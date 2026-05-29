Friday’s MLB Home Run Props - May 29

Will Junior Caminero or Zach Neto hit a home run on Friday? See their odds to hit a home run, as well as home run prop odds for all hitters in MLB play on May 29, in the article below.

Today's MLB Home Run Props

Los Angeles Angels at Tampa Bay Rays

Junior Caminero (Rays): +360 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 13 HR in 53 games (has homered in 22.6% of games)

+360 to hit a HR | 13 HR in 53 games (has homered in 22.6% of games) Zach Neto (Angels): +440 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 10 HR in 57 games (has homered in 15.8% of games)

+440 to hit a HR | 10 HR in 57 games (has homered in 15.8% of games) Jose Siri (Angels): +490 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 1 HR in 7 games (has homered in 14.3% of games)

+490 to hit a HR | 1 HR in 7 games (has homered in 14.3% of games) Jonathan Aranda (Rays): +570 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 9 HR in 53 games (has homered in 15.1% of games)

+570 to hit a HR | 9 HR in 53 games (has homered in 15.1% of games) Yandy Diaz (Rays): +650 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 8 HR in 50 games (has homered in 16% of games)

+650 to hit a HR | 8 HR in 50 games (has homered in 16% of games) Oswald Peraza (Angels): +680 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 6 HR in 49 games (has homered in 12.2% of games)

+680 to hit a HR | 6 HR in 49 games (has homered in 12.2% of games) Logan O'Hoppe (Angels): +680 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 1 HR in 34 games (has homered in 2.9% of games)

+680 to hit a HR | 1 HR in 34 games (has homered in 2.9% of games) Vaughn Grissom (Angels): +790 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 3 HR in 34 games (has homered in 8.8% of games)

+790 to hit a HR | 3 HR in 34 games (has homered in 8.8% of games) Ryan Vilade (Rays): +980 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 2 HR in 30 games (has homered in 6.7% of games)

+980 to hit a HR | 2 HR in 30 games (has homered in 6.7% of games) Wade Meckler (Angels): +1200 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 1 HR in 6 games (has homered in 16.7% of games)

+1200 to hit a HR | 1 HR in 6 games (has homered in 16.7% of games) Ben Williamson (Rays): +1260 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 37 games

+1260 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 37 games Richie Palacios (Rays): +1500 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 1 HR in 36 games (has homered in 2.8% of games)

+1500 to hit a HR | 1 HR in 36 games (has homered in 2.8% of games) Nick Madrigal (Angels): +1800 to hit a HR

+1800 to hit a HR Chandler Simpson (Rays): +2500 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 52 games

San Francisco Giants at Colorado Rockies

Rafael Devers (Giants): +330 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 7 HR in 56 games (has homered in 12.5% of games)

+330 to hit a HR | 7 HR in 56 games (has homered in 12.5% of games) Casey Schmitt (Giants): +390 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 12 HR in 48 games (has homered in 22.9% of games)

+390 to hit a HR | 12 HR in 48 games (has homered in 22.9% of games) Willy Adames (Giants): +410 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 7 HR in 55 games (has homered in 12.7% of games)

+410 to hit a HR | 7 HR in 55 games (has homered in 12.7% of games) Hunter Goodman (Rockies): +440 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 12 HR in 51 games (has homered in 19.6% of games)

+440 to hit a HR | 12 HR in 51 games (has homered in 19.6% of games) Matt Chapman (Giants): +490 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 1 HR in 55 games (has homered in 1.8% of games)

+490 to hit a HR | 1 HR in 55 games (has homered in 1.8% of games) Harrison Bader (Giants): +630 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 5 HR in 29 games (has homered in 17.2% of games)

+630 to hit a HR | 5 HR in 29 games (has homered in 17.2% of games) Daniel Susac (Giants): +730 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 17 games

+730 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 17 games T.J. Rumfield (Rockies): +820 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 7 HR in 55 games (has homered in 12.7% of games)

+820 to hit a HR | 7 HR in 55 games (has homered in 12.7% of games) Jung Hoo Lee (Giants): +880 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 3 HR in 48 games (has homered in 6.3% of games)

+880 to hit a HR | 3 HR in 48 games (has homered in 6.3% of games) Willi Castro (Rockies): +920 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 2 HR in 45 games (has homered in 4.4% of games)

+920 to hit a HR | 2 HR in 45 games (has homered in 4.4% of games) Ezequiel Tovar (Rockies): +920 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 2 HR in 53 games (has homered in 3.8% of games)

+920 to hit a HR | 2 HR in 53 games (has homered in 3.8% of games) Edouard Julien (Rockies): +980 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 2 HR in 45 games (has homered in 4.4% of games)

+980 to hit a HR | 2 HR in 45 games (has homered in 4.4% of games) Troy Johnston (Rockies): +980 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 2 HR in 52 games (has homered in 3.8% of games)

+980 to hit a HR | 2 HR in 52 games (has homered in 3.8% of games) Tyler Freeman (Rockies): +1200 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 2 HR in 35 games (has homered in 5.7% of games)

+1200 to hit a HR | 2 HR in 35 games (has homered in 5.7% of games) Luis Arraez (Giants): +1260 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 2 HR in 53 games (has homered in 3.8% of games)

Boston Red Sox at Cleveland Guardians

Wilyer Abreu (Red Sox): +410 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 6 HR in 54 games (has homered in 11.1% of games)

+410 to hit a HR | 6 HR in 54 games (has homered in 11.1% of games) Kyle Manzardo (Guardians): +490 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 5 HR in 49 games (has homered in 8.2% of games)

+490 to hit a HR | 5 HR in 49 games (has homered in 8.2% of games) José Ramírez (Guardians): +490 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 8 HR in 58 games (has homered in 12.1% of games)

+490 to hit a HR | 8 HR in 58 games (has homered in 12.1% of games) Willson Contreras (Red Sox): +490 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 11 HR in 53 games (has homered in 20.8% of games)

+490 to hit a HR | 11 HR in 53 games (has homered in 20.8% of games) Rhys Hoskins (Guardians): +490 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 5 HR in 45 games (has homered in 11.1% of games)

+490 to hit a HR | 5 HR in 45 games (has homered in 11.1% of games) Jarren Duran (Red Sox): +520 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 8 HR in 50 games (has homered in 16% of games)

+520 to hit a HR | 8 HR in 50 games (has homered in 16% of games) Chase DeLauter (Guardians): +650 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 7 HR in 53 games (has homered in 11.3% of games)

+650 to hit a HR | 7 HR in 53 games (has homered in 11.3% of games) Marcelo Mayer (Red Sox): +790 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 2 HR in 48 games (has homered in 4.2% of games)

+790 to hit a HR | 2 HR in 48 games (has homered in 4.2% of games) Travis Bazzana (Guardians): +820 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 3 HR in 27 games (has homered in 11.1% of games)

+820 to hit a HR | 3 HR in 27 games (has homered in 11.1% of games) Angel Martinez (Guardians): +820 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 9 HR in 49 games (has homered in 16.3% of games)

+820 to hit a HR | 9 HR in 49 games (has homered in 16.3% of games) Ceddanne Rafaela (Red Sox): +820 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 5 HR in 51 games (has homered in 9.8% of games)

+820 to hit a HR | 5 HR in 51 games (has homered in 9.8% of games) Daniel Schneemann (Guardians): +880 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 4 HR in 45 games (has homered in 8.9% of games)

+880 to hit a HR | 4 HR in 45 games (has homered in 8.9% of games) Masataka Yoshida (Red Sox): +880 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 1 HR in 38 games (has homered in 2.6% of games)

+880 to hit a HR | 1 HR in 38 games (has homered in 2.6% of games) Patrick Bailey (Guardians): +920 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 2 HR in 37 games (has homered in 5.4% of games)

+920 to hit a HR | 2 HR in 37 games (has homered in 5.4% of games) Brayan Rocchio (Guardians): +1120 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 4 HR in 55 games (has homered in 7.3% of games)

+1120 to hit a HR | 4 HR in 55 games (has homered in 7.3% of games) Caleb Durbin (Red Sox): +1260 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 1 HR in 47 games (has homered in 2.1% of games)

+1260 to hit a HR | 1 HR in 47 games (has homered in 2.1% of games) Isiah Kiner-Falefa (Red Sox): +1500 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 1 HR in 25 games (has homered in 4% of games)

Kansas City Royals at Texas Rangers

Jac Caglianone (Royals): +470 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 5 HR in 51 games (has homered in 9.8% of games)

+470 to hit a HR | 5 HR in 51 games (has homered in 9.8% of games) Brandon Nimmo (Rangers): +520 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 6 HR in 54 games (has homered in 9.3% of games)

+520 to hit a HR | 6 HR in 54 games (has homered in 9.3% of games) Salvador Pérez (Royals): +520 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 9 HR in 54 games (has homered in 16.7% of games)

+520 to hit a HR | 9 HR in 54 games (has homered in 16.7% of games) Joc Pederson (Rangers): +570 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 6 HR in 52 games (has homered in 9.6% of games)

+570 to hit a HR | 6 HR in 52 games (has homered in 9.6% of games) Lane Thomas (Royals): +820 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 1 HR in 39 games (has homered in 2.6% of games)

+820 to hit a HR | 1 HR in 39 games (has homered in 2.6% of games) Evan Carter (Rangers): +820 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 6 HR in 55 games (has homered in 10.9% of games)

+820 to hit a HR | 6 HR in 55 games (has homered in 10.9% of games) Ezequiel Duran (Rangers): +920 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 4 HR in 46 games (has homered in 8.7% of games)

+920 to hit a HR | 4 HR in 46 games (has homered in 8.7% of games) Josh Jung (Rangers): +920 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 6 HR in 51 games (has homered in 11.8% of games)

+920 to hit a HR | 6 HR in 51 games (has homered in 11.8% of games) Maikel Garcia (Royals): +1040 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 3 HR in 54 games (has homered in 5.6% of games)

+1040 to hit a HR | 3 HR in 54 games (has homered in 5.6% of games) Starling Marte (Royals): +1040 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 21 games

+1040 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 21 games Alejandro Osuna (Rangers): +1200 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 31 games

+1200 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 31 games Kyle Isbel (Royals): +1200 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 3 HR in 45 games (has homered in 6.7% of games)

Miami Marlins at New York Mets

Juan Soto (Mets): +330 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 12 HR in 39 games (has homered in 28.2% of games)

+330 to hit a HR | 12 HR in 39 games (has homered in 28.2% of games) Kyle Stowers (Marlins): +470 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 3 HR in 34 games (has homered in 5.9% of games)

+470 to hit a HR | 3 HR in 34 games (has homered in 5.9% of games) Jared Young (Mets): +490 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 12 games

+490 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 12 games Mark Vientos (Mets): +520 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 6 HR in 48 games (has homered in 10.4% of games)

+520 to hit a HR | 6 HR in 48 games (has homered in 10.4% of games) Owen Caissie (Marlins): +590 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 4 HR in 48 games (has homered in 8.3% of games)

+590 to hit a HR | 4 HR in 48 games (has homered in 8.3% of games) Connor Norby (Marlins): +680 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 4 HR in 50 games (has homered in 8% of games)

+680 to hit a HR | 4 HR in 50 games (has homered in 8% of games) Liam Hicks (Marlins): +680 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 11 HR in 54 games (has homered in 18.5% of games)

+680 to hit a HR | 11 HR in 54 games (has homered in 18.5% of games) Otto Lopez (Marlins): +710 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 4 HR in 56 games (has homered in 7.1% of games)

+710 to hit a HR | 4 HR in 56 games (has homered in 7.1% of games) Carson Benge (Mets): +710 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 3 HR in 52 games (has homered in 5.8% of games)

+710 to hit a HR | 3 HR in 52 games (has homered in 5.8% of games) Brett Baty (Mets): +730 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 3 HR in 53 games (has homered in 5.7% of games)

+730 to hit a HR | 3 HR in 53 games (has homered in 5.7% of games) Bo Bichette (Mets): +760 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 5 HR in 56 games (has homered in 7.1% of games)

+760 to hit a HR | 5 HR in 56 games (has homered in 7.1% of games) Marcus Semien (Mets): +790 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 4 HR in 56 games (has homered in 7.1% of games)

+790 to hit a HR | 4 HR in 56 games (has homered in 7.1% of games) Jakob Marsee (Marlins): +820 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 3 HR in 55 games (has homered in 5.5% of games)

+820 to hit a HR | 3 HR in 55 games (has homered in 5.5% of games) A.J. Ewing (Mets): +820 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 1 HR in 16 games (has homered in 6.3% of games)

+820 to hit a HR | 1 HR in 16 games (has homered in 6.3% of games) Javier Sanoja (Marlins): +980 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 1 HR in 39 games (has homered in 2.6% of games)

+980 to hit a HR | 1 HR in 39 games (has homered in 2.6% of games) Xavier Edwards (Marlins): +1200 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 6 HR in 57 games (has homered in 10.5% of games)

+1200 to hit a HR | 6 HR in 57 games (has homered in 10.5% of games) Luis Torrens (Mets): +1260 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 32 games

Philadelphia Phillies at Los Angeles Dodgers

Kyle Schwarber (Phillies): +225 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 21 HR in 53 games (has homered in 34% of games)

+225 to hit a HR | 21 HR in 53 games (has homered in 34% of games) Shohei Ohtani (Dodgers): +310 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 9 HR in 51 games (has homered in 16.4% of games)

+310 to hit a HR | 9 HR in 51 games (has homered in 16.4% of games) Bryce Harper (Phillies): +470 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 13 HR in 55 games (has homered in 21.8% of games)

+470 to hit a HR | 13 HR in 55 games (has homered in 21.8% of games) Will Smith (Dodgers): +520 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 5 HR in 46 games (has homered in 10.9% of games)

+520 to hit a HR | 5 HR in 46 games (has homered in 10.9% of games) Andy Pages (Dodgers): +520 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 13 HR in 56 games (has homered in 19.6% of games)

+520 to hit a HR | 13 HR in 56 games (has homered in 19.6% of games) Adolis Garcia (Phillies): +520 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 4 HR in 55 games (has homered in 7.3% of games)

+520 to hit a HR | 4 HR in 55 games (has homered in 7.3% of games) Trea Turner (Phillies): +570 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 7 HR in 55 games (has homered in 12.7% of games)

+570 to hit a HR | 7 HR in 55 games (has homered in 12.7% of games) Kyle Tucker (Dodgers): +610 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 4 HR in 53 games (has homered in 7.5% of games)

+610 to hit a HR | 4 HR in 53 games (has homered in 7.5% of games) J.T. Realmuto (Phillies): +630 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 2 HR in 35 games (has homered in 5.7% of games)

+630 to hit a HR | 2 HR in 35 games (has homered in 5.7% of games) Alec Bohm (Phillies): +710 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 5 HR in 52 games (has homered in 7.7% of games)

+710 to hit a HR | 5 HR in 52 games (has homered in 7.7% of games) Steward Berroa (Phillies): +730 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 2 games

+730 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 2 games Bryson Stott (Phillies): +820 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 5 HR in 50 games (has homered in 10% of games)

+820 to hit a HR | 5 HR in 50 games (has homered in 10% of games) Brandon Marsh (Phillies): +920 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 5 HR in 51 games (has homered in 7.8% of games)

+920 to hit a HR | 5 HR in 51 games (has homered in 7.8% of games) Alex Freeland (Dodgers): +1120 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 2 HR in 34 games (has homered in 5.9% of games)

+1120 to hit a HR | 2 HR in 34 games (has homered in 5.9% of games) Alex Call (Dodgers): +1300 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 23 games

Detroit Tigers at Chicago White Sox

Munetaka Murakami (White Sox): +250 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 20 HR in 56 games (has homered in 33.9% of games)

+250 to hit a HR | 20 HR in 56 games (has homered in 33.9% of games) Colson Montgomery (White Sox): +300 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 13 HR in 55 games (has homered in 23.6% of games)

+300 to hit a HR | 13 HR in 55 games (has homered in 23.6% of games) Andrew Benintendi (White Sox): +490 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 3 HR in 49 games (has homered in 6.1% of games)

+490 to hit a HR | 3 HR in 49 games (has homered in 6.1% of games) Spencer Torkelson (Tigers): +490 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 8 HR in 56 games (has homered in 14.3% of games)

+490 to hit a HR | 8 HR in 56 games (has homered in 14.3% of games) Riley Greene (Tigers): +520 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 4 HR in 57 games (has homered in 7% of games)

+520 to hit a HR | 4 HR in 57 games (has homered in 7% of games) Jahmai Jones (Tigers): +520 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 2 HR in 37 games (has homered in 5.4% of games)

+520 to hit a HR | 2 HR in 37 games (has homered in 5.4% of games) Kevin McGonigle (Tigers): +610 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 3 HR in 55 games (has homered in 5.5% of games)

+610 to hit a HR | 3 HR in 55 games (has homered in 5.5% of games) Wenceel Perez (Tigers): +730 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 4 HR in 41 games (has homered in 9.8% of games)

+730 to hit a HR | 4 HR in 41 games (has homered in 9.8% of games) Tristan Peters (White Sox): +790 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 2 HR in 50 games (has homered in 4% of games)

+790 to hit a HR | 2 HR in 50 games (has homered in 4% of games) Drew Romo (White Sox): +880 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 5 HR in 18 games (has homered in 22.2% of games)

+880 to hit a HR | 5 HR in 18 games (has homered in 22.2% of games) Matt Vierling (Tigers): +920 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 4 HR in 42 games (has homered in 9.5% of games)

+920 to hit a HR | 4 HR in 42 games (has homered in 9.5% of games) Chase Meidroth (White Sox): +1120 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 5 HR in 54 games (has homered in 9.3% of games)

+1120 to hit a HR | 5 HR in 54 games (has homered in 9.3% of games) Sam Antonacci (White Sox): +1120 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 1 HR in 38 games (has homered in 2.6% of games)

+1120 to hit a HR | 1 HR in 38 games (has homered in 2.6% of games) Zach McKinstry (Tigers): +1260 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 1 HR in 34 games (has homered in 2.9% of games)

+1260 to hit a HR | 1 HR in 34 games (has homered in 2.9% of games) Rikuu Nishida (White Sox): +1400 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 3 games

Arizona Diamondbacks at Seattle Mariners

Dominic Canzone (Mariners): +490 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 5 HR in 48 games (has homered in 8.3% of games)

+490 to hit a HR | 5 HR in 48 games (has homered in 8.3% of games) Julio Rodríguez (Mariners): +520 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 10 HR in 57 games (has homered in 15.8% of games)

+520 to hit a HR | 10 HR in 57 games (has homered in 15.8% of games) Corbin Carroll (Diamondbacks): +540 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 7 HR in 52 games (has homered in 11.5% of games)

+540 to hit a HR | 7 HR in 52 games (has homered in 11.5% of games) Josh Naylor (Mariners): +570 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 5 HR in 53 games (has homered in 7.5% of games)

+570 to hit a HR | 5 HR in 53 games (has homered in 7.5% of games) Randy Arozarena (Mariners): +680 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 6 HR in 57 games (has homered in 10.5% of games)

+680 to hit a HR | 6 HR in 57 games (has homered in 10.5% of games) Colt Emerson (Mariners): +880 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 1 HR in 10 games (has homered in 10% of games)

+880 to hit a HR | 1 HR in 10 games (has homered in 10% of games) Cole Young (Mariners): +920 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 3 HR in 57 games (has homered in 5.3% of games)

+920 to hit a HR | 3 HR in 57 games (has homered in 5.3% of games) Ryan Waldschmidt (Diamondbacks): +920 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 19 games

+920 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 19 games J.P. Crawford (Mariners): +920 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 7 HR in 48 games (has homered in 14.6% of games)

+920 to hit a HR | 7 HR in 48 games (has homered in 14.6% of games) Tommy Troy (Diamondbacks): +920 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 4 games

+920 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 4 games Adrian Del Castillo (Diamondbacks): +920 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 4 HR in 35 games (has homered in 11.4% of games)

+920 to hit a HR | 4 HR in 35 games (has homered in 11.4% of games) Gabriel Moreno (Diamondbacks): +920 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 3 HR in 32 games (has homered in 9.4% of games)

+920 to hit a HR | 3 HR in 32 games (has homered in 9.4% of games) Geraldo Perdomo (Diamondbacks): +1120 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 2 HR in 52 games (has homered in 3.8% of games)

+1120 to hit a HR | 2 HR in 52 games (has homered in 3.8% of games) Ildemaro Vargas (Diamondbacks): +1200 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 7 HR in 48 games (has homered in 12.5% of games)

+1200 to hit a HR | 7 HR in 48 games (has homered in 12.5% of games) Jose Fernandez (Diamondbacks): +1200 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 3 HR in 45 games (has homered in 4.4% of games)

+1200 to hit a HR | 3 HR in 45 games (has homered in 4.4% of games) Jhonny Pereda (Mariners): +1260 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 1 HR in 9 games (has homered in 11.1% of games)

Milwaukee Brewers at Houston Astros

Yordan Alvarez (Astros): +270 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 20 HR in 57 games (has homered in 31.6% of games)

+270 to hit a HR | 20 HR in 57 games (has homered in 31.6% of games) Christian Walker (Astros): +410 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 15 HR in 57 games (has homered in 24.6% of games)

+410 to hit a HR | 15 HR in 57 games (has homered in 24.6% of games) Jake Bauers (Brewers): +490 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 8 HR in 46 games (has homered in 17.4% of games)

+490 to hit a HR | 8 HR in 46 games (has homered in 17.4% of games) Jackson Chourio (Brewers): +520 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 1 HR in 20 games (has homered in 5% of games)

+520 to hit a HR | 1 HR in 20 games (has homered in 5% of games) Taylor Trammell (Astros): +570 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 13 games

+570 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 13 games Isaac Paredes (Astros): +590 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 6 HR in 52 games (has homered in 9.6% of games)

+590 to hit a HR | 6 HR in 52 games (has homered in 9.6% of games) Christian Yelich (Brewers): +630 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 4 HR in 25 games (has homered in 16% of games)

+630 to hit a HR | 4 HR in 25 games (has homered in 16% of games) Brice Turang (Brewers): +680 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 7 HR in 50 games (has homered in 12% of games)

+680 to hit a HR | 7 HR in 50 games (has homered in 12% of games) William Contreras (Brewers): +680 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 4 HR in 50 games (has homered in 8% of games)

+680 to hit a HR | 4 HR in 50 games (has homered in 8% of games) Braden Shewmake (Astros): +730 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 3 HR in 24 games (has homered in 12.5% of games)

+730 to hit a HR | 3 HR in 24 games (has homered in 12.5% of games) Garrett Mitchell (Brewers): +760 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 3 HR in 46 games (has homered in 6.5% of games)

+760 to hit a HR | 3 HR in 46 games (has homered in 6.5% of games) David Hamilton (Brewers): +1120 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 40 games

+1120 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 40 games Cesar Salazar (Astros): +1120 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 6 games

+1120 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 6 games Luis Rengifo (Brewers): +1200 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 45 games

Chicago Cubs at St. Louis Cardinals

Jordan Walker (Cardinals): +390 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 15 HR in 53 games (has homered in 28.3% of games)

+390 to hit a HR | 15 HR in 53 games (has homered in 28.3% of games) Nelson Velazquez (Cardinals): +540 to hit a HR

+540 to hit a HR Ian Happ (Cubs): +570 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 12 HR in 53 games (has homered in 22.6% of games)

+570 to hit a HR | 12 HR in 53 games (has homered in 22.6% of games) Michael Busch (Cubs): +570 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 6 HR in 56 games (has homered in 10.7% of games)

+570 to hit a HR | 6 HR in 56 games (has homered in 10.7% of games) JJ Wetherholt (Cardinals): +570 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 9 HR in 53 games (has homered in 15.1% of games)

+570 to hit a HR | 9 HR in 53 games (has homered in 15.1% of games) Pete Crow-Armstrong (Cubs): +570 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 6 HR in 57 games (has homered in 10.5% of games)

+570 to hit a HR | 6 HR in 57 games (has homered in 10.5% of games) Iván Herrera (Cardinals): +590 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 6 HR in 54 games (has homered in 11.1% of games)

+590 to hit a HR | 6 HR in 54 games (has homered in 11.1% of games) Alec Burleson (Cardinals): +590 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 7 HR in 53 games (has homered in 13.2% of games)

+590 to hit a HR | 7 HR in 53 games (has homered in 13.2% of games) Seiya Suzuki (Cubs): +610 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 7 HR in 43 games (has homered in 16.3% of games)

+610 to hit a HR | 7 HR in 43 games (has homered in 16.3% of games) Michael Conforto (Cubs): +730 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 4 HR in 35 games (has homered in 11.4% of games)

+730 to hit a HR | 4 HR in 35 games (has homered in 11.4% of games) Thomas Saggese (Cardinals): +880 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 23 games

+880 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 23 games Dansby Swanson (Cubs): +880 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 7 HR in 54 games (has homered in 13% of games)

+880 to hit a HR | 7 HR in 54 games (has homered in 13% of games) Masyn Winn (Cardinals): +1040 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 1 HR in 48 games (has homered in 2.1% of games)

+1040 to hit a HR | 1 HR in 48 games (has homered in 2.1% of games) Carson Kelly (Cubs): +1040 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 2 HR in 41 games (has homered in 4.9% of games)

+1040 to hit a HR | 2 HR in 41 games (has homered in 4.9% of games) Jose Fermin (Cardinals): +1120 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 2 HR in 27 games (has homered in 7.4% of games)

+1120 to hit a HR | 2 HR in 27 games (has homered in 7.4% of games) Victor Scott II (Cardinals): +1600 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 2 HR in 48 games (has homered in 4.2% of games)

New York Yankees at Athletics

Aaron Judge (Yankees): +235 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 17 HR in 56 games (has homered in 28.6% of games)

+235 to hit a HR | 17 HR in 56 games (has homered in 28.6% of games) Shea Langeliers (Athletics): +390 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 13 HR in 51 games (has homered in 21.6% of games)

+390 to hit a HR | 13 HR in 51 games (has homered in 21.6% of games) Trent Grisham (Yankees): +430 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 7 HR in 53 games (has homered in 11.3% of games)

+430 to hit a HR | 7 HR in 53 games (has homered in 11.3% of games) Brent Rooker (Athletics): +470 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 7 HR in 38 games (has homered in 15.8% of games)

+470 to hit a HR | 7 HR in 38 games (has homered in 15.8% of games) Nick Kurtz (Athletics): +470 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 8 HR in 55 games (has homered in 14.5% of games)

+470 to hit a HR | 8 HR in 55 games (has homered in 14.5% of games) Cody Bellinger (Yankees): +520 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 8 HR in 55 games (has homered in 10.9% of games)

+520 to hit a HR | 8 HR in 55 games (has homered in 10.9% of games) Ryan McMahon (Yankees): +540 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 5 HR in 48 games (has homered in 10.4% of games)

+540 to hit a HR | 5 HR in 48 games (has homered in 10.4% of games) Tyler Soderstrom (Athletics): +570 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 6 HR in 53 games (has homered in 9.4% of games)

+570 to hit a HR | 6 HR in 53 games (has homered in 9.4% of games) Colby Thomas (Athletics): +570 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 1 HR in 15 games (has homered in 6.7% of games)

+570 to hit a HR | 1 HR in 15 games (has homered in 6.7% of games) Paul Goldschmidt (Yankees): +590 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 5 HR in 31 games (has homered in 16.1% of games)

+590 to hit a HR | 5 HR in 31 games (has homered in 16.1% of games) J.C. Escarra (Yankees): +820 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 18 games

+820 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 18 games Henry Bolte (Athletics): +880 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 14 games

+880 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 14 games Jose Caballero (Yankees): +1120 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 4 HR in 45 games (has homered in 8.9% of games)

+1120 to hit a HR | 4 HR in 45 games (has homered in 8.9% of games) Darell Hernaiz (Athletics): +1300 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 1 HR in 35 games (has homered in 2.9% of games)

+1300 to hit a HR | 1 HR in 35 games (has homered in 2.9% of games) Jeff McNeil (Athletics): +1300 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 2 HR in 53 games (has homered in 3.8% of games)

Toronto Blue Jays at Baltimore Orioles