Angels vs Marlins Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for May 25

The Los Angeles Angels are among the MLB teams playing on Sunday, versus the Miami Marlins.

Angels vs Marlins Game Info

Los Angeles Angels (25-25) vs. Miami Marlins (19-30)

Date: Sunday, May 25, 2025

Sunday, May 25, 2025 Time: 4:07 p.m. ET

4:07 p.m. ET Venue: Angel Stadium -- Anaheim, California

Angel Stadium -- Anaheim, California Coverage: FDSW and FDSFL

Angels vs Marlins Odds & Moneyline

Moneyline: LAA: (-130) | MIA: (+110)

LAA: (-130) | MIA: (+110) Spread: LAA: -1.5 (+140) | MIA: +1.5 (-170)

LAA: -1.5 (+140) | MIA: +1.5 (-170) Total: 9 -- Over: (-122) | Under: (-100)

Angels vs Marlins Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Kyle Hendricks (Angels) - 2-5, 5.32 ERA vs Edward Cabrera (Marlins) - 0-1, 5.50 ERA

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Angels will send Kyle Hendricks (2-5) to the mound, while Edward Cabrera (0-1) will get the nod for the Marlins. Hendricks' team is 5-4-0 against the spread in his starts this season. Hendricks has yet to start a game this season when his team was the moneyline favorite. When Cabrera starts, the Marlins are 5-2-0 against the spread. The Marlins are 2-4 in Cabrera's six starts this season that they were the underdog on the moneyline.

Angels vs Marlins Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Angels win (53.6%)

Angels vs Marlins Moneyline

The moneyline numbers for Angels vs. Marlins reveal Los Angeles as the favorite (-130) and Miami as the underdog (+110) on the road.

Angels vs Marlins Spread

The Marlins are +1.5 on the run line against the Angels. The Marlins are -170 to cover, and the Angels are +140.

Angels vs Marlins Over/Under

The over/under for Angels-Marlins on May 25 is 9. The over is -122, and the under is -100.

Angels vs Marlins Betting Trends

The Angels have been victorious in five of the nine contests they have been chosen as favorites in this season.

This season Los Angeles has been victorious three times in seven chances when named as a favorite of at least -130 on the moneyline.

The Angels' games have gone over the total in 29 of their 50 opportunities.

The Angels have an against the spread mark of 24-26-0 in 50 games with a line this season.

The Marlins have been the underdog on the moneyline 43 total times this season. They've gone 15-28 in those games.

When it has played as a moneyline underdog with odds of +110 or longer, Miami has an 11-25 record (winning only 30.6% of its games).

The Marlins have played in 49 games with an over/under set, and have combined with their opponents to go over the total 30 times (30-19-0).

The Marlins have a 26-23-0 record against the spread this season (covering 53.1% of the time).

Angels Player Leaders

Taylor Ward is batting .228 with 10 doubles, a triple, 15 home runs and 14 walks. He has an on-base percentage of .276 and a slugging percentage of .523.

Among qualified hitters in MLB, his batting average ranks 127th, his on-base percentage ranks 146th, and he is 19th in slugging.

Ward will look for his 10th straight game with a hit in this matchup. In his last 10 outings he is batting .375 with four doubles, a triple, six home runs, five walks and 15 RBIs.

Nolan Schanuel is slashing .280/.380/.402 this season and leads the Angels with an OPS of .783.

He ranks 40th in batting average, 20th in on-base percentage and 95th in slugging in the major leagues.

Schanuel enters this game looking to extend his two-game hit streak. In his last five games he is hitting .462 with two doubles, a home run, four walks and an RBI.

Zach Neto has collected 37 base hits, an OBP of .331 and a slugging percentage of .543 this season.

Logan O'Hoppe leads Los Angeles in total hits (43) this season while batting .274 with 16 extra-base hits.

O'Hoppe has safely hit in five straight games. In his last five games he is hitting .409 with a double, four home runs, a walk and seven RBIs.

Marlins Player Leaders

Kyle Stowers has accumulated an on-base percentage of .392, a slugging percentage of .566, and has 53 hits, all club-bests for the Marlins (while batting .319).

Including all the qualified hitters in the majors, his batting average is eighth, his on-base percentage ranks 12th, and he is seventh in slugging.

Stowers brings a 10-game hitting streak into this matchup. During his last 10 outings he is batting .432 with three doubles, a triple, three home runs, two walks and five RBIs.

Eric Wagaman is batting .253 with 10 doubles, a triple, four home runs and 12 walks. He's slugging .398 with an on-base percentage of .302.

Including all qualifying hitters, he is 83rd in batting average, 121st in on-base percentage and 103rd in slugging percentage.

Otto Lopez is batting .218 with five doubles, three home runs and 12 walks.

Liam Hicks has four doubles, a triple, four home runs and seven walks while batting .274.

Angels vs Marlins Head to Head

5/23/2025: 7-4 LAA (Favorite: Angels, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -156, Underdog Moneyline: +132)

7-4 LAA (Favorite: Angels, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -156, Underdog Moneyline: +132) 4/3/2024: 10-2 LAA (Favorite: Marlins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -110, Underdog Moneyline: -106)

10-2 LAA (Favorite: Marlins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -110, Underdog Moneyline: -106) 4/2/2024: 3-1 LAA (Favorite: Marlins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -144, Underdog Moneyline: +122)

3-1 LAA (Favorite: Marlins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -144, Underdog Moneyline: +122) 4/1/2024: 7-4 LAA (Favorite: Marlins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -108, Underdog Moneyline: -108)

7-4 LAA (Favorite: Marlins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -108, Underdog Moneyline: -108) 5/28/2023: 2-0 MIA (Favorite: Angels, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110)

2-0 MIA (Favorite: Angels, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110) 5/27/2023: 8-5 MIA (Favorite: Angels, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -215, Underdog Moneyline: +180)

8-5 MIA (Favorite: Angels, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -215, Underdog Moneyline: +180) 5/26/2023: 6-2 MIA (Favorite: Angels, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120)

6-2 MIA (Favorite: Angels, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120) 7/6/2022: 5-2 LAA (Favorite: Angels, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -162, Underdog Moneyline: +136)

5-2 LAA (Favorite: Angels, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -162, Underdog Moneyline: +136) 7/5/2022: 2-1 MIA (Favorite: Marlins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -148, Underdog Moneyline: +126)

2-1 MIA (Favorite: Marlins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -148, Underdog Moneyline: +126) 4/12/2022: 4-3 LAA (Favorite: Angels, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -162, Underdog Moneyline: +136)

