Thursday’s MLB Home Run Props - May 15

Will Byron Buxton or Gunnar Henderson hit a home run on Thursday? See their odds to hit a home run, as well as home run prop odds for all hitters in MLB play on May 15, in the article below.

Today's MLB Home Run Props

Minnesota Twins at Baltimore Orioles

Byron Buxton (Twins): +260 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 9 HR in 40 games (has homered in 22.5% of games)

+260 to hit a HR | 9 HR in 40 games (has homered in 22.5% of games) Gunnar Henderson (Orioles): +340 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 6 HR in 34 games (has homered in 17.6% of games)

+340 to hit a HR | 6 HR in 34 games (has homered in 17.6% of games) Tyler O'Neill (Orioles): +390 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 2 HR in 23 games (has homered in 8.7% of games)

+390 to hit a HR | 2 HR in 23 games (has homered in 8.7% of games) Royce Lewis (Twins): +480 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 8 games

+480 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 8 games Trevor Larnach (Twins): +500 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 7 HR in 42 games (has homered in 16.7% of games)

+500 to hit a HR | 7 HR in 42 games (has homered in 16.7% of games) Ryan Jeffers (Twins): +500 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 2 HR in 31 games (has homered in 6.5% of games)

+500 to hit a HR | 2 HR in 31 games (has homered in 6.5% of games) Adley Rutschman (Orioles): +500 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 4 HR in 39 games (has homered in 7.7% of games)

+500 to hit a HR | 4 HR in 39 games (has homered in 7.7% of games) Cedric Mullins (Orioles): +520 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 8 HR in 38 games (has homered in 18.4% of games)

+520 to hit a HR | 8 HR in 38 games (has homered in 18.4% of games) Ryan Mountcastle (Orioles): +520 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 2 HR in 39 games (has homered in 5.1% of games)

+520 to hit a HR | 2 HR in 39 games (has homered in 5.1% of games) Carlos Correa (Twins): +560 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 2 HR in 39 games (has homered in 5.1% of games)

+560 to hit a HR | 2 HR in 39 games (has homered in 5.1% of games) Heston Kjerstad (Orioles): +560 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 4 HR in 35 games (has homered in 11.4% of games)

+560 to hit a HR | 4 HR in 35 games (has homered in 11.4% of games) Ryan O'Hearn (Orioles): +630 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 7 HR in 32 games (has homered in 21.9% of games)

+630 to hit a HR | 7 HR in 32 games (has homered in 21.9% of games) Kody Clemens (Twins): +630 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 2 HR in 17 games (has homered in 11.8% of games)

+630 to hit a HR | 2 HR in 17 games (has homered in 11.8% of games) Brooks Lee (Twins): +630 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 4 HR in 27 games (has homered in 14.8% of games)

+630 to hit a HR | 4 HR in 27 games (has homered in 14.8% of games) Jackson Holliday (Orioles): +750 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 4 HR in 36 games (has homered in 8.3% of games)

+750 to hit a HR | 4 HR in 36 games (has homered in 8.3% of games) DaShawn Keirsey Jr. (Twins): +800 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 13 games

+800 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 13 games Willi Castro (Twins): +800 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 2 HR in 26 games (has homered in 7.7% of games)

+800 to hit a HR | 2 HR in 26 games (has homered in 7.7% of games) Emmanuel Rivera (Orioles): +900 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 9 games

+900 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 9 games Ty France (Twins): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 3 HR in 42 games (has homered in 7.1% of games)

+10000 to hit a HR | 3 HR in 42 games (has homered in 7.1% of games) Ramón Urías (Orioles): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 2 HR in 23 games (has homered in 8.7% of games)

+10000 to hit a HR | 2 HR in 23 games (has homered in 8.7% of games) Harrison Bader (Twins): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 4 HR in 36 games (has homered in 11.1% of games)

+10000 to hit a HR | 4 HR in 36 games (has homered in 11.1% of games) Jorge Mateo (Orioles): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 11 games

Chicago White Sox at Cincinnati Reds

Austin Hays (Reds): +310 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 5 HR in 18 games (has homered in 22.2% of games)

+310 to hit a HR | 5 HR in 18 games (has homered in 22.2% of games) Elly De La Cruz (Reds): +350 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 7 HR in 44 games (has homered in 13.6% of games)

+350 to hit a HR | 7 HR in 44 games (has homered in 13.6% of games) Andrew Vaughn (White Sox): +350 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 5 HR in 41 games (has homered in 12.2% of games)

+350 to hit a HR | 5 HR in 41 games (has homered in 12.2% of games) Spencer Steer (Reds): +350 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 4 HR in 37 games (has homered in 10.8% of games)

+350 to hit a HR | 4 HR in 37 games (has homered in 10.8% of games) Luis Robert (White Sox): +350 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 5 HR in 38 games (has homered in 13.2% of games)

+350 to hit a HR | 5 HR in 38 games (has homered in 13.2% of games) Tyler Stephenson (Reds): +360 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 10 games (has homered in 10% of games)

+360 to hit a HR | 1 HR in 10 games (has homered in 10% of games) Matt McLain (Reds): +420 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 5 HR in 35 games (has homered in 14.3% of games)

+420 to hit a HR | 5 HR in 35 games (has homered in 14.3% of games) William Benson (Reds): +460 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 5 games

+460 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 5 games Miguel Vargas (White Sox): +470 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 3 HR in 40 games (has homered in 7.5% of games)

+470 to hit a HR | 3 HR in 40 games (has homered in 7.5% of games) Matthew Thaiss (White Sox): +560 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 29 games (has homered in 3.4% of games)

+560 to hit a HR | 1 HR in 29 games (has homered in 3.4% of games) Josh Rojas (White Sox): +600 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 8 games

+600 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 8 games Lenyn Sosa (White Sox): +600 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 3 HR in 42 games (has homered in 7.1% of games)

+600 to hit a HR | 3 HR in 42 games (has homered in 7.1% of games) Connor Joe (Reds): +630 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 9 games

+630 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 9 games Joshua Palacios (White Sox): +680 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 25 games (has homered in 4% of games)

+680 to hit a HR | 1 HR in 25 games (has homered in 4% of games) Brooks Baldwin (White Sox): +700 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 3 HR in 40 games (has homered in 7.5% of games)

+700 to hit a HR | 3 HR in 40 games (has homered in 7.5% of games) Gavin Lux (Reds): +750 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 40 games (has homered in 2.5% of games)

+750 to hit a HR | 1 HR in 40 games (has homered in 2.5% of games) Santiago Espinal (Reds): +750 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 34 games

+750 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 34 games Jacob Amaya (White Sox): +1000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 26 games

+1000 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 26 games Chase Meidroth (White Sox): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 19 games

+10000 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 19 games TJ Friedl (Reds): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 3 HR in 40 games (has homered in 5% of games)

+10000 to hit a HR | 3 HR in 40 games (has homered in 5% of games) Michael Taylor (White Sox): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 2 HR in 32 games (has homered in 6.3% of games)

+10000 to hit a HR | 2 HR in 32 games (has homered in 6.3% of games) Tim Elko (White Sox): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 4 games (has homered in 25% of games)

Houston Astros at Texas Rangers

Jacob Burger (Rangers): +520 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 3 HR in 33 games (has homered in 9.1% of games)

+520 to hit a HR | 3 HR in 33 games (has homered in 9.1% of games) Adolis Garcia (Rangers): +520 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 6 HR in 43 games (has homered in 14% of games)

+520 to hit a HR | 6 HR in 43 games (has homered in 14% of games) Christian Walker (Astros): +540 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 4 HR in 41 games (has homered in 9.8% of games)

+540 to hit a HR | 4 HR in 41 games (has homered in 9.8% of games) Wyatt Langford (Rangers): +560 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 8 HR in 34 games (has homered in 23.5% of games)

+560 to hit a HR | 8 HR in 34 games (has homered in 23.5% of games) Joc Pederson (Rangers): +600 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 38 games (has homered in 2.6% of games)

+600 to hit a HR | 1 HR in 38 games (has homered in 2.6% of games) Yainer Diaz (Astros): +680 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 4 HR in 37 games (has homered in 10.8% of games)

+680 to hit a HR | 4 HR in 37 games (has homered in 10.8% of games) Victor Caratini (Astros): +750 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 2 HR in 22 games (has homered in 9.1% of games)

+750 to hit a HR | 2 HR in 22 games (has homered in 9.1% of games) Jeremy Pena (Astros): +750 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 6 HR in 42 games (has homered in 14.3% of games)

+750 to hit a HR | 6 HR in 42 games (has homered in 14.3% of games) Marcus Semien (Rangers): +750 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 3 HR in 43 games (has homered in 7% of games)

+750 to hit a HR | 3 HR in 43 games (has homered in 7% of games) Isaac Paredes (Astros): +800 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 6 HR in 41 games (has homered in 14.6% of games)

+800 to hit a HR | 6 HR in 41 games (has homered in 14.6% of games) Zach Dezenzo (Astros): +830 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 22 games (has homered in 4.5% of games)

+830 to hit a HR | 1 HR in 22 games (has homered in 4.5% of games) Jonah Heim (Rangers): +870 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 5 HR in 33 games (has homered in 12.1% of games)

+870 to hit a HR | 5 HR in 33 games (has homered in 12.1% of games) Josh Jung (Rangers): +870 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 6 HR in 35 games (has homered in 14.3% of games)

+870 to hit a HR | 6 HR in 35 games (has homered in 14.3% of games) Cam Smith (Astros): +900 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 3 HR in 30 games (has homered in 6.7% of games)

+900 to hit a HR | 3 HR in 30 games (has homered in 6.7% of games) Jake Meyers (Astros): +900 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 2 HR in 36 games (has homered in 2.8% of games)

+900 to hit a HR | 2 HR in 36 games (has homered in 2.8% of games) Jose Altuve (Astros): +900 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 4 HR in 40 games (has homered in 10% of games)

+900 to hit a HR | 4 HR in 40 games (has homered in 10% of games) Josh Smith (Rangers): +1000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 4 HR in 35 games (has homered in 11.4% of games)

+1000 to hit a HR | 4 HR in 35 games (has homered in 11.4% of games) Evan Carter (Rangers): +1060 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 9 games (has homered in 11.1% of games)

+1060 to hit a HR | 1 HR in 9 games (has homered in 11.1% of games) Ezequiel Duran (Rangers): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 11 games

+10000 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 11 games Tucker Barnhart (Rangers): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 4 games

Washington Nationals at Atlanta Braves

Austin Riley (Braves): +330 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 8 HR in 43 games (has homered in 14% of games)

+330 to hit a HR | 8 HR in 43 games (has homered in 14% of games) Marcell Ozuna (Braves): +330 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 6 HR in 40 games (has homered in 15% of games)

+330 to hit a HR | 6 HR in 40 games (has homered in 15% of games) Matt Olson (Braves): +350 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 7 HR in 43 games (has homered in 16.3% of games)

+350 to hit a HR | 7 HR in 43 games (has homered in 16.3% of games) James Wood (Nationals): +480 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 11 HR in 44 games (has homered in 22.7% of games)

+480 to hit a HR | 11 HR in 44 games (has homered in 22.7% of games) Joshua Bell (Nationals): +520 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 5 HR in 37 games (has homered in 13.5% of games)

+520 to hit a HR | 5 HR in 37 games (has homered in 13.5% of games) C.J. Abrams (Nationals): +520 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 5 HR in 31 games (has homered in 16.1% of games)

+520 to hit a HR | 5 HR in 31 games (has homered in 16.1% of games) Michael Harris II (Braves): +560 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 3 HR in 43 games (has homered in 7% of games)

+560 to hit a HR | 3 HR in 43 games (has homered in 7% of games) Ozzie Albies (Braves): +600 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 5 HR in 43 games (has homered in 11.6% of games)

+600 to hit a HR | 5 HR in 43 games (has homered in 11.6% of games) Nathaniel Lowe (Nationals): +630 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 7 HR in 44 games (has homered in 15.9% of games)

+630 to hit a HR | 7 HR in 44 games (has homered in 15.9% of games) Drake Baldwin (Braves): +680 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 4 HR in 26 games (has homered in 15.4% of games)

+680 to hit a HR | 4 HR in 26 games (has homered in 15.4% of games) Keibert Ruiz (Nationals): +680 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 2 HR in 38 games (has homered in 5.3% of games)

+680 to hit a HR | 2 HR in 38 games (has homered in 5.3% of games) Alex Verdugo (Braves): +750 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 23 games

+750 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 23 games Eli White (Braves): +800 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 2 HR in 28 games (has homered in 7.1% of games)

+800 to hit a HR | 2 HR in 28 games (has homered in 7.1% of games) Jose Tena (Nationals): +800 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 24 games

+800 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 24 games German Rosario (Nationals): +870 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 2 HR in 23 games (has homered in 8.3% of games)

+870 to hit a HR | 2 HR in 23 games (has homered in 8.3% of games) Alex Call (Nationals): +1000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 27 games

+1000 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 27 games Nick Allen (Braves): +1700 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 34 games

+1700 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 34 games Jacob Young (Nationals): +2500 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 33 games

+2500 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 33 games Dylan Crews (Nationals): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 5 HR in 41 games (has homered in 9.8% of games)

+10000 to hit a HR | 5 HR in 41 games (has homered in 9.8% of games) Luis Garcia (Nationals): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 3 HR in 38 games (has homered in 7.9% of games)

+10000 to hit a HR | 3 HR in 38 games (has homered in 7.9% of games) Sean Murphy (Braves): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 7 HR in 27 games (has homered in 22.2% of games)

Tampa Bay Rays at Toronto Blue Jays

Vladimir Guerrero Jr. (Blue Jays): +340 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 4 HR in 42 games (has homered in 9.5% of games)

+340 to hit a HR | 4 HR in 42 games (has homered in 9.5% of games) Anthony Santander (Blue Jays): +340 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 5 HR in 38 games (has homered in 13.2% of games)

+340 to hit a HR | 5 HR in 38 games (has homered in 13.2% of games) Daulton Varsho (Blue Jays): +400 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 5 HR in 10 games (has homered in 40% of games)

+400 to hit a HR | 5 HR in 10 games (has homered in 40% of games) Junior Caminero (Rays): +420 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 8 HR in 40 games (has homered in 20% of games)

+420 to hit a HR | 8 HR in 40 games (has homered in 20% of games) Christopher Morel (Rays): +450 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 3 HR in 33 games (has homered in 9.1% of games)

+450 to hit a HR | 3 HR in 33 games (has homered in 9.1% of games) Jonathan Aranda (Rays): +470 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 6 HR in 38 games (has homered in 15.8% of games)

+470 to hit a HR | 6 HR in 38 games (has homered in 15.8% of games) George Springer (Blue Jays): +500 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 5 HR in 37 games (has homered in 13.5% of games)

+500 to hit a HR | 5 HR in 37 games (has homered in 13.5% of games) Brandon Lowe (Rays): +520 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 5 HR in 38 games (has homered in 13.2% of games)

+520 to hit a HR | 5 HR in 38 games (has homered in 13.2% of games) Addison Barger (Blue Jays): +560 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 21 games (has homered in 4.8% of games)

+560 to hit a HR | 1 HR in 21 games (has homered in 4.8% of games) Bo Bichette (Blue Jays): +680 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 3 HR in 42 games (has homered in 7.1% of games)

+680 to hit a HR | 3 HR in 42 games (has homered in 7.1% of games) Alejandro Kirk (Blue Jays): +680 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 3 HR in 32 games (has homered in 9.4% of games)

+680 to hit a HR | 3 HR in 32 games (has homered in 9.4% of games) Ernie Clement (Blue Jays): +800 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 35 games (has homered in 2.9% of games)

+800 to hit a HR | 1 HR in 35 games (has homered in 2.9% of games) Kameron Misner (Rays): +900 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 3 HR in 35 games (has homered in 5.7% of games)

+900 to hit a HR | 3 HR in 35 games (has homered in 5.7% of games) Nathan Lukes (Blue Jays): +900 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 2 HR in 25 games (has homered in 8% of games)

+900 to hit a HR | 2 HR in 25 games (has homered in 8% of games) Jose Caballero (Rays): +1000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 29 games (has homered in 3.4% of games)

+1000 to hit a HR | 1 HR in 29 games (has homered in 3.4% of games) Taylor Walls (Rays): +1200 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 34 games (has homered in 2.9% of games)

+1200 to hit a HR | 1 HR in 34 games (has homered in 2.9% of games) Ben Rortvedt (Rays): +1300 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 17 games

+1300 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 17 games Chandler Simpson (Rays): +1700 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 22 games

+1700 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 22 games Jonatan Clase (Blue Jays): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 5 games

+10000 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 5 games Daniel Jansen (Rays): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 2 HR in 30 games (has homered in 6.7% of games)

+10000 to hit a HR | 2 HR in 30 games (has homered in 6.7% of games) Travis Jankowski (Rays): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 17 games

+10000 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 17 games Yandy Diaz (Rays): +10000 to hit a HR

Athletics at Los Angeles Dodgers