MLB Futures Betting: Home Runs Leader Predictions, Odds for 2026

As the 2026 MLB season approaches, player stat leader markets are some of the most actionable opportunities in sports betting.

Below is a full breakdown of the MLB odds for 2026 home run leader.

MLB odds via FanDuel Sportsbook and may change throughout the day after this article is published.

MLB Home Runs Leader Odds for 2026

Top Contenders

Player Odds Aaron Judge +230 Shohei Ohtani +240 Kyle Schwarber +390 Cal Raleigh +1100 Pete Alonso +1900 Juan Soto +3000

Analysis

The MLB home run leader odds market is once again dominated by Aaron Judge and Shohei Ohtani, and for good reason:

Judge has led MLB twice recently and is projected for ~49 HRs

Ohtani brings elite power with improving contact quality

Schwarber and Raleigh offer pure volume power profiles

Historically, this market:

Rewards high fly-ball + barrel rate hitters

Still allows longshot winners (Raleigh 60 HR in 2025)

Why:

Elite combination of power + durability

Consistent barrel rate + hard-hit %

Slightly better value vs Judge

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The above author is a FanDuel employee and is not eligible to compete in public daily fantasy contests or place sports betting wagers on FanDuel. The advice provided by the author does not necessarily represent the views of FanDuel. Taking the author’s advice will not guarantee a successful outcome. You should use your own judgment when participating in daily fantasy contests or placing sports wagers.