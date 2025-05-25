Sunday’s MLB Home Run Props - May 25

Will Kyle Schwarber or Bryce Harper go yard on Sunday? See their odds to hit a home run, as well as home run prop odds for all hitters in MLB play on May 25, in the article below.

Today's MLB Home Run Props

Philadelphia Phillies at Athletics

Kyle Schwarber (Phillies): +230 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 17 HR in 51 games (has homered in 31.4% of games)

+230 to hit a HR | 17 HR in 51 games (has homered in 31.4% of games) Bryce Harper (Phillies): +340 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 8 HR in 51 games (has homered in 15.7% of games)

+340 to hit a HR | 8 HR in 51 games (has homered in 15.7% of games) Brent Rooker (Athletics): +360 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 11 HR in 52 games (has homered in 21.2% of games)

+360 to hit a HR | 11 HR in 52 games (has homered in 21.2% of games) Trea Turner (Phillies): +420 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 4 HR in 49 games (has homered in 8.2% of games)

+420 to hit a HR | 4 HR in 49 games (has homered in 8.2% of games) J.T. Realmuto (Phillies): +420 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 5 HR in 42 games (has homered in 11.9% of games)

+420 to hit a HR | 5 HR in 42 games (has homered in 11.9% of games) Nick Castellanos (Phillies): +450 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 4 HR in 51 games (has homered in 7.8% of games)

+450 to hit a HR | 4 HR in 51 games (has homered in 7.8% of games) Shea Langeliers (Athletics): +460 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 9 HR in 46 games (has homered in 19.6% of games)

+460 to hit a HR | 9 HR in 46 games (has homered in 19.6% of games) Alec Bohm (Phillies): +560 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 3 HR in 48 games (has homered in 6.3% of games)

+560 to hit a HR | 3 HR in 48 games (has homered in 6.3% of games) Luis Urias (Athletics): +630 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 6 HR in 37 games (has homered in 16.2% of games)

+630 to hit a HR | 6 HR in 37 games (has homered in 16.2% of games) Tyler Soderstrom (Athletics): +680 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 10 HR in 52 games (has homered in 13.5% of games)

+680 to hit a HR | 10 HR in 52 games (has homered in 13.5% of games) Weston Wilson (Phillies): +700 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 10 games (has homered in 10% of games)

+700 to hit a HR | 1 HR in 10 games (has homered in 10% of games) Max Schuemann (Athletics): +870 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 24 games (has homered in 4.2% of games)

+870 to hit a HR | 1 HR in 24 games (has homered in 4.2% of games) Denzel Clarke (Athletics): +870 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 1 game

+870 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 1 game Miguel Andujar (Athletics): +870 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 3 HR in 38 games (has homered in 7.9% of games)

+870 to hit a HR | 3 HR in 38 games (has homered in 7.9% of games) Bryson Stott (Phillies): +900 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 4 HR in 44 games (has homered in 9.1% of games)

+900 to hit a HR | 4 HR in 44 games (has homered in 9.1% of games) Nick Kurtz (Athletics): +1060 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 5 HR in 27 games (has homered in 14.8% of games)

+1060 to hit a HR | 5 HR in 27 games (has homered in 14.8% of games) Jacob Wilson (Athletics): +1100 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 5 HR in 49 games (has homered in 8.2% of games)

+1100 to hit a HR | 5 HR in 49 games (has homered in 8.2% of games) Johan Rojas (Phillies): +1300 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 33 games (has homered in 3% of games)

+1300 to hit a HR | 1 HR in 33 games (has homered in 3% of games) Jhonny Pereda (Athletics): +10000 to hit a HR

+10000 to hit a HR Brandon Marsh (Phillies): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 30 games (has homered in 3.3% of games)

+10000 to hit a HR | 1 HR in 30 games (has homered in 3.3% of games) Rafael Marchan (Phillies): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 11 games

+10000 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 11 games Max Kepler (Phillies): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 5 HR in 46 games (has homered in 10.9% of games)

+10000 to hit a HR | 5 HR in 46 games (has homered in 10.9% of games) JJ Bleday (Athletics): +10000 to hit a HR

+10000 to hit a HR Gio Urshela (Athletics): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 31 games

+10000 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 31 games Edmundo Sosa (Phillies): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 23 games (has homered in 4.3% of games)

+10000 to hit a HR | 1 HR in 23 games (has homered in 4.3% of games) Lawrence Butler (Athletics): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 7 HR in 47 games (has homered in 14.9% of games)

Miami Marlins at Los Angeles Angels