Mets vs Dodgers Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for May 25

The MLB's Sunday slate includes the New York Mets taking on the Los Angeles Dodgers.

Mets vs Dodgers Game Info

New York Mets (31-21) vs. Los Angeles Dodgers (32-20)

Date: Sunday, May 25, 2025

Sunday, May 25, 2025 Time: 7:10 p.m. ET

7:10 p.m. ET Venue: Citi Field -- Queens, New York

Citi Field -- Queens, New York Coverage: ESPN

Mets vs Dodgers Odds & Moneyline

Moneyline: NYM: (-136) | LAD: (+116)

NYM: (-136) | LAD: (+116) Spread: NYM: -1.5 (+136) | LAD: +1.5 (-164)

NYM: -1.5 (+136) | LAD: +1.5 (-164) Total: 8.5 -- Over: (-115) | Under: (-105)

Mets vs Dodgers Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Kodai Senga (Mets) - 4-3, 1.43 ERA vs Landon Knack (Dodgers) - 2-1, 6.17 ERA

The Mets will give the nod to Kodai Senga (4-3) versus the Dodgers and Landon Knack (2-1). Senga's team is 4-5-0 against the spread this season in his starts. Senga's team has a record of 5-4 this season when he starts and they are the favorite on the moneyline. The Dodgers are 2-2-0 ATS in Knack's four starts that had a set spread. The Dodgers have always been the moneyline underdog when Knack starts this season.

Mets vs Dodgers Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Mets win (53.1%)

Mets vs Dodgers Moneyline

Los Angeles is a +116 underdog on the moneyline, while New York is a -136 favorite at home.

Mets vs Dodgers Spread

The Dodgers are +1.5 on the spread (-164 to cover), and New York is +136 to cover the runline.

Mets vs Dodgers Over/Under

Mets versus Dodgers on May 25 has an over/under of 8.5 runs, with the odds on the over -115 and the under set at -105.

Mets vs Dodgers Betting Trends

The Mets have been favorites in 36 games this season and have come away with the win 23 times (63.9%) in those contests.

New York has a record of 15-9 in contests when bookmakers favor them by -136 or more on the moneyline.

The Mets and their opponents have gone over in 18 of their 51 games with a total set by sportsbooks this season.

The Mets are 24-27-0 against the spread in their 51 games that had a posted line this season.

The Dodgers are 3-4 in games they were the underdog on the moneyline (winning 42.9% of those games).

Los Angeles has not yet played a game with moneyline odds of +116 or longer.

The Dodgers have played in 51 games with a set over/under, and have combined with opponents to go over the total 28 times (28-22-1).

The Dodgers have a 24-27-0 record against the spread this season (covering 47.1% of the time).

Mets Player Leaders

Francisco Lindor leads New York with a slugging percentage of .463, fueled by 19 extra-base hits. He has a .273 batting average and an on-base percentage of .352.

Among qualified batters in MLB, he is 53rd in batting average, 48th in on-base percentage, and 52nd in slugging.

Pete Alonso leads New York in OBP (.393), slugging percentage (.526) and total hits (56) this season. He's batting .292.

He ranks 25th in batting average, 10th in on-base percentage and 18th in slugging in the major leagues.

Juan Soto has 45 hits this season and has a slash line of .241/.370/.422.

Brandon Nimmo has been key for New York with 38 hits, an OBP of .274 plus a slugging percentage of .397.

Dodgers Player Leaders

Shohei Ohtani has racked up a slugging percentage of .631 and has 60 hits, both team-high numbers for the Dodgers. He's batting .296 and with an on-base percentage of .390.

Including all qualifying hitters in MLB, he ranks 20th in batting average, 12th in on-base percentage and second in slugging percentage.

Mookie Betts is batting .259 with five doubles, a triple, eight home runs and 24 walks. He's slugging .423 with an on-base percentage of .343.

His batting average is 76th among all qualified players, his on-base percentage ranks 63rd, and he is 78th in slugging.

Freddie Freeman is hitting .351 with 13 doubles, a triple, nine home runs and 18 walks.

Teoscar Hernandez is hitting .308 with 12 doubles, 10 home runs and five walks.

Mets vs Dodgers Head to Head

5/24/2025: 5-2 NYM (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -122, Underdog Moneyline: +104)

5-2 NYM (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -122, Underdog Moneyline: +104) 5/23/2025: 7-5 LAD (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104)

7-5 LAD (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104) 10/20/2024: 10-5 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -146, Underdog Moneyline: +124)

10-5 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -146, Underdog Moneyline: +124) 10/18/2024: 12-6 NYM (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -134, Underdog Moneyline: +114)

12-6 NYM (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -134, Underdog Moneyline: +114) 10/17/2024: 10-2 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -132, Underdog Moneyline: +112)

10-2 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -132, Underdog Moneyline: +112) 10/16/2024: 8-0 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104)

8-0 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104) 10/14/2024: 7-3 NYM (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -152, Underdog Moneyline: +128)

7-3 NYM (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -152, Underdog Moneyline: +128) 10/13/2024: 9-0 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -158, Underdog Moneyline: +134)

9-0 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -158, Underdog Moneyline: +134) 5/29/2024: 10-3 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: -100)

10-3 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: -100) 5/28/2024: 3-0 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -124, Underdog Moneyline: +106)

