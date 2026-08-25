FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play

Explore NFL

Explore MLB

Explore NCAAF

Explore NBA

Explore NHL

Explore FanDuel Promos

Explore Email Sign-Up

More

Logo
START YOUR OWN WINNING STREAK
Player Image
SportsBookLogo
Chevrons Texture
MLB

Tuesday’s MLB Odds, Betting Lines and Predictions - Aug. 25

Data Skrive
Data Skrive

Subscribe to our newsletter

Tuesday’s MLB Odds, Betting Lines and Predictions - Aug. 25

Today's MLB slate features plenty of excitement, including a matchup between the Los Angeles Dodgers and the Atlanta Braves. Below, we have predictions for every game.

Today's MLB Odds and Predictions

Boston Red Sox at Miami Marlins Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

  • When: 6:40 p.m. ET
  • Where: loanDepot park
  • TV Channel: MIAM and NESN
  • Probable Pitchers: vs. Payton Tolle
  • Records: Marlins (67-65), Red Sox (72-59)
  • Red Sox Moneyline Odds: -158
  • Marlins Moneyline Odds: +134

numberFire Prediction

  • numberFire Predicted Favorite: Red Sox
  • Red Sox Win Probability: 52.46%
  • Marlins Win Probability: 47.54%

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

Tampa Bay Rays at Detroit Tigers Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

  • When: 6:40 p.m. ET
  • Where: Comerica Park
  • TV Channel: DSN and RAYS
  • Probable Pitchers: Jackson Jobe vs. Ian Seymour
  • Records: Tigers (61-70), Rays (78-53)
  • Rays Moneyline Odds: -126
  • Tigers Moneyline Odds: +108

numberFire Prediction

  • numberFire Predicted Favorite: Rays
  • Rays Win Probability: 58.72%
  • Tigers Win Probability: 41.28%

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

Colorado Rockies at Washington Nationals Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

  • When: 6:45 p.m. ET
  • Where: Nationals Park
  • TV Channel: NATS and COLR
  • Probable Pitchers: Andrew Alvarez vs.
  • Records: Nationals (62-71), Rockies (50-81)
  • Nationals Moneyline Odds: -144
  • Rockies Moneyline Odds: +122

numberFire Prediction

  • numberFire Predicted Favorite: Nationals
  • Nationals Win Probability: 65.00%
  • Rockies Win Probability: 35.00%

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

Houston Astros at New York Yankees Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

  • When: 7:05 p.m. ET
  • Where: Yankee Stadium
  • TV Channel: YES and SCHN
  • Probable Pitchers: Will Warren vs. Ethan Pecko
  • Records: Yankees (74-56), Astros (65-66)
  • Yankees Moneyline Odds: -142
  • Astros Moneyline Odds: +120

numberFire Prediction

  • numberFire Predicted Favorite: Yankees
  • Yankees Win Probability: 62.52%
  • Astros Win Probability: 37.48%

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

Kansas City Royals at Toronto Blue Jays Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

  • When: 7:07 p.m. ET
  • Where: Rogers Centre
  • TV Channel: SNET and ROYL
  • Probable Pitchers: Max Scherzer vs. Seth Lugo
  • Records: Blue Jays (64-68), Royals (58-74)
  • Blue Jays Moneyline Odds: -120
  • Royals Moneyline Odds: +102

numberFire Prediction

  • numberFire Predicted Favorite: Royals
  • Royals Win Probability: 53.85%
  • Blue Jays Win Probability: 46.15%

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

Milwaukee Brewers at New York Mets Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

  • When: 7:10 p.m. ET
  • Where: Citi Field
  • TV Channel: SNY and BREW
  • Probable Pitchers: Zach Thornton vs. Kyle Harrison
  • Records: Mets (59-72), Brewers (81-50)
  • Brewers Moneyline Odds: -162
  • Mets Moneyline Odds: +136

numberFire Prediction

  • numberFire Predicted Favorite: Brewers
  • Brewers Win Probability: 62.61%
  • Mets Win Probability: 37.39%

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

Los Angeles Dodgers at Atlanta Braves Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

  • When: 7:15 p.m. ET
  • Where: Truist Park
  • TV Channel: TBS and BravesVsn and SportsNet LA
  • Probable Pitchers: Bryce Elder vs. Tyler Glasnow
  • Records: Braves (76-55), Dodgers (80-51)
  • Dodgers Moneyline Odds: -148
  • Braves Moneyline Odds: +126

numberFire Prediction

  • numberFire Predicted Favorite: Dodgers
  • Dodgers Win Probability: 59.85%
  • Braves Win Probability: 40.15%

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

Texas Rangers at Chicago White Sox Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

  • When: 7:40 p.m. ET
  • Where: Rate Field
  • TV Channel: CHSN and RSN
  • Probable Pitchers: Anthony Kay vs. Jacob deGrom
  • Records: White Sox (68-63), Rangers (66-66)
  • Rangers Moneyline Odds: -120
  • White Sox Moneyline Odds: +102

numberFire Prediction

  • numberFire Predicted Favorite: Rangers
  • Rangers Win Probability: 55.01%
  • White Sox Win Probability: 44.99%

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

Baltimore Orioles at St. Louis Cardinals Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

  • When: 7:45 p.m. ET
  • Where: Busch Stadium
  • TV Channel: CARD and MASN
  • Probable Pitchers: Matthew Liberatore vs. Chris Bassitt
  • Records: Cardinals (66-66), Orioles (63-68)
  • Cardinals Moneyline Odds: -132
  • Orioles Moneyline Odds: +112

numberFire Prediction

  • numberFire Predicted Favorite: Cardinals
  • Cardinals Win Probability: 54.63%
  • Orioles Win Probability: 45.37%

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

Cleveland Guardians at Los Angeles Angels Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

  • When: 9:38 p.m. ET
  • Where: Angel Stadium
  • TV Channel: ABTV and CLEG
  • Probable Pitchers: Walbert Urena vs. Gavin Williams
  • Records: Angels (52-79), Guardians (65-66)
  • Guardians Moneyline Odds: -144
  • Angels Moneyline Odds: +122

numberFire Prediction

  • numberFire Predicted Favorite: Guardians
  • Guardians Win Probability: 52.10%
  • Angels Win Probability: 47.90%

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

Philadelphia Phillies at Seattle Mariners Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

  • When: 9:40 p.m. ET
  • Where: T-Mobile Park
  • TV Channel: SEAM and NBCS-PH
  • Probable Pitchers: George Kirby vs. Aaron Nola
  • Records: Mariners (62-69), Phillies (73-58)
  • Mariners Moneyline Odds: -118
  • Phillies Moneyline Odds: +100

numberFire Prediction

  • numberFire Predicted Favorite: Mariners
  • Mariners Win Probability: 55.53%
  • Phillies Win Probability: 44.47%

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

Chicago Cubs at Arizona Diamondbacks Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

  • When: 9:40 p.m. ET
  • Where: Chase Field
  • TV Channel: ARID and MARQ
  • Probable Pitchers: Brandon Pfaadt vs. Clay Holmes
  • Records: Diamondbacks (69-62), Cubs (75-56)
  • Diamondbacks Moneyline Odds: -108
  • Cubs Moneyline Odds: -108

numberFire Prediction

  • numberFire Predicted Favorite: Cubs
  • Cubs Win Probability: 57.75%
  • Diamondbacks Win Probability: 42.25%

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

Pittsburgh Pirates at San Diego Padres Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

  • When: 9:40 p.m. ET
  • Where: Petco Park
  • TV Channel: SDPA and SportsNet PT
  • Probable Pitchers: Michael King vs. Paul Skenes
  • Records: Padres (71-60), Pirates (63-69)
  • Padres Moneyline Odds: -112
  • Pirates Moneyline Odds: -104

numberFire Prediction

  • numberFire Predicted Favorite: Pirates
  • Pirates Win Probability: 54.73%
  • Padres Win Probability: 45.27%

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

Minnesota Twins at Athletics Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

  • When: 9:40 p.m. ET
  • Where: Sutter Health Park
  • TV Channel: NBCS-CA and MNNT
  • Probable Pitchers: Gage Jump vs. Taj Bradley
  • Records: Athletics (51-80), Twins (63-68)
  • Twins Moneyline Odds: -154
  • Athletics Moneyline Odds: +130

numberFire Prediction

  • numberFire Predicted Favorite: Twins
  • Twins Win Probability: 52.41%
  • Athletics Win Probability: 47.59%

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

Cincinnati Reds at San Francisco Giants Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

  • When: 9:45 p.m. ET
  • Where: Oracle Park
  • TV Channel: NBCS-BA and CINR
  • Probable Pitchers: Adrian Houser vs. Brady Singer
  • Records: Giants (53-78), Reds (62-70)
  • Giants Moneyline Odds: -112
  • Reds Moneyline Odds: -104

numberFire Prediction

  • numberFire Predicted Favorite: Giants
  • Giants Win Probability: 62.63%
  • Reds Win Probability: 37.37%

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Subscribe to our newsletter

Want more stories like this?

Sign up to our newsletter to receive the latest news.

Newsletter Signup
Newsletter Signup