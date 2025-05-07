Blue Jays vs Angels Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for May 7
Odds updated as of 5:15 a.m.
In MLB action on Wednesday, the Toronto Blue Jays face the Los Angeles Angels.
Blue Jays vs Angels Game Info
- Toronto Blue Jays (16-19) vs. Los Angeles Angels (14-20)
- Date: Wednesday, May 7, 2025
- Time: 9:38 p.m. ET
- Venue: Angel Stadium -- Anaheim, California
- Coverage: FDSW and SN1
Blue Jays vs Angels Odds & Moneyline
- Moneyline: TOR: (-118) | LAA: (-100)
- Spread: TOR: -1.5 (+126) | LAA: +1.5 (-152)
- Total: 8.5 -- Over: (-115) | Under: (-105)
Blue Jays vs Angels Probable Starting Pitchers
Probable Pitchers: José Berrios (Blue Jays) - 1-1, 3.98 ERA vs Yusei Kikuchi (Angels) - 0-4, 4.21 ERA
This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Blue Jays will send Jose Berrios (1-1) to the mound, while Yusei Kikuchi (0-4) will take the ball for the Angels. Berrios and his team have a record of 5-2-0 against the spread when he starts. Berrios' team is 1-1 this season when he starts and they're favored on the moneyline. The Angels are 2-5-0 ATS in Kikuchi's seven starts that had a set spread. The Angels were the moneyline underdog for five Kikuchi starts this season -- they lost every time.
Blue Jays vs Angels Prediction & Pick
Prediction: Blue Jays win (50.7%)
Blue Jays vs Angels Moneyline
- The moneyline numbers for Blue Jays vs. Angels reveal Toronto as the favorite (-118) and Los Angeles as the underdog (-100) despite being the home team.
Blue Jays vs Angels Spread
- The Angels are at +1.5 on the runline against the Blue Jays. The Angels are -152 to cover the spread, and the Blue Jays are +126.
Blue Jays vs Angels Over/Under
- The Blue Jays-Angels game on May 7 has been given an over/under of 8.5 runs. The over is set at -115 and the under at -105.
Blue Jays vs Angels Betting Trends
- The Blue Jays have been victorious in six, or 54.5%, of the 11 contests they have been chosen as favorites in this season.
- Toronto has a record of 5-2 when favored by -118 or more this year.
- The Blue Jays and their opponents have gone over the total this season in 15 of their 34 opportunities.
- In 34 games with a line this season, the Blue Jays have a mark of 21-13-0 against the spread.
- The Angels have won 10 of the 26 games they were the moneyline underdog this season (38.5%).
- Los Angeles has a 7-15 record (winning only 31.8% of its games) when it has played as a moneyline underdog of -100 or longer.
- The Angels have combined with opponents to hit the over on the total 18 times this season for an 18-15-1 record against the over/under.
- The Angels have put together a 13-21-0 record against the spread this season.
Blue Jays Player Leaders
- Vladimir Guerrero Jr. is hitting .275 with six doubles, four home runs and 18 walks. He has an on-base percentage of .362 and a slugging percentage of .412.
- Among qualifying hitters, he ranks 43rd in batting average, his on-base percentage ranks 44th, and he is 76th in slugging.
- Guerrero hopes to build on an eight-game hitting streak in this matchup. In his last 10 games he is hitting .270 with three home runs, four walks and eight RBIs.
- George Springer leads the Blue Jays in OBP (.419) and total hits (31) this season. He's batting .316 while slugging .541.
- Among qualifying batters, he ranks 10th in batting average, fourth in on-base percentage and 16th in slugging percentage.
- Bo Bichette has hit one homer with a team-high .371 SLG this season.
- Andres Gimenez has been key for Toronto with 24 hits, an OBP of .271 plus a slugging percentage of .304.
- Gimenez takes a four-game hitting streak into this game. During his last five outings he is hitting .300 with a double and two RBIs.
Angels Player Leaders
- Nolan Schanuel is hitting .237 with five doubles, a triple, two home runs and 12 walks. He's slugging .351 with an on-base percentage of .313.
- Including all the qualifying hitters in MLB, he ranks 101st in batting average, 96th in on-base percentage and 121st in slugging percentage.
- Logan O'Hoppe paces his team with 30 hits and a .333 OBP, with a team-leading .569 slugging percentage. He has a batting average of .294.
- Including all qualified hitters, he ranks 26th in batting average, 67th in on-base percentage and 10th in slugging percentage.
- Joseph Ward is batting .188 with five doubles, seven home runs and eight walks.
- Jorge Soler has seven doubles, six home runs and eight walks while hitting .213.
Blue Jays vs Angels Head to Head
- 5/6/2025: 8-3 LAA (Favorite: Blue Jays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104)
- 8/25/2024: 8-2 TOR (Favorite: Blue Jays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -162, Underdog Moneyline: +136)
- 8/24/2024: 3-1 TOR (Favorite: Blue Jays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -188, Underdog Moneyline: +158)
- 8/23/2024: 5-4 TOR (Favorite: Blue Jays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -188, Underdog Moneyline: +158)
- 8/22/2024: 5-3 TOR (Favorite: Blue Jays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -152, Underdog Moneyline: +128)
- 8/14/2024: 9-2 TOR (Favorite: Angels, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104)
- 8/13/2024: 6-1 TOR (Favorite: Blue Jays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: -100)
- 8/12/2024: 4-2 TOR (Favorite: Blue Jays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -110, Underdog Moneyline: -106)
- 7/30/2023: 3-2 LAA (Favorite: Blue Jays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -196, Underdog Moneyline: +164)
- 7/29/2023: 6-1 TOR (Favorite: Blue Jays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -122, Underdog Moneyline: +104)
