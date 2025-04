Saturday’s MLB Home Run Props - April 19

Will Tyler Soderstrom or Brent Rooker go yard on Saturday? See their odds to hit a home run, as well as home run prop odds for all hitters in MLB play on April 19, in the article below.

Today's MLB Home Run Props

Athletics at Milwaukee Brewers

Tyler Soderstrom (Athletics): +390 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 9 HR in 19 games (has homered in 31.6% of games)

+390 to hit a HR | 9 HR in 19 games (has homered in 31.6% of games) Brent Rooker (Athletics): +400 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 5 HR in 19 games (has homered in 26.3% of games)

+400 to hit a HR | 5 HR in 19 games (has homered in 26.3% of games) Shea Langeliers (Athletics): +420 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 4 HR in 16 games (has homered in 25% of games)

+420 to hit a HR | 4 HR in 16 games (has homered in 25% of games) Lawrence Butler (Athletics): +450 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 2 HR in 18 games (has homered in 11.1% of games)

+450 to hit a HR | 2 HR in 18 games (has homered in 11.1% of games) Jakob Christopher Bauers (Brewers): +520 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 10 games (has homered in 10% of games)

+520 to hit a HR | 1 HR in 10 games (has homered in 10% of games) Christian Yelich (Brewers): +520 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 4 HR in 18 games (has homered in 22.2% of games)

+520 to hit a HR | 4 HR in 18 games (has homered in 22.2% of games) Jackson Chourio (Brewers): +560 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 5 HR in 19 games (has homered in 21.1% of games)

+560 to hit a HR | 5 HR in 19 games (has homered in 21.1% of games) William Jesus (Castillo) Contreras (Brewers): +600 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 3 HR in 18 games (has homered in 16.7% of games)

+600 to hit a HR | 3 HR in 18 games (has homered in 16.7% of games) JJ Bleday (Athletics): +630 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 2 HR in 18 games (has homered in 11.1% of games)

+630 to hit a HR | 2 HR in 18 games (has homered in 11.1% of games) Max Muncy (Athletics): +800 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 17 games (has homered in 5.9% of games)

+800 to hit a HR | 1 HR in 17 games (has homered in 5.9% of games) Garrett Mitchell (Brewers): +830 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 17 games

+830 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 17 games Caleb Durbin (Brewers): +830 to hit a HR

+830 to hit a HR Miguel Enrique Andujar (Athletics): +900 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 16 games (has homered in 6.3% of games)

+900 to hit a HR | 1 HR in 16 games (has homered in 6.3% of games) Gio Urshela (Athletics): +1000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 13 games

+1000 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 13 games Brice Turang (Brewers): +1100 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 3 HR in 19 games (has homered in 15.8% of games)

+1100 to hit a HR | 3 HR in 19 games (has homered in 15.8% of games) Joey Ortiz (Brewers): +1100 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 19 games

+1100 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 19 games Sal Frelick (Brewers): +1200 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 18 games (has homered in 5.6% of games)

+1200 to hit a HR | 1 HR in 18 games (has homered in 5.6% of games) Jacob Wilson (Athletics): +1200 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 2 HR in 18 games (has homered in 11.1% of games)

+1200 to hit a HR | 2 HR in 18 games (has homered in 11.1% of games) Vinny Capra (Brewers): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 13 games (has homered in 7.7% of games)

+10000 to hit a HR | 1 HR in 13 games (has homered in 7.7% of games) Rhys Hoskins (Brewers): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 2 HR in 17 games (has homered in 11.8% of games)

+10000 to hit a HR | 2 HR in 17 games (has homered in 11.8% of games) Oliver Dunn (Brewers): +10000 to hit a HR

Washington Nationals at Colorado Rockies

Brenton Doyle (Rockies): +450 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 3 HR in 13 games (has homered in 23.1% of games)

+450 to hit a HR | 3 HR in 13 games (has homered in 23.1% of games) James Wood (Nationals): +500 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 6 HR in 19 games (has homered in 26.3% of games)

+500 to hit a HR | 6 HR in 19 games (has homered in 26.3% of games) Hunter Goodman (Rockies): +540 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 3 HR in 15 games (has homered in 20% of games)

+540 to hit a HR | 3 HR in 15 games (has homered in 20% of games) Mike Toglia (Rockies): +560 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 17 games (has homered in 5.9% of games)

+560 to hit a HR | 1 HR in 17 games (has homered in 5.9% of games) Keibert Ruiz (Nationals): +630 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 2 HR in 17 games (has homered in 11.8% of games)

+630 to hit a HR | 2 HR in 17 games (has homered in 11.8% of games) Joshua Evan Bell (Nationals): +680 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 2 HR in 17 games (has homered in 11.8% of games)

+680 to hit a HR | 2 HR in 17 games (has homered in 11.8% of games) Nate Lowe (Nationals): +700 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 3 HR in 19 games (has homered in 15.8% of games)

+700 to hit a HR | 3 HR in 19 games (has homered in 15.8% of games) Mickey Moniak (Rockies): +750 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 2 HR in 14 games (has homered in 14.3% of games)

+750 to hit a HR | 2 HR in 14 games (has homered in 14.3% of games) Ezequiel Tovar (Rockies): +750 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 16 games

+750 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 16 games Adael Amador (Rockies): +750 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 4 games

+750 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 4 games Luis Garcia (Nationals): +750 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 17 games (has homered in 5.9% of games)

+750 to hit a HR | 1 HR in 17 games (has homered in 5.9% of games) Ryan McMahon (Rockies): +800 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 2 HR in 18 games (has homered in 11.1% of games)

+800 to hit a HR | 2 HR in 18 games (has homered in 11.1% of games) Kyle Farmer (Rockies): +800 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 17 games

+800 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 17 games Alex Call (Nationals): +870 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 13 games

+870 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 13 games Dylan Crews (Nationals): +900 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 16 games

+900 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 16 games Jacob Young (Nationals): +900 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 12 games

+900 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 12 games Nasim Nunez (Nationals): +1100 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 4 games

+1100 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 4 games Paul Sterling DeJong (Nationals): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 16 games

+10000 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 16 games Sean Bouchard (Rockies): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 12 games (has homered in 8.3% of games)

+10000 to hit a HR | 1 HR in 12 games (has homered in 8.3% of games) Jacob Stallings (Rockies): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 8 games

+10000 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 8 games Kristopher Lee Bryant (Rockies): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 11 games

San Diego Padres at Houston Astros

Fernando Tatis Jr. (Padres): +255 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 6 HR in 18 games (has homered in 27.8% of games)

+255 to hit a HR | 6 HR in 18 games (has homered in 27.8% of games) Yordan Ruben Alvarez (Astros): +340 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 2 HR in 17 games (has homered in 11.8% of games)

+340 to hit a HR | 2 HR in 17 games (has homered in 11.8% of games) Manny Machado (Padres): +400 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 2 HR in 19 games (has homered in 10.5% of games)

+400 to hit a HR | 2 HR in 19 games (has homered in 10.5% of games) Christian Walker (Astros): +440 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 18 games (has homered in 5.6% of games)

+440 to hit a HR | 1 HR in 18 games (has homered in 5.6% of games) Jose Carlos Altuve (Astros): +480 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 3 HR in 18 games (has homered in 16.7% of games)

+480 to hit a HR | 3 HR in 18 games (has homered in 16.7% of games) Isaac Paredes (Astros): +520 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 3 HR in 18 games (has homered in 16.7% of games)

+520 to hit a HR | 3 HR in 18 games (has homered in 16.7% of games) Yainer Diaz (Astros): +540 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 14 games (has homered in 7.1% of games)

+540 to hit a HR | 1 HR in 14 games (has homered in 7.1% of games) Jeremy Pena (Astros): +630 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 3 HR in 18 games (has homered in 16.7% of games)

+630 to hit a HR | 3 HR in 18 games (has homered in 16.7% of games) Jake Meyers (Astros): +680 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 14 games

+680 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 14 games Xander Bogaerts (Padres): +680 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 19 games

+680 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 19 games Gavin Sheets (Padres): +680 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 2 HR in 17 games (has homered in 11.8% of games)

+680 to hit a HR | 2 HR in 17 games (has homered in 11.8% of games) Brendan Rodgers (Astros): +680 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 11 games

+680 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 11 games Oscar Gonzalez (Padres): +750 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 6 games

+750 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 6 games Martín Maldonado (Padres): +800 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 10 games (has homered in 10% of games)

+800 to hit a HR | 1 HR in 10 games (has homered in 10% of games) Cam Smith (Astros): +800 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 14 games (has homered in 7.1% of games)

+800 to hit a HR | 1 HR in 14 games (has homered in 7.1% of games) Luis Sangel (Reveron) Arraez (Padres): +1100 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 2 HR in 19 games (has homered in 10.5% of games)

+1100 to hit a HR | 2 HR in 19 games (has homered in 10.5% of games) José Iglesias (Padres): +1300 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 11 games

+1300 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 11 games Tyler Wade (Padres): +1400 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 2 games

+1400 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 2 games Jason Heyward (Padres): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 16 games (has homered in 6.3% of games)

+10000 to hit a HR | 1 HR in 16 games (has homered in 6.3% of games) Chas McCormick (Astros): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 11 games

Los Angeles Dodgers at Texas Rangers