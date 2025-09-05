Friday’s MLB Odds, Betting Lines and Predictions - Sept. 5
In a Friday MLB schedule that has a lot of competitive contests, the Toronto Blue Jays versus the New York Yankees is a game to catch. For predictions on every game on the slate, check out the article below.
Today's MLB Odds and Predictions
Washington Nationals at Chicago Cubs Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 2:20 p.m. ET
- Where: Wrigley Field
- TV Channel: Apple TV+
- Probable Pitchers: Javier Assad vs. Jake Irvin
- Records: Cubs (80-60), Nationals (56-83)
- Cubs Moneyline Odds: -235
- Nationals Moneyline Odds: +194
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Cubs
- Cubs Win Probability: 70.08%
- Nationals Win Probability: 29.92%
New York Mets at Cincinnati Reds Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 6:40 p.m. ET
- Where: Great American Ball Park
- TV Channel: FDSOH and SNY
- Probable Pitchers: Andrew Abbott vs. David Peterson
- Records: Reds (70-70), Mets (75-65)
- Mets Moneyline Odds: -126
- Reds Moneyline Odds: +108
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Mets
- Mets Win Probability: 51.14%
- Reds Win Probability: 48.86%
Milwaukee Brewers at Pittsburgh Pirates Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 6:40 p.m. ET
- Where: PNC Park
- TV Channel: Apple TV+
- Probable Pitchers: Johan Oviedo vs. Quinn Priester
- Records: Pirates (63-77), Brewers (86-55)
- Brewers Moneyline Odds: -148
- Pirates Moneyline Odds: +126
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Brewers
- Brewers Win Probability: 60.29%
- Pirates Win Probability: 39.71%
Chicago White Sox at Detroit Tigers Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 6:40 p.m. ET
- Where: Comerica Park
- TV Channel: FDSDET and CHSN
- Probable Pitchers: Jack Flaherty vs. Shane Smith
- Records: Tigers (81-60), White Sox (52-88)
- Tigers Moneyline Odds: -190
- White Sox Moneyline Odds: +160
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Tigers
- Tigers Win Probability: 68.34%
- White Sox Win Probability: 31.66%
Los Angeles Dodgers at Baltimore Orioles Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 7:05 p.m. ET
- Where: Oriole Park at Camden Yards
- TV Channel: MASN and SportsNet LA
- Probable Pitchers: Dean Kremer vs. Tyler Glasnow
- Records: Orioles (64-76), Dodgers (78-61)
- Dodgers Moneyline Odds: -164
- Orioles Moneyline Odds: +138
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Dodgers
- Dodgers Win Probability: 59.56%
- Orioles Win Probability: 40.44%
Toronto Blue Jays at New York Yankees Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 7:05 p.m. ET
- Where: Yankee Stadium
- TV Channel: MLB Network, YES and SNET
- Probable Pitchers: Cam Schlittler vs. Kevin Gausman
- Records: Yankees (77-62), Blue Jays (81-59)
- Yankees Moneyline Odds: -138
- Blue Jays Moneyline Odds: +118
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Yankees
- Yankees Win Probability: 54.65%
- Blue Jays Win Probability: 45.35%
Philadelphia Phillies at Miami Marlins Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 7:10 p.m. ET
- Where: loanDepot park
- TV Channel: FDSFL and NBCS-PH
- Probable Pitchers: Valente Bellozo vs. Cristopher Sanchez
- Records: Marlins (65-75), Phillies (81-59)
- Phillies Moneyline Odds: -260
- Marlins Moneyline Odds: +215
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Phillies
- Phillies Win Probability: 62.45%
- Marlins Win Probability: 37.55%
Seattle Mariners at Atlanta Braves Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 7:15 p.m. ET
- Where: Truist Park
- TV Channel: FDSSO and ROOT Sports NW
- Probable Pitchers: Chris Sale vs. Logan Gilbert
- Records: Braves (63-77), Mariners (73-67)
- Braves Moneyline Odds: -132
- Mariners Moneyline Odds: +112
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Braves
- Braves Win Probability: 52.24%
- Mariners Win Probability: 47.76%
Cleveland Guardians at Tampa Bay Rays Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 7:35 p.m. ET
- Where: George M. Steinbrenner Field
- TV Channel: FDSSUN and CLEG
- Probable Pitchers: Ian Seymour vs. Gavin Williams
- Records: Rays (70-69), Guardians (69-69)
- Rays Moneyline Odds: -126
- Guardians Moneyline Odds: +108
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Rays
- Rays Win Probability: 66.80%
- Guardians Win Probability: 33.20%
Minnesota Twins at Kansas City Royals
Game Info
- When: 7:40 p.m. ET
- Where: Kauffman Stadium
- TV Channel: FDSKC and MNNT
- Probable Pitchers: Michael Wacha vs. Pablo Lopez
- Records: Royals (70-69), Twins (62-77)
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Twins
- Twins Win Probability: 52.56%
- Royals Win Probability: 47.44%
Houston Astros at Texas Rangers
Game Info
- When: 8:05 p.m. ET
- Where: Globe Life Field
- TV Channel: CW33 and SCHN
- Probable Pitchers: Merrill Kelly vs.
- Records: Rangers (72-69), Astros (77-63)
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Rangers
- Rangers Win Probability: 56.50%
- Astros Win Probability: 43.50%
San Francisco Giants at St. Louis Cardinals Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 8:15 p.m. ET
- Where: Busch Stadium
- TV Channel: FDSMW and NBCS-BA
- Probable Pitchers: Michael McGreevy vs. Carson Seymour
- Records: Cardinals (70-71), Giants (71-69)
- Cardinals Moneyline Odds: -108
- Giants Moneyline Odds: -108
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Cardinals
- Cardinals Win Probability: 60.94%
- Giants Win Probability: 39.06%
San Diego Padres at Colorado Rockies
Game Info
- When: 8:40 p.m. ET
- Where: Coors Field
- TV Channel: COLR and SDPA
- Probable Pitchers: Kyle Freeland vs. Nick Pivetta
- Records: Rockies (39-101), Padres (76-64)
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Padres
- Padres Win Probability: 70.60%
- Rockies Win Probability: 29.40%
Athletics at Los Angeles Angels Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 9:38 p.m. ET
- Where: Angel Stadium
- TV Channel: FDSW and NBCS-CA
- Probable Pitchers: José Soriano vs. Mason Barnett
- Records: Angels (66-73), Athletics (64-77)
- Angels Moneyline Odds: -146
- Athletics Moneyline Odds: +124
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Angels
- Angels Win Probability: 54.67%
- Athletics Win Probability: 45.33%
Boston Red Sox at Arizona Diamondbacks Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 9:40 p.m. ET
- Where: Chase Field
- TV Channel: ARID and NESN
- Probable Pitchers: Eduardo Rodríguez vs. Payton Tolle
- Records: Diamondbacks (70-71), Red Sox (78-63)
- Red Sox Moneyline Odds: -122
- Diamondbacks Moneyline Odds: +104
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Diamondbacks
- Diamondbacks Win Probability: 51.63%
- Red Sox Win Probability: 48.37%
All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.