Wednesday’s MLB Home Run Props - May 21

Will Kyle Manzardo or José Ramírez go yard on Wednesday? See their odds to hit a home run, as well as home run prop odds for all hitters in MLB play on May 21, in the article below.

Today's MLB Home Run Props

Cleveland Guardians at Minnesota Twins

Kyle Manzardo (Guardians): +420 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 10 HR in 41 games (has homered in 24.4% of games)

+420 to hit a HR | 10 HR in 41 games (has homered in 24.4% of games) José Ramírez (Guardians): +420 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 9 HR in 44 games (has homered in 15.9% of games)

+420 to hit a HR | 9 HR in 44 games (has homered in 15.9% of games) Ryan Jeffers (Twins): +460 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 3 HR in 35 games (has homered in 8.6% of games)

+460 to hit a HR | 3 HR in 35 games (has homered in 8.6% of games) Bo Naylor (Guardians): +460 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 6 HR in 35 games (has homered in 17.1% of games)

+460 to hit a HR | 6 HR in 35 games (has homered in 17.1% of games) Carlos Santana (Guardians): +470 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 4 HR in 44 games (has homered in 9.1% of games)

+470 to hit a HR | 4 HR in 44 games (has homered in 9.1% of games) Royce Lewis (Twins): +540 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 12 games (has homered in 8.3% of games)

+540 to hit a HR | 1 HR in 12 games (has homered in 8.3% of games) Carson McCusker (Twins): +560 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 1 game

+560 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 1 game Harrison Bader (Twins): +560 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 4 HR in 38 games (has homered in 10.5% of games)

+560 to hit a HR | 4 HR in 38 games (has homered in 10.5% of games) Ty France (Twins): +600 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 3 HR in 46 games (has homered in 6.5% of games)

+600 to hit a HR | 3 HR in 46 games (has homered in 6.5% of games) Brooks Lee (Twins): +630 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 4 HR in 31 games (has homered in 12.9% of games)

+630 to hit a HR | 4 HR in 31 games (has homered in 12.9% of games) Trevor Larnach (Twins): +750 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 7 HR in 46 games (has homered in 15.2% of games)

+750 to hit a HR | 7 HR in 46 games (has homered in 15.2% of games) Angel Martinez (Guardians): +830 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 32 games (has homered in 3.1% of games)

+830 to hit a HR | 1 HR in 32 games (has homered in 3.1% of games) Gabriel Arias (Guardians): +870 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 4 HR in 42 games (has homered in 9.5% of games)

+870 to hit a HR | 4 HR in 42 games (has homered in 9.5% of games) Nolan Jones (Guardians): +900 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 2 HR in 40 games (has homered in 5% of games)

+900 to hit a HR | 2 HR in 40 games (has homered in 5% of games) Willi Castro (Twins): +1000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 2 HR in 28 games (has homered in 7.1% of games)

+1000 to hit a HR | 2 HR in 28 games (has homered in 7.1% of games) Jonah Bride (Twins): +1000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 26 games

+1000 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 26 games Steven Kwan (Guardians): +1100 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 4 HR in 46 games (has homered in 8.7% of games)

+1100 to hit a HR | 4 HR in 46 games (has homered in 8.7% of games) Will Brennan (Guardians): +1300 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 5 games

+1300 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 5 games DaShawn Keirsey Jr. (Twins): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 17 games (has homered in 5.9% of games)

+10000 to hit a HR | 1 HR in 17 games (has homered in 5.9% of games) Byron Buxton (Twins): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 10 HR in 41 games (has homered in 24.4% of games)

+10000 to hit a HR | 10 HR in 41 games (has homered in 24.4% of games) Daniel Schneemann (Guardians): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 6 HR in 34 games (has homered in 14.7% of games)

+10000 to hit a HR | 6 HR in 34 games (has homered in 14.7% of games) Kody Clemens (Twins): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 3 HR in 21 games (has homered in 14.3% of games)

Kansas City Royals at San Francisco Giants

Bobby Witt Jr. (Royals): +500 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 5 HR in 49 games (has homered in 10.2% of games)

+500 to hit a HR | 5 HR in 49 games (has homered in 10.2% of games) Mike Yastrzemski (Giants): +560 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 5 HR in 43 games (has homered in 11.6% of games)

+560 to hit a HR | 5 HR in 43 games (has homered in 11.6% of games) Heliot Ramos (Giants): +600 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 8 HR in 47 games (has homered in 17% of games)

+600 to hit a HR | 8 HR in 47 games (has homered in 17% of games) Vinnie Pasquantino (Royals): +630 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 8 HR in 48 games (has homered in 16.7% of games)

+630 to hit a HR | 8 HR in 48 games (has homered in 16.7% of games) Willy Adames (Giants): +630 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 5 HR in 48 games (has homered in 8.3% of games)

+630 to hit a HR | 5 HR in 48 games (has homered in 8.3% of games) Casey Schmitt (Giants): +680 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 9 games

+680 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 9 games Salvador Pérez (Royals): +680 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 2 HR in 46 games (has homered in 4.3% of games)

+680 to hit a HR | 2 HR in 46 games (has homered in 4.3% of games) Wilmer Flores (Giants): +830 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 10 HR in 47 games (has homered in 17% of games)

+830 to hit a HR | 10 HR in 47 games (has homered in 17% of games) Jung Hoo Lee (Giants): +900 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 6 HR in 47 games (has homered in 10.6% of games)

+900 to hit a HR | 6 HR in 47 games (has homered in 10.6% of games) Tyler Fitzgerald (Giants): +900 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 2 HR in 28 games (has homered in 7.1% of games)

+900 to hit a HR | 2 HR in 28 games (has homered in 7.1% of games) Jonathan India (Royals): +900 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 44 games (has homered in 2.3% of games)

+900 to hit a HR | 1 HR in 44 games (has homered in 2.3% of games) LaMonte Wade (Giants): +900 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 41 games (has homered in 2.4% of games)

+900 to hit a HR | 1 HR in 41 games (has homered in 2.4% of games) Michael Massey (Royals): +1000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 2 HR in 43 games (has homered in 4.7% of games)

+1000 to hit a HR | 2 HR in 43 games (has homered in 4.7% of games) Maikel Garcia (Royals): +1100 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 5 HR in 47 games (has homered in 8.5% of games)

+1100 to hit a HR | 5 HR in 47 games (has homered in 8.5% of games) Patrick Bailey (Giants): +1100 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 39 games

+1100 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 39 games Drew Waters (Royals): +1200 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 33 games (has homered in 3% of games)

+1200 to hit a HR | 1 HR in 33 games (has homered in 3% of games) Cavan Biggio (Royals): +1400 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 26 games (has homered in 3.8% of games)

+1400 to hit a HR | 1 HR in 26 games (has homered in 3.8% of games) Kyle Isbel (Royals): +1700 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 3 HR in 38 games (has homered in 7.9% of games)

+1700 to hit a HR | 3 HR in 38 games (has homered in 7.9% of games) Matt Chapman (Giants): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 8 HR in 48 games (has homered in 16.7% of games)

Cleveland Guardians at Minnesota Twins