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 11 games Juan Soto (Mets): +420 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 5 HR in 36 games (has homered in 11.1% of games)

+420 to hit a HR | 5 HR in 36 games (has homered in 11.1% of games) Eugenio Suárez (Diamondbacks): +500 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 10 HR in 35 games (has homered in 17.1% of games)

+500 to hit a HR | 10 HR in 35 games (has homered in 17.1% of games) Francisco Lindor (Mets): +520 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 7 HR in 35 games (has homered in 17.1% of games)

+520 to hit a HR | 7 HR in 35 games (has homered in 17.1% of games) Mark Vientos (Mets): +520 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 4 HR in 33 games (has homered in 12.1% of games)

+520 to hit a HR | 4 HR in 33 games (has homered in 12.1% of games) Randal Grichuk (Diamondbacks): +600 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 24 games

+600 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 24 games Corbin Carroll (Diamondbacks): +600 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 10 HR in 35 games (has homered in 22.9% of games)

+600 to hit a HR | 10 HR in 35 games (has homered in 22.9% of games) Brandon Nimmo (Mets): +600 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 7 HR in 34 games (has homered in 17.6% of games)

+600 to hit a HR | 7 HR in 34 games (has homered in 17.6% of games) Starling Marte (Mets): +700 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 2 HR in 23 games (has homered in 8.7% of games)

+700 to hit a HR | 2 HR in 23 games (has homered in 8.7% of games) Tyrone Taylor (Mets): +750 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 28 games (has homered in 3.6% of games)

+750 to hit a HR | 1 HR in 28 games (has homered in 3.6% of games) Francisco Álvarez (Mets): +750 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 8 games (has homered in 12.5% of games)

+750 to hit a HR | 1 HR in 8 games (has homered in 12.5% of games) Jeff McNeil (Mets): +800 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 8 games (has homered in 12.5% of games)

+800 to hit a HR | 1 HR in 8 games (has homered in 12.5% of games) Lourdes Gurriel (Diamondbacks): +800 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 5 HR in 32 games (has homered in 15.6% of games)

+800 to hit a HR | 5 HR in 32 games (has homered in 15.6% of games) Josh Naylor (Diamondbacks): +870 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 4 HR in 34 games (has homered in 11.8% of games)

+870 to hit a HR | 4 HR in 34 games (has homered in 11.8% of games) Gabriel Moreno (Diamondbacks): +1060 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 27 games

+1060 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 27 games Garrett Hampson (Diamondbacks): +1100 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 14 games

+1100 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 14 games Geraldo Perdomo (Diamondbacks): +1200 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 5 HR in 35 games (has homered in 14.3% of games)

+1200 to hit a HR | 5 HR in 35 games (has homered in 14.3% of games) Luisangel Acuna (Mets): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 27 games

+10000 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 27 games Jose Herrera (Diamondbacks): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 12 games (has homered in 8.3% of games)

+10000 to hit a HR | 1 HR in 12 games (has homered in 8.3% of games) Tim Tawa (Diamondbacks): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 5 HR in 20 games (has homered in 25% of games)

+10000 to hit a HR | 5 HR in 20 games (has homered in 25% of games) Pavin Smith (Diamondbacks): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 4 HR in 32 games (has homered in 12.5% of games)

+10000 to hit a HR | 4 HR in 32 games (has homered in 12.5% of games) Alek Thomas (Diamondbacks): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 27 games

+10000 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 27 games Jesse Winker (Mets): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 24 games (has homered in 4.2% of games)

+10000 to hit a HR | 1 HR in 24 games (has homered in 4.2% of games) Brett Baty (Mets): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 18 games (has homered in 5.6% of games)

Detroit Tigers at Colorado Rockies