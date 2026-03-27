MLB
Friday’s MLB Home Run Props - March 27
Will Ben Rice or Ryan McMahon hit a home run on Friday? See their odds to hit a home run, as well as home run prop odds for all hitters in MLB play on March 27, in the article below.
Today's MLB Home Run Props
New York Yankees at San Francisco Giants
- Ben Rice (Yankees): -100000 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 1 game
- Ryan McMahon (Yankees): -100000 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 1 game
- Casey Schmitt (Giants): -100000 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 1 game
- Aaron Judge (Yankees): +250 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 1 game
- Rafael Devers (Giants): +390 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 1 game
- Paul Goldschmidt (Yankees): +440 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 10 HR in 139 games (homered in 6.9% of games)
- Giancarlo Stanton (Yankees): +440 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 1 game
- Matt Chapman (Giants): +500 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 1 game
- Willy Adames (Giants): +520 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 1 game
- Jerar Encarnación (Giants): +600 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 2 HR in 19 games (homered in 10.5% of games)
- Jazz Chisholm (Yankees): +600 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 1 game
- Cody Bellinger (Yankees): +680 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 1 game
- Trent Grisham (Yankees): +680 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 1 game
- Heliot Ramos (Giants): +680 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 1 game
- Austin Wells (Yankees): +750 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 1 game
- Harrison Bader (Giants): +800 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 1 game
- Patrick Bailey (Giants): +870 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 1 game
- Jung Hoo Lee (Giants): +1060 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 1 game
- Luis Arraez (Giants): +1100 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 1 game
- Jose Caballero (Yankees): +1200 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 1 game
Detroit Tigers at San Diego Padres
- Zach McKinstry (Tigers): -100000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 12 HR in 142 games (homered in 8% of games)
- Matt Vierling (Tigers): -100000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 31 games (homered in 3.2% of games)
- Kerry Carpenter (Tigers): +320 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 1 game
- Fernando Tatis Jr. (Padres): +360 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 1 game
- Manny Machado (Padres): +360 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 1 game
- Riley Greene (Tigers): +390 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 1 game
- Spencer Torkelson (Tigers): +430 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 1 game
- Jackson Merrill (Padres): +560 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 1 game
- Ramon Laureano (Padres): +560 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 1 HR in 1 game (has homered in 100% of games)
- Colt Keith (Tigers): +600 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 1 game
- Xander Bogaerts (Padres): +600 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 1 game
- Gleyber Torres (Tigers): +600 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 1 game
- Dillon Dingler (Tigers): +630 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 1 HR in 1 game (has homered in 100% of games)
- Kevin McGonigle (Tigers): +630 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 1 game
- Javier Baez (Tigers): +750 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 1 game
- Parker Meadows (Tigers): +800 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 1 game
- Gavin Sheets (Padres): +800 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 1 game
- Miguel Andujar (Padres): +900 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 1 game
- Freddy Fermin (Padres): +900 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 1 game
- Jake Cronenworth (Padres): +1100 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 1 game
Athletics at Toronto Blue Jays
- Nick Kurtz (Athletics): +265 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 36 HR in 117 games (homered in 26.5% of games)
- Shea Langeliers (Athletics): +300 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 31 HR in 123 games (homered in 23.6% of games)
- Brent Rooker (Athletics): +320 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 30 HR in 162 games (homered in 17.9% of games)
- Vladimir Guerrero Jr. (Blue Jays): +340 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 23 HR in 156 games (homered in 17.8% of games)
- Addison Barger (Blue Jays): +390 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 21 HR in 134 games (homered in 15.9% of games)
- Daulton Varsho (Blue Jays): +400 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 20 HR in 67 games (homered in 23.5% of games)
- George Springer (Blue Jays): +400 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 32 HR in 138 games (homered in 20.1% of games)
- Jesus Sanchez (Blue Jays): +430 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 14 HR in 134 games (homered in 10.4% of games)
- Tyler Soderstrom (Athletics): +430 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 25 HR in 157 games (homered in 13.4% of games)
- Kazuma Okamoto (Blue Jays): +560 to hit a HR
- Lawrence Butler (Athletics): +560 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 21 HR in 149 games (homered in 13.4% of games)
- Max Muncy (Athletics): +600 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 9 HR in 60 games (homered in 15% of games)
- Alejandro Kirk (Blue Jays): +600 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 15 HR in 130 games (homered in 11.5% of games)
- Denzel Clarke (Athletics): +800 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 3 HR in 46 games (homered in 6.5% of games)
- Jeff McNeil (Athletics): +870 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 12 HR in 122 games (homered in 8.2% of games)
- Jacob Wilson (Athletics): +900 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 13 HR in 125 games (homered in 9.6% of games)
- Ernie Clement (Blue Jays): +900 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 9 HR in 149 games (homered in 6% of games)
- Andrés Giménez (Blue Jays): +1060 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 7 HR in 98 games (homered in 7.8% of games)