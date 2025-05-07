MLB
Wednesday’s MLB Home Run Props - May 7
Will Brent Rooker or Jorge Polanco hit a home run on Wednesday? See their odds to hit a home run, as well as home run prop odds for all hitters in MLB play on May 7, in the article below.
Today's MLB Home Run Props
Seattle Mariners at Athletics
- Brent Rooker (Athletics): +285 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 9 HR in 36 games (has homered in 25% of games)
- Jorge Polanco (Mariners): +300 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 9 HR in 25 games (has homered in 28% of games)
- Lawrence Butler (Athletics): +310 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 5 HR in 33 games (has homered in 15.2% of games)
- Shea Langeliers (Athletics): +340 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 7 HR in 30 games (has homered in 23.3% of games)
- Tyler Soderstrom (Athletics): +350 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 9 HR in 36 games (has homered in 16.7% of games)
- Randy Arozarena (Mariners): +360 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 5 HR in 32 games (has homered in 15.6% of games)
- JJ Bleday (Athletics): +360 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 4 HR in 35 games (has homered in 11.4% of games)
- Julio Rodríguez (Mariners): +390 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 5 HR in 34 games (has homered in 14.7% of games)
- Mitchell Garver (Mariners): +450 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 22 games (has homered in 4.5% of games)
- Dylan Moore (Mariners): +480 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 6 HR in 22 games (has homered in 22.7% of games)
- Nick Kurtz (Athletics): +600 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 12 games
- J.P. Crawford (Mariners): +600 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 3 HR in 33 games (has homered in 9.1% of games)
- Luis Urias (Athletics): +750 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 5 HR in 22 games (has homered in 22.7% of games)
- Miguel Andujar (Athletics): +800 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 2 HR in 25 games (has homered in 8% of games)
- Dónovan Solano (Mariners): +800 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 20 games
- Miles Mastrobuoni (Mariners): +830 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 25 games
- Ben Williamson (Mariners): +900 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 17 games (has homered in 5.9% of games)
- Jacob Wilson (Athletics): +1300 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 3 HR in 34 games (has homered in 8.8% of games)
- Jhonny Pereda (Athletics): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 8 games
- Cal Raleigh (Mariners): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 12 HR in 34 games (has homered in 29.4% of games)
- Samad Taylor (Mariners): +10000 to hit a HR
- Leonardo Rivas (Mariners): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 17 games
New York Mets at Arizona Diamondbacks
- Pete Alonso (Mets): +330 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 9 HR in 36 games (has homered in 25% of games)
- Ketel Marte (Diamondbacks): +390 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 11 games
- Juan Soto (Mets): +420 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 5 HR in 36 games (has homered in 11.1% of games)
- Eugenio Suárez (Diamondbacks): +500 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 10 HR in 35 games (has homered in 17.1% of games)
- Francisco Lindor (Mets): +520 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 7 HR in 35 games (has homered in 17.1% of games)
- Mark Vientos (Mets): +520 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 4 HR in 33 games (has homered in 12.1% of games)
- Randal Grichuk (Diamondbacks): +600 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 24 games
- Corbin Carroll (Diamondbacks): +600 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 10 HR in 35 games (has homered in 22.9% of games)
- Brandon Nimmo (Mets): +600 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 7 HR in 34 games (has homered in 17.6% of games)
- Starling Marte (Mets): +700 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 2 HR in 23 games (has homered in 8.7% of games)
- Tyrone Taylor (Mets): +750 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 28 games (has homered in 3.6% of games)
- Francisco Álvarez (Mets): +750 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 8 games (has homered in 12.5% of games)
- Jeff McNeil (Mets): +800 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 8 games (has homered in 12.5% of games)
- Lourdes Gurriel (Diamondbacks): +800 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 5 HR in 32 games (has homered in 15.6% of games)
- Josh Naylor (Diamondbacks): +870 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 4 HR in 34 games (has homered in 11.8% of games)
- Gabriel Moreno (Diamondbacks): +1060 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 27 games
- Garrett Hampson (Diamondbacks): +1100 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 14 games
- Geraldo Perdomo (Diamondbacks): +1200 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 5 HR in 35 games (has homered in 14.3% of games)
- Luisangel Acuna (Mets): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 27 games
- Jose Herrera (Diamondbacks): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 12 games (has homered in 8.3% of games)
- Tim Tawa (Diamondbacks): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 5 HR in 20 games (has homered in 25% of games)
- Pavin Smith (Diamondbacks): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 4 HR in 32 games (has homered in 12.5% of games)
- Alek Thomas (Diamondbacks): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 27 games
- Jesse Winker (Mets): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 24 games (has homered in 4.2% of games)
- Brett Baty (Mets): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 18 games (has homered in 5.6% of games)
Detroit Tigers at Colorado Rockies
- Kerry Carpenter (Tigers): +360 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 8 HR in 32 games (has homered in 21.9% of games)
- Riley Greene (Tigers): +430 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 8 HR in 34 games (has homered in 17.6% of games)
- Spencer Torkelson (Tigers): +480 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 10 HR in 35 games (has homered in 28.6% of games)
- Hunter Goodman (Rockies): +500 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 5 HR in 31 games (has homered in 16.1% of games)
- Brenton Doyle (Rockies): +540 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 4 HR in 25 games (has homered in 16% of games)
- Mike Toglia (Rockies): +600 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 3 HR in 33 games (has homered in 9.1% of games)
- Trey Sweeney (Tigers): +600 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 3 HR in 34 games (has homered in 8.8% of games)
- Mickey Moniak (Rockies): +630 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 3 HR in 27 games (has homered in 11.1% of games)
- Ryan McMahon (Rockies): +630 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 3 HR in 33 games (has homered in 9.1% of games)
- Jordan Beck (Rockies): +630 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 5 HR in 22 games (has homered in 13.6% of games)
- Javier Baez (Tigers): +680 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 3 HR in 27 games (has homered in 11.1% of games)
- Colt Keith (Tigers): +700 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 3 HR in 32 games (has homered in 9.4% of games)
- Gleyber Torres (Tigers): +700 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 4 HR in 22 games (has homered in 18.2% of games)
- Dillon Dingler (Tigers): +750 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 4 HR in 25 games (has homered in 16% of games)
- Zach McKinstry (Tigers): +750 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 32 games (has homered in 3.1% of games)
- Nicholas Martini (Rockies): +870 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 28 games
- James Farmer (Rockies): +1100 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 28 games
- Alan Trejo (Rockies): +1300 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 7 games
- Adael Amador (Rockies): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 13 games (has homered in 7.7% of games)
- Jacob Stallings (Rockies): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 18 games
- Jace Jung (Tigers): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 12 games