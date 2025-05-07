Blue Jays vs Angels Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for May 7

Odds updated as of 5:15 a.m.

In MLB action on Wednesday, the Toronto Blue Jays face the Los Angeles Angels.

Blue Jays vs Angels Game Info

Toronto Blue Jays (16-19) vs. Los Angeles Angels (14-20)

Date: Wednesday, May 7, 2025

Wednesday, May 7, 2025 Time: 9:38 p.m. ET

9:38 p.m. ET Venue: Angel Stadium -- Anaheim, California

Angel Stadium -- Anaheim, California Coverage: FDSW and SN1

Blue Jays vs Angels Odds & Moneyline

Moneyline: TOR: (-118) | LAA: (-100)

TOR: (-118) | LAA: (-100) Spread: TOR: -1.5 (+126) | LAA: +1.5 (-152)

TOR: -1.5 (+126) | LAA: +1.5 (-152) Total: 8.5 -- Over: (-115) | Under: (-105)

Blue Jays vs Angels Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: José Berrios (Blue Jays) - 1-1, 3.98 ERA vs Yusei Kikuchi (Angels) - 0-4, 4.21 ERA

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Blue Jays will send Jose Berrios (1-1) to the mound, while Yusei Kikuchi (0-4) will take the ball for the Angels. Berrios and his team have a record of 5-2-0 against the spread when he starts. Berrios' team is 1-1 this season when he starts and they're favored on the moneyline. The Angels are 2-5-0 ATS in Kikuchi's seven starts that had a set spread. The Angels were the moneyline underdog for five Kikuchi starts this season -- they lost every time.

Blue Jays vs Angels Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Blue Jays win (50.7%)

Blue Jays vs Angels Moneyline

The moneyline numbers for Blue Jays vs. Angels reveal Toronto as the favorite (-118) and Los Angeles as the underdog (-100) despite being the home team.

Blue Jays vs Angels Spread

The Angels are at +1.5 on the runline against the Blue Jays. The Angels are -152 to cover the spread, and the Blue Jays are +126.

The Blue Jays-Angels game on May 7 has been given an over/under of 8.5 runs. The over is set at -115 and the under at -105.

Blue Jays vs Angels Betting Trends

The Blue Jays have been victorious in six, or 54.5%, of the 11 contests they have been chosen as favorites in this season.

Toronto has a record of 5-2 when favored by -118 or more this year.

The Blue Jays and their opponents have gone over the total this season in 15 of their 34 opportunities.

In 34 games with a line this season, the Blue Jays have a mark of 21-13-0 against the spread.

The Angels have won 10 of the 26 games they were the moneyline underdog this season (38.5%).

Los Angeles has a 7-15 record (winning only 31.8% of its games) when it has played as a moneyline underdog of -100 or longer.

The Angels have combined with opponents to hit the over on the total 18 times this season for an 18-15-1 record against the over/under.

The Angels have put together a 13-21-0 record against the spread this season.

Blue Jays Player Leaders

Vladimir Guerrero Jr. is hitting .275 with six doubles, four home runs and 18 walks. He has an on-base percentage of .362 and a slugging percentage of .412.

Among qualifying hitters, he ranks 43rd in batting average, his on-base percentage ranks 44th, and he is 76th in slugging.

Guerrero hopes to build on an eight-game hitting streak in this matchup. In his last 10 games he is hitting .270 with three home runs, four walks and eight RBIs.

George Springer leads the Blue Jays in OBP (.419) and total hits (31) this season. He's batting .316 while slugging .541.

Among qualifying batters, he ranks 10th in batting average, fourth in on-base percentage and 16th in slugging percentage.

Bo Bichette has hit one homer with a team-high .371 SLG this season.

Andres Gimenez has been key for Toronto with 24 hits, an OBP of .271 plus a slugging percentage of .304.

Gimenez takes a four-game hitting streak into this game. During his last five outings he is hitting .300 with a double and two RBIs.

Angels Player Leaders

Nolan Schanuel is hitting .237 with five doubles, a triple, two home runs and 12 walks. He's slugging .351 with an on-base percentage of .313.

Including all the qualifying hitters in MLB, he ranks 101st in batting average, 96th in on-base percentage and 121st in slugging percentage.

Logan O'Hoppe paces his team with 30 hits and a .333 OBP, with a team-leading .569 slugging percentage. He has a batting average of .294.

Including all qualified hitters, he ranks 26th in batting average, 67th in on-base percentage and 10th in slugging percentage.

Joseph Ward is batting .188 with five doubles, seven home runs and eight walks.

Jorge Soler has seven doubles, six home runs and eight walks while hitting .213.

Blue Jays vs Angels Head to Head

5/6/2025: 8-3 LAA (Favorite: Blue Jays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104)

8-3 LAA (Favorite: Blue Jays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104) 8/25/2024: 8-2 TOR (Favorite: Blue Jays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -162, Underdog Moneyline: +136)

8-2 TOR (Favorite: Blue Jays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -162, Underdog Moneyline: +136) 8/24/2024: 3-1 TOR (Favorite: Blue Jays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -188, Underdog Moneyline: +158)

3-1 TOR (Favorite: Blue Jays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -188, Underdog Moneyline: +158) 8/23/2024: 5-4 TOR (Favorite: Blue Jays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -188, Underdog Moneyline: +158)

5-4 TOR (Favorite: Blue Jays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -188, Underdog Moneyline: +158) 8/22/2024: 5-3 TOR (Favorite: Blue Jays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -152, Underdog Moneyline: +128)

5-3 TOR (Favorite: Blue Jays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -152, Underdog Moneyline: +128) 8/14/2024: 9-2 TOR (Favorite: Angels, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104)

9-2 TOR (Favorite: Angels, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104) 8/13/2024: 6-1 TOR (Favorite: Blue Jays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: -100)

6-1 TOR (Favorite: Blue Jays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: -100) 8/12/2024: 4-2 TOR (Favorite: Blue Jays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -110, Underdog Moneyline: -106)

4-2 TOR (Favorite: Blue Jays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -110, Underdog Moneyline: -106) 7/30/2023: 3-2 LAA (Favorite: Blue Jays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -196, Underdog Moneyline: +164)

3-2 LAA (Favorite: Blue Jays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -196, Underdog Moneyline: +164) 7/29/2023: 6-1 TOR (Favorite: Blue Jays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -122, Underdog Moneyline: +104)

