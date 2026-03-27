Friday’s MLB Home Run Props - March 27

Will Ben Rice or Ryan McMahon hit a home run on Friday? See their odds to hit a home run, as well as home run prop odds for all hitters in MLB play on March 27, in the article below.

Today's MLB Home Run Props

New York Yankees at San Francisco Giants

Ben Rice (Yankees): -100000 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 1 game

-100000 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 1 game Ryan McMahon (Yankees): -100000 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 1 game

-100000 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 1 game Casey Schmitt (Giants): -100000 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 1 game

-100000 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 1 game Aaron Judge (Yankees): +250 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 1 game

+250 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 1 game Rafael Devers (Giants): +390 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 1 game

+390 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 1 game Paul Goldschmidt (Yankees): +440 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 10 HR in 139 games (homered in 6.9% of games)

+440 to hit a HR | 10 HR in 139 games (homered in 6.9% of games) Giancarlo Stanton (Yankees): +440 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 1 game

+440 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 1 game Matt Chapman (Giants): +500 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 1 game

+500 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 1 game Willy Adames (Giants): +520 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 1 game

+520 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 1 game Jerar Encarnación (Giants): +600 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 2 HR in 19 games (homered in 10.5% of games)

+600 to hit a HR | 2 HR in 19 games (homered in 10.5% of games) Jazz Chisholm (Yankees): +600 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 1 game

+600 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 1 game Cody Bellinger (Yankees): +680 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 1 game

+680 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 1 game Trent Grisham (Yankees): +680 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 1 game

+680 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 1 game Heliot Ramos (Giants): +680 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 1 game

+680 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 1 game Austin Wells (Yankees): +750 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 1 game

+750 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 1 game Harrison Bader (Giants): +800 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 1 game

+800 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 1 game Patrick Bailey (Giants): +870 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 1 game

+870 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 1 game Jung Hoo Lee (Giants): +1060 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 1 game

+1060 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 1 game Luis Arraez (Giants): +1100 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 1 game

+1100 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 1 game Jose Caballero (Yankees): +1200 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 1 game

Detroit Tigers at San Diego Padres

Zach McKinstry (Tigers): -100000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 12 HR in 142 games (homered in 8% of games)

-100000 to hit a HR | 12 HR in 142 games (homered in 8% of games) Matt Vierling (Tigers): -100000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 31 games (homered in 3.2% of games)

-100000 to hit a HR | 1 HR in 31 games (homered in 3.2% of games) Kerry Carpenter (Tigers): +320 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 1 game

+320 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 1 game Fernando Tatis Jr. (Padres): +360 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 1 game

+360 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 1 game Manny Machado (Padres): +360 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 1 game

+360 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 1 game Riley Greene (Tigers): +390 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 1 game

+390 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 1 game Spencer Torkelson (Tigers): +430 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 1 game

+430 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 1 game Jackson Merrill (Padres): +560 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 1 game

+560 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 1 game Ramon Laureano (Padres): +560 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 1 HR in 1 game (has homered in 100% of games)

+560 to hit a HR | 1 HR in 1 game (has homered in 100% of games) Colt Keith (Tigers): +600 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 1 game

+600 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 1 game Xander Bogaerts (Padres): +600 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 1 game

+600 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 1 game Gleyber Torres (Tigers): +600 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 1 game

+600 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 1 game Dillon Dingler (Tigers): +630 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 1 HR in 1 game (has homered in 100% of games)

+630 to hit a HR | 1 HR in 1 game (has homered in 100% of games) Kevin McGonigle (Tigers): +630 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 1 game

+630 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 1 game Javier Baez (Tigers): +750 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 1 game

+750 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 1 game Parker Meadows (Tigers): +800 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 1 game

+800 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 1 game Gavin Sheets (Padres): +800 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 1 game

+800 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 1 game Miguel Andujar (Padres): +900 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 1 game

+900 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 1 game Freddy Fermin (Padres): +900 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 1 game

+900 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 1 game Jake Cronenworth (Padres): +1100 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 1 game

Athletics at Toronto Blue Jays