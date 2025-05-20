Tuesday’s MLB Home Run Props - May 20

Will Matt Chapman or Bobby Witt Jr. go yard on Tuesday? See their odds to hit a home run, as well as home run prop odds for all hitters in MLB play on May 20, in the article below.

Today's MLB Home Run Props

Kansas City Royals at San Francisco Giants

Matt Chapman (Giants): +500 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 8 HR in 48 games (has homered in 16.7% of games)

+500 to hit a HR | 8 HR in 48 games (has homered in 16.7% of games) Bobby Witt Jr. (Royals): +560 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 5 HR in 49 games (has homered in 10.2% of games)

+560 to hit a HR | 5 HR in 49 games (has homered in 10.2% of games) Mike Yastrzemski (Giants): +560 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 5 HR in 43 games (has homered in 11.6% of games)

+560 to hit a HR | 5 HR in 43 games (has homered in 11.6% of games) Willy Adames (Giants): +600 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 5 HR in 48 games (has homered in 8.3% of games)

+600 to hit a HR | 5 HR in 48 games (has homered in 8.3% of games) Vinnie Pasquantino (Royals): +600 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 8 HR in 48 games (has homered in 16.7% of games)

+600 to hit a HR | 8 HR in 48 games (has homered in 16.7% of games) Heliot Ramos (Giants): +630 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 8 HR in 47 games (has homered in 17% of games)

+630 to hit a HR | 8 HR in 47 games (has homered in 17% of games) Wilmer Flores (Giants): +630 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 10 HR in 47 games (has homered in 17% of games)

+630 to hit a HR | 10 HR in 47 games (has homered in 17% of games) Salvador Pérez (Royals): +750 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 2 HR in 46 games (has homered in 4.3% of games)

+750 to hit a HR | 2 HR in 46 games (has homered in 4.3% of games) Jonathan India (Royals): +830 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 44 games (has homered in 2.3% of games)

+830 to hit a HR | 1 HR in 44 games (has homered in 2.3% of games) LaMonte Wade (Giants): +870 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 41 games (has homered in 2.4% of games)

+870 to hit a HR | 1 HR in 41 games (has homered in 2.4% of games) Tyler Fitzgerald (Giants): +900 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 2 HR in 28 games (has homered in 7.1% of games)

+900 to hit a HR | 2 HR in 28 games (has homered in 7.1% of games) Michael Massey (Royals): +900 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 2 HR in 43 games (has homered in 4.7% of games)

+900 to hit a HR | 2 HR in 43 games (has homered in 4.7% of games) Kyle Isbel (Royals): +1000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 3 HR in 38 games (has homered in 7.9% of games)

+1000 to hit a HR | 3 HR in 38 games (has homered in 7.9% of games) Jung Hoo Lee (Giants): +1000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 6 HR in 47 games (has homered in 10.6% of games)

+1000 to hit a HR | 6 HR in 47 games (has homered in 10.6% of games) Cavan Biggio (Royals): +1060 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 26 games (has homered in 3.8% of games)

+1060 to hit a HR | 1 HR in 26 games (has homered in 3.8% of games) Maikel Garcia (Royals): +1100 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 5 HR in 47 games (has homered in 8.5% of games)

+1100 to hit a HR | 5 HR in 47 games (has homered in 8.5% of games) Patrick Bailey (Giants): +1100 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 39 games

+1100 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 39 games Drew Waters (Royals): +1100 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 33 games (has homered in 3% of games)

Cleveland Guardians at Minnesota Twins

Kyle Manzardo (Guardians): +420 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 10 HR in 41 games (has homered in 24.4% of games)

+420 to hit a HR | 10 HR in 41 games (has homered in 24.4% of games) José Ramírez (Guardians): +420 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 9 HR in 44 games (has homered in 15.9% of games)

+420 to hit a HR | 9 HR in 44 games (has homered in 15.9% of games) Bo Naylor (Guardians): +460 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 6 HR in 35 games (has homered in 17.1% of games)

+460 to hit a HR | 6 HR in 35 games (has homered in 17.1% of games) Ryan Jeffers (Twins): +460 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 3 HR in 35 games (has homered in 8.6% of games)

+460 to hit a HR | 3 HR in 35 games (has homered in 8.6% of games) Carlos Santana (Guardians): +470 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 4 HR in 44 games (has homered in 9.1% of games)

+470 to hit a HR | 4 HR in 44 games (has homered in 9.1% of games) Royce Lewis (Twins): +540 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 12 games (has homered in 8.3% of games)

+540 to hit a HR | 1 HR in 12 games (has homered in 8.3% of games) Carson McCusker (Twins): +560 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 1 game

+560 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 1 game Harrison Bader (Twins): +560 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 4 HR in 38 games (has homered in 10.5% of games)

+560 to hit a HR | 4 HR in 38 games (has homered in 10.5% of games) Ty France (Twins): +600 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 3 HR in 46 games (has homered in 6.5% of games)

+600 to hit a HR | 3 HR in 46 games (has homered in 6.5% of games) Brooks Lee (Twins): +630 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 4 HR in 31 games (has homered in 12.9% of games)

+630 to hit a HR | 4 HR in 31 games (has homered in 12.9% of games) Trevor Larnach (Twins): +750 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 7 HR in 46 games (has homered in 15.2% of games)

+750 to hit a HR | 7 HR in 46 games (has homered in 15.2% of games) Angel Martinez (Guardians): +830 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 32 games (has homered in 3.1% of games)

+830 to hit a HR | 1 HR in 32 games (has homered in 3.1% of games) Gabriel Arias (Guardians): +870 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 4 HR in 42 games (has homered in 9.5% of games)

+870 to hit a HR | 4 HR in 42 games (has homered in 9.5% of games) Nolan Jones (Guardians): +900 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 2 HR in 40 games (has homered in 5% of games)

+900 to hit a HR | 2 HR in 40 games (has homered in 5% of games) Jonah Bride (Twins): +1000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 26 games

+1000 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 26 games Willi Castro (Twins): +1000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 2 HR in 28 games (has homered in 7.1% of games)

+1000 to hit a HR | 2 HR in 28 games (has homered in 7.1% of games) Steven Kwan (Guardians): +1100 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 4 HR in 46 games (has homered in 8.7% of games)

+1100 to hit a HR | 4 HR in 46 games (has homered in 8.7% of games) Will Brennan (Guardians): +1300 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 5 games

+1300 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 5 games Byron Buxton (Twins): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 10 HR in 41 games (has homered in 24.4% of games)

+10000 to hit a HR | 10 HR in 41 games (has homered in 24.4% of games) Daniel Schneemann (Guardians): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 6 HR in 34 games (has homered in 14.7% of games)

+10000 to hit a HR | 6 HR in 34 games (has homered in 14.7% of games) DaShawn Keirsey Jr. (Twins): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 17 games (has homered in 5.9% of games)

+10000 to hit a HR | 1 HR in 17 games (has homered in 5.9% of games) Kody Clemens (Twins): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 3 HR in 21 games (has homered in 14.3% of games)

Cleveland Guardians at Minnesota Twins

José Ramírez (Guardians): +420 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 9 HR in 44 games (has homered in 15.9% of games)

+420 to hit a HR | 9 HR in 44 games (has homered in 15.9% of games) Kyle Manzardo (Guardians): +420 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 10 HR in 41 games (has homered in 24.4% of games)

+420 to hit a HR | 10 HR in 41 games (has homered in 24.4% of games) Bo Naylor (Guardians): +460 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 6 HR in 35 games (has homered in 17.1% of games)

+460 to hit a HR | 6 HR in 35 games (has homered in 17.1% of games) Ryan Jeffers (Twins): +460 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 3 HR in 35 games (has homered in 8.6% of games)

+460 to hit a HR | 3 HR in 35 games (has homered in 8.6% of games) Carlos Santana (Guardians): +470 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 4 HR in 44 games (has homered in 9.1% of games)

+470 to hit a HR | 4 HR in 44 games (has homered in 9.1% of games) Royce Lewis (Twins): +540 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 12 games (has homered in 8.3% of games)

+540 to hit a HR | 1 HR in 12 games (has homered in 8.3% of games) Harrison Bader (Twins): +560 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 4 HR in 38 games (has homered in 10.5% of games)

+560 to hit a HR | 4 HR in 38 games (has homered in 10.5% of games) Carson McCusker (Twins): +560 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 1 game

+560 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 1 game Ty France (Twins): +600 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 3 HR in 46 games (has homered in 6.5% of games)

+600 to hit a HR | 3 HR in 46 games (has homered in 6.5% of games) Brooks Lee (Twins): +630 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 4 HR in 31 games (has homered in 12.9% of games)

+630 to hit a HR | 4 HR in 31 games (has homered in 12.9% of games) Trevor Larnach (Twins): +750 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 7 HR in 46 games (has homered in 15.2% of games)

+750 to hit a HR | 7 HR in 46 games (has homered in 15.2% of games) Angel Martinez (Guardians): +830 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 32 games (has homered in 3.1% of games)

+830 to hit a HR | 1 HR in 32 games (has homered in 3.1% of games) Gabriel Arias (Guardians): +870 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 4 HR in 42 games (has homered in 9.5% of games)

+870 to hit a HR | 4 HR in 42 games (has homered in 9.5% of games) Nolan Jones (Guardians): +900 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 2 HR in 40 games (has homered in 5% of games)

+900 to hit a HR | 2 HR in 40 games (has homered in 5% of games) Willi Castro (Twins): +1000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 2 HR in 28 games (has homered in 7.1% of games)

+1000 to hit a HR | 2 HR in 28 games (has homered in 7.1% of games) Jonah Bride (Twins): +1000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 26 games

+1000 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 26 games Steven Kwan (Guardians): +1100 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 4 HR in 46 games (has homered in 8.7% of games)

+1100 to hit a HR | 4 HR in 46 games (has homered in 8.7% of games) Will Brennan (Guardians): +1300 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 5 games

+1300 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 5 games Kody Clemens (Twins): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 3 HR in 21 games (has homered in 14.3% of games)

+10000 to hit a HR | 3 HR in 21 games (has homered in 14.3% of games) DaShawn Keirsey Jr. (Twins): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 17 games (has homered in 5.9% of games)

+10000 to hit a HR | 1 HR in 17 games (has homered in 5.9% of games) Byron Buxton (Twins): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 10 HR in 41 games (has homered in 24.4% of games)

+10000 to hit a HR | 10 HR in 41 games (has homered in 24.4% of games) Daniel Schneemann (Guardians): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 6 HR in 34 games (has homered in 14.7% of games)

Chicago Cubs at Miami Marlins

Kyle Tucker (Cubs): +390 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 10 HR in 48 games (has homered in 20.8% of games)

+390 to hit a HR | 10 HR in 48 games (has homered in 20.8% of games) Seiya Suzuki (Cubs): +450 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 11 HR in 44 games (has homered in 20.5% of games)

+450 to hit a HR | 11 HR in 44 games (has homered in 20.5% of games) Kyle Stowers (Marlins): +470 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 10 HR in 44 games (has homered in 15.9% of games)

+470 to hit a HR | 10 HR in 44 games (has homered in 15.9% of games) Agustin Ramirez (Marlins): +480 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 6 HR in 23 games (has homered in 21.7% of games)

+480 to hit a HR | 6 HR in 23 games (has homered in 21.7% of games) Matt Mervis (Marlins): +500 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 7 HR in 36 games (has homered in 16.7% of games)

+500 to hit a HR | 7 HR in 36 games (has homered in 16.7% of games) Jesus Sanchez (Marlins): +520 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 2 HR in 28 games (has homered in 7.1% of games)

+520 to hit a HR | 2 HR in 28 games (has homered in 7.1% of games) Dansby Swanson (Cubs): +520 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 10 HR in 48 games (has homered in 20.8% of games)

+520 to hit a HR | 10 HR in 48 games (has homered in 20.8% of games) Carson Kelly (Cubs): +520 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 8 HR in 29 games (has homered in 20.7% of games)

+520 to hit a HR | 8 HR in 29 games (has homered in 20.7% of games) Pete Crow-Armstrong (Cubs): +560 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 12 HR in 48 games (has homered in 20.8% of games)

+560 to hit a HR | 12 HR in 48 games (has homered in 20.8% of games) Connor Norby (Marlins): +560 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 2 HR in 27 games (has homered in 7.4% of games)

+560 to hit a HR | 2 HR in 27 games (has homered in 7.4% of games) Eric Wagaman (Marlins): +750 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 3 HR in 42 games (has homered in 7.1% of games)

+750 to hit a HR | 3 HR in 42 games (has homered in 7.1% of games) Miguel Amaya (Cubs): +900 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 4 HR in 25 games (has homered in 16% of games)

+900 to hit a HR | 4 HR in 25 games (has homered in 16% of games) Otto Lopez (Marlins): +900 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 3 HR in 31 games (has homered in 9.7% of games)

+900 to hit a HR | 3 HR in 31 games (has homered in 9.7% of games) Justin Turner (Cubs): +1000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 28 games

+1000 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 28 games Liam Hicks (Marlins): +1060 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 4 HR in 28 games (has homered in 14.3% of games)

+1060 to hit a HR | 4 HR in 28 games (has homered in 14.3% of games) Matt Shaw (Cubs): +1060 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 19 games (has homered in 5.3% of games)

+1060 to hit a HR | 1 HR in 19 games (has homered in 5.3% of games) Javier Sanoja (Marlins): +1100 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 31 games (has homered in 3% of games)

+1100 to hit a HR | 1 HR in 31 games (has homered in 3% of games) Nico Hoerner (Cubs): +1400 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 44 games

+1400 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 44 games Jon Berti (Cubs): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 27 games

Texas Rangers at New York Yankees

Aaron Judge (Yankees): +182 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 15 HR in 46 games (has homered in 26.1% of games)

+182 to hit a HR | 15 HR in 46 games (has homered in 26.1% of games) Trent Grisham (Yankees): +340 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 12 HR in 37 games (has homered in 27% of games)

+340 to hit a HR | 12 HR in 37 games (has homered in 27% of games) Wyatt Langford (Rangers): +480 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 9 HR in 38 games (has homered in 23.7% of games)

+480 to hit a HR | 9 HR in 38 games (has homered in 23.7% of games) Paul Goldschmidt (Yankees): +500 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 5 HR in 46 games (has homered in 10.9% of games)

+500 to hit a HR | 5 HR in 46 games (has homered in 10.9% of games) Adolis Garcia (Rangers): +520 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 6 HR in 47 games (has homered in 12.8% of games)

+520 to hit a HR | 6 HR in 47 games (has homered in 12.8% of games) Austin Wells (Yankees): +520 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 8 HR in 39 games (has homered in 20.5% of games)

+520 to hit a HR | 8 HR in 39 games (has homered in 20.5% of games) Jake Burger (Rangers): +540 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 4 HR in 37 games (has homered in 10.8% of games)

+540 to hit a HR | 4 HR in 37 games (has homered in 10.8% of games) Cody Bellinger (Yankees): +560 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 7 HR in 42 games (has homered in 16.7% of games)

+560 to hit a HR | 7 HR in 42 games (has homered in 16.7% of games) Josh Jung (Rangers): +560 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 7 HR in 39 games (has homered in 15.4% of games)

+560 to hit a HR | 7 HR in 39 games (has homered in 15.4% of games) Jasson Domínguez (Yankees): +560 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 5 HR in 39 games (has homered in 7.7% of games)

+560 to hit a HR | 5 HR in 39 games (has homered in 7.7% of games) Joc Pederson (Rangers): +560 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 2 HR in 41 games (has homered in 4.9% of games)

+560 to hit a HR | 2 HR in 41 games (has homered in 4.9% of games) Jonah Heim (Rangers): +630 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 5 HR in 36 games (has homered in 11.1% of games)

+630 to hit a HR | 5 HR in 36 games (has homered in 11.1% of games) Marcus Semien (Rangers): +750 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 3 HR in 47 games (has homered in 6.4% of games)

+750 to hit a HR | 3 HR in 47 games (has homered in 6.4% of games) Anthony Volpe (Yankees): +750 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 6 HR in 45 games (has homered in 13.3% of games)

+750 to hit a HR | 6 HR in 45 games (has homered in 13.3% of games) Oswald Peraza (Yankees): +830 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 2 HR in 22 games (has homered in 9.1% of games)

+830 to hit a HR | 2 HR in 22 games (has homered in 9.1% of games) Josh Smith (Rangers): +870 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 4 HR in 38 games (has homered in 10.5% of games)

+870 to hit a HR | 4 HR in 38 games (has homered in 10.5% of games) DJ LeMahieu (Yankees): +1060 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 4 games (has homered in 25% of games)

+1060 to hit a HR | 1 HR in 4 games (has homered in 25% of games) Sam Haggerty (Rangers): +1100 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 7 games

+1100 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 7 games Kyle Higashioka (Rangers): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 20 games (has homered in 5% of games)

Arizona Diamondbacks at Los Angeles Dodgers

Shohei Ohtani (Dodgers): +158 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 17 HR in 46 games (has homered in 34.8% of games)

+158 to hit a HR | 17 HR in 46 games (has homered in 34.8% of games) Ketel Marte (Diamondbacks): +340 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 6 HR in 24 games (has homered in 16.7% of games)

+340 to hit a HR | 6 HR in 24 games (has homered in 16.7% of games) Freddie Freeman (Dodgers): +350 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 9 HR in 37 games (has homered in 24.3% of games)

+350 to hit a HR | 9 HR in 37 games (has homered in 24.3% of games) Corbin Carroll (Diamondbacks): +360 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 14 HR in 48 games (has homered in 22.9% of games)

+360 to hit a HR | 14 HR in 48 games (has homered in 22.9% of games) Teoscar Hernandez (Dodgers): +370 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 9 HR in 34 games (has homered in 23.5% of games)

+370 to hit a HR | 9 HR in 34 games (has homered in 23.5% of games) Eugenio Suárez (Diamondbacks): +370 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 14 HR in 48 games (has homered in 20.8% of games)

+370 to hit a HR | 14 HR in 48 games (has homered in 20.8% of games) Max Muncy (Dodgers): +390 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 3 HR in 45 games (has homered in 6.7% of games)

+390 to hit a HR | 3 HR in 45 games (has homered in 6.7% of games) Will Smith (Dodgers): +420 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 4 HR in 39 games (has homered in 10.3% of games)

+420 to hit a HR | 4 HR in 39 games (has homered in 10.3% of games) Mookie Betts (Dodgers): +440 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 8 HR in 45 games (has homered in 13.3% of games)

+440 to hit a HR | 8 HR in 45 games (has homered in 13.3% of games) Tommy Edman (Dodgers): +450 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 8 HR in 32 games (has homered in 25% of games)

+450 to hit a HR | 8 HR in 32 games (has homered in 25% of games) Michael Conforto (Dodgers): +500 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 2 HR in 45 games (has homered in 4.4% of games)

+500 to hit a HR | 2 HR in 45 games (has homered in 4.4% of games) Josh Naylor (Diamondbacks): +560 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 5 HR in 47 games (has homered in 10.6% of games)

+560 to hit a HR | 5 HR in 47 games (has homered in 10.6% of games) Pavin Smith (Diamondbacks): +560 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 4 HR in 44 games (has homered in 9.1% of games)

+560 to hit a HR | 4 HR in 44 games (has homered in 9.1% of games) Lourdes Gurriel Jr. (Diamondbacks): +560 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 8 HR in 44 games (has homered in 18.2% of games)

+560 to hit a HR | 8 HR in 44 games (has homered in 18.2% of games) Gabriel Moreno (Diamondbacks): +900 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 2 HR in 36 games (has homered in 5.6% of games)

+900 to hit a HR | 2 HR in 36 games (has homered in 5.6% of games) Alek Thomas (Diamondbacks): +1000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 38 games (has homered in 2.6% of games)

+1000 to hit a HR | 1 HR in 38 games (has homered in 2.6% of games) Geraldo Perdomo (Diamondbacks): +1060 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 6 HR in 47 games (has homered in 12.8% of games)

+1060 to hit a HR | 6 HR in 47 games (has homered in 12.8% of games) Andy Pages (Dodgers): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 9 HR in 44 games (has homered in 20.5% of games)

+10000 to hit a HR | 9 HR in 44 games (has homered in 20.5% of games) Miguel Rojas (Dodgers): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 27 games (has homered in 3.7% of games)

+10000 to hit a HR | 1 HR in 27 games (has homered in 3.7% of games) Kiké Hernández (Dodgers): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 7 HR in 34 games (has homered in 20.6% of games)

Philadelphia Phillies at Colorado Rockies

Kyle Schwarber (Phillies): +240 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 16 HR in 47 games (has homered in 31.9% of games)

+240 to hit a HR | 16 HR in 47 games (has homered in 31.9% of games) Bryce Harper (Phillies): +420 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 7 HR in 47 games (has homered in 14.9% of games)

+420 to hit a HR | 7 HR in 47 games (has homered in 14.9% of games) Hunter Goodman (Rockies): +500 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 7 HR in 44 games (has homered in 15.9% of games)

+500 to hit a HR | 7 HR in 44 games (has homered in 15.9% of games) Mike Toglia (Rockies): +500 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 6 HR in 46 games (has homered in 13% of games)

+500 to hit a HR | 6 HR in 46 games (has homered in 13% of games) Max Kepler (Phillies): +540 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 5 HR in 44 games (has homered in 11.4% of games)

+540 to hit a HR | 5 HR in 44 games (has homered in 11.4% of games) Nick Castellanos (Phillies): +540 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 4 HR in 47 games (has homered in 8.5% of games)

+540 to hit a HR | 4 HR in 47 games (has homered in 8.5% of games) Jordan Beck (Rockies): +560 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 8 HR in 35 games (has homered in 14.3% of games)

+560 to hit a HR | 8 HR in 35 games (has homered in 14.3% of games) Trea Turner (Phillies): +600 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 2 HR in 45 games (has homered in 4.4% of games)

+600 to hit a HR | 2 HR in 45 games (has homered in 4.4% of games) Brenton Doyle (Rockies): +600 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 4 HR in 38 games (has homered in 10.5% of games)

+600 to hit a HR | 4 HR in 38 games (has homered in 10.5% of games) Ezequiel Tovar (Rockies): +630 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 2 HR in 19 games (has homered in 10.5% of games)

+630 to hit a HR | 2 HR in 19 games (has homered in 10.5% of games) Brandon Marsh (Phillies): +680 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 26 games (has homered in 3.8% of games)

+680 to hit a HR | 1 HR in 26 games (has homered in 3.8% of games) Ryan McMahon (Rockies): +680 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 6 HR in 46 games (has homered in 13% of games)

+680 to hit a HR | 6 HR in 46 games (has homered in 13% of games) Bryson Stott (Phillies): +750 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 4 HR in 42 games (has homered in 9.5% of games)

+750 to hit a HR | 4 HR in 42 games (has homered in 9.5% of games) Alec Bohm (Phillies): +750 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 3 HR in 44 games (has homered in 6.8% of games)

+750 to hit a HR | 3 HR in 44 games (has homered in 6.8% of games) Kyle Farmer (Rockies): +900 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 2 HR in 37 games (has homered in 5.4% of games)

+900 to hit a HR | 2 HR in 37 games (has homered in 5.4% of games) Rafael Marchan (Phillies): +900 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 10 games

+900 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 10 games Tyler Freeman (Rockies): +1000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 8 games

+1000 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 8 games Nick Martini (Rockies): +1060 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 36 games

+1060 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 36 games Mickey Moniak (Rockies): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 3 HR in 40 games (has homered in 7.5% of games)

Detroit Tigers at St. Louis Cardinals

Kerry Carpenter (Tigers): +370 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 9 HR in 45 games (has homered in 17.8% of games)

+370 to hit a HR | 9 HR in 45 games (has homered in 17.8% of games) Spencer Torkelson (Tigers): +420 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 12 HR in 47 games (has homered in 25.5% of games)

+420 to hit a HR | 12 HR in 47 games (has homered in 25.5% of games) Riley Greene (Tigers): +450 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 11 HR in 46 games (has homered in 19.6% of games)

+450 to hit a HR | 11 HR in 46 games (has homered in 19.6% of games) Willson Contreras (Cardinals): +560 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 6 HR in 47 games (has homered in 12.8% of games)

+560 to hit a HR | 6 HR in 47 games (has homered in 12.8% of games) Dillon Dingler (Tigers): +600 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 4 HR in 35 games (has homered in 11.4% of games)

+600 to hit a HR | 4 HR in 35 games (has homered in 11.4% of games) Nolan Arenado (Cardinals): +600 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 4 HR in 44 games (has homered in 9.1% of games)

+600 to hit a HR | 4 HR in 44 games (has homered in 9.1% of games) Javier Baez (Tigers): +630 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 6 HR in 37 games (has homered in 13.5% of games)

+630 to hit a HR | 6 HR in 37 games (has homered in 13.5% of games) Masyn Winn (Cardinals): +630 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 5 HR in 35 games (has homered in 11.4% of games)

+630 to hit a HR | 5 HR in 35 games (has homered in 11.4% of games) Gleyber Torres (Tigers): +680 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 5 HR in 35 games (has homered in 14.3% of games)

+680 to hit a HR | 5 HR in 35 games (has homered in 14.3% of games) Lars Nootbaar (Cardinals): +750 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 7 HR in 47 games (has homered in 14.9% of games)

+750 to hit a HR | 7 HR in 47 games (has homered in 14.9% of games) Trey Sweeney (Tigers): +750 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 4 HR in 46 games (has homered in 8.7% of games)

+750 to hit a HR | 4 HR in 46 games (has homered in 8.7% of games) Pedro Pages (Cardinals): +750 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 3 HR in 32 games (has homered in 9.4% of games)

+750 to hit a HR | 3 HR in 32 games (has homered in 9.4% of games) Colt Keith (Tigers): +800 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 4 HR in 43 games (has homered in 9.3% of games)

+800 to hit a HR | 4 HR in 43 games (has homered in 9.3% of games) Alec Burleson (Cardinals): +800 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 4 HR in 39 games (has homered in 10.3% of games)

+800 to hit a HR | 4 HR in 39 games (has homered in 10.3% of games) Jordan Walker (Cardinals): +800 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 3 HR in 38 games (has homered in 7.9% of games)

+800 to hit a HR | 3 HR in 38 games (has homered in 7.9% of games) Nolan Gorman (Cardinals): +800 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 26 games (has homered in 3.8% of games)

+800 to hit a HR | 1 HR in 26 games (has homered in 3.8% of games) Zach McKinstry (Tigers): +870 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 2 HR in 44 games (has homered in 4.5% of games)

+870 to hit a HR | 2 HR in 44 games (has homered in 4.5% of games) Victor Scott II (Cardinals): +1700 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 2 HR in 44 games (has homered in 4.5% of games)

+1700 to hit a HR | 2 HR in 44 games (has homered in 4.5% of games) Iván Herrera (Cardinals): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 5 HR in 16 games (has homered in 18.8% of games)

+10000 to hit a HR | 5 HR in 16 games (has homered in 18.8% of games) Brendan Donovan (Cardinals): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 3 HR in 46 games (has homered in 6.5% of games)

Cincinnati Reds at Pittsburgh Pirates