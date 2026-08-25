Tuesday’s MLB Odds, Betting Lines and Predictions - Aug. 25

Today's MLB slate features plenty of excitement, including a matchup between the Los Angeles Dodgers and the Atlanta Braves. Below, we have predictions for every game.

Today's MLB Odds and Predictions

Boston Red Sox at Miami Marlins Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 6:40 p.m. ET

6:40 p.m. ET Where: loanDepot park

loanDepot park TV Channel: MIAM and NESN

MIAM and NESN Probable Pitchers: vs. Payton Tolle

vs. Payton Tolle Records: Marlins (67-65), Red Sox (72-59)

Marlins (67-65), Red Sox (72-59) Red Sox Moneyline Odds: -158

-158 Marlins Moneyline Odds: +134

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Red Sox

Red Sox Red Sox Win Probability: 52.46%

52.46% Marlins Win Probability: 47.54%

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Tampa Bay Rays at Detroit Tigers Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 6:40 p.m. ET

6:40 p.m. ET Where: Comerica Park

Comerica Park TV Channel: DSN and RAYS

DSN and RAYS Probable Pitchers: Jackson Jobe vs. Ian Seymour

Jackson Jobe vs. Ian Seymour Records: Tigers (61-70), Rays (78-53)

Tigers (61-70), Rays (78-53) Rays Moneyline Odds: -126

-126 Tigers Moneyline Odds: +108

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Rays

Rays Rays Win Probability: 58.72%

58.72% Tigers Win Probability: 41.28%

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Colorado Rockies at Washington Nationals Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 6:45 p.m. ET

6:45 p.m. ET Where: Nationals Park

Nationals Park TV Channel: NATS and COLR

NATS and COLR Probable Pitchers: Andrew Alvarez vs.

Andrew Alvarez vs. Records: Nationals (62-71), Rockies (50-81)

Nationals (62-71), Rockies (50-81) Nationals Moneyline Odds: -144

-144 Rockies Moneyline Odds: +122

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Nationals

Nationals Nationals Win Probability: 65.00%

65.00% Rockies Win Probability: 35.00%

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Houston Astros at New York Yankees Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 7:05 p.m. ET

7:05 p.m. ET Where: Yankee Stadium

Yankee Stadium TV Channel: YES and SCHN

YES and SCHN Probable Pitchers: Will Warren vs. Ethan Pecko

Will Warren vs. Ethan Pecko Records: Yankees (74-56), Astros (65-66)

Yankees (74-56), Astros (65-66) Yankees Moneyline Odds: -142

-142 Astros Moneyline Odds: +120

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Yankees

Yankees Yankees Win Probability: 62.52%

62.52% Astros Win Probability: 37.48%

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Kansas City Royals at Toronto Blue Jays Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 7:07 p.m. ET

7:07 p.m. ET Where: Rogers Centre

Rogers Centre TV Channel: SNET and ROYL

SNET and ROYL Probable Pitchers: Max Scherzer vs. Seth Lugo

Max Scherzer vs. Seth Lugo Records: Blue Jays (64-68), Royals (58-74)

Blue Jays (64-68), Royals (58-74) Blue Jays Moneyline Odds: -120

-120 Royals Moneyline Odds: +102

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Royals

Royals Royals Win Probability: 53.85%

53.85% Blue Jays Win Probability: 46.15%

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Milwaukee Brewers at New York Mets Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 7:10 p.m. ET

7:10 p.m. ET Where: Citi Field

Citi Field TV Channel: SNY and BREW

SNY and BREW Probable Pitchers: Zach Thornton vs. Kyle Harrison

Zach Thornton vs. Kyle Harrison Records: Mets (59-72), Brewers (81-50)

Mets (59-72), Brewers (81-50) Brewers Moneyline Odds: -162

-162 Mets Moneyline Odds: +136

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Brewers

Brewers Brewers Win Probability: 62.61%

62.61% Mets Win Probability: 37.39%

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Los Angeles Dodgers at Atlanta Braves Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 7:15 p.m. ET

7:15 p.m. ET Where: Truist Park

Truist Park TV Channel: TBS and BravesVsn and SportsNet LA

TBS and BravesVsn and SportsNet LA Probable Pitchers: Bryce Elder vs. Tyler Glasnow

Bryce Elder vs. Tyler Glasnow Records: Braves (76-55), Dodgers (80-51)

Braves (76-55), Dodgers (80-51) Dodgers Moneyline Odds: -148

-148 Braves Moneyline Odds: +126

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Dodgers

Dodgers Dodgers Win Probability: 59.85%

59.85% Braves Win Probability: 40.15%

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Texas Rangers at Chicago White Sox Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 7:40 p.m. ET

7:40 p.m. ET Where: Rate Field

Rate Field TV Channel: CHSN and RSN

CHSN and RSN Probable Pitchers: Anthony Kay vs. Jacob deGrom

Anthony Kay vs. Jacob deGrom Records: White Sox (68-63), Rangers (66-66)

White Sox (68-63), Rangers (66-66) Rangers Moneyline Odds: -120

-120 White Sox Moneyline Odds: +102

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Rangers

Rangers Rangers Win Probability: 55.01%

55.01% White Sox Win Probability: 44.99%

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Baltimore Orioles at St. Louis Cardinals Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 7:45 p.m. ET

7:45 p.m. ET Where: Busch Stadium

Busch Stadium TV Channel: CARD and MASN

CARD and MASN Probable Pitchers: Matthew Liberatore vs. Chris Bassitt

Matthew Liberatore vs. Chris Bassitt Records: Cardinals (66-66), Orioles (63-68)

Cardinals (66-66), Orioles (63-68) Cardinals Moneyline Odds: -132

-132 Orioles Moneyline Odds: +112

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Cardinals

Cardinals Cardinals Win Probability: 54.63%

54.63% Orioles Win Probability: 45.37%

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Cleveland Guardians at Los Angeles Angels Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 9:38 p.m. ET

9:38 p.m. ET Where: Angel Stadium

Angel Stadium TV Channel: ABTV and CLEG

ABTV and CLEG Probable Pitchers: Walbert Urena vs. Gavin Williams

Walbert Urena vs. Gavin Williams Records: Angels (52-79), Guardians (65-66)

Angels (52-79), Guardians (65-66) Guardians Moneyline Odds: -144

-144 Angels Moneyline Odds: +122

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Guardians

Guardians Guardians Win Probability: 52.10%

52.10% Angels Win Probability: 47.90%

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Philadelphia Phillies at Seattle Mariners Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 9:40 p.m. ET

9:40 p.m. ET Where: T-Mobile Park

T-Mobile Park TV Channel: SEAM and NBCS-PH

SEAM and NBCS-PH Probable Pitchers: George Kirby vs. Aaron Nola

George Kirby vs. Aaron Nola Records: Mariners (62-69), Phillies (73-58)

Mariners (62-69), Phillies (73-58) Mariners Moneyline Odds: -118

-118 Phillies Moneyline Odds: +100

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Mariners

Mariners Mariners Win Probability: 55.53%

55.53% Phillies Win Probability: 44.47%

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Chicago Cubs at Arizona Diamondbacks Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 9:40 p.m. ET

9:40 p.m. ET Where: Chase Field

Chase Field TV Channel: ARID and MARQ

ARID and MARQ Probable Pitchers: Brandon Pfaadt vs. Clay Holmes

Brandon Pfaadt vs. Clay Holmes Records: Diamondbacks (69-62), Cubs (75-56)

Diamondbacks (69-62), Cubs (75-56) Diamondbacks Moneyline Odds: -108

-108 Cubs Moneyline Odds: -108

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Cubs

Cubs Cubs Win Probability: 57.75%

57.75% Diamondbacks Win Probability: 42.25%

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Pittsburgh Pirates at San Diego Padres Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 9:40 p.m. ET

9:40 p.m. ET Where: Petco Park

Petco Park TV Channel: SDPA and SportsNet PT

SDPA and SportsNet PT Probable Pitchers: Michael King vs. Paul Skenes

Michael King vs. Paul Skenes Records: Padres (71-60), Pirates (63-69)

Padres (71-60), Pirates (63-69) Padres Moneyline Odds: -112

-112 Pirates Moneyline Odds: -104

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Pirates

Pirates Pirates Win Probability: 54.73%

54.73% Padres Win Probability: 45.27%

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Minnesota Twins at Athletics Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 9:40 p.m. ET

9:40 p.m. ET Where: Sutter Health Park

Sutter Health Park TV Channel: NBCS-CA and MNNT

NBCS-CA and MNNT Probable Pitchers: Gage Jump vs. Taj Bradley

Gage Jump vs. Taj Bradley Records: Athletics (51-80), Twins (63-68)

Athletics (51-80), Twins (63-68) Twins Moneyline Odds: -154

-154 Athletics Moneyline Odds: +130

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Twins

Twins Twins Win Probability: 52.41%

52.41% Athletics Win Probability: 47.59%

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Cincinnati Reds at San Francisco Giants Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 9:45 p.m. ET

9:45 p.m. ET Where: Oracle Park

Oracle Park TV Channel: NBCS-BA and CINR

NBCS-BA and CINR Probable Pitchers: Adrian Houser vs. Brady Singer

Adrian Houser vs. Brady Singer Records: Giants (53-78), Reds (62-70)

Giants (53-78), Reds (62-70) Giants Moneyline Odds: -112

-112 Reds Moneyline Odds: -104

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Giants

Giants Giants Win Probability: 62.63%

62.63% Reds Win Probability: 37.37%

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All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.