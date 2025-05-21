MLB
Wednesday’s MLB Home Run Props - May 21
Will Kyle Manzardo or José Ramírez go yard on Wednesday? See their odds to hit a home run, as well as home run prop odds for all hitters in MLB play on May 21, in the article below.
Today's MLB Home Run Props
Cleveland Guardians at Minnesota Twins
- Kyle Manzardo (Guardians): +420 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 10 HR in 41 games (has homered in 24.4% of games)
- José Ramírez (Guardians): +420 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 9 HR in 44 games (has homered in 15.9% of games)
- Ryan Jeffers (Twins): +460 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 3 HR in 35 games (has homered in 8.6% of games)
- Bo Naylor (Guardians): +460 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 6 HR in 35 games (has homered in 17.1% of games)
- Carlos Santana (Guardians): +470 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 4 HR in 44 games (has homered in 9.1% of games)
- Royce Lewis (Twins): +540 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 12 games (has homered in 8.3% of games)
- Carson McCusker (Twins): +560 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 1 game
- Harrison Bader (Twins): +560 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 4 HR in 38 games (has homered in 10.5% of games)
- Ty France (Twins): +600 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 3 HR in 46 games (has homered in 6.5% of games)
- Brooks Lee (Twins): +630 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 4 HR in 31 games (has homered in 12.9% of games)
- Trevor Larnach (Twins): +750 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 7 HR in 46 games (has homered in 15.2% of games)
- Angel Martinez (Guardians): +830 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 32 games (has homered in 3.1% of games)
- Gabriel Arias (Guardians): +870 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 4 HR in 42 games (has homered in 9.5% of games)
- Nolan Jones (Guardians): +900 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 2 HR in 40 games (has homered in 5% of games)
- Willi Castro (Twins): +1000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 2 HR in 28 games (has homered in 7.1% of games)
- Jonah Bride (Twins): +1000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 26 games
- Steven Kwan (Guardians): +1100 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 4 HR in 46 games (has homered in 8.7% of games)
- Will Brennan (Guardians): +1300 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 5 games
- DaShawn Keirsey Jr. (Twins): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 17 games (has homered in 5.9% of games)
- Byron Buxton (Twins): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 10 HR in 41 games (has homered in 24.4% of games)
- Daniel Schneemann (Guardians): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 6 HR in 34 games (has homered in 14.7% of games)
- Kody Clemens (Twins): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 3 HR in 21 games (has homered in 14.3% of games)
Kansas City Royals at San Francisco Giants
- Bobby Witt Jr. (Royals): +500 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 5 HR in 49 games (has homered in 10.2% of games)
- Mike Yastrzemski (Giants): +560 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 5 HR in 43 games (has homered in 11.6% of games)
- Heliot Ramos (Giants): +600 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 8 HR in 47 games (has homered in 17% of games)
- Vinnie Pasquantino (Royals): +630 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 8 HR in 48 games (has homered in 16.7% of games)
- Willy Adames (Giants): +630 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 5 HR in 48 games (has homered in 8.3% of games)
- Casey Schmitt (Giants): +680 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 9 games
- Salvador Pérez (Royals): +680 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 2 HR in 46 games (has homered in 4.3% of games)
- Wilmer Flores (Giants): +830 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 10 HR in 47 games (has homered in 17% of games)
- Jung Hoo Lee (Giants): +900 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 6 HR in 47 games (has homered in 10.6% of games)
- Tyler Fitzgerald (Giants): +900 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 2 HR in 28 games (has homered in 7.1% of games)
- Jonathan India (Royals): +900 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 44 games (has homered in 2.3% of games)
- LaMonte Wade (Giants): +900 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 41 games (has homered in 2.4% of games)
- Michael Massey (Royals): +1000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 2 HR in 43 games (has homered in 4.7% of games)
- Maikel Garcia (Royals): +1100 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 5 HR in 47 games (has homered in 8.5% of games)
- Patrick Bailey (Giants): +1100 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 39 games
- Drew Waters (Royals): +1200 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 33 games (has homered in 3% of games)
- Cavan Biggio (Royals): +1400 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 26 games (has homered in 3.8% of games)
- Kyle Isbel (Royals): +1700 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 3 HR in 38 games (has homered in 7.9% of games)
- Matt Chapman (Giants): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 8 HR in 48 games (has homered in 16.7% of games)
