Thursday’s MLB Home Run Props - April 3

Will Yordan Alvarez or Christian Walker hit a home run on Thursday? See their odds to hit a home run, as well as home run prop odds for all hitters in MLB play on April 3, in the article below.

Today's MLB Home Run Props

Houston Astros at Minnesota Twins

Yordan Alvarez (Astros): +300 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 6 games

Christian Walker (Astros): +500 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 6 games

Matt Wallner (Twins): +500 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 5 games

Byron Buxton (Twins): +560 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 6 games (has homered in 16.7% of games)

Carlos Correa (Twins): +680 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 6 games

Jose Altuve (Astros): +800 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 6 games (has homered in 16.7% of games)

Cam Smith (Astros): +830 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 4 games

Isaac Paredes (Astros): +870 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 6 games

Ryan Jeffers (Twins): +900 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 4 games

Chas McCormick (Astros): +900 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 4 games

Victor Caratini (Astros): +900 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 2 games

Jeremy Pena (Astros): +900 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 6 games (has homered in 16.7% of games)

Brendan Rodgers (Astros): +900 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 4 games

Harrison Bader (Twins): +900 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 3 HR in 5 games (has homered in 60% of games)

Trevor Larnach (Twins): +900 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 5 games

Ty France (Twins): +1000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 6 games

Willi Castro (Twins): +1060 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 6 games (has homered in 16.7% of games)

Edouard Julien (Twins): +1060 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 3 games

Jake Meyers (Astros): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 3 games

Jose Miranda (Twins): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 5 games

Yainer Diaz (Astros): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 5 games

Colorado Rockies at Philadelphia Phillies

Kyle Schwarber (Phillies): +290 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 3 HR in 5 games (has homered in 60% of games)

Hunter Goodman (Rockies): +360 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 2 HR in 5 games (has homered in 40% of games)

Mike Toglia (Rockies): +390 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 5 games

Bryce Harper (Phillies): +400 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 5 games (has homered in 20% of games)

Ezequiel Tovar (Rockies): +400 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 5 games

Trea Turner (Phillies): +440 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 3 games

Brenton Doyle (Rockies): +470 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 5 games

Ryan McMahon (Rockies): +480 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 5 games

Nick Castellanos (Phillies): +500 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 5 games (has homered in 20% of games)

Mickey Moniak (Rockies): +520 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 2 games (has homered in 50% of games)

Max Kepler (Phillies): +540 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 4 games (has homered in 25% of games)

Brandon Marsh (Phillies): +560 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 4 games (has homered in 25% of games)

Nick Martini (Rockies): +600 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 5 games

J.T. Realmuto (Phillies): +600 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 4 games

Jacob Stallings (Rockies): +750 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 1 game

Alec Bohm (Phillies): +750 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 5 games

Bryson Stott (Phillies): +870 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 4 games (has homered in 25% of games)

Tyler Freeman (Rockies): +870 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 1 game

Edmundo Sosa (Phillies): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 4 games

Rafael Marchan (Phillies): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 2 games

Kris Bryant (Rockies): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 4 games

Kyle Farmer (Rockies): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 5 games

Jordan Beck (Rockies): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 5 games

Arizona Diamondbacks at New York Yankees

Aaron Judge (Yankees): +168 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 4 HR in 5 games (has homered in 40% of games)

Ketel Marte (Diamondbacks): +310 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 6 games

Eugenio Suárez (Diamondbacks): +400 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 5 HR in 6 games (has homered in 66.7% of games)

Jazz Chisholm (Yankees): +430 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 3 HR in 5 games (has homered in 40% of games)

Austin Wells (Yankees): +440 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 2 HR in 5 games (has homered in 40% of games)

Paul Goldschmidt (Yankees): +450 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 5 games (has homered in 20% of games)

Cody Bellinger (Yankees): +450 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 5 games (has homered in 20% of games)

Corbin Carroll (Diamondbacks): +470 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 6 games (has homered in 16.7% of games)

Ben Rice (Yankees): +470 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 2 HR in 4 games (has homered in 50% of games)

Josh Naylor (Diamondbacks): +480 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 6 games

Pavin Smith (Diamondbacks): +540 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 5 games

Jasson Domínguez (Yankees): +560 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 5 games (has homered in 20% of games)

Anthony Volpe (Yankees): +800 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 4 HR in 5 games (has homered in 80% of games)

Geraldo Perdomo (Diamondbacks): +800 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 6 games

Gabriel Moreno (Diamondbacks): +800 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 5 games

Oswaldo Cabrera (Yankees): +800 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 5 games

Alek Thomas (Diamondbacks): +900 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 3 games

Jake McCarthy (Diamondbacks): +1060 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 5 games

Cincinnati Reds at Milwaukee Brewers

Rhys Hoskins (Brewers): +400 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 5 games

Elly De La Cruz (Reds): +440 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 2 HR in 6 games (has homered in 16.7% of games)

Jackson Chourio (Brewers): +460 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 6 games (has homered in 16.7% of games)

Christian Encarnacion-Strand (Reds): +470 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 5 games (has homered in 20% of games)

Matt McLain (Reds): +470 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 3 HR in 6 games (has homered in 50% of games)

William Contreras (Brewers): +480 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 6 games

Jeimer Candelario (Reds): +500 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 6 games

Spencer Steer (Reds): +600 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 4 games

Christian Yelich (Brewers): +750 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 6 games (has homered in 16.7% of games)

Blake Dunn (Reds): +750 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 3 games

Garrett Mitchell (Brewers): +800 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 5 games

Gavin Lux (Reds): +830 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 6 games

Austin Wynns (Reds): +830 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 2 games (has homered in 50% of games)

Vinny Capra (Brewers): +870 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 6 games (has homered in 16.7% of games)

Joey Ortiz (Brewers): +870 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 6 games

Santiago Espinal (Reds): +1060 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 4 games

Brice Turang (Brewers): +1200 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 6 games (has homered in 16.7% of games)

Sal Frelick (Brewers): +1200 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 6 games

Boston Red Sox at Baltimore Orioles