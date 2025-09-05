Cubs vs Nationals Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for Sept. 5

Odds updated as of 12:12 a.m.

The Chicago Cubs are among the MLB squads busy on Friday, up against the Washington Nationals.

Cubs vs Nationals Game Info

Chicago Cubs (80-60) vs. Washington Nationals (56-83)

Date: Friday, September 5, 2025

Friday, September 5, 2025 Time: 2:20 p.m. ET

2:20 p.m. ET Venue: Wrigley Field -- Chicago, Illinois

Wrigley Field -- Chicago, Illinois Coverage: Apple TV+

Cubs vs Nationals Odds & Moneyline

Moneyline: CHC: (-235) | WSH: (+194)

CHC: (-235) | WSH: (+194) Spread: CHC: -1.5 (-118) | WSH: +1.5 (-102)

CHC: -1.5 (-118) | WSH: +1.5 (-102) Total: 10.5 -- Over: (-100) | Under: (-122)

Cubs vs Nationals Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Javier Assad (Cubs) - 1-1, 4.05 ERA vs Jake Irvin (Nationals) - 8-10, 5.42 ERA

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Cubs will send Javier Assad (1-1) to the mound, while Jake Irvin (8-10) will answer the bell for the Nationals. Assad and his team have yet to cover the spread in any of their four chances this season. Assad's team has won each of the three games he's started as the moneyline favorite. The Nationals are 15-12-0 against the spread when Irvin starts. The Nationals have a 13-13 record in Irvin's 26 starts this season when they were the underdog on the moneyline.

Cubs vs Nationals Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Cubs win (70.1%)

Cubs vs Nationals Moneyline

Chicago is a -235 favorite on the moneyline, while Washington is a +194 underdog on the road.

Cubs vs Nationals Spread

The Cubs are favored by 1.5 runs at home versus the Nationals. The Cubs are -118 to cover the spread, while the Nationals are -102.

Cubs vs Nationals Over/Under

The Cubs-Nationals contest on Sept. 5 has been given an over/under of 10.5 runs. The over is set at -100 and the under at -122.

Cubs vs Nationals Betting Trends

The Cubs have been favorites in 95 games this season and have come away with the win 61 times (64.2%) in those contests.

Chicago has a record of 10-1 in contests when oddsmakers favor them by -235 or more on the moneyline.

Contests with the Cubs have gone over the total set by bookmakers in 63 of 136 chances this season.

The Cubs are 62-74-0 against the spread in their 136 games with a line set by sportsbooks this season.

The Nationals have been the underdog on the moneyline 112 total times this season. They've finished 48-64 in those games.

When playing as a moneyline underdog with odds of +194 or longer, Washington has a record of 3-9 (25%).

The Nationals have played in 133 games with an over/under set, and have combined with their opponents to go over the total 70 times (70-56-7).

The Nationals have a 66-67-0 record against the spread this season (covering 49.6% of the time).

Cubs Player Leaders

Kyle Tucker has 132 hits this season and a team-best OBP of .381. He has a .270 batting average and a slugging percentage of .472.

Among all qualifying hitters in MLB, he is 45th in batting average, eighth in on-base percentage, and 40th in slugging.

Pete Crow-Armstrong leads Chicago with 130 hits. He is batting .250 this season and has 66 extra-base hits. He's also slugging .493 with an on-base percentage of .290.

He is 95th in batting average, 142nd in on-base percentage and 25th in slugging among qualifying hitters.

Nico Hoerner has an OPS of .713, fueled by an OBP of .336 and a team-best slugging percentage of .377 this season.

Seiya Suzuki has been key for Chicago with 125 hits, an OBP of .322 plus a slugging percentage of .470.

Nationals Player Leaders

C.J. Abrams is batting .265 with 29 doubles, five triples, 17 home runs and 34 walks. He's slugging .447 with an on-base percentage of .328.

Including all qualifying hitters in MLB, his batting average places him 59th, his on-base percentage is 81st, and he is 70th in slugging.

James Wood's 134 hits, .355 OBP and .474 slugging percentage are all team-highs. He has a batting average of .258.

Including all qualifying players, he ranks 84th in batting average, 32nd in on-base percentage and 39th in slugging percentage.

Luis Garcia is batting .260 with 26 doubles, a triple, 11 home runs and 23 walks.

Josh Bell has 12 doubles, a triple, 16 home runs and 53 walks while batting .224.

Cubs vs Nationals Head to Head

6/5/2025: 7-1 CHC (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -152, Underdog Moneyline: +128)

7-1 CHC (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -152, Underdog Moneyline: +128) 6/4/2025: 2-0 WSH (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -138, Underdog Moneyline: +118)

2-0 WSH (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -138, Underdog Moneyline: +118) 6/3/2025: 8-3 CHC (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120)

8-3 CHC (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120) 9/21/2024: 5-1 WSH (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120)

5-1 WSH (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120) 9/20/2024: 3-1 CHC (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -168, Underdog Moneyline: +142)

3-1 CHC (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -168, Underdog Moneyline: +142) 9/19/2024: 7-6 CHC (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -174, Underdog Moneyline: +146)

7-6 CHC (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -174, Underdog Moneyline: +146) 9/1/2024: 14-1 CHC (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +108)

14-1 CHC (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +108) 8/31/2024: 5-3 CHC (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102)

5-3 CHC (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102) 8/30/2024: 7-6 CHC (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -154, Underdog Moneyline: +130)

7-6 CHC (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -154, Underdog Moneyline: +130) 7/19/2023: 8-3 CHC (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -162, Underdog Moneyline: +136)

