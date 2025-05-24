Saturday’s MLB Home Run Props - May 24

Will Royce Lewis or Ryan Jeffers go yard on Saturday? See their odds to hit a home run, as well as home run prop odds for all hitters in MLB play on May 24, in the article below.

Today's MLB Home Run Props

Kansas City Royals at Minnesota Twins

Royce Lewis (Twins): +500 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 14 games (has homered in 7.1% of games)

+500 to hit a HR | 1 HR in 14 games (has homered in 7.1% of games) Ryan Jeffers (Twins): +500 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 3 HR in 37 games (has homered in 8.1% of games)

+500 to hit a HR | 3 HR in 37 games (has homered in 8.1% of games) Bobby Witt Jr. (Royals): +520 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 5 HR in 51 games (has homered in 9.8% of games)

+520 to hit a HR | 5 HR in 51 games (has homered in 9.8% of games) Vinnie Pasquantino (Royals): +560 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 8 HR in 50 games (has homered in 16% of games)

+560 to hit a HR | 8 HR in 50 games (has homered in 16% of games) Carlos Correa (Twins): +600 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 2 HR in 40 games (has homered in 5% of games)

+600 to hit a HR | 2 HR in 40 games (has homered in 5% of games) Harrison Bader (Twins): +680 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 4 HR in 40 games (has homered in 10% of games)

+680 to hit a HR | 4 HR in 40 games (has homered in 10% of games) Ty France (Twins): +750 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 3 HR in 47 games (has homered in 6.4% of games)

+750 to hit a HR | 3 HR in 47 games (has homered in 6.4% of games) Trevor Larnach (Twins): +800 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 7 HR in 48 games (has homered in 14.6% of games)

+800 to hit a HR | 7 HR in 48 games (has homered in 14.6% of games) Brooks Lee (Twins): +800 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 4 HR in 33 games (has homered in 12.1% of games)

+800 to hit a HR | 4 HR in 33 games (has homered in 12.1% of games) Jonathan India (Royals): +830 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 45 games (has homered in 2.2% of games)

+830 to hit a HR | 1 HR in 45 games (has homered in 2.2% of games) Michael Massey (Royals): +870 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 2 HR in 45 games (has homered in 4.4% of games)

+870 to hit a HR | 2 HR in 45 games (has homered in 4.4% of games) Willi Castro (Twins): +900 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 2 HR in 30 games (has homered in 6.7% of games)

+900 to hit a HR | 2 HR in 30 games (has homered in 6.7% of games) Drew Waters (Royals): +1060 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 35 games (has homered in 2.9% of games)

+1060 to hit a HR | 1 HR in 35 games (has homered in 2.9% of games) Freddy Fermin (Royals): +1060 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 28 games (has homered in 3.6% of games)

+1060 to hit a HR | 1 HR in 28 games (has homered in 3.6% of games) Cavan Biggio (Royals): +1100 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 27 games (has homered in 3.7% of games)

+1100 to hit a HR | 1 HR in 27 games (has homered in 3.7% of games) Jonah Bride (Twins): +1100 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 28 games

+1100 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 28 games Maikel Garcia (Royals): +1200 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 5 HR in 49 games (has homered in 8.2% of games)

+1200 to hit a HR | 5 HR in 49 games (has homered in 8.2% of games) Kyle Isbel (Royals): +1300 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 3 HR in 40 games (has homered in 7.5% of games)

+1300 to hit a HR | 3 HR in 40 games (has homered in 7.5% of games) Kody Clemens (Twins): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 3 HR in 23 games (has homered in 13% of games)

+10000 to hit a HR | 3 HR in 23 games (has homered in 13% of games) Salvador Pérez (Royals): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 3 HR in 48 games (has homered in 6.3% of games)

+10000 to hit a HR | 3 HR in 48 games (has homered in 6.3% of games) Byron Buxton (Twins): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 10 HR in 41 games (has homered in 24.4% of games)

Arizona Diamondbacks at St. Louis Cardinals

Ketel Marte (Diamondbacks): +360 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 7 HR in 26 games (has homered in 19.2% of games)

+360 to hit a HR | 7 HR in 26 games (has homered in 19.2% of games) Corbin Carroll (Diamondbacks): +390 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 15 HR in 50 games (has homered in 24% of games)

+390 to hit a HR | 15 HR in 50 games (has homered in 24% of games) Eugenio Suárez (Diamondbacks): +400 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 14 HR in 50 games (has homered in 20% of games)

+400 to hit a HR | 14 HR in 50 games (has homered in 20% of games) Nolan Gorman (Cardinals): +450 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 27 games (has homered in 3.7% of games)

+450 to hit a HR | 1 HR in 27 games (has homered in 3.7% of games) Josh Naylor (Diamondbacks): +560 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 5 HR in 49 games (has homered in 10.2% of games)

+560 to hit a HR | 5 HR in 49 games (has homered in 10.2% of games) Lars Nootbaar (Cardinals): +600 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 7 HR in 48 games (has homered in 14.6% of games)

+600 to hit a HR | 7 HR in 48 games (has homered in 14.6% of games) Pavin Smith (Diamondbacks): +680 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 4 HR in 46 games (has homered in 8.7% of games)

+680 to hit a HR | 4 HR in 46 games (has homered in 8.7% of games) Iván Herrera (Cardinals): +700 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 5 HR in 18 games (has homered in 16.7% of games)

+700 to hit a HR | 5 HR in 18 games (has homered in 16.7% of games) Lourdes Gurriel Jr. (Diamondbacks): +750 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 8 HR in 46 games (has homered in 17.4% of games)

+750 to hit a HR | 8 HR in 46 games (has homered in 17.4% of games) Alec Burleson (Cardinals): +750 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 4 HR in 41 games (has homered in 9.8% of games)

+750 to hit a HR | 4 HR in 41 games (has homered in 9.8% of games) Nolan Arenado (Cardinals): +800 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 5 HR in 46 games (has homered in 10.9% of games)

+800 to hit a HR | 5 HR in 46 games (has homered in 10.9% of games) Masyn Winn (Cardinals): +870 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 5 HR in 37 games (has homered in 10.8% of games)

+870 to hit a HR | 5 HR in 37 games (has homered in 10.8% of games) Brendan Donovan (Cardinals): +900 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 3 HR in 48 games (has homered in 6.3% of games)

+900 to hit a HR | 3 HR in 48 games (has homered in 6.3% of games) Alek Thomas (Diamondbacks): +900 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 40 games (has homered in 2.5% of games)

+900 to hit a HR | 1 HR in 40 games (has homered in 2.5% of games) Pedro Pages (Cardinals): +900 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 3 HR in 33 games (has homered in 9.1% of games)

+900 to hit a HR | 3 HR in 33 games (has homered in 9.1% of games) Geraldo Perdomo (Diamondbacks): +1060 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 6 HR in 49 games (has homered in 12.2% of games)

+1060 to hit a HR | 6 HR in 49 games (has homered in 12.2% of games) Jose Herrera (Diamondbacks): +1100 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 17 games (has homered in 5.9% of games)

+1100 to hit a HR | 1 HR in 17 games (has homered in 5.9% of games) Victor Scott II (Cardinals): +1100 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 2 HR in 46 games (has homered in 4.3% of games)

+1100 to hit a HR | 2 HR in 46 games (has homered in 4.3% of games) Willson Contreras (Cardinals): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 6 HR in 49 games (has homered in 12.2% of games)

+10000 to hit a HR | 6 HR in 49 games (has homered in 12.2% of games) Gabriel Moreno (Diamondbacks): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 3 HR in 38 games (has homered in 7.9% of games)

Baltimore Orioles at Boston Red Sox

Gunnar Henderson (Orioles): +350 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 7 HR in 42 games (has homered in 16.7% of games)

+350 to hit a HR | 7 HR in 42 games (has homered in 16.7% of games) Rafael Devers (Red Sox): +440 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 12 HR in 52 games (has homered in 21.2% of games)

+440 to hit a HR | 12 HR in 52 games (has homered in 21.2% of games) Rob Refsnyder (Red Sox): +450 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 4 HR in 17 games (has homered in 23.5% of games)

+450 to hit a HR | 4 HR in 17 games (has homered in 23.5% of games) Ryan Mountcastle (Orioles): +600 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 2 HR in 46 games (has homered in 4.3% of games)

+600 to hit a HR | 2 HR in 46 games (has homered in 4.3% of games) Trevor Story (Red Sox): +600 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 6 HR in 48 games (has homered in 10.4% of games)

+600 to hit a HR | 6 HR in 48 games (has homered in 10.4% of games) Jackson Holliday (Orioles): +630 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 6 HR in 44 games (has homered in 11.4% of games)

+630 to hit a HR | 6 HR in 44 games (has homered in 11.4% of games) Cedric Mullins (Orioles): +630 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 10 HR in 46 games (has homered in 19.6% of games)

+630 to hit a HR | 10 HR in 46 games (has homered in 19.6% of games) Adley Rutschman (Orioles): +680 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 5 HR in 47 games (has homered in 8.5% of games)

+680 to hit a HR | 5 HR in 47 games (has homered in 8.5% of games) Abraham Toro (Red Sox): +680 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 9 games (has homered in 11.1% of games)

+680 to hit a HR | 1 HR in 9 games (has homered in 11.1% of games) Ryan O'Hearn (Orioles): +680 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 7 HR in 40 games (has homered in 17.5% of games)

+680 to hit a HR | 7 HR in 40 games (has homered in 17.5% of games) Ceddanne Rafaela (Red Sox): +700 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 2 HR in 45 games (has homered in 4.4% of games)

+700 to hit a HR | 2 HR in 45 games (has homered in 4.4% of games) Connor Wong (Red Sox): +750 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 14 games

+750 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 14 games Kristian Campbell (Red Sox): +750 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 5 HR in 43 games (has homered in 11.6% of games)

+750 to hit a HR | 5 HR in 43 games (has homered in 11.6% of games) Jarren Duran (Red Sox): +800 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 3 HR in 51 games (has homered in 5.9% of games)

+800 to hit a HR | 3 HR in 51 games (has homered in 5.9% of games) Emmanuel Rivera (Orioles): +870 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 15 games

+870 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 15 games Dylan Carlson (Orioles): +870 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 9 games

+870 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 9 games Nick Sogard (Red Sox): +1000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 10 games

+1000 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 10 games Maverick Handley (Orioles): +1200 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 7 games

+1200 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 7 games Wilyer Abreu (Red Sox): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 11 HR in 48 games (has homered in 18.8% of games)

+10000 to hit a HR | 11 HR in 48 games (has homered in 18.8% of games) Alex Bregman (Red Sox): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 11 HR in 51 games (has homered in 19.6% of games)

+10000 to hit a HR | 11 HR in 51 games (has homered in 19.6% of games) Ramon Laureano (Orioles): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 6 HR in 33 games (has homered in 15.2% of games)

+10000 to hit a HR | 6 HR in 33 games (has homered in 15.2% of games) Heston Kjerstad (Orioles): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 4 HR in 41 games (has homered in 9.8% of games)

+10000 to hit a HR | 4 HR in 41 games (has homered in 9.8% of games) Carlos Narvaez (Red Sox): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 5 HR in 37 games (has homered in 13.5% of games)

+10000 to hit a HR | 5 HR in 37 games (has homered in 13.5% of games) Ramón Urías (Orioles): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 2 HR in 29 games (has homered in 6.9% of games)

Seattle Mariners at Houston Astros

Cal Raleigh (Mariners): +280 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 16 HR in 49 games (has homered in 28.6% of games)

+280 to hit a HR | 16 HR in 49 games (has homered in 28.6% of games) Christian Walker (Astros): +430 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 5 HR in 49 games (has homered in 10.2% of games)

+430 to hit a HR | 5 HR in 49 games (has homered in 10.2% of games) Randy Arozarena (Mariners): +430 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 6 HR in 47 games (has homered in 12.8% of games)

+430 to hit a HR | 6 HR in 47 games (has homered in 12.8% of games) Julio Rodríguez (Mariners): +440 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 9 HR in 48 games (has homered in 18.8% of games)

+440 to hit a HR | 9 HR in 48 games (has homered in 18.8% of games) Jorge Polanco (Mariners): +460 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 10 HR in 38 games (has homered in 21.1% of games)

+460 to hit a HR | 10 HR in 38 games (has homered in 21.1% of games) Isaac Paredes (Astros): +540 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 10 HR in 49 games (has homered in 18.4% of games)

+540 to hit a HR | 10 HR in 49 games (has homered in 18.4% of games) Rowdy Tellez (Mariners): +540 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 8 HR in 40 games (has homered in 20% of games)

+540 to hit a HR | 8 HR in 40 games (has homered in 20% of games) Yainer Diaz (Astros): +630 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 5 HR in 44 games (has homered in 11.4% of games)

+630 to hit a HR | 5 HR in 44 games (has homered in 11.4% of games) Jeremy Pena (Astros): +750 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 6 HR in 50 games (has homered in 12% of games)

+750 to hit a HR | 6 HR in 50 games (has homered in 12% of games) Victor Caratini (Astros): +750 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 3 HR in 29 games (has homered in 10.3% of games)

+750 to hit a HR | 3 HR in 29 games (has homered in 10.3% of games) J.P. Crawford (Mariners): +800 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 4 HR in 47 games (has homered in 8.5% of games)

+800 to hit a HR | 4 HR in 47 games (has homered in 8.5% of games) Leody Taveras (Mariners): +800 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 2 HR in 41 games (has homered in 4.9% of games)

+800 to hit a HR | 2 HR in 41 games (has homered in 4.9% of games) Jose Altuve (Astros): +800 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 6 HR in 48 games (has homered in 10.4% of games)

+800 to hit a HR | 6 HR in 48 games (has homered in 10.4% of games) Cam Smith (Astros): +870 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 3 HR in 37 games (has homered in 5.4% of games)

+870 to hit a HR | 3 HR in 37 games (has homered in 5.4% of games) Jake Meyers (Astros): +900 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 3 HR in 44 games (has homered in 4.5% of games)

+900 to hit a HR | 3 HR in 44 games (has homered in 4.5% of games) Ben Williamson (Mariners): +1000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 31 games (has homered in 3.2% of games)

+1000 to hit a HR | 1 HR in 31 games (has homered in 3.2% of games) Mauricio Dubon (Astros): +1500 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 23 games (has homered in 4.3% of games)

+1500 to hit a HR | 1 HR in 23 games (has homered in 4.3% of games) Miles Mastrobuoni (Mariners): +1800 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 39 games

+1800 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 39 games Dylan Moore (Mariners): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 8 HR in 36 games (has homered in 19.4% of games)

+10000 to hit a HR | 8 HR in 36 games (has homered in 19.4% of games) Zach Dezenzo (Astros): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 26 games (has homered in 3.8% of games)

New York Yankees at Colorado Rockies