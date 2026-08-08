Braves vs Yankees Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for Aug. 8

Odds updated as of 3:11 p.m.

The MLB's Saturday slate includes the New York Yankees facing the Atlanta Braves.

Before checking out the MLB betting lines on FanDuel Sportsbook, we've got you covered, in terms of the vital info about this game.

Yankees vs Braves Game Info

New York Yankees (65-51) vs. Atlanta Braves (70-46)

Date: Saturday, August 8, 2026

Saturday, August 8, 2026 Time: 3:05 p.m. ET

3:05 p.m. ET Venue: Yankee Stadium -- The Bronx, New York

Yankee Stadium -- The Bronx, New York Coverage: YES and BravesVsn

Yankees vs Braves Odds & Moneyline

All MLB odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: NYY: (-122) | ATL: (+112)

NYY: (-122) | ATL: (+112) Spread: NYY: -1.5 (+158) | ATL: +1.5 (-192)

NYY: -1.5 (+158) | ATL: +1.5 (-192) Total: 7.5 -- Over: (-122) | Under: (+100)

Yankees vs Braves Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Gerrit Cole (Yankees) - 5-5, 3.42 ERA vs Chris Sale (Braves) - 12-6, 2.08 ERA

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Yankees will send Gerrit Cole (5-5) to the mound, while Chris Sale (12-6) will get the nod for the Braves. Cole's team is 4-9-0 against the spread this season in his starts. Cole's team has won 54.5% of his starts when they are favored on the moneyline (6-5). The Braves have a 10-10-0 record against the spread in Sale's starts. The Braves were the moneyline underdog for two Sale starts this season -- they split the games.

Yankees vs Braves Prediction & Pick

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Yankees win (60.6%)

Yankees vs Braves Moneyline

New York is a -122 favorite on the moneyline, while Atlanta is a +112 underdog on the road.

Yankees vs Braves Spread

The Yankees are hosting the Braves and are favored by 1.5 runs on the spread. The Yankees are +158 to cover the runline, with the Braves being -192.

Yankees vs Braves Over/Under

An over/under of 7.5 has been set for Yankees-Braves on Aug. 8, with the over being -122 and the under +100.

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Yankees vs Braves Betting Trends

The Yankees have been favorites in 89 games this season and have come away with the win 53 times (59.6%) in those contests.

This season New York has come away with a win 45 times in 75 chances when named as a favorite of at least -122 on the moneyline.

The Yankees' games have gone over the total in 48 of their 111 opportunities.

The Yankees are 53-58-0 against the spread in their 111 games that had a posted line this season.

The Braves have put together a 13-13 record in games they were the underdog on the moneyline (winning 50% of those games).

When playing as a moneyline underdog with odds of +112 or longer, Atlanta has a 7-2 record (winning 77.8% of its games).

The Braves have played in 112 games with a set over/under, and have combined with their opponents to go over the total 52 times (52-56-4).

The Braves are 60-52-0 ATS this season.

Yankees Player Leaders

Ben Rice leads New York OPS (.900) this season. He has a .260 batting average, an on-base percentage of .354, and a slugging percentage of .546.

He is 63rd in batting average, 40th in on-base percentage, and eighth in slugging among qualified hitters in MLB.

Luis Garcia leads New York in total hits (105) this season while batting .282 with 49 extra-base hits. He's slugging .556 with an on-base percentage of .315.

He is 27th in batting average, 105th in on-base percentage and second in slugging in the major leagues.

Trent Grisham has 69 hits this season and has a slash line of .209/.307/.376.

Jazz Chisholm has 17 home runs, 47 RBI and a batting average of .215 this season.

Braves Player Leaders

Matt Olson has racked up 121 hits, a team-high for the Braves. He's batting .269 and slugging .553 with an on-base percentage of .346.

Including all qualified hitters in the big leagues, his batting average places him 48th, his on-base percentage ranks 50th, and he is fourth in slugging.

Ozzie Albies has 21 doubles, 19 home runs and 34 walks while hitting .259. He's slugging .433 with an on-base percentage of .311.

He is currently 65th in batting average, 111th in on-base percentage and 68th in slugging percentage among all qualified batters.

Michael Harris II has put up a slugging percentage of .498, a team-best for the Braves.

Mauricio Dubon has 22 doubles, two triples, 10 home runs and 28 walks while batting .267.

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