MLB
Sunday’s MLB Home Run Props - May 25
Will Kyle Schwarber or Bryce Harper go yard on Sunday? See their odds to hit a home run, as well as home run prop odds for all hitters in MLB play on May 25, in the article below.
Today's MLB Home Run Props
Philadelphia Phillies at Athletics
- Kyle Schwarber (Phillies): +230 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 17 HR in 51 games (has homered in 31.4% of games)
- Bryce Harper (Phillies): +340 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 8 HR in 51 games (has homered in 15.7% of games)
- Brent Rooker (Athletics): +360 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 11 HR in 52 games (has homered in 21.2% of games)
- Trea Turner (Phillies): +420 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 4 HR in 49 games (has homered in 8.2% of games)
- J.T. Realmuto (Phillies): +420 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 5 HR in 42 games (has homered in 11.9% of games)
- Nick Castellanos (Phillies): +450 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 4 HR in 51 games (has homered in 7.8% of games)
- Shea Langeliers (Athletics): +460 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 9 HR in 46 games (has homered in 19.6% of games)
- Alec Bohm (Phillies): +560 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 3 HR in 48 games (has homered in 6.3% of games)
- Luis Urias (Athletics): +630 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 6 HR in 37 games (has homered in 16.2% of games)
- Tyler Soderstrom (Athletics): +680 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 10 HR in 52 games (has homered in 13.5% of games)
- Weston Wilson (Phillies): +700 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 10 games (has homered in 10% of games)
- Max Schuemann (Athletics): +870 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 24 games (has homered in 4.2% of games)
- Denzel Clarke (Athletics): +870 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 1 game
- Miguel Andujar (Athletics): +870 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 3 HR in 38 games (has homered in 7.9% of games)
- Bryson Stott (Phillies): +900 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 4 HR in 44 games (has homered in 9.1% of games)
- Nick Kurtz (Athletics): +1060 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 5 HR in 27 games (has homered in 14.8% of games)
- Jacob Wilson (Athletics): +1100 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 5 HR in 49 games (has homered in 8.2% of games)
- Johan Rojas (Phillies): +1300 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 33 games (has homered in 3% of games)
- Jhonny Pereda (Athletics): +10000 to hit a HR
- Brandon Marsh (Phillies): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 30 games (has homered in 3.3% of games)
- Rafael Marchan (Phillies): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 11 games
- Max Kepler (Phillies): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 5 HR in 46 games (has homered in 10.9% of games)
- JJ Bleday (Athletics): +10000 to hit a HR
- Gio Urshela (Athletics): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 31 games
- Edmundo Sosa (Phillies): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 23 games (has homered in 4.3% of games)
- Lawrence Butler (Athletics): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 7 HR in 47 games (has homered in 14.9% of games)
Miami Marlins at Los Angeles Angels
- Logan O'Hoppe (Angels): +340 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 14 HR in 44 games (has homered in 29.5% of games)
- Zach Neto (Angels): +350 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 8 HR in 32 games (has homered in 25% of games)
- Taylor Ward (Angels): +390 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 15 HR in 49 games (has homered in 28.6% of games)
- Jorge Soler (Angels): +420 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 7 HR in 47 games (has homered in 14.9% of games)
- Yoan Moncada (Angels): +450 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 4 HR in 23 games (has homered in 17.4% of games)
- Jo Adell (Angels): +520 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 6 HR in 40 games (has homered in 12.5% of games)
- Matt Mervis (Marlins): +520 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 7 HR in 39 games (has homered in 15.4% of games)
- Kyle Stowers (Marlins): +560 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 10 HR in 47 games (has homered in 14.9% of games)
- Agustin Ramirez (Marlins): +630 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 6 HR in 26 games (has homered in 19.2% of games)
- Connor Norby (Marlins): +630 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 2 HR in 29 games (has homered in 6.9% of games)
- Kyren Paris (Angels): +680 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 6 HR in 41 games (has homered in 12.2% of games)
- Jesus Sanchez (Marlins): +680 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 2 HR in 31 games (has homered in 6.5% of games)
- Eric Wagaman (Marlins): +830 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 4 HR in 45 games (has homered in 8.9% of games)
- Nolan Schanuel (Angels): +870 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 3 HR in 48 games (has homered in 6.3% of games)
- Luis Rengifo (Angels): +1000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 45 games (has homered in 2.2% of games)
- Otto Lopez (Marlins): +1000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 3 HR in 33 games (has homered in 9.1% of games)
- Javier Sanoja (Marlins): +1700 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 33 games (has homered in 2.9% of games)
- Derek Hill (Marlins): +1800 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 2 HR in 20 games (has homered in 10% of games)
- Matt Lugo (Angels): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 3 HR in 11 games (has homered in 27.3% of games)
- Graham Pauley (Marlins): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 26 games