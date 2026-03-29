MLB
Sunday’s MLB Home Run Props - March 29
Will Rhys Hoskins or Bo Naylor go yard on Sunday? See their odds to hit a home run, as well as home run prop odds for all hitters in MLB play on March 29, in the article below.
Today's MLB Home Run Props
Cleveland Guardians at Seattle Mariners
- Rhys Hoskins (Guardians): -100000 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 2 games
- Bo Naylor (Guardians): -100000 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 2 games
- Gabriel Arias (Guardians): -100000 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 2 games
- Dominic Canzone (Mariners): -100000 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 2 HR in 2 games (has homered in 50% of games)
- Ryan Bliss (Mariners): -100000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 11 games (homered in 9.1% of games)
- Cal Raleigh (Mariners): +280 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 2 games
- Julio Rodríguez (Mariners): +430 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 2 games
- José Ramírez (Guardians): +430 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 2 games
- Rob Refsnyder (Mariners): +480 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 9 HR in 70 games (homered in 12.5% of games)
- Randy Arozarena (Mariners): +540 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 2 games
- Kyle Manzardo (Guardians): +560 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 2 games
- Chase DeLauter (Guardians): +600 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 3 HR in 2 games (has homered in 100% of games)
- David Fry (Guardians): +630 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 8 HR in 66 games (homered in 12.1% of games)
- Angel Martinez (Guardians): +800 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 1 game
- Victor Robles (Mariners): +870 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 31 games (homered in 2.5% of games)
- Brendan Donovan (Mariners): +900 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 1 HR in 2 games (has homered in 50% of games)
- Daniel Schneemann (Guardians): +900 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 1 game
- Steven Kwan (Guardians): +1060 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 2 games
- Cole Young (Mariners): +1060 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 1 HR in 2 games (has homered in 50% of games)
- Leonardo Rivas (Mariners): +1100 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 2 games
- Brayan Rocchio (Guardians): +1200 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 2 games