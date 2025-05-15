MLB
Thursday’s MLB Home Run Props - May 15
Will Byron Buxton or Gunnar Henderson hit a home run on Thursday? See their odds to hit a home run, as well as home run prop odds for all hitters in MLB play on May 15, in the article below.
Today's MLB Home Run Props
Minnesota Twins at Baltimore Orioles
- Byron Buxton (Twins): +260 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 9 HR in 40 games (has homered in 22.5% of games)
- Gunnar Henderson (Orioles): +340 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 6 HR in 34 games (has homered in 17.6% of games)
- Tyler O'Neill (Orioles): +390 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 2 HR in 23 games (has homered in 8.7% of games)
- Royce Lewis (Twins): +480 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 8 games
- Trevor Larnach (Twins): +500 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 7 HR in 42 games (has homered in 16.7% of games)
- Ryan Jeffers (Twins): +500 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 2 HR in 31 games (has homered in 6.5% of games)
- Adley Rutschman (Orioles): +500 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 4 HR in 39 games (has homered in 7.7% of games)
- Cedric Mullins (Orioles): +520 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 8 HR in 38 games (has homered in 18.4% of games)
- Ryan Mountcastle (Orioles): +520 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 2 HR in 39 games (has homered in 5.1% of games)
- Carlos Correa (Twins): +560 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 2 HR in 39 games (has homered in 5.1% of games)
- Heston Kjerstad (Orioles): +560 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 4 HR in 35 games (has homered in 11.4% of games)
- Ryan O'Hearn (Orioles): +630 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 7 HR in 32 games (has homered in 21.9% of games)
- Kody Clemens (Twins): +630 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 2 HR in 17 games (has homered in 11.8% of games)
- Brooks Lee (Twins): +630 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 4 HR in 27 games (has homered in 14.8% of games)
- Jackson Holliday (Orioles): +750 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 4 HR in 36 games (has homered in 8.3% of games)
- DaShawn Keirsey Jr. (Twins): +800 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 13 games
- Willi Castro (Twins): +800 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 2 HR in 26 games (has homered in 7.7% of games)
- Emmanuel Rivera (Orioles): +900 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 9 games
- Ty France (Twins): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 3 HR in 42 games (has homered in 7.1% of games)
- Ramón Urías (Orioles): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 2 HR in 23 games (has homered in 8.7% of games)
- Harrison Bader (Twins): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 4 HR in 36 games (has homered in 11.1% of games)
- Jorge Mateo (Orioles): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 11 games
Chicago White Sox at Cincinnati Reds
- Austin Hays (Reds): +310 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 5 HR in 18 games (has homered in 22.2% of games)
- Elly De La Cruz (Reds): +350 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 7 HR in 44 games (has homered in 13.6% of games)
- Andrew Vaughn (White Sox): +350 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 5 HR in 41 games (has homered in 12.2% of games)
- Spencer Steer (Reds): +350 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 4 HR in 37 games (has homered in 10.8% of games)
- Luis Robert (White Sox): +350 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 5 HR in 38 games (has homered in 13.2% of games)
- Tyler Stephenson (Reds): +360 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 10 games (has homered in 10% of games)
- Matt McLain (Reds): +420 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 5 HR in 35 games (has homered in 14.3% of games)
- William Benson (Reds): +460 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 5 games
- Miguel Vargas (White Sox): +470 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 3 HR in 40 games (has homered in 7.5% of games)
- Matthew Thaiss (White Sox): +560 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 29 games (has homered in 3.4% of games)
- Josh Rojas (White Sox): +600 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 8 games
- Lenyn Sosa (White Sox): +600 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 3 HR in 42 games (has homered in 7.1% of games)
- Connor Joe (Reds): +630 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 9 games
- Joshua Palacios (White Sox): +680 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 25 games (has homered in 4% of games)
- Brooks Baldwin (White Sox): +700 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 3 HR in 40 games (has homered in 7.5% of games)
- Gavin Lux (Reds): +750 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 40 games (has homered in 2.5% of games)
- Santiago Espinal (Reds): +750 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 34 games
- Jacob Amaya (White Sox): +1000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 26 games
- Chase Meidroth (White Sox): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 19 games
- TJ Friedl (Reds): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 3 HR in 40 games (has homered in 5% of games)
- Michael Taylor (White Sox): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 2 HR in 32 games (has homered in 6.3% of games)
- Tim Elko (White Sox): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 4 games (has homered in 25% of games)
Houston Astros at Texas Rangers
- Jacob Burger (Rangers): +520 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 3 HR in 33 games (has homered in 9.1% of games)
- Adolis Garcia (Rangers): +520 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 6 HR in 43 games (has homered in 14% of games)
- Christian Walker (Astros): +540 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 4 HR in 41 games (has homered in 9.8% of games)
- Wyatt Langford (Rangers): +560 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 8 HR in 34 games (has homered in 23.5% of games)
- Joc Pederson (Rangers): +600 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 38 games (has homered in 2.6% of games)
- Yainer Diaz (Astros): +680 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 4 HR in 37 games (has homered in 10.8% of games)
- Victor Caratini (Astros): +750 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 2 HR in 22 games (has homered in 9.1% of games)
- Jeremy Pena (Astros): +750 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 6 HR in 42 games (has homered in 14.3% of games)
- Marcus Semien (Rangers): +750 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 3 HR in 43 games (has homered in 7% of games)
- Isaac Paredes (Astros): +800 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 6 HR in 41 games (has homered in 14.6% of games)
- Zach Dezenzo (Astros): +830 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 22 games (has homered in 4.5% of games)
- Jonah Heim (Rangers): +870 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 5 HR in 33 games (has homered in 12.1% of games)
- Josh Jung (Rangers): +870 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 6 HR in 35 games (has homered in 14.3% of games)
- Cam Smith (Astros): +900 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 3 HR in 30 games (has homered in 6.7% of games)
- Jake Meyers (Astros): +900 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 2 HR in 36 games (has homered in 2.8% of games)
- Jose Altuve (Astros): +900 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 4 HR in 40 games (has homered in 10% of games)
- Josh Smith (Rangers): +1000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 4 HR in 35 games (has homered in 11.4% of games)
- Evan Carter (Rangers): +1060 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 9 games (has homered in 11.1% of games)
- Ezequiel Duran (Rangers): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 11 games
- Tucker Barnhart (Rangers): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 4 games
Washington Nationals at Atlanta Braves
- Austin Riley (Braves): +330 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 8 HR in 43 games (has homered in 14% of games)
- Marcell Ozuna (Braves): +330 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 6 HR in 40 games (has homered in 15% of games)
- Matt Olson (Braves): +350 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 7 HR in 43 games (has homered in 16.3% of games)
- James Wood (Nationals): +480 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 11 HR in 44 games (has homered in 22.7% of games)
- Joshua Bell (Nationals): +520 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 5 HR in 37 games (has homered in 13.5% of games)
- C.J. Abrams (Nationals): +520 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 5 HR in 31 games (has homered in 16.1% of games)
- Michael Harris II (Braves): +560 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 3 HR in 43 games (has homered in 7% of games)
- Ozzie Albies (Braves): +600 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 5 HR in 43 games (has homered in 11.6% of games)
- Nathaniel Lowe (Nationals): +630 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 7 HR in 44 games (has homered in 15.9% of games)
- Drake Baldwin (Braves): +680 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 4 HR in 26 games (has homered in 15.4% of games)
- Keibert Ruiz (Nationals): +680 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 2 HR in 38 games (has homered in 5.3% of games)
- Alex Verdugo (Braves): +750 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 23 games
- Eli White (Braves): +800 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 2 HR in 28 games (has homered in 7.1% of games)
- Jose Tena (Nationals): +800 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 24 games
- German Rosario (Nationals): +870 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 2 HR in 23 games (has homered in 8.3% of games)
- Alex Call (Nationals): +1000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 27 games
- Nick Allen (Braves): +1700 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 34 games
- Jacob Young (Nationals): +2500 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 33 games
- Dylan Crews (Nationals): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 5 HR in 41 games (has homered in 9.8% of games)
- Luis Garcia (Nationals): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 3 HR in 38 games (has homered in 7.9% of games)
- Sean Murphy (Braves): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 7 HR in 27 games (has homered in 22.2% of games)
Tampa Bay Rays at Toronto Blue Jays
- Vladimir Guerrero Jr. (Blue Jays): +340 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 4 HR in 42 games (has homered in 9.5% of games)
- Anthony Santander (Blue Jays): +340 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 5 HR in 38 games (has homered in 13.2% of games)
- Daulton Varsho (Blue Jays): +400 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 5 HR in 10 games (has homered in 40% of games)
- Junior Caminero (Rays): +420 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 8 HR in 40 games (has homered in 20% of games)
- Christopher Morel (Rays): +450 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 3 HR in 33 games (has homered in 9.1% of games)
- Jonathan Aranda (Rays): +470 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 6 HR in 38 games (has homered in 15.8% of games)
- George Springer (Blue Jays): +500 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 5 HR in 37 games (has homered in 13.5% of games)
- Brandon Lowe (Rays): +520 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 5 HR in 38 games (has homered in 13.2% of games)
- Addison Barger (Blue Jays): +560 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 21 games (has homered in 4.8% of games)
- Bo Bichette (Blue Jays): +680 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 3 HR in 42 games (has homered in 7.1% of games)
- Alejandro Kirk (Blue Jays): +680 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 3 HR in 32 games (has homered in 9.4% of games)
- Ernie Clement (Blue Jays): +800 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 35 games (has homered in 2.9% of games)
- Kameron Misner (Rays): +900 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 3 HR in 35 games (has homered in 5.7% of games)
- Nathan Lukes (Blue Jays): +900 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 2 HR in 25 games (has homered in 8% of games)
- Jose Caballero (Rays): +1000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 29 games (has homered in 3.4% of games)
- Taylor Walls (Rays): +1200 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 34 games (has homered in 2.9% of games)
- Ben Rortvedt (Rays): +1300 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 17 games
- Chandler Simpson (Rays): +1700 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 22 games
- Jonatan Clase (Blue Jays): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 5 games
- Daniel Jansen (Rays): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 2 HR in 30 games (has homered in 6.7% of games)
- Travis Jankowski (Rays): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 17 games
- Yandy Diaz (Rays): +10000 to hit a HR
Athletics at Los Angeles Dodgers
- Shohei Ohtani (Dodgers): +158 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 13 HR in 41 games (has homered in 31.7% of games)
- Brent Rooker (Athletics): +330 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 10 HR in 43 games (has homered in 23.3% of games)
- Freddie Freeman (Dodgers): +350 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 9 HR in 32 games (has homered in 28.1% of games)
- Shea Langeliers (Athletics): +400 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 8 HR in 37 games (has homered in 21.6% of games)
- Max Muncy (Dodgers): +420 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 2 HR in 40 games (has homered in 5% of games)
- Tyler Soderstrom (Athletics): +440 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 10 HR in 43 games (has homered in 16.3% of games)
- JJ Bleday (Athletics): +440 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 6 HR in 41 games (has homered in 14.6% of games)
- Lawrence Butler (Athletics): +480 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 6 HR in 39 games (has homered in 15.4% of games)
- Mookie Betts (Dodgers): +500 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 6 HR in 40 games (has homered in 12.5% of games)
- Dalton Rushing (Dodgers): +520 to hit a HR
- Andy Pages (Dodgers): +520 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 7 HR in 40 games (has homered in 17.5% of games)
- Michael Conforto (Dodgers): +540 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 2 HR in 40 games (has homered in 5% of games)
- James Outman (Dodgers): +560 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 6 games (has homered in 16.7% of games)
- Luis Urias (Athletics): +800 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 6 HR in 29 games (has homered in 20.7% of games)
- Nick Kurtz (Athletics): +870 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 18 games (has homered in 5.6% of games)
- Miguel Andujar (Athletics): +900 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 3 HR in 32 games (has homered in 9.4% of games)
- Jacob Wilson (Athletics): +1060 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 5 HR in 41 games (has homered in 9.8% of games)
- Will Smith (Dodgers): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 3 HR in 35 games (has homered in 8.6% of games)