MLB

Friday’s MLB Odds, Betting Lines and Predictions - Sept. 5

Data Skrive
Data Skrive

Friday’s MLB Odds, Betting Lines and Predictions - Sept. 5

In a Friday MLB schedule that has a lot of competitive contests, the Toronto Blue Jays versus the New York Yankees is a game to catch. For predictions on every game on the slate, check out the article below.

Today's MLB Odds and Predictions

Washington Nationals at Chicago Cubs Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

  • When: 2:20 p.m. ET
  • Where: Wrigley Field
  • TV Channel: Apple TV+
  • Probable Pitchers: Javier Assad vs. Jake Irvin
  • Records: Cubs (80-60), Nationals (56-83)
  • Cubs Moneyline Odds: -235
  • Nationals Moneyline Odds: +194

numberFire Prediction

  • numberFire Predicted Favorite: Cubs
  • Cubs Win Probability: 70.08%
  • Nationals Win Probability: 29.92%

New York Mets at Cincinnati Reds Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

  • When: 6:40 p.m. ET
  • Where: Great American Ball Park
  • TV Channel: FDSOH and SNY
  • Probable Pitchers: Andrew Abbott vs. David Peterson
  • Records: Reds (70-70), Mets (75-65)
  • Mets Moneyline Odds: -126
  • Reds Moneyline Odds: +108

numberFire Prediction

  • numberFire Predicted Favorite: Mets
  • Mets Win Probability: 51.14%
  • Reds Win Probability: 48.86%

Milwaukee Brewers at Pittsburgh Pirates Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

  • When: 6:40 p.m. ET
  • Where: PNC Park
  • TV Channel: Apple TV+
  • Probable Pitchers: Johan Oviedo vs. Quinn Priester
  • Records: Pirates (63-77), Brewers (86-55)
  • Brewers Moneyline Odds: -148
  • Pirates Moneyline Odds: +126

numberFire Prediction

  • numberFire Predicted Favorite: Brewers
  • Brewers Win Probability: 60.29%
  • Pirates Win Probability: 39.71%

Chicago White Sox at Detroit Tigers Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

  • When: 6:40 p.m. ET
  • Where: Comerica Park
  • TV Channel: FDSDET and CHSN
  • Probable Pitchers: Jack Flaherty vs. Shane Smith
  • Records: Tigers (81-60), White Sox (52-88)
  • Tigers Moneyline Odds: -190
  • White Sox Moneyline Odds: +160

numberFire Prediction

  • numberFire Predicted Favorite: Tigers
  • Tigers Win Probability: 68.34%
  • White Sox Win Probability: 31.66%

Los Angeles Dodgers at Baltimore Orioles Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

  • When: 7:05 p.m. ET
  • Where: Oriole Park at Camden Yards
  • TV Channel: MASN and SportsNet LA
  • Probable Pitchers: Dean Kremer vs. Tyler Glasnow
  • Records: Orioles (64-76), Dodgers (78-61)
  • Dodgers Moneyline Odds: -164
  • Orioles Moneyline Odds: +138

numberFire Prediction

  • numberFire Predicted Favorite: Dodgers
  • Dodgers Win Probability: 59.56%
  • Orioles Win Probability: 40.44%

Toronto Blue Jays at New York Yankees Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

  • When: 7:05 p.m. ET
  • Where: Yankee Stadium
  • TV Channel: MLB Network, YES and SNET
  • Probable Pitchers: Cam Schlittler vs. Kevin Gausman
  • Records: Yankees (77-62), Blue Jays (81-59)
  • Yankees Moneyline Odds: -138
  • Blue Jays Moneyline Odds: +118

numberFire Prediction

  • numberFire Predicted Favorite: Yankees
  • Yankees Win Probability: 54.65%
  • Blue Jays Win Probability: 45.35%

Philadelphia Phillies at Miami Marlins Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

  • When: 7:10 p.m. ET
  • Where: loanDepot park
  • TV Channel: FDSFL and NBCS-PH
  • Probable Pitchers: Valente Bellozo vs. Cristopher Sanchez
  • Records: Marlins (65-75), Phillies (81-59)
  • Phillies Moneyline Odds: -260
  • Marlins Moneyline Odds: +215

numberFire Prediction

  • numberFire Predicted Favorite: Phillies
  • Phillies Win Probability: 62.45%
  • Marlins Win Probability: 37.55%

Seattle Mariners at Atlanta Braves Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

  • When: 7:15 p.m. ET
  • Where: Truist Park
  • TV Channel: FDSSO and ROOT Sports NW
  • Probable Pitchers: Chris Sale vs. Logan Gilbert
  • Records: Braves (63-77), Mariners (73-67)
  • Braves Moneyline Odds: -132
  • Mariners Moneyline Odds: +112

numberFire Prediction

  • numberFire Predicted Favorite: Braves
  • Braves Win Probability: 52.24%
  • Mariners Win Probability: 47.76%

Cleveland Guardians at Tampa Bay Rays Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

  • When: 7:35 p.m. ET
  • Where: George M. Steinbrenner Field
  • TV Channel: FDSSUN and CLEG
  • Probable Pitchers: Ian Seymour vs. Gavin Williams
  • Records: Rays (70-69), Guardians (69-69)
  • Rays Moneyline Odds: -126
  • Guardians Moneyline Odds: +108

numberFire Prediction

  • numberFire Predicted Favorite: Rays
  • Rays Win Probability: 66.80%
  • Guardians Win Probability: 33.20%

Minnesota Twins at Kansas City Royals

Game Info

  • When: 7:40 p.m. ET
  • Where: Kauffman Stadium
  • TV Channel: FDSKC and MNNT
  • Probable Pitchers: Michael Wacha vs. Pablo Lopez
  • Records: Royals (70-69), Twins (62-77)

numberFire Prediction

  • numberFire Predicted Favorite: Twins
  • Twins Win Probability: 52.56%
  • Royals Win Probability: 47.44%

Houston Astros at Texas Rangers

Game Info

  • When: 8:05 p.m. ET
  • Where: Globe Life Field
  • TV Channel: CW33 and SCHN
  • Probable Pitchers: Merrill Kelly vs.
  • Records: Rangers (72-69), Astros (77-63)

numberFire Prediction

  • numberFire Predicted Favorite: Rangers
  • Rangers Win Probability: 56.50%
  • Astros Win Probability: 43.50%

San Francisco Giants at St. Louis Cardinals Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

  • When: 8:15 p.m. ET
  • Where: Busch Stadium
  • TV Channel: FDSMW and NBCS-BA
  • Probable Pitchers: Michael McGreevy vs. Carson Seymour
  • Records: Cardinals (70-71), Giants (71-69)
  • Cardinals Moneyline Odds: -108
  • Giants Moneyline Odds: -108

numberFire Prediction

  • numberFire Predicted Favorite: Cardinals
  • Cardinals Win Probability: 60.94%
  • Giants Win Probability: 39.06%

San Diego Padres at Colorado Rockies

Game Info

  • When: 8:40 p.m. ET
  • Where: Coors Field
  • TV Channel: COLR and SDPA
  • Probable Pitchers: Kyle Freeland vs. Nick Pivetta
  • Records: Rockies (39-101), Padres (76-64)

numberFire Prediction

  • numberFire Predicted Favorite: Padres
  • Padres Win Probability: 70.60%
  • Rockies Win Probability: 29.40%

Athletics at Los Angeles Angels Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

  • When: 9:38 p.m. ET
  • Where: Angel Stadium
  • TV Channel: FDSW and NBCS-CA
  • Probable Pitchers: José Soriano vs. Mason Barnett
  • Records: Angels (66-73), Athletics (64-77)
  • Angels Moneyline Odds: -146
  • Athletics Moneyline Odds: +124

numberFire Prediction

  • numberFire Predicted Favorite: Angels
  • Angels Win Probability: 54.67%
  • Athletics Win Probability: 45.33%

Boston Red Sox at Arizona Diamondbacks Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

  • When: 9:40 p.m. ET
  • Where: Chase Field
  • TV Channel: ARID and NESN
  • Probable Pitchers: Eduardo Rodríguez vs. Payton Tolle
  • Records: Diamondbacks (70-71), Red Sox (78-63)
  • Red Sox Moneyline Odds: -122
  • Diamondbacks Moneyline Odds: +104

numberFire Prediction

  • numberFire Predicted Favorite: Diamondbacks
  • Diamondbacks Win Probability: 51.63%
  • Red Sox Win Probability: 48.37%

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

