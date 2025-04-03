MLB
Thursday’s MLB Home Run Props - April 3
Will Yordan Alvarez or Christian Walker hit a home run on Thursday? See their odds to hit a home run, as well as home run prop odds for all hitters in MLB play on April 3, in the article below.
Today's MLB Home Run Props
Houston Astros at Minnesota Twins
- Yordan Alvarez (Astros): +300 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 6 games
- Christian Walker (Astros): +500 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 6 games
- Matt Wallner (Twins): +500 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 5 games
- Byron Buxton (Twins): +560 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 6 games (has homered in 16.7% of games)
- Carlos Correa (Twins): +680 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 6 games
- Jose Altuve (Astros): +800 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 6 games (has homered in 16.7% of games)
- Cam Smith (Astros): +830 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 4 games
- Isaac Paredes (Astros): +870 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 6 games
- Ryan Jeffers (Twins): +900 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 4 games
- Chas McCormick (Astros): +900 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 4 games
- Victor Caratini (Astros): +900 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 2 games
- Jeremy Pena (Astros): +900 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 6 games (has homered in 16.7% of games)
- Brendan Rodgers (Astros): +900 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 4 games
- Harrison Bader (Twins): +900 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 3 HR in 5 games (has homered in 60% of games)
- Trevor Larnach (Twins): +900 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 5 games
- Ty France (Twins): +1000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 6 games
- Willi Castro (Twins): +1060 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 6 games (has homered in 16.7% of games)
- Edouard Julien (Twins): +1060 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 3 games
- Jake Meyers (Astros): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 3 games
- Jose Miranda (Twins): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 5 games
- Yainer Diaz (Astros): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 5 games
Colorado Rockies at Philadelphia Phillies
- Kyle Schwarber (Phillies): +290 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 3 HR in 5 games (has homered in 60% of games)
- Hunter Goodman (Rockies): +360 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 2 HR in 5 games (has homered in 40% of games)
- Mike Toglia (Rockies): +390 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 5 games
- Bryce Harper (Phillies): +400 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 5 games (has homered in 20% of games)
- Ezequiel Tovar (Rockies): +400 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 5 games
- Trea Turner (Phillies): +440 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 3 games
- Brenton Doyle (Rockies): +470 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 5 games
- Ryan McMahon (Rockies): +480 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 5 games
- Nick Castellanos (Phillies): +500 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 5 games (has homered in 20% of games)
- Mickey Moniak (Rockies): +520 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 2 games (has homered in 50% of games)
- Max Kepler (Phillies): +540 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 4 games (has homered in 25% of games)
- Brandon Marsh (Phillies): +560 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 4 games (has homered in 25% of games)
- Nick Martini (Rockies): +600 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 5 games
- J.T. Realmuto (Phillies): +600 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 4 games
- Jacob Stallings (Rockies): +750 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 1 game
- Alec Bohm (Phillies): +750 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 5 games
- Bryson Stott (Phillies): +870 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 4 games (has homered in 25% of games)
- Tyler Freeman (Rockies): +870 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 1 game
- Edmundo Sosa (Phillies): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 4 games
- Rafael Marchan (Phillies): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 2 games
- Kris Bryant (Rockies): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 4 games
- Kyle Farmer (Rockies): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 5 games
- Jordan Beck (Rockies): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 5 games
Arizona Diamondbacks at New York Yankees
- Aaron Judge (Yankees): +168 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 4 HR in 5 games (has homered in 40% of games)
- Ketel Marte (Diamondbacks): +310 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 6 games
- Eugenio Suárez (Diamondbacks): +400 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 5 HR in 6 games (has homered in 66.7% of games)
- Jazz Chisholm (Yankees): +430 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 3 HR in 5 games (has homered in 40% of games)
- Austin Wells (Yankees): +440 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 2 HR in 5 games (has homered in 40% of games)
- Paul Goldschmidt (Yankees): +450 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 5 games (has homered in 20% of games)
- Cody Bellinger (Yankees): +450 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 5 games (has homered in 20% of games)
- Corbin Carroll (Diamondbacks): +470 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 6 games (has homered in 16.7% of games)
- Ben Rice (Yankees): +470 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 2 HR in 4 games (has homered in 50% of games)
- Josh Naylor (Diamondbacks): +480 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 6 games
- Pavin Smith (Diamondbacks): +540 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 5 games
- Jasson Domínguez (Yankees): +560 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 5 games (has homered in 20% of games)
- Anthony Volpe (Yankees): +800 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 4 HR in 5 games (has homered in 80% of games)
- Geraldo Perdomo (Diamondbacks): +800 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 6 games
- Gabriel Moreno (Diamondbacks): +800 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 5 games
- Oswaldo Cabrera (Yankees): +800 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 5 games
- Alek Thomas (Diamondbacks): +900 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 3 games
- Jake McCarthy (Diamondbacks): +1060 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 5 games
Cincinnati Reds at Milwaukee Brewers
- Rhys Hoskins (Brewers): +400 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 5 games
- Elly De La Cruz (Reds): +440 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 2 HR in 6 games (has homered in 16.7% of games)
- Jackson Chourio (Brewers): +460 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 6 games (has homered in 16.7% of games)
- Christian Encarnacion-Strand (Reds): +470 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 5 games (has homered in 20% of games)
- Matt McLain (Reds): +470 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 3 HR in 6 games (has homered in 50% of games)
- William Contreras (Brewers): +480 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 6 games
- Jeimer Candelario (Reds): +500 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 6 games
- Spencer Steer (Reds): +600 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 4 games
- Christian Yelich (Brewers): +750 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 6 games (has homered in 16.7% of games)
- Blake Dunn (Reds): +750 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 3 games
- Garrett Mitchell (Brewers): +800 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 5 games
- Gavin Lux (Reds): +830 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 6 games
- Austin Wynns (Reds): +830 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 2 games (has homered in 50% of games)
- Vinny Capra (Brewers): +870 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 6 games (has homered in 16.7% of games)
- Joey Ortiz (Brewers): +870 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 6 games
- Santiago Espinal (Reds): +1060 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 4 games
- Brice Turang (Brewers): +1200 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 6 games (has homered in 16.7% of games)
- Sal Frelick (Brewers): +1200 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 6 games
Boston Red Sox at Baltimore Orioles
- Gunnar Henderson (Orioles): -100000 to hit a HR | 2024 Stats: 37 HR in 159 games (homered in 22.4% of games)
- Rafael Devers (Red Sox): +400 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 6 games
- Cedric Mullins (Orioles): +420 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 2 HR in 6 games (has homered in 16.7% of games)
- Tyler O'Neill (Orioles): +450 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 5 games (has homered in 20% of games)
- Triston Casas (Red Sox): +460 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 6 games
- Wilyer Abreu (Red Sox): +480 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 2 HR in 6 games (has homered in 16.7% of games)
- Jarren Duran (Red Sox): +540 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 6 games
- Alex Bregman (Red Sox): +560 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 6 games
- Heston Kjerstad (Orioles): +680 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 3 games
- Ryan O'Hearn (Orioles): +750 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 4 games
- Jordan Westburg (Orioles): +750 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 3 HR in 5 games (has homered in 40% of games)
- Adley Rutschman (Orioles): +800 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 2 HR in 6 games (has homered in 16.7% of games)
- Carlos Narvaez (Red Sox): +800 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 1 game
- Jackson Holliday (Orioles): +800 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 5 games (has homered in 20% of games)
- Kristian Campbell (Red Sox): +830 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 6 games (has homered in 16.7% of games)
- Ramón Urías (Orioles): +830 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 5 games
- Ceddanne Rafaela (Red Sox): +870 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 5 games
- Trevor Story (Red Sox): +870 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 5 games (has homered in 20% of games)
- Dylan Carlson (Orioles): +1000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 1 game
- Ryan Mountcastle (Orioles): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 5 games
- Ramón Laureano (Orioles): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 3 games
- Connor Wong (Red Sox): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 6 games