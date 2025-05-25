Phillies vs Athletics Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for May 25

Odds updated as of 12:12 a.m.

The Sunday slate in MLB includes a matchup between the Philadelphia Phillies and the Athletics.

Phillies vs Athletics Game Info

Philadelphia Phillies (33-18) vs. Athletics (22-30)

Date: Sunday, May 25, 2025

Sunday, May 25, 2025 Time: 4:05 p.m. ET

4:05 p.m. ET Venue: Sutter Health Park -- West Sacramento, California

Sutter Health Park -- West Sacramento, California Coverage: NBCS-CA and NBCS-PH

Phillies vs Athletics Odds & Moneyline

Moneyline: PHI: (-176) | OAK: (+148)

PHI: (-176) | OAK: (+148) Spread: PHI: -1.5 (-118) | OAK: +1.5 (-102)

PHI: -1.5 (-118) | OAK: +1.5 (-102) Total: 9.5 -- Over: (-122) | Under: (-100)

Phillies vs Athletics Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Jesús Luzardo (Phillies) - 5-0, 1.95 ERA vs Gunnar Hoglund (Athletics) - 1-2, 5.06 ERA

The Phillies will call on Jesus Luzardo (5-0) against the Athletics and Gunnar Hoglund (1-2). Luzardo's team is 5-5-0 against the spread in his starts this season. Luzardo's team has been victorious in 87.5% of the games he's started as the moneyline favorite with a record of 7-1. When Hoglund starts, the Athletics have gone 2-2-0 against the spread. The Athletics were named the moneyline underdog for two Hoglund starts this season -- they lost both.

Phillies vs Athletics Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Phillies win (63%)

Phillies vs Athletics Moneyline

The Phillies vs Athletics moneyline has the Phillies as a -176 favorite, while the Athletics are a +148 underdog at home.

Phillies vs Athletics Spread

The Phillies are 1.5-run favorites on the runline against the Athletics. The Phillies are -118 to cover, while the Athletics are -102 to cover.

Phillies vs Athletics Over/Under

Phillies versus Athletics, on May 25, has an over/under of 9.5, with the over being -122 and the under -100.

Phillies vs Athletics Betting Trends

The Phillies have been favorites in 41 games this season and have come away with the win 27 times (65.9%) in those contests.

This year, the Phillies have won 16 of 18 games when listed as at least -176 or better on the moneyline.

The Phillies and their opponents have hit the over in 21 of their 49 games with a total this season.

In 49 games with a line this season, the Phillies have a mark of 27-22-0 against the spread.

The Athletics have won 34.4% of the games this season they were the moneyline underdog (11-21).

The Athletics have a record of 1-7 when they have played as a moneyline underdog with odds of +148 or longer (12.5%).

The Athletics have played in 52 games with a set over/under, and have combined with their opponents to go over the total 28 times (28-21-3).

The Athletics have a 25-27-0 record ATS this season.

Phillies Player Leaders

Kyle Schwarber leads Philadelphia in OBP (.394) and total hits (46) this season. He's batting .251 batting average while slugging .563.

Among all qualifying batters, he is 89th in batting average, his on-base percentage ranks ninth, and he is eighth in slugging.

Bryce Harper is hitting .271 with 13 doubles, eight home runs and 33 walks. He's slugging .464 with an on-base percentage of .380.

Among qualifying hitters, his batting average places him 59th, his on-base percentage 20th, and his slugging percentage 50th.

Trea Turner has hit four homers with a team-high .433 SLG this season.

Bryson Stott is batting .259 with a .321 OBP and 24 RBI for Philadelphia this season.

Athletics Player Leaders

Jacob Wilson has a .374 on-base percentage and a .466 slugging percentage, both team-high marks for the Athletics. He's batting .335.

Including all the qualified players in MLB, his batting average ranks fifth, his on-base percentage ranks 27th, and he is 49th in slugging.

Tyler Soderstrom paces his team with 55 hits. He has a batting average of .275 while slugging .475 with an on-base percentage of .339.

Including all qualified hitters, his batting average places him 47th, his on-base percentage ranks 66th, and he is 42nd in slugging.

Brent Rooker is batting .245 with eight doubles, a triple, 11 home runs and 18 walks.

Shea Langeliers is batting .244 with six doubles, nine home runs and 18 walks.

Phillies vs Athletics Head to Head

5/23/2025: 4-3 PHI (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -215, Underdog Moneyline: +180)

4-3 PHI (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -215, Underdog Moneyline: +180) 7/14/2024: 18-3 OAK (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -240, Underdog Moneyline: +198)

18-3 OAK (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -240, Underdog Moneyline: +198) 7/13/2024: 11-5 PHI (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -196, Underdog Moneyline: +164)

11-5 PHI (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -196, Underdog Moneyline: +164) 7/12/2024: 6-2 OAK (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -255, Underdog Moneyline: +210)

6-2 OAK (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -255, Underdog Moneyline: +210) 6/18/2023: 3-2 PHI (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -215, Underdog Moneyline: +180)

3-2 PHI (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -215, Underdog Moneyline: +180) 6/17/2023: 3-2 PHI (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -180, Underdog Moneyline: +152)

3-2 PHI (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -180, Underdog Moneyline: +152) 6/16/2023: 6-1 PHI (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120)

6-1 PHI (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120) 4/10/2022: 4-1 OAK (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -235, Underdog Moneyline: +194)

4-1 OAK (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -235, Underdog Moneyline: +194) 4/9/2022: 4-2 PHI (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -210, Underdog Moneyline: +176)

4-2 PHI (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -210, Underdog Moneyline: +176) 4/8/2022: 9-5 PHI (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -196, Underdog Moneyline: +164)

