Friday’s MLB Odds, Betting Lines and Predictions - Sept. 5

In a Friday MLB schedule that has a lot of competitive contests, the Toronto Blue Jays versus the New York Yankees is a game to catch. For predictions on every game on the slate, check out the article below.

Today's MLB Odds and Predictions

Washington Nationals at Chicago Cubs Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 2:20 p.m. ET

2:20 p.m. ET Where: Wrigley Field

Wrigley Field TV Channel: Apple TV+

Apple TV+ Probable Pitchers: Javier Assad vs. Jake Irvin

Javier Assad vs. Jake Irvin Records: Cubs (80-60), Nationals (56-83)

Cubs (80-60), Nationals (56-83) Cubs Moneyline Odds: -235

-235 Nationals Moneyline Odds: +194

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Cubs

Cubs Cubs Win Probability: 70.08%

70.08% Nationals Win Probability: 29.92%

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

New York Mets at Cincinnati Reds Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 6:40 p.m. ET

6:40 p.m. ET Where: Great American Ball Park

Great American Ball Park TV Channel: FDSOH and SNY

FDSOH and SNY Probable Pitchers: Andrew Abbott vs. David Peterson

Andrew Abbott vs. David Peterson Records: Reds (70-70), Mets (75-65)

Reds (70-70), Mets (75-65) Mets Moneyline Odds: -126

-126 Reds Moneyline Odds: +108

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Mets

Mets Mets Win Probability: 51.14%

51.14% Reds Win Probability: 48.86%

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

Milwaukee Brewers at Pittsburgh Pirates Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 6:40 p.m. ET

6:40 p.m. ET Where: PNC Park

PNC Park TV Channel: Apple TV+

Apple TV+ Probable Pitchers: Johan Oviedo vs. Quinn Priester

Johan Oviedo vs. Quinn Priester Records: Pirates (63-77), Brewers (86-55)

Pirates (63-77), Brewers (86-55) Brewers Moneyline Odds: -148

-148 Pirates Moneyline Odds: +126

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Brewers

Brewers Brewers Win Probability: 60.29%

60.29% Pirates Win Probability: 39.71%

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

Chicago White Sox at Detroit Tigers Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 6:40 p.m. ET

6:40 p.m. ET Where: Comerica Park

Comerica Park TV Channel: FDSDET and CHSN

FDSDET and CHSN Probable Pitchers: Jack Flaherty vs. Shane Smith

Jack Flaherty vs. Shane Smith Records: Tigers (81-60), White Sox (52-88)

Tigers (81-60), White Sox (52-88) Tigers Moneyline Odds: -190

-190 White Sox Moneyline Odds: +160

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Tigers

Tigers Tigers Win Probability: 68.34%

68.34% White Sox Win Probability: 31.66%

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

Los Angeles Dodgers at Baltimore Orioles Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 7:05 p.m. ET

7:05 p.m. ET Where: Oriole Park at Camden Yards

Oriole Park at Camden Yards TV Channel: MASN and SportsNet LA

MASN and SportsNet LA Probable Pitchers: Dean Kremer vs. Tyler Glasnow

Dean Kremer vs. Tyler Glasnow Records: Orioles (64-76), Dodgers (78-61)

Orioles (64-76), Dodgers (78-61) Dodgers Moneyline Odds: -164

-164 Orioles Moneyline Odds: +138

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Dodgers

Dodgers Dodgers Win Probability: 59.56%

59.56% Orioles Win Probability: 40.44%

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

Toronto Blue Jays at New York Yankees Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 7:05 p.m. ET

7:05 p.m. ET Where: Yankee Stadium

Yankee Stadium TV Channel: MLB Network, YES and SNET

MLB Network, YES and SNET Probable Pitchers: Cam Schlittler vs. Kevin Gausman

Cam Schlittler vs. Kevin Gausman Records: Yankees (77-62), Blue Jays (81-59)

Yankees (77-62), Blue Jays (81-59) Yankees Moneyline Odds: -138

-138 Blue Jays Moneyline Odds: +118

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Yankees

Yankees Yankees Win Probability: 54.65%

54.65% Blue Jays Win Probability: 45.35%

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

Philadelphia Phillies at Miami Marlins Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 7:10 p.m. ET

7:10 p.m. ET Where: loanDepot park

loanDepot park TV Channel: FDSFL and NBCS-PH

FDSFL and NBCS-PH Probable Pitchers: Valente Bellozo vs. Cristopher Sanchez

Valente Bellozo vs. Cristopher Sanchez Records: Marlins (65-75), Phillies (81-59)

Marlins (65-75), Phillies (81-59) Phillies Moneyline Odds: -260

-260 Marlins Moneyline Odds: +215

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Phillies

Phillies Phillies Win Probability: 62.45%

62.45% Marlins Win Probability: 37.55%

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

Seattle Mariners at Atlanta Braves Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 7:15 p.m. ET

7:15 p.m. ET Where: Truist Park

Truist Park TV Channel: FDSSO and ROOT Sports NW

FDSSO and ROOT Sports NW Probable Pitchers: Chris Sale vs. Logan Gilbert

Chris Sale vs. Logan Gilbert Records: Braves (63-77), Mariners (73-67)

Braves (63-77), Mariners (73-67) Braves Moneyline Odds: -132

-132 Mariners Moneyline Odds: +112

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Braves

Braves Braves Win Probability: 52.24%

52.24% Mariners Win Probability: 47.76%

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

Cleveland Guardians at Tampa Bay Rays Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 7:35 p.m. ET

7:35 p.m. ET Where: George M. Steinbrenner Field

George M. Steinbrenner Field TV Channel: FDSSUN and CLEG

FDSSUN and CLEG Probable Pitchers: Ian Seymour vs. Gavin Williams

Ian Seymour vs. Gavin Williams Records: Rays (70-69), Guardians (69-69)

Rays (70-69), Guardians (69-69) Rays Moneyline Odds: -126

-126 Guardians Moneyline Odds: +108

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Rays

Rays Rays Win Probability: 66.80%

66.80% Guardians Win Probability: 33.20%

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

Minnesota Twins at Kansas City Royals

Game Info

When: 7:40 p.m. ET

7:40 p.m. ET Where: Kauffman Stadium

Kauffman Stadium TV Channel: FDSKC and MNNT

FDSKC and MNNT Probable Pitchers: Michael Wacha vs. Pablo Lopez

Michael Wacha vs. Pablo Lopez Records: Royals (70-69), Twins (62-77)

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Twins

Twins Twins Win Probability: 52.56%

52.56% Royals Win Probability: 47.44%

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

Houston Astros at Texas Rangers

Game Info

When: 8:05 p.m. ET

8:05 p.m. ET Where: Globe Life Field

Globe Life Field TV Channel: CW33 and SCHN

CW33 and SCHN Probable Pitchers: Merrill Kelly vs.

Merrill Kelly vs. Records: Rangers (72-69), Astros (77-63)

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Rangers

Rangers Rangers Win Probability: 56.50%

56.50% Astros Win Probability: 43.50%

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

San Francisco Giants at St. Louis Cardinals Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 8:15 p.m. ET

8:15 p.m. ET Where: Busch Stadium

Busch Stadium TV Channel: FDSMW and NBCS-BA

FDSMW and NBCS-BA Probable Pitchers: Michael McGreevy vs. Carson Seymour

Michael McGreevy vs. Carson Seymour Records: Cardinals (70-71), Giants (71-69)

Cardinals (70-71), Giants (71-69) Cardinals Moneyline Odds: -108

-108 Giants Moneyline Odds: -108

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Cardinals

Cardinals Cardinals Win Probability: 60.94%

60.94% Giants Win Probability: 39.06%

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

San Diego Padres at Colorado Rockies

Game Info

When: 8:40 p.m. ET

8:40 p.m. ET Where: Coors Field

Coors Field TV Channel: COLR and SDPA

COLR and SDPA Probable Pitchers: Kyle Freeland vs. Nick Pivetta

Kyle Freeland vs. Nick Pivetta Records: Rockies (39-101), Padres (76-64)

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Padres

Padres Padres Win Probability: 70.60%

70.60% Rockies Win Probability: 29.40%

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

Athletics at Los Angeles Angels Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 9:38 p.m. ET

9:38 p.m. ET Where: Angel Stadium

Angel Stadium TV Channel: FDSW and NBCS-CA

FDSW and NBCS-CA Probable Pitchers: José Soriano vs. Mason Barnett

José Soriano vs. Mason Barnett Records: Angels (66-73), Athletics (64-77)

Angels (66-73), Athletics (64-77) Angels Moneyline Odds: -146

-146 Athletics Moneyline Odds: +124

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Angels

Angels Angels Win Probability: 54.67%

54.67% Athletics Win Probability: 45.33%

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

Boston Red Sox at Arizona Diamondbacks Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 9:40 p.m. ET

9:40 p.m. ET Where: Chase Field

Chase Field TV Channel: ARID and NESN

ARID and NESN Probable Pitchers: Eduardo Rodríguez vs. Payton Tolle

Eduardo Rodríguez vs. Payton Tolle Records: Diamondbacks (70-71), Red Sox (78-63)

Diamondbacks (70-71), Red Sox (78-63) Red Sox Moneyline Odds: -122

-122 Diamondbacks Moneyline Odds: +104

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Diamondbacks

Diamondbacks Diamondbacks Win Probability: 51.63%

51.63% Red Sox Win Probability: 48.37%

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.