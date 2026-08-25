Tuesday’s MLB Odds, Betting Lines and Predictions - Aug. 25
Today's MLB slate features plenty of excitement, including a matchup between the Los Angeles Dodgers and the Atlanta Braves. Below, we have predictions for every game.
Today's MLB Odds and Predictions
Boston Red Sox at Miami Marlins Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 6:40 p.m. ET
- Where: loanDepot park
- TV Channel: MIAM and NESN
- Probable Pitchers: vs. Payton Tolle
- Records: Marlins (67-65), Red Sox (72-59)
- Red Sox Moneyline Odds: -158
- Marlins Moneyline Odds: +134
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Red Sox
- Red Sox Win Probability: 52.46%
- Marlins Win Probability: 47.54%
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Tampa Bay Rays at Detroit Tigers Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 6:40 p.m. ET
- Where: Comerica Park
- TV Channel: DSN and RAYS
- Probable Pitchers: Jackson Jobe vs. Ian Seymour
- Records: Tigers (61-70), Rays (78-53)
- Rays Moneyline Odds: -126
- Tigers Moneyline Odds: +108
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Rays
- Rays Win Probability: 58.72%
- Tigers Win Probability: 41.28%
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Colorado Rockies at Washington Nationals Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 6:45 p.m. ET
- Where: Nationals Park
- TV Channel: NATS and COLR
- Probable Pitchers: Andrew Alvarez vs.
- Records: Nationals (62-71), Rockies (50-81)
- Nationals Moneyline Odds: -144
- Rockies Moneyline Odds: +122
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Nationals
- Nationals Win Probability: 65.00%
- Rockies Win Probability: 35.00%
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Houston Astros at New York Yankees Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 7:05 p.m. ET
- Where: Yankee Stadium
- TV Channel: YES and SCHN
- Probable Pitchers: Will Warren vs. Ethan Pecko
- Records: Yankees (74-56), Astros (65-66)
- Yankees Moneyline Odds: -142
- Astros Moneyline Odds: +120
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Yankees
- Yankees Win Probability: 62.52%
- Astros Win Probability: 37.48%
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Kansas City Royals at Toronto Blue Jays Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 7:07 p.m. ET
- Where: Rogers Centre
- TV Channel: SNET and ROYL
- Probable Pitchers: Max Scherzer vs. Seth Lugo
- Records: Blue Jays (64-68), Royals (58-74)
- Blue Jays Moneyline Odds: -120
- Royals Moneyline Odds: +102
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Royals
- Royals Win Probability: 53.85%
- Blue Jays Win Probability: 46.15%
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Milwaukee Brewers at New York Mets Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 7:10 p.m. ET
- Where: Citi Field
- TV Channel: SNY and BREW
- Probable Pitchers: Zach Thornton vs. Kyle Harrison
- Records: Mets (59-72), Brewers (81-50)
- Brewers Moneyline Odds: -162
- Mets Moneyline Odds: +136
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Brewers
- Brewers Win Probability: 62.61%
- Mets Win Probability: 37.39%
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Los Angeles Dodgers at Atlanta Braves Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 7:15 p.m. ET
- Where: Truist Park
- TV Channel: TBS and BravesVsn and SportsNet LA
- Probable Pitchers: Bryce Elder vs. Tyler Glasnow
- Records: Braves (76-55), Dodgers (80-51)
- Dodgers Moneyline Odds: -148
- Braves Moneyline Odds: +126
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Dodgers
- Dodgers Win Probability: 59.85%
- Braves Win Probability: 40.15%
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Texas Rangers at Chicago White Sox Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 7:40 p.m. ET
- Where: Rate Field
- TV Channel: CHSN and RSN
- Probable Pitchers: Anthony Kay vs. Jacob deGrom
- Records: White Sox (68-63), Rangers (66-66)
- Rangers Moneyline Odds: -120
- White Sox Moneyline Odds: +102
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Rangers
- Rangers Win Probability: 55.01%
- White Sox Win Probability: 44.99%
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Baltimore Orioles at St. Louis Cardinals Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 7:45 p.m. ET
- Where: Busch Stadium
- TV Channel: CARD and MASN
- Probable Pitchers: Matthew Liberatore vs. Chris Bassitt
- Records: Cardinals (66-66), Orioles (63-68)
- Cardinals Moneyline Odds: -132
- Orioles Moneyline Odds: +112
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Cardinals
- Cardinals Win Probability: 54.63%
- Orioles Win Probability: 45.37%
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Cleveland Guardians at Los Angeles Angels Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 9:38 p.m. ET
- Where: Angel Stadium
- TV Channel: ABTV and CLEG
- Probable Pitchers: Walbert Urena vs. Gavin Williams
- Records: Angels (52-79), Guardians (65-66)
- Guardians Moneyline Odds: -144
- Angels Moneyline Odds: +122
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Guardians
- Guardians Win Probability: 52.10%
- Angels Win Probability: 47.90%
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Philadelphia Phillies at Seattle Mariners Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 9:40 p.m. ET
- Where: T-Mobile Park
- TV Channel: SEAM and NBCS-PH
- Probable Pitchers: George Kirby vs. Aaron Nola
- Records: Mariners (62-69), Phillies (73-58)
- Mariners Moneyline Odds: -118
- Phillies Moneyline Odds: +100
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Mariners
- Mariners Win Probability: 55.53%
- Phillies Win Probability: 44.47%
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Chicago Cubs at Arizona Diamondbacks Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 9:40 p.m. ET
- Where: Chase Field
- TV Channel: ARID and MARQ
- Probable Pitchers: Brandon Pfaadt vs. Clay Holmes
- Records: Diamondbacks (69-62), Cubs (75-56)
- Diamondbacks Moneyline Odds: -108
- Cubs Moneyline Odds: -108
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Cubs
- Cubs Win Probability: 57.75%
- Diamondbacks Win Probability: 42.25%
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Pittsburgh Pirates at San Diego Padres Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 9:40 p.m. ET
- Where: Petco Park
- TV Channel: SDPA and SportsNet PT
- Probable Pitchers: Michael King vs. Paul Skenes
- Records: Padres (71-60), Pirates (63-69)
- Padres Moneyline Odds: -112
- Pirates Moneyline Odds: -104
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Pirates
- Pirates Win Probability: 54.73%
- Padres Win Probability: 45.27%
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Minnesota Twins at Athletics Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 9:40 p.m. ET
- Where: Sutter Health Park
- TV Channel: NBCS-CA and MNNT
- Probable Pitchers: Gage Jump vs. Taj Bradley
- Records: Athletics (51-80), Twins (63-68)
- Twins Moneyline Odds: -154
- Athletics Moneyline Odds: +130
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Twins
- Twins Win Probability: 52.41%
- Athletics Win Probability: 47.59%
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Cincinnati Reds at San Francisco Giants Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 9:45 p.m. ET
- Where: Oracle Park
- TV Channel: NBCS-BA and CINR
- Probable Pitchers: Adrian Houser vs. Brady Singer
- Records: Giants (53-78), Reds (62-70)
- Giants Moneyline Odds: -112
- Reds Moneyline Odds: -104
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Giants
- Giants Win Probability: 62.63%
- Reds Win Probability: 37.37%
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All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.