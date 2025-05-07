NBA Playoff Predictions, Odds and Betting Lines - May 7

The NBA Playoff schedule today, which includes the New York Knicks squaring off against the Boston Celtics, should provide some fireworks.

Seeking additional betting intel for today's NBA action? We have you covered with odds for each of the big matchups in the article below.

Boston Celtics vs. New York Knicks

Projected Favorite: Celtics (65.61% win probability)

Celtics (65.61% win probability) Spread: Celtics (-10.5)

Celtics (-10.5) Total: 211

211 Moneyline: Celtics -559, Knicks +420

Celtics -559, Knicks +420 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: TNT, truTV, MAX

Oklahoma City Thunder vs. Denver Nuggets

Projected Favorite: Thunder (74.41% win probability)

Thunder (74.41% win probability) Spread: Thunder (-11)

Thunder (-11) Total: 229.5

229.5 Moneyline: Thunder -521, Nuggets +400

Thunder -521, Nuggets +400 Time: 9:30 PM ET

9:30 PM ET TV Channel: TNT, truTV, MAX

All NBA win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

